Taylor Swift wore Mugler & Louboutin for last night’s Kansas City Chiefs game

Kamala Harris spent the last hours of Election Eve in Pennsylvania, and there were rumors that a mystery guest would appear alongside her for the last big campaign stop. Perhaps a certain global pop star who was born in Pennsylvania? But no, Taylor Swift did not make a surprise appearance at a Kamala Harris rally. Lady Gaga did! But Taylor was in Kansas City to watch the KC Chiefs beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 24-30.

Taylor once again chose to showcase her legs for another Chiefs appearance. She wore a vintage Chiefs varsity jacket, black denim shorts, a tank top from Mugler, Louboutin boots ($2195), a Dior saddle bag ($4400) and a Chanel necklace. She’s really been doing the most for her game-day fashion this season, I feel like she’s really planning out her outfits to a crazy degree.

I think Taylor is registered to vote in Tennessee? So she probably already voted absentee. While I’m fine with Taylor making a point to support her boyfriend, it would not be my choice to hang out on Election Eve and probably Election Day in Kansas City, Missouri with a bunch of Republicans. Speaking of, Patrick Mahomes’ mom is just like his wife: MAGA to the core.

Patrick Mahomes’ mom decided to show the world her whole MAGA trash ass before MNF pic.twitter.com/qVhRKEXvXQ — Wu Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) November 5, 2024

