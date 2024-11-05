Queen Camilla has a ‘chest infection’ & she canceled her events this week

King Charles and Queen Camilla have barely been seen in public since they returned to the UK last week, following their tour of Australia and Samoa (and a private vacation at an Indian spa to boot). I figured that the long-haul journeys had knocked them both on their asses and they needed time to recuperate. Charles was seen (at a distance) at church on Sunday, and they both had several scheduled events for this week. But Camilla has now canceled her events, citing a “chest infection.”
Queen Camilla has pulled out of a number of scheduled engagements this week because of a chest infection, says Buckingham Palace. Doctors have advised a short period of rest at home, but she hopes to be well enough to attend Remembrance events at the weekend, says the Palace.
The Queen, who is 77, will miss the annual opening of the Field of Remembrance at Westminster Abbey on Thursday, where she will be represented by the Duchess of Gloucester.
The Queen returned to the UK last Wednesday after a trip with the King to Australia and Samoa, which included a stopover in India on the way back.
It’s understood there is no cause for alarm – and her plans to attend engagements at the weekend suggest a relatively minor bug, of the type which could have been picked up during her long-haul travels.
The Remembrance events at the weekend will include the Festival of Remembrance at the Royal Albert Hall on Saturday and the commemorative service on Sunday morning at the Cenotaph in Whitehall. But the Queen will not be at the Field of Remembrance commemoration on Thursday, an event where she has been the senior royal in recent years. The Queen will also miss a Buckingham Palace reception for Olympic and Paralympic athletes, which will be hosted King Charles on Thursday evening.
A statement from the Palace said: “Her Majesty The Queen is currently unwell with a chest infection, for which her doctors have advised a short period of rest. With great regret, Her Majesty has therefore had to withdraw from her engagements for this week, but she very much hopes to be recovered in time to attend this weekend’s Remembrance events as normal.”
[From BBC]
It could be just a regular old chest cold or it could be something more serious. Given her age and the fact that she doesn’t seem to be in the best health normally, I suspect that her doctors are worried that even a seasonal cold could turn into something worse. I wonder if she got that cold which was going around in September – I had it and it sucked, it was surprisingly heavy. I also wonder if Camilla is fully Covid-boostered? Are they even testing for Covid over there?
Photos courtesy of Cover Images.
-
-
Queen Camilla arrives in Sydney, with King Charles III, to begin their tour of Australia and Samoa
Featuring: Queen Camilla
Where: Sydney, Australia
When: 18 Oct 2024
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
CAPTION CORRECTION AMENDING EVENT AND LOCATION Queen Camilla during the Ceremonial Welcome to Australia at Australian Parliament House in Canberra, marking the King’s first visit as sovereign to Australian Parliament House, on day two of the royal visit to Australia and Samoa.
Featuring: Queen Camilla
Where: Canberra, Australia
When: 20 Oct 2024
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
Queen Camilla speaks to people in the crowd gathered outside the Australian War Memorial in Canberra, to commemorate the service and sacrifice of Australian Defence Force veterans, on day two of their visit to Australia and Samoa.
Featuring: Queen Camilla
Where: Canberra, Australia
When: 20 Oct 2024
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
Queen Camilla wears an apron as she assists with meal preparation during a visit to Refettorio OzHarvest Sydney, on day three of the royal visit to Australia and Samoa
Featuring: Queen Camilla
Where: Sydney, Australia
When: 22 Oct 2024
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
King Charles III and Queen Camilla pose for a photo at the Sydney Opera House with the Sydney Harbour Bridge in the background as they arrive at the venue, to mark its 50th anniversary, on day three of the royal visit to Australia and Samoa
Featuring: King Charles III and Queen Camilla
Where: Sydney, Australia
When: 22 Oct 2024
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
King Charles III and Queen Camilla receive a traditional ‘ava ceremonial welcome during a visit to Moata’a Church Hall in Samoa, on day five of the royal visit to Australia and Samoa
Featuring: King Charles III, Queen Camilla
Where: Samoa
When: 24 Oct 2024
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
Queen Camilla during a visit to the Samoan Cultural Village in Apia, which celebrates the importance of traditional arts, crafts, culture, enterprise and sport in Samoa, on day five of the royal visit to Australia and Samoa
Featuring: Queen Camilla
Where: Samoa
When: 24 Oct 2024
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
Queen Camilla meets a group of young people supported by the Samoa Victim Support Group (SVSG) at Apia, Samoa, during her visit to hear about the societal challenges caused by gender-based violence in the country, on day six of the royal visit to Australia and Samoa
Featuring: Queen Camilla
Where: Samoa
When: 25 Oct 2024
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
Queen Camilla during a farewell ceremony at Siumu Village on the final day of the royal visit to Australia and Samoa
Featuring: Queen Camilla
Where: Siumu, Samoa
When: 26 Oct 2024
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
Chest infection or she needs time to figure a way to spin the shit that has been reported ( and good luck with that) into gold. My guess is the later.
Exactly @Susan Collins! Camilla’s health is whatever she needs it to be in the moment. She can fly to India for treatments but becomes a poor flyer with vertigo when its for work. This is the same woman who was sick and still went out and breathed on people to celebrate Betty “signing” that she wants Cammy to be known as Queen Consort. Then the next day announced she was sick with covid and stayed home.
I also find it timely that her health always declines and she stay home whenever there is negative coverage of her or the royal family.
While a chest cold is possible, I just think she got home, grabbed a ciggie, the gin bottle and her feed bag, put up her feet, and said she’s DONE for now lol (What a visual, right??). She doesn’t like doing many things in a row in the best of times.
And if Kitty Can’t is well enough to hit the gym, why isn’t FFQC standing in for her??? Inquiring minds wanna know!
Well, Talisker 45yr Single Malt won most outstanding whisky in San Francisco last month, so I’m sure our favorite boozer was sent a few bottles to sample. “Chest Cold” must be a euphemism for massive hangover in the horsey set.
She reminds me of that great line from My Fair Lady, “Gin was mother’s milk to her.”
“why isn’t FFQC standing in for her?”
Assuming they are still together, do you think William will stick her with the consort title? I’m betting money he does.
She will be Consort. Queen is either Consort or Regnant. No one will call her that; no one ever calls them that (see Queen Mary, Queen Alexandra…)
Probably for the same reason William didn’t stand in for the King, too much like hard work.
At her age, she has to be concerned about RSV, too.
Can one catch pneumonia from walking barefoot on foreign ground?
Smoking ain’t good either.
Watch, … more simpathy cards for the sr royals will be drawn to “soften” and distract from the scandaless practices of Charles and William, exposed in the Channel4 docu and in The Sunday Times and Mirror articles;
First Kitty, now Cams. Next is Charley. Just watch; 3..2..
Of course we mustn’t let the world forget the slum landlords.
The UK is experiencing a COVID wave with a new variant now (I think Aus is, too)- Occam’s Razor says covid.
We are beginning a tenth wave in the US.
Buckle up (mask up)!
Does anyone really care ?Asking for a friend
One of my friends said (quite unexpectedly) “nothing trivial, I hope”.
But can Britain afford another state funeral? Another waste of money.
How expensive is it to toss her mortal remains on a derelict barge on the Thames and just …light it up? I mean it’s not like she’s going to be around to complain she’s not on the Ganges being sent off by her beloved spa guru.
:tosses a piece of popcorn into mouth, chews languidly:
“huh. Probably Covid souvenir after gallivanting around unmasked like a plague zombie. Must suck to suck.”
I wonder if work shy Kate will stand in for her. They have a reception at buckingham palace on Thursday for the Olympic and Paralympic teams. Kate could practice being Queen LOL
My guess is she just didn’t want to do the field of remembrance event. Last time she missed it was because Harry and Meghan was going to be there as well.
And remember they said she had a cold or something that day as well?
Maybe she just really hates doing that event lol.
As a nurse I can’t help but wonder if the gin has dulled her swallowing so much she is aspirating her daily oats.
I needed this comment today. Thank you!!
“Chest infection”, yes, very convenient. They love to deflect with sympathy stories.
Well, she’s not a good advertisement for that spa she went to before and after her recent tour if she’s calling in sick as soon as she gets home. Call me cynical but, I can’t help but wonder if she’s frightened of facing the public as the outrage about the Dispatches documentary isn’t going away. Of course, it could be covid but, I would hope she’s up to date with her jabs. If she really is poorly, I wish her the same as she wished Meghan, Diana and Harry when they suffered at her hands!
Do royal doctors ever prescribe anything beyond ‘a short period of rest at home’? Say for example, giving up the nicotine and cutting back on the hooch?
The decades of chowing cigarettes can’t help with her health—but the tone of this piece is hilarious. Will Brits really panic if the sidepiece has bronchitis? Do they care?
I have zero fondness for Camilla. But at least she has events to cancel.
I hope the ugly heaux just keeps on smoking. That’s the nicest thing I can say.