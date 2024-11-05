Queen Camilla has a ‘chest infection’ & she canceled her events this week

King Charles and Queen Camilla have barely been seen in public since they returned to the UK last week, following their tour of Australia and Samoa (and a private vacation at an Indian spa to boot). I figured that the long-haul journeys had knocked them both on their asses and they needed time to recuperate. Charles was seen (at a distance) at church on Sunday, and they both had several scheduled events for this week. But Camilla has now canceled her events, citing a “chest infection.”

Queen Camilla has pulled out of a number of scheduled engagements this week because of a chest infection, says Buckingham Palace. Doctors have advised a short period of rest at home, but she hopes to be well enough to attend Remembrance events at the weekend, says the Palace.

The Queen, who is 77, will miss the annual opening of the Field of Remembrance at Westminster Abbey on Thursday, where she will be represented by the Duchess of Gloucester.

The Queen returned to the UK last Wednesday after a trip with the King to Australia and Samoa, which included a stopover in India on the way back.

It’s understood there is no cause for alarm – and her plans to attend engagements at the weekend suggest a relatively minor bug, of the type which could have been picked up during her long-haul travels.

The Remembrance events at the weekend will include the Festival of Remembrance at the Royal Albert Hall on Saturday and the commemorative service on Sunday morning at the Cenotaph in Whitehall. But the Queen will not be at the Field of Remembrance commemoration on Thursday, an event where she has been the senior royal in recent years. The Queen will also miss a Buckingham Palace reception for Olympic and Paralympic athletes, which will be hosted King Charles on Thursday evening.

A statement from the Palace said: “Her Majesty The Queen is currently unwell with a chest infection, for which her doctors have advised a short period of rest. With great regret, Her Majesty has therefore had to withdraw from her engagements for this week, but she very much hopes to be recovered in time to attend this weekend’s Remembrance events as normal.”

[From BBC]

It could be just a regular old chest cold or it could be something more serious. Given her age and the fact that she doesn’t seem to be in the best health normally, I suspect that her doctors are worried that even a seasonal cold could turn into something worse. I wonder if she got that cold which was going around in September – I had it and it sucked, it was surprisingly heavy. I also wonder if Camilla is fully Covid-boostered? Are they even testing for Covid over there?

Photos courtesy of Cover Images.

29 Responses to “Queen Camilla has a ‘chest infection’ & she canceled her events this week”

  1. Susan Collins says:
    November 5, 2024 at 11:21 am

    Chest infection or she needs time to figure a way to spin the shit that has been reported ( and good luck with that) into gold. My guess is the later.

    Reply
    • B says:
      November 5, 2024 at 11:47 am

      Exactly @Susan Collins! Camilla’s health is whatever she needs it to be in the moment. She can fly to India for treatments but becomes a poor flyer with vertigo when its for work. This is the same woman who was sick and still went out and breathed on people to celebrate Betty “signing” that she wants Cammy to be known as Queen Consort. Then the next day announced she was sick with covid and stayed home.

      I also find it timely that her health always declines and she stay home whenever there is negative coverage of her or the royal family.

      Reply
  2. Jan90067 says:
    November 5, 2024 at 11:22 am

    While a chest cold is possible, I just think she got home, grabbed a ciggie, the gin bottle and her feed bag, put up her feet, and said she’s DONE for now lol (What a visual, right??). She doesn’t like doing many things in a row in the best of times.

    And if Kitty Can’t is well enough to hit the gym, why isn’t FFQC standing in for her??? Inquiring minds wanna know!

    Reply
    • MissF says:
      November 5, 2024 at 11:46 am

      Well, Talisker 45yr Single Malt won most outstanding whisky in San Francisco last month, so I’m sure our favorite boozer was sent a few bottles to sample. “Chest Cold” must be a euphemism for massive hangover in the horsey set.

      Reply
    • Giddy says:
      November 5, 2024 at 11:52 am

      She reminds me of that great line from My Fair Lady, “Gin was mother’s milk to her.”

      Reply
    • Lady D says:
      November 5, 2024 at 11:58 am

      “why isn’t FFQC standing in for her?”
      Assuming they are still together, do you think William will stick her with the consort title? I’m betting money he does.

      Reply
      • Myself says:
        November 5, 2024 at 3:31 pm

        She will be Consort. Queen is either Consort or Regnant. No one will call her that; no one ever calls them that (see Queen Mary, Queen Alexandra…)

    • sunnyside up says:
      November 5, 2024 at 12:27 pm

      Probably for the same reason William didn’t stand in for the King, too much like hard work.

      Reply
  3. Kristen from MA says:
    November 5, 2024 at 11:25 am

    At her age, she has to be concerned about RSV, too.

    Reply
  4. Sarah says:
    November 5, 2024 at 11:34 am

    Can one catch pneumonia from walking barefoot on foreign ground?
    Smoking ain’t good either.

    Reply
  5. Advisor2U says:
    November 5, 2024 at 11:41 am

    Watch, … more simpathy cards for the sr royals will be drawn to “soften” and distract from the scandaless practices of Charles and William, exposed in the Channel4 docu and in The Sunday Times and Mirror articles;
    First Kitty, now Cams. Next is Charley. Just watch; 3..2..

    Reply
  6. NotSoSocialB says:
    November 5, 2024 at 11:42 am

    The UK is experiencing a COVID wave with a new variant now (I think Aus is, too)- Occam’s Razor says covid.

    We are beginning a tenth wave in the US.
    Buckle up (mask up)!

    Reply
  7. Over it says:
    November 5, 2024 at 11:43 am

    Does anyone really care ?Asking for a friend

    Reply
    • Beth says:
      November 5, 2024 at 11:51 am

      One of my friends said (quite unexpectedly) “nothing trivial, I hope”.

      Reply
      • sunnyside up says:
        November 5, 2024 at 12:30 pm

        But can Britain afford another state funeral? Another waste of money.

      • Where'sMyTiara says:
        November 5, 2024 at 12:47 pm

        How expensive is it to toss her mortal remains on a derelict barge on the Thames and just …light it up? I mean it’s not like she’s going to be around to complain she’s not on the Ganges being sent off by her beloved spa guru.

    • Where'sMyTiara says:
      November 5, 2024 at 12:30 pm

      :tosses a piece of popcorn into mouth, chews languidly:

      “huh. Probably Covid souvenir after gallivanting around unmasked like a plague zombie. Must suck to suck.”

      Reply
  8. Fastgran50 says:
    November 5, 2024 at 11:49 am

    I wonder if work shy Kate will stand in for her. They have a reception at buckingham palace on Thursday for the Olympic and Paralympic teams. Kate could practice being Queen LOL

    Reply
  9. Amy Bee says:
    November 5, 2024 at 11:59 am

    My guess is she just didn’t want to do the field of remembrance event. Last time she missed it was because Harry and Meghan was going to be there as well.

    Reply
    • Becks1 says:
      November 5, 2024 at 1:05 pm

      And remember they said she had a cold or something that day as well?

      Maybe she just really hates doing that event lol.

      Reply
  10. HeatherC says:
    November 5, 2024 at 12:02 pm

    As a nurse I can’t help but wonder if the gin has dulled her swallowing so much she is aspirating her daily oats.

    Reply
  11. CherryBerry says:
    November 5, 2024 at 12:07 pm

    “Chest infection”, yes, very convenient. They love to deflect with sympathy stories.

    Reply
  12. LauraD says:
    November 5, 2024 at 12:14 pm

    Well, she’s not a good advertisement for that spa she went to before and after her recent tour if she’s calling in sick as soon as she gets home. Call me cynical but, I can’t help but wonder if she’s frightened of facing the public as the outrage about the Dispatches documentary isn’t going away. Of course, it could be covid but, I would hope she’s up to date with her jabs. If she really is poorly, I wish her the same as she wished Meghan, Diana and Harry when they suffered at her hands!

    Reply
  13. Aerie says:
    November 5, 2024 at 12:31 pm

    Do royal doctors ever prescribe anything beyond ‘a short period of rest at home’? Say for example, giving up the nicotine and cutting back on the hooch?

    Reply
  14. J McGraw says:
    November 5, 2024 at 1:44 pm

    The decades of chowing cigarettes can’t help with her health—but the tone of this piece is hilarious. Will Brits really panic if the sidepiece has bronchitis? Do they care?

    Reply
  15. Scout says:
    November 5, 2024 at 3:22 pm

    I have zero fondness for Camilla. But at least she has events to cancel.

    Reply
  16. Joy says:
    November 5, 2024 at 3:59 pm

    I hope the ugly heaux just keeps on smoking. That’s the nicest thing I can say.

    Reply

