“Mike White gives a hint about ‘The White Lotus’ Season 4” links

Re White Lotus season 4 location, I read elsewhere that it’s rumored to be a Nordic country. Wish I could remember where I read that. I think that would be amazing and noir-ish.
White Lotus combined with Nordic Noir? Love it! Reminds me of when True Detective went arctic and genius ensued.
White Lotus and True Detective mashup? I AM HERE FOR IT lol
I was just thinking last night that next series he’d go for could be Mexico, maybe Peru (for some Inca or Aztec flavour) or the Caribbean (Cayman Islands)? but Scandi travel is very trendy right now so I get it…assuming the actors would be game to freeze their butts off
They said Mike White hates the cold but I could totally see something Nordic in the summer when the days are really long. When Succession went to the Norwegian Juvet Landscape hotel it was stunning.
I think it will be either in Marrakesh or Nairobi (both Four Seasons are perfect locations)
Yes! Nairobi is what came to mind for me too! Safari accidents! Maasai! Awesome!
Yes, I think “Safari” as well. Lots of opportunities to skewer people doing colonialist cosplay. Plus, and take it for what it’s worth, I heard an interview with one of the producers and he said that they won’t do a “cold” location. Which was too bad, because I really hoped they would go to a Canadian ski/wilderness resort up north, lol. Maybe that was an elaborate fake out!
I was just thinking privileged White people on safari the script writes itself! Omg Nairobi please!
Right? I’m loving this idea…do a White Mischief for today’s times? Yes please!
The Supreme Court just halted Judge Boasberg’s order to reinstate Fed probationary workers.
The next protest should be specifically targeted at the SC. It was smart to have the first mass protest #HandsOff as a kind of catch-all for all the insane shit Trump/Musk has done so far but it’s time to for a more targeted approach. The SC thinks they’re immune from public scrutiny and pressure–time to send a message.
Reading about SC decisions this morning, I had a terrible panic-flash: Sonia Sotomayor’s health hasn’t been great for years now. Dear god – what if she has to step down?
We’re screwed.