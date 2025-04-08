“Mike White gives a hint about ‘The White Lotus’ Season 4” links
Rumors about The White Lotus Season 4 – Mike White said he wants to move away from the “crashing waves against rocks” locales. Hm. People think that means a ski resort, but I think a desert resort would be cool too. [JustJared]
Ariana Grande has such awful tattoos. [RCFA]
This unplanned SNL moment was genuinely funny. [LaineyGossip]
Cassie Ventura will testify at Sean Combs’ trial. [Socialite Life]
A Republican senator now says he was just joking when he threatened to murder journalists! Dude is really trying to “loljk” his way out of it. [Jezebel]
What’s a scientific discovery which was met with a collective shrug? [Pajiba]
Remembering the late Jay North. [Hollywood Life]
Gen Z & Millennials are beefing again. [Buzzfeed]
Metallica wants you to donate blood. [Seriously OMG]
Political satire by Pawel Kuczynski. [OMG Blog]

  1. orangeowl says:
    April 8, 2025 at 12:39 pm

    Re White Lotus season 4 location, I read elsewhere that it’s rumored to be a Nordic country. Wish I could remember where I read that. I think that would be amazing and noir-ish.

    • mightymolly says:
      April 8, 2025 at 12:50 pm

      White Lotus combined with Nordic Noir? Love it! Reminds me of when True Detective went arctic and genius ensued.

      • Lady Esther says:
        April 8, 2025 at 1:19 pm

        White Lotus and True Detective mashup? I AM HERE FOR IT lol

        I was just thinking last night that next series he’d go for could be Mexico, maybe Peru (for some Inca or Aztec flavour) or the Caribbean (Cayman Islands)? but Scandi travel is very trendy right now so I get it…assuming the actors would be game to freeze their butts off

    • Truthiness says:
      April 8, 2025 at 1:18 pm

      They said Mike White hates the cold but I could totally see something Nordic in the summer when the days are really long. When Succession went to the Norwegian Juvet Landscape hotel it was stunning.

  2. ABCD says:
    April 8, 2025 at 12:56 pm

    I think it will be either in Marrakesh or Nairobi (both Four Seasons are perfect locations)

    • Nick G says:
      April 8, 2025 at 1:00 pm

      Yes! Nairobi is what came to mind for me too! Safari accidents! Maasai! Awesome!

      • Jay says:
        April 8, 2025 at 1:18 pm

        Yes, I think “Safari” as well. Lots of opportunities to skewer people doing colonialist cosplay. Plus, and take it for what it’s worth, I heard an interview with one of the producers and he said that they won’t do a “cold” location. Which was too bad, because I really hoped they would go to a Canadian ski/wilderness resort up north, lol. Maybe that was an elaborate fake out!

    • SIde Eye says:
      April 8, 2025 at 1:11 pm

      I was just thinking privileged White people on safari the script writes itself! Omg Nairobi please!

      • Lady Esther says:
        April 8, 2025 at 1:26 pm

        Right? I’m loving this idea…do a White Mischief for today’s times? Yes please!

  3. Kitten says:
    April 8, 2025 at 1:05 pm

    The Supreme Court just halted Judge Boasberg’s order to reinstate Fed probationary workers.

    The next protest should be specifically targeted at the SC. It was smart to have the first mass protest #HandsOff as a kind of catch-all for all the insane shit Trump/Musk has done so far but it’s time to for a more targeted approach. The SC thinks they’re immune from public scrutiny and pressure–time to send a message.

    • martha says:
      April 8, 2025 at 1:37 pm

      Reading about SC decisions this morning, I had a terrible panic-flash: Sonia Sotomayor’s health hasn’t been great for years now. Dear god – what if she has to step down?

      We’re screwed.

