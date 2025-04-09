King Charles’s courtiers are fuming about Prince Harry’s appearance in London

I simply cannot get enough of the British media fuming over Prince Harry’s sudden appearance in London this week. It’s turned into one of the “scandals” of the week – how dare Harry fly into the UK without telling them! How dare he steal King Charles’s Roman thunder! I am giggling at every single one of these articles and commentary pieces. The royal rota is especially mad, because they had to go to Rome to Charles and Camilla, thinking that they were just going to cover an ancient king and queen staggering around for four days. They would have stayed home if they had known Harry was flying in! Even more hilarious is that Charles’s courtiers are now briefing “the poor cancer-stricken king just wanted all of the attention to be on HIM for once” stories to friendly journalists like Richard Kay at the Daily Mail. This is too funny:
Even the most swivel-eyed of Prince Harry’s devoted fans must have been taken aback by the timing. Just as King Charles stood stiffly to attention in the Rome sunshine for the official welcome marking his first visit as monarch to Italy, the historic moment was being overshadowed by the arrival of his son at the Royal Courts of Justice in London.
Harry was in town for the last roll of the dice in his battle to win back official police protection for him and his family whenever they are in the UK. He was appealing against a judge’s ruling that the decision to downgrade his security was neither unlawful nor unfair.
What an irony, then, that this unheralded appearance – slipping unseen into Britain as he has done on frequent occasions over the duration of this and his many other legal cases – seemed to undermine his very argument that it is not safe for him to travel within the land of his birth. There was no publicity of his departure from the US and his presence in London was only confirmed after his arrival.
But what an outrage that the scene-stealing should come at the expense of his cancer-stricken father. If ever there was a more convincing demonstration of the two faces of royalty, this was surely it. As the Mail reveals today, just hours before embarking on the four-day state visit to Italy the King was in hospital for scheduled cancer treatment. He flew by helicopter from Highgrove, his home in Gloucestershire, to London, landing at Kensington Palace from where he was driven to hospital. There was no question of this hindering or even preventing the royal trip. When the treatment was completed, and after a period of recuperation, he returned to the Cotswolds before flying to Rome on Monday.
Yesterday, watching a joint flypast by an Italian aerobatic team and the Red Arrows, the King was the very example of selfless duty as he and Queen Camilla undertook a raft of official engagements alongside Italy’s president Sergio Mattarella.
And Harry? A 5,000-mile flight for a courtroom appearance that left some questioning the need for him even to be there. It was at the very least ‘a distraction’, a figure close to the King said.
Others were less circumspect. ‘Quite unnecessary,’ said one. ‘What was he thinking of?’
Over the past five years Prince Harry has said or written many outrageous and bizarre things about his family, the monarchy and the media. But however ill-advised his outpourings have been, there has always been a glimmer of hope that the door was never completely closed and a reconciliation with loved ones, however remote, was still possible. His conduct over the past few days is beginning to suggest otherwise. Officials already anxious that the Harry grievance show was once again upstaging the diplomacy of an important bilateral visit were understandably reluctant to say whether or not a request had been made by him to see King Charles.
‘It is an unwritten rule that when the monarch is on an official overseas visit, the rest of the family have a duty to avoid anything that grabs the limelight,’ says a courtier. ‘Has Harry forgotten everything about royal life?’
These courtiers are SO SALTY!! “Has Harry forgotten everything about royal life?” As Charles has made abundantly clear over the past five-plus years, Harry and Meghan were pushed out of royal life and full-time royal work. If the Sussexes pointedly do not receive the respect, protection or security of “royalty,” why would they bother to follow the “unwritten rules?” Note that in Kay’s full column, he basically says that “Harry flying to London to appear in court” has done irreparable damage to Harry and Charles’s relationship or the hope for reconciliation between father and son. Which is also funny/sad because… Charles refuses to speak to Harry while Harry’s security fight is ongoing. They can’t even get their stories straight about whether Charles knew Harry would be in London, or if Harry requested to see his father.
“…the King was the very example of selfless duty”
Give me a fucking break.
Charles is totally out for himself.
CHARLES IS A DEADBEAT DAD 😎
😂 as if anyone missed him while he was away.
Let them fume he is only on a taxpayer funded 20th anniversary trip under the guise of “work”.
This trip was probably on this old King’s bucket list. This is more for him than about the trip.
Are family members allowed to breathe, or would that steal Chuck’s thunder, too?
If only the British media could do something, like focusing on their king’s trip while Harry took care of his business. Instead, the BM insist on focusing on Harry, lying about his need to attend a court hearing. The BM will hyperventilate about everything relating to Harry, even to the extent of referencing his book when they say that Harry wrote about the monarchy, the BM, etc. In fact, they are so interested in Charles that they will talk, talk, talk about Harry to the exclusion Charles’ little trip. Funny how that works.
Well at least there’s no “snub” from the King or fleeing to Romania when his youngest is in town.
Yup, the rats are pissed they had to go to Rome.
Dick Kay is doing his best in Diana-ing Harry “overshadowing” the king.
Well, Charles is easily overshadowed. Chuck is a forgettable character who eschewed glamour for pettiness.
The grey men are also pissed because their bullshit committee – RAVEC – is under scrutiny. Does this committee even have minutes or is it a corridor discussion more type of thing?
Cry more platinum standard Palace staff. Harry owes you absolutely nothing for selling him out to the rats and placing him at security risk. Hope you will one day experience the visceral fear of looking over your shoulder every day, of your phones being tapped, your emails leaked.
That includes you too Dick Kay. (Oh Decay – how appropriate) 😏
If Charles did not refuse Harry the security help (Harry is paying), Harry would not need to petition to the courts about getting security. And also demanding the 30 day notice.
Harry wouldn’t have stolen any thunder if The British Media just ignored him, so it was in fact them that stole the thunder of their cancer stricken King
Exactly, they know that Harry gets more clicks than Charles.
It’s hilarious to me that the BM also includes paragraphs of their own bitching, as well as the event planners’ bitching, about how someone else stole their thunder. It’s pathetic.
My thoughts exactly. Why don’t they put the king on the front pages and ignore Harry? The tabloids are creating this story
Can’t wait for the ranting about W going to Paris for a holiday in the middle of his holiday. . . .
William can do anything he likes, people aren’t interested in him.
The breathlessness over his very first trip to Italy as the monarch…lol. It’s a small circle of people who care about this historic visit, Charles, the courtiers and the rota. I can believe that Charles and his people are big mad though. Oh well. Could have just let harry have security in the uk.
Exactly. It’s Charles’ own fault that Harry has to go through this circus, no point in complaining because Charles is the ringmaster no matter what he tries to claim.
If I were in the UK funding this nonsense I would want all the “working” royals out there all the time. Forget this one at a time nonsense.
I mean, if someone can “steal your thunder” simply by showing up, you don’t have much thunder to begin with.
Several things.
1. The media could ignore Harry (snort)
2. The media could stop lining up comparisons of Harry and his father
3. Thankfully the media have said out loud that the daily fail is more important to Charles than his family. Thanks for telling us what we know but this is for the rest of them.
lol at “beginning” 🤣 he’s just not that into you RR, accept it’s over.
He’s not a working Royal! Stop covering him! Also that should be Charles comment about all of the mess about the press “attacking” Harry and Meghan. They are not receiving any taxpayer funds, they are not receiving Royal protection at all. They have fully paid back any expenses incurred by the Crown. It is very curious the RR keeps reporting on two people who are not working or part time Royals.
Oh well… What goes around come around. However, Harry is not responsible for the court date, not the trip in Italy nor for, what I believe, meetings about Sentebale and his other charities. Harry arrived on Sunday and he didn’t spent his Monday visiting museums.
The Courts set the dates for any and all hearings, many weeks/months ahead – everyone else has to show up unless there’s a valid reason.
I seem to remember that when the court case with the Murdoch papers was settled at the eleventh hour there was criticism that Harry wasn’t in the UK and ‘the difficulties that caused’ when the settlement was negotiated.
And I look forward to the next in ‘The Mail remembers’ series: ‘All the times Kate and William upstaged the monarch…’
The same press that chose not to highlight the Invictus Games this year and the chose to show Harry arriving at the court in London are complaining. They could have just ignored him but no they chose to make a scandal of it and they are complaining. Harry did not set the court date or time. Is the King’s ego that fragile that his son is not allowed to leave the house when on his tours?
Harry didn’t choose this date to be in London. I’m fairly confident this date was set before the Rome trip was announced. Wouldn’t surprise me to learn that they are actually scheduling left behind events to coincide with H&M’s just to get the clicks from the outrage stories. Nobody pays attention to them otherwise.
Tis True, Tis True. Everything you said is true.
(I can’t get over how fitting that online name is.)
I mean they could just not report on every single thing he does, it’s not like they’re forced to cover him on TV and in newspapers. They have made it abundantly clear that they are not part of the family, since they aren’t invited to Sandringham or Balmoral, and they kicked them out of the house they had in the UK, they wouldn’t come to his child’s christening, and they don’t speak to him, and have never pushed back on media stories about how they hate his wife. So his only interaction with them is as a former employee.
So what you’re actually doing is lamenting the fact that a former employee who quit five years ago, won’t plan their entire life around not competing with their former job in any aspect, not doing anything if the CEO or senior vice president at the job is also doing something, not ever speaking about their time at the company. They also should never endeavor to be in the same area as employees of the former company, or in the same area where the company is based ever. Does that sound reasonable and rational to anyone as a request?
If Harry walking from a car to the courtroom can overshadow your monarch….you’re in danger Charles.
And as for this “unspoken rule” – does william know about it!?!?!?
William has also left the country, so as the most senior adult royal in the UK Harry is now in charge,
This guy makes charles sound small and salty. They also Lie that it is an unspoken rule. It’s a rule. i’m going outside today you don’t have to work today. Take it easy I’ll be one to be front facing today. Or I get most of the tax funded money so I want the attention to show its deserved.
H and M work when the work is ready. They go outside on the same day doing very different work. self funded. Run charities and invest in businesses including their own. This is blowing up centuries of royal propaganda of why they are needed and need funding by the poor.
So the king and his couriers PLANNED his trip to Italy knowing Harry’s court appeal date and hoping to overshadow it with his Italian vacation photo ops. Now they are pissed that Harry showed up and stole their thunder during their thunder-stealing operation?
Hilarious.
Well expressed. At least we know now who the newspapers and the British public think is more important. Harry. See the difference in the coverage.
Charles has no one to blame but himself. If Charles’ hench men didn’t take away his son’s (and his family) UK security there wouldn’t be a court case right now. If Charles had not stopped all communication with his son or taken away his son’s UK home he may have known Harry was going to be in town.
The narrative that the press didn’t know that Harry was coming to the UK week is false because both Richard Eden and Matt Wilkinson have written pieces hinting that Harry would be returning to the UK this week. The press knew he was going to be in London during Charles’s visit to Italy. As for the Palace being upset that Harry is overshadowing the King’s tour of Italy, they could have prevented this by ordering RAVEC to provide Harry with security as he wishes.
But won’t anyone think of Italy! I mean, the country is already full of ancient ruins in need of constant maintenance without two more showing up from foreign shores.