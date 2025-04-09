Us Weekly: Princess Kate will work more when she’s closer to becoming queen

The next time we see the Princess of Wales, it will probably be Easter Sunday, the 20th. Sidenote: everything feels off-kilter because Easter is so late this year, right? It feels like a lot of people’s spring break schedule got thrown for a loop. Anyway, if we see Kate on Easter Sunday, that will be her first public appearance since St. Patrick’s Day. To be fair, we saw more of Kate in the first quarter of the year than anyone expected. I still believe the Duchess of Sussex’s return to Instagram and Netflix show triggered Kate in particular, and suddenly she was desperate to be seen out and about. But because of her month-long absence, we’re getting a new round of “poor Kate is still recovering, how dare you expect her to work when she’s preparing to be queen!” Seriously, that’s the whole point of Us Weekly’s cover story this week. Some highlights:

Kate’s return to work: “Kate’s return to royal duties has been careful and considered, reflecting her need to protect her well-being,” royal commentator Afua Acheampong-Hagan tells Us Weekly. “Her ability to manage this transition will set a precedent for how the royal family balances duty with personal well-being in the future.” Kate’s biggest priority is motherhood: According to royal commentator Amanda Matta, the challenges of the past year have “reinforced” her plans to “fully center her family while still maintaining a continued public presence. Whether it’s school drop-offs or attending her kids’ activities, Kate’s ability to blend hands-on parenting with her role reflects a modern, relatable approach to royal life,” Matta explains. William shares the same values, says Hugo Vickers: “With both of them, their young family comes first. Sometimes William has been criticized for that, but I see him very much as a good modern father as befits his generation.” A honeymoon phase: “They’ve become more openly affectionate, sharing moments like a Valentine’s Day photo of them kissing and a family video of them canoodling,” says Matta, noting that the intimate moments suggest “a renewed honeymoon phase reflective of their deepening connection.” Kate will work more when she’s closer to being queen: “She’ll likely take on more public engagements alongside William, representing the monarchy at state visits, charitable endeavors and major national events,” says Acheampong-Hagan. Despite additions to her daily diary, “her fundamental approach is unlikely to change dramatically,” shares Matta, adding that Kate has been “laying the groundwork for a steady, impact-focused style of royal service” by prioritizing long-term projects, like her Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood, over “quick one-offs.” What happens once Kate is queen: “Kate will play a crucial role in shaping the monarchy’s relationship with the public — at a time when discussions about the relevance of the royal family are ongoing,” says Acheampong-Hagan, noting that one of her biggest challenges “will be navigating the balance between tradition and modernity. Kate needs to help shape a royal family that remains connected to the public while upholding the traditions that define it.” A combination of Diana & Camilla: Matta predicts Kate will be a mix of her predecessors, the late Princess Diana and Queen Camilla. “She combines Diana’s spark and relatability with Camilla’s more thoughtful, intentional presence,” explains Matta, adding that Diana, who passed away in 1997 at age 36, was a trailblazer “who reshaped the public’s view of the monarchy with her emotional openness.” Camilla, 77, “takes a more supportive role” while focusing on her charity work outside of the spotlight. “Kate,” adds Matta, “falls somewhere between the two.” An influential consort: Beloved before her health crisis, Kate’s recent ordeal has endeared her to the public even more — and proved beyond a shadow of a doubt she can bear the weight of the crown. “Kate has already shown she has the dedication and strength to take on this role with confidence and purpose,” says Acheampong-Hagan. “Her journey from a university student to a young royal bride to a respected stateswoman has been carefully crafted, and she will likely continue to grow into one of the most influential queen consorts in modern history.”

[From Us Weekly]

Two things are happening simultaneously, and both are fascinating. One, William and Kate are both heavily signaling that they believe they’ll be king and queen very soon and that Charles is not long for this world. Two, Kate is staking out her place as the future queen consort. She’s marking her territory, and her territory is the “prize” of a sh-tty marriage to the heir and eventual king. Is this the deal that was worked out last year? That Will and Kate’s marriage would survive in name only just as long as Kate would still be queen? Gotta wonder if William is constantly having second thoughts about the terms of the deal though, especially considering that he just hired his late mother’s divorce lawyers.