Queen Camilla had an awkward moment with Charles in Rome

Here are some photos of King Charles and Queen Camilla in Rome on Tuesday. They had a busy day of “standing around various historic buildings and sites.” One of the biggest appearances was their tour of the Colosseum, where they waved to tourists visiting the historic site like the tourists were there to see them. It would be like going to the Louvre and saying “are all of these people here to see me??” That being said, the BBC reports that Charles was greeted with some shouts of “Carlo!” LMAO. What do Italians call Camilla? “Cavalla?”

I’m covering this separately, but most of the royal rota was in Rome with C&C, and they were so mad that Prince Harry turned up in London yesterday. Harry’s appearance affected the coverage of the Roman Holiday, but I actually think it worked in Charles’s favor in a weird way. If Harry hadn’t gone to court, then the rota wouldn’t have been able to throw tantrums about Harry “stealing his father’s Italian thunder.” Thus, more people are now aware that C&C are actually in Rome, whereas this trip would have been mostly ignored by the media.

Because of that attention, this awkward moment with Camilla is getting a lot of play online. Camilla and Charles were greeting dignitaries and Camilla didn’t know where to stand as Charles angrily gestured at her. Today is their 20th anniversary and there are dozens of stories about C&C’s trashy, bloody love story, and lots of people are pouring it on thick about how much C&C complete each other. But Charles seems genuinely annoyed with her on this trip, and they both look over all of this.

Camila stood in the middle of the room looking lost she didn’t know which way to go, infront of the world press.. so was the king Rude to his wife calling her over & gesturing her angrily where she needs to be🤔🤔 let’s see how this one… pic.twitter.com/YFkoreyXUj — SK 💃🏾🕺 (@Rimmesfk) April 8, 2025