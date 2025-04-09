Queen Camilla had an awkward moment with Charles in Rome

Here are some photos of King Charles and Queen Camilla in Rome on Tuesday. They had a busy day of “standing around various historic buildings and sites.” One of the biggest appearances was their tour of the Colosseum, where they waved to tourists visiting the historic site like the tourists were there to see them. It would be like going to the Louvre and saying “are all of these people here to see me??” That being said, the BBC reports that Charles was greeted with some shouts of “Carlo!” LMAO. What do Italians call Camilla? “Cavalla?”

I’m covering this separately, but most of the royal rota was in Rome with C&C, and they were so mad that Prince Harry turned up in London yesterday. Harry’s appearance affected the coverage of the Roman Holiday, but I actually think it worked in Charles’s favor in a weird way. If Harry hadn’t gone to court, then the rota wouldn’t have been able to throw tantrums about Harry “stealing his father’s Italian thunder.” Thus, more people are now aware that C&C are actually in Rome, whereas this trip would have been mostly ignored by the media.

Because of that attention, this awkward moment with Camilla is getting a lot of play online. Camilla and Charles were greeting dignitaries and Camilla didn’t know where to stand as Charles angrily gestured at her. Today is their 20th anniversary and there are dozens of stories about C&C’s trashy, bloody love story, and lots of people are pouring it on thick about how much C&C complete each other. But Charles seems genuinely annoyed with her on this trip, and they both look over all of this.

  1. SarahCS says:
    April 9, 2025 at 7:53 am

    Meanwhile, a group of tour operators have been fined a colossal amount for using bots to rig ticketing to the Colosseum so people couldn’t buy the regular entry tickets and were forced into choosing options with other things bolted on like guided tours.

    It’s nice when once in a while consumers come out on top although they didn’t give a figure on how much more people had to spend to get into the Colosseum as a result during the years impacted.

  2. Susan Collins says:
    April 9, 2025 at 7:53 am

    Yes they will be calling her Cavalla which by the way is served over there which they eat as another protein so she better be careful lol. Wow Chuckles angrily motioning her to stand in the right place . Guess that’s were Peg learned to do that to his wife.

    • Tessa says:
      April 9, 2025 at 8:03 am

      William was rejected by other women
      He treated Kate badly before they got engaged. She wanted to be queen so Kate clung on to william

    • Blubb says:
      April 9, 2025 at 9:54 am

      Susan: Diana once told, that when she was swimming with 3 year old William, he suddenly said, you are the most selfish person on earth… He heard his father say it…

    • 2131Jan says:
      April 9, 2025 at 9:58 am

      Anyone else notice how much the Cow and RFK, Jr look alike? The same sneer, the same grimace for a “smile”, the same leathered face. It was my first thought looking at the thumbnail for this story.

      And actually, I for one, am laughing hysterically at this cartoon moment: Chuckie’s like Yosemite Sam, gesturing angrily, hoppingly mad (you can almost see the steam), and Cow’s Elmer Fudd-like looking around (“Which way did he go? Which way did he go”?) 😄 😄 😄

  3. SURE says:
    April 9, 2025 at 7:54 am

    They complete each other so much that they live in separate residences.

    • Brassy Rebel says:
      April 9, 2025 at 8:47 am

      Clearly, they can’t stand each other. Their alleged love story is literally a fairy tale.

    • Blogger says:
      April 9, 2025 at 8:59 am

      😂😂😂 nothing says “greatest love story” ever told when they only see each other occasionally during foreign trips.

  4. Loretta says:
    April 9, 2025 at 7:55 am

    Mattarella is so over this two clowns

  5. Dee(2) says:
    April 9, 2025 at 7:58 am

    This is how this man treats his wife in front of foreign dignitaries, the press, and strangers on their anniversary and I’m supposed to believe that Meghan is the bully? To think this sort of treatment EVER let alone in public was ok says so much about how they believe they can speak to and treat people around them, especially those lower on their vaunted HiErArchY.

    And I think I’m about to do something wild and defend Camilla. She was at the end of the receiving line turned to see where Charles went, was heading over stopped because she wasn’t sure if the photographers were taking photos and if she should interrupt it and then she walked over. All of this occurred in less than 10 seconds. There was no need to gesture to her like she was a dog that you were calling to come and sit at your side

    • Tessa says:
      April 9, 2025 at 8:01 am

      She should have said farewell after he married Diana. She treated Diana with contempt. And now Meghan and harry. She has to play nice with william.

    • Smart&Messy says:
      April 9, 2025 at 8:06 am

      I’m not trying to defend anyone, just let me add that Camilla often looks lost or rude during appearances because she has no idea what to do. I believe that’s the direct result of her not giving a shit when she is prepared for the event. We are supposed to believe that an army of highly experienced professionals put these events together! Why don’t they tell her the choreography beforehand? Because she doesn’t give a shit, and it angers KC.

      • Ginger says:
        April 9, 2025 at 8:17 am

        Yeah, Camilla always struck me as someone that doesn’t like doing these royal events. She is rude and just doesn’t care. At all. Kate is the same way.

      • Dee(2) says:
        April 9, 2025 at 8:25 am

        I mean yes, she’s often rude because she doesn’t care. Like when she walked up the stairs to the plane in australia, and like when she went and sat back in the car in Kenya. Those are deliberate rude choices which indicate her lack of concern about the event. The difference here is that this was like 10 seconds, and she was in the midst of figuring out what to do before he snapped his fingers and pointed to the ground. An argument could be made that she should have known what to do beforehand, but that’s still incredibly rude and disrespectful from your husband.

      • maisie says:
        April 9, 2025 at 8:59 am

        she was probably in the bag by then. Day drinking is the only way she can cope with him. she got exactly what she wanted, and it’s exactly what she deserves.

      • Becks1 says:
        April 9, 2025 at 9:10 am

        I thought Charles seemed abrupt but not super rude or angry (its certainly no “wrap it up” moment like William had with Kate in Jordan) but Camilla definitely seemed lost. when she finished shaking hands, why would she not immediately follow Charles and the president (I think thats who it was?) She took a few steps and then stood in the center of the room looking lost. It was kind of weird. Of course she should walk over and stand next to charles. What else would she do?

        I do think it was rude of Charles to walk off like that as she was still shaking hands – waiting an extra 30 seconds would have removed the potential for the awkward moment – but for a woman who has been doing these kinds of events for 20 years, it was weird to see her looking out of place. And Charles gestured to her several times, even the president (PM?) was gesturing to her.

    • Tessa says:
      April 9, 2025 at 8:18 am

      It should not be a surprise he publicly scolded Diana in a tour when she fainted.

      Reply
      April 9, 2025 at 10:31 am

      Charles is the most easily peeved man on earth. Remember the inkwell situation? He has little temper tantrums all the time.

      Reply
      • Jais says:
        April 9, 2025 at 10:38 am

        Yeah was gonna say. This is the man that loses it over a pen. His first gesture was motioning her where to go so that wasn’t too bad. But it was the last gesture of the upturned hand which kind of was like him asking her what is wrong with you. I wouldn’t someone to do that to me in public even if I was messing up. But I’m sure this’ll get blamed on Harry. He was only short-tempered bc Harry stole his nonexistent Italian thunder. But at the end of the day, Camilla has been kind of rude to others at events before so I’m not feeling that bad for her.

  6. Tessa says:
    April 9, 2025 at 7:59 am

    The great love story is a farce. They live in separate dwellings and Charles is stuck in the cloying great love story his spinners created. He sacrificed his first marriage and is a bad father and grandfather.

    Reply
    April 9, 2025 at 8:00 am

    I have nothing nice to say about this couple.. so happy Wednesday everyone 🌞

    Reply
    April 9, 2025 at 8:01 am

    Hahhaha. I understand KC in this situation. It must be annoying that after all these years she didn’t get any better at it. God, she must be so dumb, because part of the problem is that she doesn’t get the significance of the choreography, the protocol, the nuances and she doesn’t give a shit about her role. She acts like she is doing everyone a huge favor by attending. Remember in Australia she got bored when saying goodbye on the tarmac and she simply turned and left?? KC was still shaking hands and chatting. It looked awful and I’m sure KC knew about it. Well, this is exactly what he deserves.

    Reply
    • Tessa says:
      April 9, 2025 at 8:05 am

      Despite all this I think Camilla has the upper hand and there’s nothing he can do about it.

      Reply
      April 9, 2025 at 9:07 am

      Remember at the Commonwealth Day when she totally ignored the Maori women singer-dancers who were undoubtedly freezing in the cold waiting for them to stop and acknowledge them.

      Chuck did, but she stomped right ahead and ignored them. What a total idiot lacking social graces. That’s the Queen for you!

      Reply
    April 9, 2025 at 8:12 am

    Huh. Well they both seem miserable together. After treating Diana as they did, I guess they deserve each other.

    Reply
    April 9, 2025 at 8:13 am

    When Charles is in this mood, Camilla should just be glad she’s not a leaky pen.

    Reply
      April 9, 2025 at 8:21 am

      Is he ever NOT in this mood?

      I guess he sometimes he slips into faux-jovial beneficent colonial
      “oh, you’re from Nigeria? Tell everyone in Africa I said hi.
      Next!” mode

      But mostly he comes across as cranky, impatient, put upon and demanding over the pettiest shit. Pens, the 5 seconds it takes C to get in position for a photo, etc

    • Jensa says:
      April 9, 2025 at 10:21 am

      He does seem to have a very short fuse. He even lost his rag at his own coronation didn’t he.

      Reply
    April 9, 2025 at 8:30 am

    And now there will be hundreds of articles about how rude he was for telling someone where to stand in a photo, right? And Meghan asked politely.

    Reply
    April 9, 2025 at 8:48 am

    Even if Harry wasn’t in London, the British press would not have talked about this awkward moment because their job is to protect the King and Queen at all costs and to boost their image as much as possible. My question is did Camilla forget that she had to stand next to Charles or did nobody tell her what she had to do?

    Reply
      April 9, 2025 at 10:39 am

      Or she simply forgot, not unusual in your late 70s. I suspect that many of us have got halfway up the stairs and then wondered what we were going upstairs for.

      Reply
    April 9, 2025 at 8:52 am

    Cowzilla is looking more and more disoriented at each outing .

    Reply
    April 9, 2025 at 9:04 am

    The Rottweiler is so bad at this soft power diplomacy shit.

    Chuck married the right woman for it but got jealous she was too good at it.

    So he created all that drama during the 80s and 90s because he could not personally handle her fame and so he could eventually marry this bitch. Now, she shows how wholly incompetent she is on the international scene. Australia, Africa, Europe, North America.

    She has no fucking clue and she is the “queen” Camilla Regina whatever.

    Is this the best representative Britain can offer on the world stage?

    Ummm…yes it seems.

    Reply
    April 9, 2025 at 9:34 am

    It doesn’t matter who Chuck is married to, he will always treat them like a servant. And in a way, that’s what Camilla is. She has to do what he says at all times and take his abuse with a smile. Oh well.

    Reply
    April 9, 2025 at 9:35 am

    Chuck summons Cam. William chop-chopped Kate. Haz told Meghan to turn around during Trooping. I think these dudes have expectations I could never abide.

    Reply
    April 9, 2025 at 9:53 am

    Wow there are a few photos here that don’t appear to be photoshopped, highlighting how red Charles really is. He always looks so inflamed and has for many years.

    Reply
    April 9, 2025 at 10:08 am

    Charles, ever the gentleman 🙄. It is obvious where Will picked up how to treat his wife.

    Reply
    April 9, 2025 at 10:22 am

    Living up to the tag message I am a c**t a designer sewed into Charles garment years ago.

    Reply
    April 9, 2025 at 10:24 am

    I don’t see anything really untoward happening here? Looks like Cams and the other woman were hanging back to let the two men have a photo opp together, and then both of the men gestured for them to come stand with them, and then the women went and stood there.

    Reply
    April 9, 2025 at 10:27 am

    Well we can all see where William gets it from.

    Then again C&K are doormats who accept this.

    Harry really is his mothers son.

    Reply
    April 9, 2025 at 10:31 am

    Where have we seen both of their unmannered behaviour before?

    Charles thought he was in one of his own palaces.
    And Camilla forgot to take her meds.

