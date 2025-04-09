“Madonna & Elton John finally ended their decades-long feud” links
  • April 09, 2025

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Madonna & Elton John have formally quashed their decades-long beef. Madonna made the first move & she posted about it on her social media. Elton has had so many beefs though – I remember, he got into it with Tina Turner and they hated each other for years too. I don’t think they ever buried the hatchet. [LaineyGossip]
Analysis of Gwyneth Paltrow’s Donna Karan look. [Go Fug Yourself]
British tennis star Jack Draper models for Burberry (these pics are so bad). [Just Jared]
I still don’t understand Kristen Stewart’s hair. [Socialite Life]
A lot of people forget that this show existed! [Pajiba]
Arnas Fedaravicius (Valentin on The White Lotus) says that his DMs are full of gay people thirsting over him. [OMG Blog]
Lil Nas X is now a Crocs ambassador?? [RCFA]
Janice Dickinson shared a makeup-free video. [Seriously OMG]
Does The Bachelor’s Juliana Pasquarosa have MAGA ties? [Starcasm]
Where to watch the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals. [Hollywood Life]
Advice from a personal finance manager. [Buzzfeed]

  1. Josephine says:
    April 9, 2025 at 1:18 pm

    Kristen Stewart is a beautiful woman and that hair is incredibly unflattering in every way. It is not the right cut for the shape of her face and the color is sickly. But she doesn’t seem to be driven by what is the most fashionable or flattering when it comes to clothes, make-up, or hair. And mostly I think “fair play to her” unless she is representing a brand.

  2. Amity says:
    April 9, 2025 at 6:06 pm

    Aw this is a really sweet post between them which made me smile.

  3. Polly says:
    April 9, 2025 at 7:34 pm

    Kristen Stewart annoys the judgemental 50 year old white lady in all of us. Let her be, she’s never going to look the way we want her to. She’s glorious just the way she is.

