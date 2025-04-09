Duchess Meghan did not say or use her title or Sussex surname in her podcast

The Duchess of Sussex debuted her Confessions of a Female Founder podcast this week. The first episode was a one-on-one conversation with Bumble founder Whitney Wolfe Herd, and the two women had a great energy with one another. Meghan is such a girl’s girl, and I mean that in an entirely positive way. You can just tell in Archetypes and now COAFF that she just loves talking to women and bonding with women. As I was listening to the first episode, I didn’t pay any attention to how Meghan introduced herself, but of course, that’s a conversation. People Mag had coverage, so did Page Six and I’m sure the British papers will scream about it too. As it turns out, Meghan didn’t use her title, nor did she refer to herself with any surname.
Meghan Markle is keeping it simple with her introduction on her new podcast, Confessions of a Female Founder.
The first episode, released by Lemonada Media on April 8, features the Duchess of Sussex, 43, introducing herself as simply “Meghan.” This straightforward approach is echoed in the episode’s end credits, where a voice announces: “Confessions of a Female Founder is a production of Lemonada Media, created and hosted by Meghan.” A promotional photo for the podcast also features the title followed by “with Meghan.”
Prince Harry and Meghan received the titles of Duke and Duchess of Sussex from Queen Elizabeth on their May 2018 wedding day. Although the couple’s two children — son Prince Archie, 5, and daughter Princess Lilibet, 3 — were born with the royal family’s surname of Mountbatten-Windsor, they use “Sussex” as their last name.
I know exactly what this is – this is Meghan wanting the focus to be on the podcast, interview and conversation rather than her name. She’s trying to briefly opt out of the neverending psychodrama about her name. I get that, I really do, and I don’t blame her for just wanting to do a thing without people writing a million f–king screeds about her name. But I also hate that Meghan has been bullied to the point where she feels like she can’t just use her married name without it becoming an international controversy. She’s Meghan Sussex. Or the Duchess of Sussex. Deal with it, people.
Meghan’s IG handle is simply her name. It’s a simple strategy to create cohesion in her brand and with seo. She’s becoming a one name icon.
This is not about any concession to the haters. It’s American casual – she’s on a first name basis with us, she’s approachable and casual – and it’s also a great move for her brand with her IG. Simple.
I agree 100%!! If someone says Meghan, I know exactly who they are referring to so there’s no need to add a surname or title.
I bet “My father” McCain hates that, lol.
I noticed it too when she started the podcast with hello I’m Meghan. I think her using just her first name is fine because we all know who she is. I don’t know if there weren’t any noise about her using Sussex if she would use it?
That’s nothing new to us. Archetypes went “with Meghan” as well. Probably her way to fade out the royal noise…
I didn’t even see it as being that deep. Do people frequently introduce themselves on podcasts or talk shows by their full name? I legitimately can’t recall. It seems to me more that if you are already listening to the podcast, you know who she is, saying Meghan is sufficient.
I know that the BM makes everything a story but I don’t always think that she’s doing something in reaction to, or because she’s worried about a reaction sometimes she’s just behaving normally. Didn’t she do the same on Archetypes?
I listen to Dan Harris’ podcast and he does use his full name but so does his site and his branding so it does create cohesion. I’ve listened to a few Jay Shetty podcasts and I do recall that he uses his last name as well.
The DM won’t be happy.
Is the podcast going to be weekly? I’m ready for the next ep! In a lot of podcasts, there are full vids in which you can see the people talking. I wonder if that’s something Meghan would ever do. And I knew this is a lot but I wonder if she would ever take fan questions lol. Obv her team could weed out the best ones but that would be cute. And they’d prob have to be business related but still.
Cue the “She’s snubbing the royal family!!!” noise. F them people and go Meghan!!! And what a ridiculous thing to point out, People is acting like the Daily Fail with this nonsense.