Did Prince Harry hilariously steal King Charles & Camilla’s Roman Holiday thunder?

I was surprised to see that most of the royal reporters traveled to Italy for King Charles and Queen Camilla’s Roman Holiday. Charles and Camilla arrived in Rome on Monday, and it’s meant to be a four-day tour. They had a busy day on Tuesday, visiting the Colosseum and witnessing some kind of fly-over? Well, I’m sure the British media dutifully covered it all, but C&C’s Roman Holiday barely got any international coverage. In fact, it actually seems like a lot of the royal reporters are extremely pissed that they weren’t in London for Prince Harry’s surprise appearance in court on Tuesday. I saw lots of clips from British live broadcasts, where they were giving so much space to Harry’s court appearance, his security case and just his presence in London. They treated it like an unfolding breaking-news event. You know Charles and Camilla are royally pissed, but as I said, the royal reporters are incandescent as well. Thus, they’re all writing passive-aggressive “how dare he” pieces from Rome. From the Telegraph:
British diplomats watched with satisfaction as the King embarked on his overseas duties, with “soft power” in action to smooth the path of defence partnerships, trade and that all-important European goodwill.
Meanwhile, in London, the Duke of Sussex arrived at court. With a brief wave, suited and booted, he walked into the Court of Appeal to hear arguments from his legal team about how His Majesty’s Government and the palace alike had failed to protect his family sufficiently. Father and son had not seen each other ahead of the hearing, despite the Duke landing in the UK on Sunday, and there are no signs of them planning to do so once the King is home.
The working King and Queen were on diplomatic duty; the Duke of Sussex hearing debates about his security aired in the court – which works under His Majesty’s name with lawyers holding the title “King’s Counsel”. If that was not enough, the Duchess, at home in the US, topped it off with the launch of her new podcast on the same morning.
At one time, little irritated the palace more than a clash of diaries: one member of the Royal family overshadowing another on an important day. Particularly overseas, where hundreds of people pour hours into perfecting a tour itinerary to suit hosts and guests alike, it was seen as the poorest form to steal the spotlight from a senior member of the Firm – blowing carefully planned photographs and news reports off newspaper pages and off air for newer, more gossipy drama. When it comes to the Sussexes, that ship has sailed.
This time, palace aides were aware of the clash, but none felt moved to complain about it – less still alter the tour programme. In some quarters, it is seen as nearly inevitable – an eye-roll rather than any real objection; irritation rather than anger. Five years after the Sussexes left the working Royal family, it is telling that this is the only apparent way their lives overlap.
The Duke, for clarity, did not choose the date of his court hearing. He did choose to fly over to London from the US, despite not technically being required to contribute, in what has been interpreted as a sign of how much the outcome of the case means to him. The Duchess’s podcast has been scheduled for release on April 8 for weeks.
As the Court of Appeal heard arguments that the Sussexes “felt forced to step back” from their royal roles because they “were not being protected by the institution”, the King and Queen kept calm and carried on. After all, it is far from the first time that Sussex-related activities have threatened to knock the Royal family off course.
“Of course we’re not mad, don’t put it in the Telegraph that we’re mad,” the courtiers huffed, watching the entire media apparatus’s breaking-news coverage of Harry’s court appearance. To be fair, Charles and Camilla could be overshadowed by a plate of undercooked lasagna. The British media was never going to devote much time or energy towards Charles and Camilla staggering around Italy for four days. But the British media wants it both ways – they want to scream at Harry for overshadowing his father’s big Roman Holiday, and they also want to obsessively cover all things Sussex instead of focusing any time or energy on the left-behinds.
“Particularly overseas, where hundreds of people pour hours into perfecting a tour itinerary to suit hosts and guests alike, it was seen as the poorest form to steal the spotlight from a senior member of the Firm” – somewhere, someone is playing the tiniest colonizer violin in the world. It’s even funnier because the whole point of Harry’s security fight is that Charles is perfectly capable of ensuring the Sussexes’ full protection for every visit. Charles could have stopped this whole issue years ago but chose not to, because he doesn’t want Harry to feel comfortable or safe in the UK. So yeah, it’s funny that Charles’s sh-tty behavior continuously comes back to bite him on the royal bum.
Are these people toddlers? I don’t understand why they are so obsessed with being the Center of attention all the time. Bizarre
yes! They are toddlers. At least, charles is. When Diana was new in the role and she was getting wall to wall coverage — which she found disturbing and overwhelming — the Queen and Princess Anne did not throw a wobbly about not being the stars of the show. They just got on with their respective work. Margaret got tipsy and laughed with her friends but she wasn’t catty like Catherine is. She was just over it. No one sabotaged her, except her husband. It’s weird that Charles brings the same energy to his dynamic with his son — as if it’s a competition for love he was denied as a child — that he brought to his relationship to his first wife. It’s really, really odd for a grown man to be this needy, clingy, insecure, self-pitying, self-righteous, etc…. Just. Stop. No wonder his father despaired of him. What did the dad say on Ted Lasso? It’s not thinking less of yourself, it’s thinking of yourself less. This man is going to die before he grows up.
Yep. I’ve always said that H&M bonded over having terrible fathers and toxic families.
Really “hundreds of people pour hours into perfecting a tour itinerary”? “Hundreds of people perfected” W&K’s Caribbean tour and not one said “hmm, this and this are bad ideas”?
very good question, good point
Harry’s bodyguard is looking at the policewoman, like what you’re so happy about.
The policewoman is beaming 😭😭😂 I would probably look the same if I saw Prince Harry in real life though, so I get it.
Well I’m sure Prince Harry was not the one to set the court date.. guess Chuck and his consort staff should have seen this coming, the fact that they didn’t is saying a lot..
Yes, Harry didn’t set the court date, it is also true that it is the editor of a newspaper who chooses which stories to cover and which to ignore. The Telegraph is criticising the Telegraph.
The British royal family is becoming less relevant and less important on the world stage. Charles and Camilla’s Italian tour was NEVER going to get international headlines – maybe a little blip of coverage on CNN or something, but I mean like a “meanwhile the british king and queen posed in front of the colosseum” type of comment as it goes to break. William’s Estonia trip did not get international headlines. Kate’s the one only who still gets a lot of coverage and I think that has faded a great deal over the past few years because she is boring and lazy. How many ways can even People magazine talk about her inner strength that no one has ever seen?
So all that to say, Meghan’s jam is still overshadowing C&C’s trip, let alone Harry’s presence in London or M’s podcast. I mean their very existence overshadows the royals.
It doesn’t take much to overshadow this visit when even here in Italy they are talking very little about it
Oh but Fail says people talk about royal fever in Italy. You must be mistaken!
The Fail had the audacity to put it in writing that H wants taxpayer funded security. And the commenters scream to the void how irrelevant the Sussexes are, while we can see that they get 10 times as much engagement on Sussex content than anything else. Even Kate, the most popular o e gets a fraction of the attention the Sussexes get. The BM and RF deserve to look small and stupid.
Harry wants to pay for his security, the trouble is the tax payer is obliged to pay for the most effective form of security, i.e. information about the threats and the right for his security to carry.
*counting* one, two, three, four, FIVE paragraphs of outrage, of how dare he overshadow the CrOwN, and then they say oh, well H had nothing to do with the court date being chosen.
Geezus.
That Tabloid writer saying Harry didn’t have to come to court, is pissed because they didn’t know he was coming and is stuck in Rome with the embalmed pair.
They’re no longer getting leaks, and their lies are not holding up.
Oh, they knew Harry was coming. The DM and the Sun were saying last week that Harry was going to be in the UK for the court case. The Telegraph reporter is just upset that she couldn’t be in London because she’s duty bound to following the King and Queen around Italy.
Look at that, all their sources who know about H&M’s inner feelings and thoughts didn’t know of his flight schedule again 😂😂
This overshadowing thing is just the height of narcissism. Do they really think that they are scheduling podcast releases and court dates around them and what they are doing? The only reason they talk about this is because they know no one cares, and that it doesn’t get any attention and so they try to claim that anything that they do is deliberate overshadowing, rather than admitting that the BRF don’t garner any interest. I mean these people have blamed hikes, documentary trailers, and jam releases, as the reason why people didn’t care about something that Charles, William, or Kate was doing.
What is there to overshadow? Even the vast majority of people who dislike Harry and Meghan are at best indifferent towards Charles and Camilla. Plenty of H&M’s detractors feel that way not because they’ve been brainwashed by the BM, but simply because they don’t believe that anybody should be considered worthy of attention just for being born or marrying into a “special” family. The courtiers and the RR seem to be practically the only ones who both hate Harry and Meghan AND support the monarchy (and I’d argue that even the RR’s support is often questionable. They like having a job, and I’d wager that for many, their interest begins and ends there).
Boohoo. I wonder if Charles is relaying to his RAVEC contacts, his contacts in the court or whoever, that under no means should Harry win his appeal. Harry is on all the covers as opposed to Charles and he can’t deal.
The royal press and the Palace are pissed that Harry is overshadowing the visit to Italy. Plus most of the royal rota lack discipline because they could have easily ignored what was going on in London and Meghan’s podcast but they couldn’t they had to tweet and give interviews about Harry and Meghan from Italy. Furthermore, if the Royal Family didn’t listen to media, they could have accepted Harry’s proposal for half in and would be no “clashes of diaries” or overshadowing,
I suspect a half in half out H and M would do more work for the RF than W an K do.
Harry walked from a car into a building, how dare he steal his father’s thunder!
Well it’s showing theheightened weirdness of royal rules and protocols. No one else thinks only 1 person can work at a time. Or go outside at a time. going outside apparently is what royals are taught is work. Harry and Meghan keep showing everyone that for them security is even more important than for any other royal. H an M work work work and their public profile is way higher. The media writes about their every step , including a media reviewed raspberry-spread study. So they are proving Harry’s point on security risk every day with every article. , he can’t have bespoke, aka less than good security decided last minute. He and meghan have the mostest highest profile of all. If all the royals are in a room, and harry and meghan are in another room, the majority protection would only be needed for h and m.thats the level of Interest each group whips up. All the media would crowd h and m’s room too. That’s the visual even the media are confirming everyday.
Charles should have used his ” position” as kings blah blah blah majesty’ counsel to ensure Harry’s and meghans protection. Even if ravec was like uum, don’t know. Like most other deals get made for families of bigwigs. But ravec made a illogical non transparent decision to do as Charles/ palace asked and make it sound bespoke, like bespoke means better. No here it means way worse.
The media is saying this is Charles fault as this is his govt and counsel. Good This article is blaming Charles publicly. Probably bc like noted so hilariously by cb they are upset they the media can’t be in both places at once. And instead of making up the news the media can only mostly report on the news. they are spread too thin with all the working h and m do. The reporters prefer pacing themselves so they can create 20 fantasy fiction stories over 1 ‘ went outside’ work event,. H and m do their work when their work is ready . H and m’s work is not even paced around themselves, they each work without worrying about ” outshining ” each other with their own going outside projects.
H and m’s charities, work, income, Definitely highlights to even peolle who dont care about the royals – the scam that is royal work