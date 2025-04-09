Prince William will apparently fly to Paris today… to watch football

When Prince Harry popped up in London on Tuesday, heading into court for a public hearing on his security, I wondered aloud if Prince William or Kate would suddenly schedule a last-minute public appearance. I even wrote this in the post: “As for the Other Brother and his wife… they’ve been in the wind for the past two weeks (Kate hasn’t been seen since St. Patrick’s Day). It would be funny if one of them popped up suddenly today. ‘Don’t forget about meeeeeeee!’” Well, the Princess of Wales is not going to interrupt her spring break for anything, but William is apparently flying to Paris today. It gets even better: his big “event” is “going to watch his favorite football team.” The man has not done one iota of work in two weeks (and his spring break will likely extend for another two weeks after this), but he’ll always make time for Aston Villa:

Prince William appears set to leave the UK on Wednesday for a planned trip to Paris. The Duke of Sussex landed in the UK on Sunday ahead of his two-day hearing at the Court of Appeal. Harry arrived at the Court of Appeal this morning around 9:30am and is expected to attend the second day of the hearing on Wednesday. Harry did not see his father during the brief time they were both in the UK on Sunday. King Charles departed for a four-day diplomatic trip to Italy with Queen Camilla soon after the Duke of Sussex landed in London. Prince William is now set to leave the UK on Wednesday to head to France. The Prince of Wales will watch the first leg of the Champions League quarter-final between Paris Saint Germain and Aston Villa on Wednesday evening. William is a devoted Aston Villa fan and appeared to confirm his intention to travel to Paris following the Birmingham-based football club’s last Champions League game. The prince told a group of journalists “see you in Paris” as he walked to his car following Aston Villa’s 6-1 aggregate defeat of Belgian side Club Brugge in the previous round of the competition. Earlier this year, the Prince of Wales headed to Monaco to watch Aston Villa in the Champions League. Prince William and Prince Harry are not on speaking terms and are unlikely to have met up in the days before the heir to the throne’s trip to France.

[From GB News]

Prince William’s frivolity and indifference to his role as heir to the throne not only makes his father look more important as king, it makes Charles’s time as Prince of Wales look so much better in retrospect. When he was PoW, Charles wouldn’t have dreamt of disappearing for weeks on end only to pop out for a football game. Charles traveled extensively as PoW, representing the crown abroad and forging ties with world leaders over the course of decades, all without constantly running around, telling everyone that he’s a global statesman. Anyway, William is the very definition of “lightweight.” It’s hilarious and sad that he’ll fly all the way to Paris to watch football, but can’t be bothered to go to his godfather’s funeral or memorial, or travel for work without looking like a colonizer and horse’s ass.