Prince William will apparently fly to Paris today… to watch football

When Prince Harry popped up in London on Tuesday, heading into court for a public hearing on his security, I wondered aloud if Prince William or Kate would suddenly schedule a last-minute public appearance. I even wrote this in the post: “As for the Other Brother and his wife… they’ve been in the wind for the past two weeks (Kate hasn’t been seen since St. Patrick’s Day). It would be funny if one of them popped up suddenly today. ‘Don’t forget about meeeeeeee!’” Well, the Princess of Wales is not going to interrupt her spring break for anything, but William is apparently flying to Paris today. It gets even better: his big “event” is “going to watch his favorite football team.” The man has not done one iota of work in two weeks (and his spring break will likely extend for another two weeks after this), but he’ll always make time for Aston Villa:
Prince William appears set to leave the UK on Wednesday for a planned trip to Paris. The Duke of Sussex landed in the UK on Sunday ahead of his two-day hearing at the Court of Appeal. Harry arrived at the Court of Appeal this morning around 9:30am and is expected to attend the second day of the hearing on Wednesday.
Harry did not see his father during the brief time they were both in the UK on Sunday. King Charles departed for a four-day diplomatic trip to Italy with Queen Camilla soon after the Duke of Sussex landed in London.
Prince William is now set to leave the UK on Wednesday to head to France. The Prince of Wales will watch the first leg of the Champions League quarter-final between Paris Saint Germain and Aston Villa on Wednesday evening. William is a devoted Aston Villa fan and appeared to confirm his intention to travel to Paris following the Birmingham-based football club’s last Champions League game.
The prince told a group of journalists “see you in Paris” as he walked to his car following Aston Villa’s 6-1 aggregate defeat of Belgian side Club Brugge in the previous round of the competition.
Earlier this year, the Prince of Wales headed to Monaco to watch Aston Villa in the Champions League.
Prince William and Prince Harry are not on speaking terms and are unlikely to have met up in the days before the heir to the throne’s trip to France.
[From GB News]
Prince William’s frivolity and indifference to his role as heir to the throne not only makes his father look more important as king, it makes Charles’s time as Prince of Wales look so much better in retrospect. When he was PoW, Charles wouldn’t have dreamt of disappearing for weeks on end only to pop out for a football game. Charles traveled extensively as PoW, representing the crown abroad and forging ties with world leaders over the course of decades, all without constantly running around, telling everyone that he’s a global statesman. Anyway, William is the very definition of “lightweight.” It’s hilarious and sad that he’ll fly all the way to Paris to watch football, but can’t be bothered to go to his godfather’s funeral or memorial, or travel for work without looking like a colonizer and horse’s ass.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images, Backgrid.
-
-
Prince William, Prince of Wales celebrate 1-0 of Harry KANE, England 9 in the group stage match ENGLAND – DENMARK 1-1 of the UEFA European Championships 2024 on Jun 20, 2024 in Frankfurt, Germany.,Image: 883554360, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: imago is entitled to issue a simple usage license at the time of provision. Personality and trademark rights as well as copyright laws regarding art-works shown must be observed. Commercial use at your own risk., Model Release: no, Credit line: IMAGO / Avalon
-
-
William, Prinz von Wales, Prince of Wales with son Prince George celebrate 1-1, next to Felipe VI. König von Spanien with daughter Princess Sofia, in the final match SPAIN – ENGLAND 2-1 of the UEFA European Championships 2024 on Jul 14, 2024 in Berlin, Germany.,Image: 889806983, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: imago is entitled to issue a simple usage license at the time of provision. Personality and trademark rights as well as copyright laws regarding art-works shown must be observed. Commercial use at your own risk., Model Release: no, Credit line: IMAGO / Avalon
-
-
Britain’s Prince William plays football, as he meets with members of Tiber Young People’s Steering Group, during a visit to Tiber in Liverpool, Britain, January 23, 2025.,Image: 956912553, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Temilade Adelaja/Avalon/Avalon
-
-
WILLENHALL, ENGLAND – MARCH 11: Prince William, Prince of Wales joins a lesson and speaks with participants on the course to learn about the key skills involved in refereeing during an official visit to an FA Referee Training Course At Sporting Khalsa FC at Aspray Arena on March 11, 2025 in Willenhall, England. The Prince of Wales is patron of the Football Association, the visit to Khalsa FC is part of the FA’s Reflective and Representative campaign which aims to recruit 1,000 people from Black, Asian and mixed heritage backgrounds into refereeing roles.,Image: 974676336, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Chris Jackson/Avalon
-
-
WILLENHALL, ENGLAND – MARCH 11: Prince William, Prince of Wales waves the linesman’s flag during a mini football game on official visit to an FA Referee Training Course At Sporting Khalsa FC at Aspray Arena on March 11, 2025 in Willenhall, England. The Prince of Wales is patron of the Football Association, the visit to Khalsa FC is part of the FA’s Reflective and Representative campaign which aims to recruit 1,000 people from Black, Asian and mixed heritage backgrounds into refereeing roles.,Image: 974676906, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Chris Jackson/Avalon
-
-
Monte-Carlo, MONACO – Prince William, the Prince of Wales, was spotted in the stands at the Stade Louis II in Monaco for the 7th day of the 2024/2025 Champions League. The match saw AS Monaco face off against Aston Villa, adding royal flair to the evening.
Pictured: Prince William
BACKGRID USA 21 JANUARY 2025
BYLINE MUST READ: Best Image / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Monte-Carlo, MONACO – Prince William, the Prince of Wales, was spotted in the stands at the Stade Louis II in Monaco for the 7th day of the 2024/2025 Champions League. The match saw AS Monaco face off against Aston Villa, adding royal flair to the evening.
Pictured: Prince William
BACKGRID USA 21 JANUARY 2025
BYLINE MUST READ: Best Image / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Monte-Carlo, MONACO – Prince William, the Prince of Wales, was spotted in the stands at the Stade Louis II in Monaco for the 7th day of the 2024/2025 Champions League. The match saw AS Monaco face off against Aston Villa, adding royal flair to the evening.
Pictured: Prince William
BACKGRID USA 21 JANUARY 2025
BYLINE MUST READ: Best Image / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Monte-Carlo, MONACO – Prince William, the Prince of Wales, was spotted in the stands at the Stade Louis II in Monaco for the 7th day of the 2024/2025 Champions League. The match saw AS Monaco face off against Aston Villa, adding royal flair to the evening.
Pictured: Prince William
BACKGRID USA 21 JANUARY 2025
BYLINE MUST READ: Best Image / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Monaco, MONACO – Prince William, Prince of Wales attends the 7th day of the 2024/2025 Champions League between AS Monaco and Aston Villa at the Stade Louis II in Monaco.
Pictured: Prince William
BACKGRID USA 21 JANUARY 2025
BYLINE MUST READ: Best Image / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Monaco, MONACO – Prince William, Prince of Wales attends the 7th day of the 2024/2025 Champions League between AS Monaco and Aston Villa at the Stade Louis II in Monaco.
Pictured: Prince William
BACKGRID USA 21 JANUARY 2025
BYLINE MUST READ: Best Image / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
The Prince of Wales meeting Aston Villa supporters in a Wetherspoons pub in the centre of Birmingham ahead of an away match at Everton. The Prince spent more than 30 minutes with the season ticket Villa fans, before they headed to the match, after attending the the College of Paramedics inaugural emergency and critical care conference in Birmingham
Featuring: William, Prince of Wales
Where: Birmingham, United Kingdom
When: 15 Jan 2025
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
I doubt harry was going to include meeting brother dearest on this trip.
Priorities! Those are his priorities! Not ending homelessness not ending war in the Middle East and not getting racism out of football and certainly not doing the bread and butter events in his own homeland. His priorities are football and day drinking. If you can put those two together then he is having a truly great day!
So as for adults in line for the throne, Prince Harry will be the only one in the country.. absolutely sad that he has to fight for his security while the other brother does nothing and his protection detail has to watch him sit on his 🍑 or get drunk at soccer matches.
Can imagine the bodyguards writing about Willie’s wasted years.
William should not have left the country while his father was in Italy leaving Harry in charge. Clearly irresponsible as he doesn’t trust Harry, or so we are told!
Harry is not “in charge”. He and Meghan stepped back as working royals. William does as he pleases.
Hypocrisy: Oh, just imagine the king dies and Williams plane crashes…
Prince Earthshot is flying to Paris and not taking the train?
So will this count as a work event? So he can do work during the school breaks? Uhoh. Setting up a dangerous precedent there. But nah. He’ll just go strait back to his rule of never working during the school holidays, unless it’s for a FB game. Scratch that. Unless it’s for Aston Villa. Bc we all knew he wouldn’t do this for a women’s soccer game.
Well to borrow a phrase from our should-be president Kamala Harris, “Prince William is an unserious man.”
He lives a sad life. Just give up your taxpayer funding and you can watch AV matches and post on their forums to your heart’s content.
Willie is doing his country a massive disservice with his lack of service. Good luck to the grey men and the rats in spinning him into something he is not.
Isn’t there a rule that both the king and the heir can’t be abroad at the same time??? I guess it’s ok since Harry is there and can hold down the fort??!! 🤭
CM: as long as they don’t use the same transportation…
So who pays for this? I’m assuming his seats are comped but that has to be annoying to try to factor in whether he’s coming or not, especially since you need to accommodate his security officers and anyone he brings with him. If he stays overnight, who pays for the hotel? The food and drinks? The transportation? Duchy funds? Is it all comped? And if George goes that means all the costs are just increased as well as transporting the RPOs.
Maybe Charles had it right with his castle in Romania that no one sees.
but seriously…..what a joke of a man.
Also to add – is William stealing Charles’ thunder?!?!?!?!!?
Nice one.
Isn’t he supposed to be on break with his kids? How does one justify an Aston Villa game if he doesn’t bring George?
But as I said last week, it’s clear that Kate and William aren’t spending the holiday break together and that’s why Eden had some fun with the Diana divorce lawyer story.
He will definitely bring a kid to deflect any negative press.
Poor George. He will be dressed as a banker if he goes.
Is Peg in his era of joy too? He seems unbothered by world events and doesn’t seem to have a care in the world except to harass his brother and attend football matches.
Considering that William refused to break his vacation to travel to Australia to support the women’s football team and that Charles is currently on tour in Italy, I have a hard time believing that he’s going to fly to Paris to watch Aston Villa.
Well this is great for the environment. Unless he’s taking the Chunnel train, which seems very unlikely. He’s such an embarrassment.
Also, this is the coward’s way out. He doesn’t have to answer questions about meeting his brother. Even if he did tell journalists recently he would see them in Paris.