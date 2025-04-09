Duchess Meghan on the Trump Tariffs: ‘All of our products are currently made in the US’

In early March, we learned that the Duke and Duchess had just hired their first “chief communications officer,” a woman named Meredith Maines. Maines has an extensive background in marketing, business, streaming and the management of talent. All of which to say, the Maines Effect has been immediate, especially for Meghan. Meghan has been so proactive in the past month and a half, drowning out the negative blitz attack with her own sunshine and positivity. She’s now launched a successful, highly-rated lifestyle show, launched her As Ever product line (which sold out in under an hour) and this week, her new podcast began streaming. Confessions of a Female Founder is smart, slick and right in Meghan’s wheelhouse. I mean, a lot of this is just Meghan growing comfortable with herself and her message. But there’s been so much message discipline, so much proactive media relations and management. I LOVE IT!! Anyway, all of that to say, Meghan has given another interview, this time to Fortune. It’s a GREAT interview. Some highlights:
As Ever is well-positioned for the Trump Tariffs: “At the moment, all of our products are currently made in the U.S., so we don’t anticipate tariffs affecting us directly,” Meghan told Fortune. “But as we look at the larger context of how this is going to affect the consumer day-to-day, I’m very grateful that in part of the conception of this brand, I wanted to create products that look more prestige, but are more accessible and affordable. I think during any time of recession, people still want to find creature comforts, items that can bring them joy.”
They made tens of thousands of affordable products: As Ever’s first product drop (with inventory of an undisclosed size, but the company says “tens of thousands”) almost immediately sold out the company’s selection of jam, honey, teas, and mixes. The brand seems constructed to compete with brands like Stonewall Kitchen and Crofter’s Organic — the $10 to $16 jam that feels like a treat, but isn’t out of reach. “You’ll see the bulk of our SKUs are under $20,” said Meghan. “From our standpoint, certainly for me, even in the expansion of the brand, things should still feel accessible.”
Her new pod: “I’m talking about what I’m going through as I’m going through it, not with reflection after some time, not with that different vision you can have when you think about hindsight 20/20. While it created a very, very tight schedule… it just felt like the right move to do the storytelling justice.”
The evolution of her partnership with Netflix on As Ever: “It was really organic, how it happened—I guess every pun is intended, with food and consumables,” said Meghan, who for years had been sending Netflix chief content officer Bela Bajaria and Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos homemade jams as part of her holiday season gift-giving. “[Netflix’s Bajaria] said: ‘You need to teach people how to do this,’ and from that moment she was very excited about the possibility of a show. And I think because of how savvy my partners are, and certainly business-minded strategically, she said: ‘In addition to a show, you should talk to our consumer products and division about a partnership.’”
The global expansion: Meghan went on to connect with Josh Simon, Netflix’s VP of consumer products, and she felt that the partnership was the “right move for the global expansion we want.” She isn’t disclosing financial specifics, or what the ultimate ambition of As Ever is, whether that’s an exit or IPO. “I can’t speak to the specifics of the terms of the deal,” Meghan said. “We are very, very much in harmony on how we see the growth of this, and the trajectory over the next five to seven years.”
Investing in women: It does seem like Meghan sees the core audience for As Ever to be women, a throughline to the podcast, which focuses specifically on female entrepreneurs at a time when they still receive single-digit-percentages of total venture funding. It’s also a throughline to her own angel investing for the last five years, which has primarily involved backing female founded-companies like coffee company Clevr and women’s midlife health startup Midi. “Women need to see that they can build. Women don’t need to be afraid to talk about finance. And I think the more financial literacy we have, the stronger we’re going to be.”
She’s always been about “the high-low.” “At its conception, I had thought about the interest that people seem to have in my fashion, for example, what I would wear. I think there’s a parallel here, always the ‘high-low.’ I always loved things that present beautifully, but didn’t break the bank.”
This is new info to me: “involved backing female founded-companies like coffee company Clevr and women’s midlife health startup Midi.” Did we know that she invested in Midi?? Midi is described as tailored healthcare for “midlife” women. Interesting. I also love that Fortune was like “girl, the tariffs” and Meghan was like “girl, we’re made in America!!” She was already bringing back American manufacturing! I love her and I love that she truly believes that she can build As Ever into a global brand. I think she can too, although it will be a lot harder with the Trump Tariffs.
This is important too: “I can’t speak to the specifics of the terms of the deal. We are very, very much in harmony on how we see the growth of this, and the trajectory over the next five to seven years.” Meaning, Netflix and Meghan see themselves in business together until the 2030s, at the very least. That’s so weird, because I’m pretty sure the Daily Mail is going to rustle up someone’s cousin’s dog-walker’s step-nephew who will swear that a Netflix executive told them that the Sussexes’ contract will not be renewed! Meanwhile, Meghan was sending jam-baskets to Ted Sarandos and he was like “get this woman a cooking show, NOW!”
Photos courtesy of As Ever’s IG, Netflix.
I’m glad the product she has now are made here and that tariffs shouldn’t affect her unless any of the packaging is made elsewhere but she didn’t say. Love that she will be working with Netflix for a long while! Take that gutter press!!
US imports a lot of wood and wood pulp from CA. Wood pulp is what boxes and paper is made from so that could impact, however there are a few companies that make packaging with all US components. Not sure how that would affect her bottom line.
This. A lot of stuff isn’t going to just be more expensive, it’s not going to be available at any price. Particularly the low overhead stuff like jars and wood pulp.
Midi is a good investment, there is definitely a huge need. Took me far too long to find a doctor who actually cared enough to not dismiss what I was going through.
Co Sign. Midi is a great investment. As a woman of a certain age, this practice has been critical to my peri menopause journey.
I am so, so happy for Meghan in her era of joy how things have worked out in the past few years to lead to all these successful projects that are Archtetypes, WLM, As Ever and COFF.
Plus her investments and Harry’s HoI and Polo Netflix shows? Yeah, the Sussexes made it. Despite all the disruptions originating a few thousand miles further to the east.
Big, big round of applause for Meredith – never underestimate the power of talented PR working as a team with their principals!
Meredith is very savvy about taking the opportunity of Meghan’s brand launch to communicate through very different channels than the BRF typically does…Fortune Magazine is a different audience altogether. Well done!
Loving this new comms era as well! As for the tariffs, she could set up a second manufacturing facility outside of the US to meet global demand and still manufacture in the US for the American audience.
Loved this interview. So yeah I’m guessing Netflix won’t be dropping Meghan anytime soon. Weird how all those Netflix insiders got it wrong🙄
The high low aspect for pricing does make sense for the brand, especially when she ventures into housewares. I’m sure there’s a lot of products that people won’t/ didn’t think to buy because they thought they would be out of their price range. If she can provide accessory items that are very reasonable, people would be more likely to splurge on that one expensive centerpiece.
They’re doing well setting the narrative, and keeping her in the appropriate media spaces for what she is promoting, but still tying all of her adventures in together. I think the new media approach is not expecting the negative media to go away, especially from some outlets but at the exact same time or even proactively introducing their own narrative. Which has been pretty effective at drowning out the nonsense. Now when people write about WLM, they talk about the social media trends and the boost it gave to product lines not the negative reviews ( outside of the BM).
I agree with Kaiser, I love the proactive approach, that there is an apparent strategy. Her work is coming together in 2025 and I’m so happy for her.
It’s a range of affordable luxuries, things that, while not absolute necessities, won’t break the bank for most people but still feel like a treat, splurge.
The other day when the tariffs started coming out, I went online to Upton Tea and ordered some of my favorites – 6 different loose teas, maybe $10-15 each package. Overall it was a little splurge in my grocery budget, but I know anytime I want a moment of calm with a nice cup of tea in the next several months, I’m good to go. It’s one nice thing.
AE jams and teas, etc are like that.
Sad for those fans outside of the US though. It might be a while before they can buy.
Thank you very much. Sometimes I have to try quite hard not to get jealous when all the US-Squaddies post their “uuuuh, look, my order arrived – sooo beautiful!”… Living in Germany I probably will have to get used to it!
The Fail will bemoan over the pricing she’ll have. So best not to go overseas for awhile until things settle down. These tariffs have created too much uncertainty.
Actually they can order if you are willing to pay the extra fee. I was poking around the Asever website and read the FAQ. I came upon this under shipping & Delivery.
I was charged a fee because I used a forwarding service to ship my packages. Who is responsible for that fee?
Any fees added by a third-party service — like forwarding charges, customs, duties, or VAT — are the responsibility of the customer. These aren’t included in the total you paid at checkout, and we recommend checking with the forwarding provider directly for more details on those charges.
My Netflix source has no idea what the game plan for Meghan and Netflix is. But she does get a laugh at my (joking) texts asking for information because every Netflix employee and their parakeets should be privy to the information, right? (lol).
I like how she answered the tariff question – it might not affect her company directly at this time, but she knows its going to affect her consumer base. That’s part of the reason these are so bad – its not just because I need to buy a car thats now significantly more expensive, bc maybe I can put that off for a while. its because even if I want to buy X that’s made in the US, all the other things I buy aren’t so my spending power is just decreased overall. I like that she’s not just blowing off the issue and saying “we aren’t affected” because we are all going to be affected.
5-7 years of a partnership with Netflix…….someone is weeping into their cheese on toast or whatever lmao. I can hear the pillows being thrown from here!
It ends up as an extra tax on the American consumer.
Kaiser – your writing is so good- feels like you’re just talking to me over coffee at home and we’re lol!! Thanks for the morning wrap-up!! 😘
Teas arrived yesterday. I bought them as a fan to support her business but then I drank it and dang it, this is some seriously good tea. I guess she’s excellent at everything she does. I’ll be buying more because it’s just so good.
I am happy for Meghan’s success in her business and podcast. The BM slags her off because her success highlights how mediocre and talentless the BRF is, especially Kate. Kate doesn’t have the where with all to create a business or conduct an interview on her own. Even she were to strike out on her own with photography the FrankenPhoto scandal has damaged her.
That was a very nice interview, no bs about royals, just work, loved it. I think, her business need to look out for tariffs if she starts selling home / kitchen items. She can probably make their production in USA too, but it would cost a lot more.