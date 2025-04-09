Elon Musk was ruthlessly trolled by gamers on a livestream over the weekend

Elon Musk only wanted to break the American government for the memes, but now that Donald Trump’s insanity is affecting his bottom line, suddenly Musk is attacking Trump’s advisors. Musk has split with Trump on tariffs. The stock market crash and looming Trump Recession/Depression has sent Tesla’s stock price off a cliff, and the stock was already slumping hard because of all of the Tesla-divestiture movements. All of which to say, Musk was already in a terrible mood over the weekend when he tried to show gamers that he’s super-cool. He was trying to play Path of Exile 2 live on Twitter, and the gamers cyberbullied him mercilessly.
Elon Musk rage quit a livestream of the video game Path of Exile 2 on Saturday night after repeatedly dying while also being ruthlessly cyberbullied in the chat. Path of Exile 2 is one of Musk’s favorite games—so much so that he once claimed to be one of the world’s top players in an attempt to boost his gamer cred, before later backtracking and admitting that he had been secretly paying people to level up his account to make him appear more talented at it than he was.
Nevertheless, while attempting to show off Starlink’s in-flight WiFi capabilities while onboard his private jet over the weekend, Musk streamed himself playing some PoE2 on the hardest difficulty, which was broadcast live on X.
The DOGE chief was, predictably, terrible at the game, but that was the least of his problems—Less than five minutes into the stream, a player logged on and asked Musk if he could “please jerk off mr trump so he dies of a heart attack.” It only got worse from there.
For the next hour and a half, Musk sat in stony-faced silence and blasted techno music while dozens of users with names such as ELON_IS_A_PEEDOPHILE and ELON_MUSK_IS_PATHETIC repeatedly spammed the chat to tell him “YOU HAVE NO FRIENDS AND YOU WILL DIE ALONE” and “YOU WILL ALWAYS FEEL INSECURE AND IT WILL NEVER GO AWAY.”
“Elon. It’s me, Ashley St. Claire. I have no other means of contacting you so I bought PoE2 early access. Please pay your child support. Thank you Elon,” said an account pretending to be the conservative influencer currently locked in a custody battle with Musk over their five-month-old child, while another said his estranged daughter Vivian “was right” about him being terrible at video games.
Some streamers attempted to help Musk out by trying to show him how to mute the chat function, while others encouraged people to “Buy TSLA” and thanked him for his work with Starlink and DOGE, but they were drowned out by a cavalcade of abuse from gamers relished the opportunity to give the billionaire a piece of their mind.
“There’s a lot of r—–s in the chat,” said Musk at one point, using the r-word slur while a user named HC_John_Wick repeatedly spammed “ELON HOW IS IT POSSIBLE TO LOOK THIS DUMB AND UGLY WHY IS UR TESLA COMPANY FALLING APART AHAAHAAHAAH! WHAT HAPPENED BUDDY?”
But aside from muting a couple of the loudest trolls after almost an hour of sustained abuse, Musk did little to stop the army of trolls from relentlessly mocking him. Eventually, he vanished when his WiFi connection abruptly cut out and ended the stream, which he later deleted from X but was swiftly reuploaded onto YouTube.
It’s like I keep saying… these people think that they can use fascism to force people to like them, and when they figure out that fascism doesn’t work that way, their whole world falls apart. America is being dismantled by some of the biggest losers in the world, some of the ugliest and dumbest morons ever, and all of those despicable people are desperate for cultural cachet. We’re all in hell, so it costs nothing to tell Elon Musk that he f–king sucks.
Elon Musk trying to prove his worth to a bunch of teenagers online gets destroyed by commenters as he live streamed Path of Exile 2 whispers. Commenters said “YOU HAVE NO REAL FRIENDS AND WILL DIE ALONE” and “DIE DIE DIE” as he frantically tried to hide them, then lost his… pic.twitter.com/PLWF1ESv6f
— Anonymous (@YourAnonCentral) April 8, 2025
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Cover Images.
Love that for him.
Lol grown ass man playing a video game got bullied into quitting. Shit is hilarious.
I say this every time but it’s amazing how much goodwill he’s squandered. I wonder if it was worth it to him. He single-handed killed the Tesla brand. The tariffs are going to be the final nail in the coffin. In addition to raising costs due to batteries and parts they get from other countries, retaliatory tariffs is going to further sink the brand. He better hope his MAGA base trade in their F-150s for cyber trucks because that might be his last hope.
Absolutely love this for that punk.
The gamergate bros have turned on him. That’s pretty much rock bottom.
You are 100% correct the most angry, aggrieved wannabe losers – trump, elmo, vance,bezos etc run the world.
Every bit of resistance counts!
I’d feel sorry for him if wasn’t such a terrible person.
I love the smell of Schadenfreude in the morning . . .
I feel like we as a whole are being really vicious and nasty to Musty but I fear we’re not being vicious enough. We can bully better guys.
Gamers can be vicious. There are no better shit talkers. That’s all they do when they are playing PvP with a chat. To the point that it can be incredibly toxic, especially to girls. I have no problem with him getting a dose of his own medicine on his own platform. I don’t feel sorry for people with private jets and billions of dollars.
I wonder if this was a shock to him? I do hope so. I don’t think he actually interacts with normal people much or has a clue what they really think. He’ll be surrounded by yes-men and creeps who probably do think he’s the coolest person on earth.
Anyway, he thought he bought himself a president. I wonder how that’s working out for him.
I think there either already is or about to be a *real* power struggle ramping up behind the scenes amongst Elon/his crypto bro humanist minions–Peter Navarro/the pro tariffs cohort and VP Vance/his “sponsor” Peter Schiff and their dancing monkeys.
It’s gonna be a free-for-all royal rumble and I see Trump getting overwhelmed and doing something REAL stupid (and THAT is saying something 🙄) to prove his independence from any of them.
Continue to buckle up.
I keep reading that one of the ways to defeat fascist dictatorships is to repeatedly humiliate the losers in charge. Make them the butt of all jokes. It helps in order to delegitimatize them. Thank you for your patriotism, gamers.
Yes. They understood the assignment. Patriots, all of them! Haha. But seriously, you’re correct and I hope we see a lot more of this. I had a hard time believing it was real at first, it was glorious.
Hahahahahahahahaha I love this so much