Dan Wootton is being sued in civil court for catfishing & infliction of harm

In the summer of 2023, the knives were finally out for Dan Wootton. Wootton was, at the time, working as an unhinged columnist for the Daily Mail and working as some kind of anchor/host of a GB News show. Byline ran a series of investigative reports on Wootton’s activities back when he worked for The Sun. Basically, he spent the better part of a decade harassing, blackmailing and abusing coworkers, acquaintances and at least one boyfriend. One of his favorite techniques was catfishing coworkers and using the information he gathered to blackmail, harass and bully them. By the fall of 2023, Wootton was fired by the Mail. By March 2024, he was fired by GB News (which had suspended him months beforehand). There were reportedly in-house investigations at The Sun and the Mail, but nothing ever came of it other than Wootton getting fired from multiple jobs. Except now one of Wootton’s victims is suing him in civil court:

A former colleague of Dan Wootton has accused the ex-GB News presenter of pretending to be a woman in flirty messages, and tricking him into sending explicit images in a “catfishing” case, the High Court has heard. It is alleged that in 2010 Wootton exchanged sexual messages with the claimant – who cannot be identified for legal reasons – while pretending to be “Maria Joseph”, and encouraged him to send explicit photographs and a video.

Wootton is accused of obtaining sexual images by deceit and the claimant, known as YXN, has lodged civil proceedings against him “for damages for personal injuries and losses consequent on the defendant’s intentional infliction of harm, misuse of confidential information, infringement of privacy and deceit”.

At a hearing on Tuesday, Judge Roger Eastman said: “The claim relates to what is colloquially referred to as a catfishing exercise whereby a person alleged to be the defendant (Mr Wootton) impersonated a fictitious person and induced the claimant into engaging in exchanges with that person of a sexualised nature. It transpired that the person was, as I say, completely fictitious and the claimant alleges that as a result of that activity he has suffered psychiatric damage.”

Tuesday’s hearing concerned an application by Wootton’s lawyers to set aside the anonymity order granted earlier this year to protect the identity of the claimant. But the judge ruled that the order will remain in place, saying there is “clear evidence of potential adverse and serious adverse effect” on YXN if his identity published.

Samuel Rowe, for Wootton, said in written submissions that the Metropolitan Police and Police Scotland investigated Wootton over the allegation that he used fake online identities to obtain explicit images without consent and decided to take no further action. But on Tuesday Mr Levinson said that, as far as he was aware, those investigations did not relate to the claimant’s complaint but to other similar allegations.

[From The Evening Standard]

You can go to the ES story if you want a more detailed description of what Wootton allegedly did to this person. My question is… how did Wootton get those photos and videos of a “Maria Joseph” and who is that woman? Did he pay some woman to pose for the photos, or was “Maria Joseph” another blackmail victim, someone Wootton lured/catfished? I don’t know. But this whole Wootton mess has been sickening, and I fear that we’ve only come across the tip of the iceberg of Wootton’s depravity. Anyway, I’m glad someone is suing him. It was disturbing to watch everything get covered up in real time. It was like the powers that be decided that Wootton would have to leave his high-paying jobs, but nothing else would happen to him.

Photos and screengrabs courtesy of GB News & Avalon Red.

25 Responses to “Dan Wootton is being sued in civil court for catfishing & infliction of harm”

  1. Lawrenceville says:
    April 9, 2025 at 7:19 am

    Oooooaaawwwweee, I love this for Wootton, couldn’t happen to a more deserving person.

    Reply
    • Swaz says:
      April 9, 2025 at 10:30 am

      Yep 👍 Dan Rootten I mean Maria Joseph deserves it all. I’m so happy that Meghan isn’t losing any sleep over these disgusting people and their comments 😶

      Reply
  2. ParkRunMum says:
    April 9, 2025 at 7:23 am

    this makes perfect sense if you think of the tabloid – BRF nexus as a protection racket. It used to be the case that there was a certain amount of discretion — and / or genuine ignorance — from which the family benefited. No one imagines today that Philip and Elizabeth had a marriage that would serve as a plot line on the Brady bunch. These people are swimming in acolytes and enablers and all of them end up getting a bit tainted by it, but there was also a certain amount of indulgence back in the day for harmless fun, which is now no longer seen as harmless, now it’s fodder for blackmail. Which is really quite ugly. It may be the older world was more hypocritical, in a strict sense, but it was also less judgemental and more wise. That’s just my two cents. Diana and charles really set this dynamic in motion by each running to the tabloids to complain about their marriage instead of talking to each other to reach a Modus Vivendi. Really. That’s where the rot set in.

    Reply
    • Jan says:
      April 9, 2025 at 7:27 am

      Please, do you know anything about Princess Margaret?

      Reply
    • Vs says:
      April 9, 2025 at 7:28 am

      Isn’t it also a reflection of the British society? Never have I seen so many people who believe in gossips & tabloids and treat their trash as anything coming from mainstream media…. There is something though that’s peculiar about 🇬🇧, even the bbc is tabloid-like!!!

      Reply
    • somebody says:
      April 9, 2025 at 7:40 am

      What? Sarah Ferguson’s affair made the tabloids before Di and Charles’ separation. Did Sarah run to them or was she outed by someone? Charles first interview about his infidelity was during some sort of televised documentary.

      Reply
    • sevenblue says:
      April 9, 2025 at 9:50 am

      “Diana and charles really set this dynamic in motion by each running to the tabloids to complain about their marriage instead of talking to each other”

      It was Charles and his minions who ran to the tabloids and put hit pieces about Diana because Charles was jealous of her popularity. Diana was so young back then. It is not surprising she talked to the media in order to defend herself. When you are being accused of not being a good wife while your husband is spending his days with his mistresses, you are gonna be tempted to hit back eventually in the same way. What hit piece did Diana give to the tabloids about Charles? She told the truth about her marriage, with her own voice, unlike Charles and Camilla with their lies about her.

      Reply
  3. Jan says:
    April 9, 2025 at 7:25 am

    Maria has been blackmailing people for years, he probably has compromising info on politicians, judges, and other influential people, that is why all the cases against him, were swept under the rug.

    Reply
  4. Vs says:
    April 9, 2025 at 7:25 am

    There seems to be a lot of depravity in the right wing press in the 🇺🇸, 🇬🇧 and 🇦🇺 … some seriously bad people pretending to be journalists make their money attacking others while having lives infested by immoral acts!

    Justice can’t come fast enough for a rat like this man or Maureen or any of the people in the British press (they are all the same)

    Reply
  5. somebody says:
    April 9, 2025 at 7:28 am

    When you are so awful you are actually fired by the DM, it kind of says it all. I hope the plaintiff wins the maximum.

    Reply
  6. SarahCS says:
    April 9, 2025 at 7:36 am

    I’m glad the judge isn’t using The Met and Scotland Yard’s inaction as a reason not to proceed with his, they do not have a stellar reputation when it comes to helping victims (another met officer was recently convicted of rape)

    Reply
  7. Nanea says:
    April 9, 2025 at 7:41 am

    Four takes Dan Rotten harassed and bullied Caroline Flack until she died by suicide.

    He’s a disgusting person who also bullied and harassed Harry and Meghan, and he was one of the reasons they decided to leave suddenly and unexpected.

    Fingers crossed he finally gets what he deserves.

    Reply
    • Blogger says:
      April 9, 2025 at 9:14 am

      Agreed. Caroline’s death is on him. What a vicious man. He truly deserves what’s coming for him.

      Reply
  8. LADY DIGBY says:
    April 9, 2025 at 7:46 am

    Byline Times carried out a special investigation on this presenter’s alleged cat fishing antics using both male and female names to obtain certain photos and videos whether for personal use or blackmail. Very seedy and hypocritical as he was publicly criticising two other gay TV presenters and a BBC newsreader for dubious activities.
    https://bylinetimes.com/2023/07/17/gb-news-star-dan-wootton-unmasked-in-cash-for-sexual-images-catfishing-scandal/

    Reply
  9. Hypocrisy says:
    April 9, 2025 at 7:50 am

    It takes a lot of bravery to come forward, I hope he wins. DW should be held accountable even if it’s in the civil court system. Reading the details of this case is very disturbing, there should have been criminal charges, but we don’t seem to live in that world where justice is for everyone.

    Reply
  10. Jais says:
    April 9, 2025 at 7:52 am

    Happy to see him being sued. But he should be in jail.

    Reply
  11. Amy Bee says:
    April 9, 2025 at 7:56 am

    Good for this person and it’s very sinister that Dan Wootton wanted his identity revealed in public.

    Reply
  12. Nanooo says:
    April 9, 2025 at 8:47 am

    This is excellent news. I look forward to Wootton getting bankrupted.

    Reply
  13. Bronco says:
    April 9, 2025 at 9:13 am

    Isn’t he in jail yet?

    Reply
  14. Lauren says:
    April 9, 2025 at 9:39 am

    Hmm, well that provides some interesting options on why William/courtiers were so willing to leak to Dan Wooten in particular. Also some additional options as to why the Palace supported the one employee who was a friend of Wooten instead of Harry

    Reply
  15. sevenblue says:
    April 9, 2025 at 9:53 am

    I wholeheartedly believe, he has a lot of blackmail materials on powerful men in UK. He was the first reporter Will made an agreement with as well. Will gave him H&M in exchange of killing Rose affair stories. I hope other victims join the lawsuit.

    Reply
  16. Lisa says:
    April 9, 2025 at 10:33 am

    Byline news (times?) wrote this whole story up in detail

    Reply

