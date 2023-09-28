Dan Wootton was fired from the Mail & suspended from GB News, all within 24 hours

Well well. Yesterday, we discussed a deeply unfortunate incident on GB News. Dan Wootton was anchoring his evening talk show, and he interviewed Laurence Fox. Wootton and Fox decided to go off on a misogynistic rant about how no one wants to sleep with a certain female journalist. GB News and Wootton ended up apologizing immediately after the show, then Fox published some of Wootton’s texts showing that Wootton isn’t really sorry. I didn’t think anything would come of it, but it looks like GB News was just looking for a good excuse to get rid of Wootton – shortly after I published my story yesterday, GB News suspended Wootton.
That was his only current media gig, because his Daily Mail column had also been suspended over the summer, when Wootton was outed as a serial catfisher, blackmailer and all-around abusive pervert. The Mail and The Sun were both running in-house investigations into Wootton’s tenures at both publications. Well, the Mail decided to piggyback onto GB News’ suspension – they’ve just announced that Wootton is officially fired.
Dan Wootton has been sacked by MailOnline the day after he was suspended by GB News for his part in an on-air discussion with actor Laurence Fox about a female journalist. The TV anchor has been suspended from his lucrative MailOnline column since the summer over accusations he used the pseudonym “Martin Branning” to send sexually explicit messages to former colleagues.
GB News declined to investigate the claims of inappropriate sexual behaviour, arguing it was alleged to have happened at a former employer. As a result Wootton presented his primetime nightly show on GB News until this week, when he was suspended over his role in a discussion with Fox about the appearance of a female journalist.
MailOnline has now ended Wootton’s contract, which was understood to give the journalist a six-figure salary in return for two columns a week.
A spokesperson for DMG Media, the parent company of MailOnline, said: “Following events this week, DMG Media can confirm that Dan Wootton’s freelance column with MailOnline – which had already been paused – has now been terminated, along with his contract.”
Wootton is still facing another investigation by his former employers at News UK, the parent company of the Sun, over claims he pretended to be a person called “Martin Branning” in order to solicit sexual images from former colleagues.
I understand that the Mail wanted time to cover its ass and have an “investigation,” but this really should have happened over the summer. Actually, the Mail never should have hired Wootton in the first place. Anyway, it’s always a good day when Dan Wootton starts to reap what he sowed. Now, hopefully, the gloves will come off and we might actually see some criminal charges for all of his assorted blackmail schemes.
He is now suspended but tell me how can this torrent of abuse can go unchecked for over a year against Meghan?
— Misan Harriman (@misanharriman) September 28, 2023
Photos courtesy of GB News and Avalon Red.
Finally. Good riddance.
Amen!
“Don’t let the door hit you…”
@therobinsons on second thought….
Karma.
This event could not have happened to a more deserving guy.
A more, vile, sad little man and deserving guy. My tears are very crocodiley about this.
As the old Sardinian proverb goes,”Every knot gets caught in the comb … eventually.” Ciaom grub.
AMEN! THANK GOD! Karma works well…
When can he be removed from society and be put into a locked padded room for the rest of his miserable life?
@susancollins LOLOL.. not soon enough! I hope Meghan and Harry are doing a Happy Dance somewhere in Cali!
As I said before, its ‘interesting’ how quickly they moved to protect the WM but to this day, crickets about the mixed race royal woman.
WannaBeFarmer, You’re not wrong about moving to protect WM, but at the moment the owner of the DF is trying to buy The Telegraph. Obviously people are not entirely convinced that Lord Rothermere needs to have that much power over the news, so you could also see DW finally getting fired from that perspective: https://www.theguardian.com/business/2023/sep/07/daily-mail-owner-lord-rothermere-middle-east-telegraph-bid
This is how awful you have to be to get fired from the Daily Mail. He should have been fired years ago.
Does this mean Dan and Laurence are no longer best buddies? Taking turns throwing each other under the bus. Loving this for them both.
It makes me wish I were a bus driver.
LOFL @Gabby. A brilliant on point 9 word post. +++
About fricking time.
This really vexxes me. The Mail and GB News whole business model is based on the abuse of Meghan Markle. And it took saying something about a white woman, for us to see some consequences?
Didn’t one of Wootton’s GBNews colleagues wish for Harry’s murder on air? And he wasn’t suspended.
+1
I think its yet another insult to Meghan and by extension Harry. These people are racist to the core.
In slight fairness, The Mail has been horrific and misogynistic about lots and lots of women. They just decided it was most profitable to focus on Meghan the last six+ years.
Tale as Old as time. Black woman gets the abuse , but white Woman gets the justice.
Jeremy clarkson . Dan , piss Morgan Emond and so many more of them have been tormenting Meghan for years . It makes my blood boil that they never see her as human
I imagine the men that he blackmailed are pretty annoyed, too.
@Jenn Exactly…. So friggin Racist showing their true colours.!!
Excellent news re one of the UKs “Teflon Dons” and about time. ! It was funny how after DW’s repeated “apologies”, Laurence Fox released the text messages showing that DW was everything BUT sorry.
Where will he go next? I hear the Wails are looking for a top CEO with low ego..maybe he can blackmail his way into that job. .Now, when will the Met investigate this piece of trash? (apologies to trash…)
LOL about Wootton working for the Waleses but I was thinking that the top CEO position was tailor- made for someone like Simon Case – who last I heard was not engendering warm feelings from the Tories. Is Case looking for an out before he is thrown even further under the bus?
Interesting you should mention this. Case already had a go round at KP, as Will’s private secretary, around 2018/9 before becoming a Cabinet member. Don’t know that he’d want to step directly back in to working for William with this new KP position. Head of the foundation seems a cushy job somewhat separate from the running of the rest of KP, but is already taken by the ex-CEO of Bafta. But maybe, like Jason, Case can be made a Trustee of Earthsh!t and make something of that, as Jason no doubt has.
Excellent question. Where will he go next? The BRF/BM pretty much work like the Catholic Church and other denominations dealing with pedophile priests. Move the perpetrators around. It’s all gross. Wootton has probably already been on the waiting list to be the Prince of Wale’s valet. After his love letter to William, you know he’s been waiting to get his hands on William’s underthings.
Getting a job at one of the palaces wouldn’t be surprising. It’s almost expected at this point. They’ll knight him sooner or later.
This is pretty standard in business. Someone is terrible. Company wants to fire them, but lawyers are afraid of a lawsuit. So there’s a warning. And, of course, because they’re terrible, they can’t heed the warning. So they are fired without any of the severance or considerations that would have been involved back when they should have been fired.
I think Dan had dirt on a lot of the higher-ups and they were rushing to insulate themselves. They waited until he did something horrible to a well known WW to sack him so that anything he releases looks like revenge. However, I bet my boots, he starts going after Peggy and Keen after this. They were supposed to protect him.
Interesting. So it’s about the money? The swiftness GB and the Mail removed Dan Wooten after this incident (rather than firing him earlier) feels like they got their legal ducks in a row, waited for an opportunity, then bye.
@KFG I think you are right. There was a promo ad for GB News going around a week or so ago and #sadlittleman was left off. Oversight or sign of things to come? The higher ups had time to get their ducks in a row (or prepare mutual assured destruction blackmail) and were good with letting Dan know he didn’t make the cut for the poster. I’m cautiously optimistic we won’t ever see him again but he’s the human equivalent of a cockroach so I’m not totally sure we’ve heard the last from him.
A great ending for a truly horrible man.
Excuse me while I pop the bubbles in celebration.
It was long overdue, GB should follow suit and fire him too.
Now that he’s poised to lose everything, how rogue will Dan go? Will he spill all the beans for the right pay day? Will he flee to New Zealand to escape prosecution? Or will Kensington Palace give him a job?
He’ll get a multi million dollar pay out on the condition that “some” people’s info is protected.
Jason the Knife is still in the fold, they’ll figure a way to keep DanW. I think William will figure out how to fund him, maybe through a third party. Does DanW have a partner? Like DanW paid off Christian Jones for info about Harry and Meghan’s location in Canada by paying off Jones’s husband. A way to make it look like it wasn’t KP submarining Harry and Meghan directly.
Unfortunately, a rogue DanW means he’ll take any independent pay he can to bash Harry and Meghan for whomever pays him. Just as Piss M hasn’t disappeared. Look to Australian tabloids and Faux News in the US to hire him as a stringer.
I don’t know, Dan might be too hot to handle, unless he’s got some blackmail material on the Unroyals. We know Dan likes to take pictures….. But I think, even though the Unroyals hate Meghan, Dan has got Caroline Flack and now this issue clinging to him. The palace might not want that hanging around. Who knows though, they are not smart people.
I can’t believe how little Caroline Flack is talked about, in the media. What he did to her alone was worthy of firing, and it’s never brought up.
I blush with shame that this creature is a New Zealander! I don’t think we ever want him back, thanks. Let Peggy and Keen find a use for him toiling in the bowels of whatever palace they are in that week!
Pretty sure there’s an extradition treaty with NZ. And we really really don’t want him after all his attempts to sabotage the covid response. Wouldn’t surprise me at all if he’s given a job at KP, because there’s probably dirt on William. That or he’ll unexpectedly have some kind of tragic freak accident.
I’m in his hometown, and if I spot him at the Queensgate Mall, promise to accidentally trip him.
Misan Harriman is such a resilient activist and artist. He doesn’t waver in his ethics and I can’t wait for The After coming to Netflix. It’s his directorial debut. Anyway, I’m always gratified to see those who speak out inside the UK and good riddance DW.
Yes please to criminal charges. Filming a person having sex without consent is a crime. Blackmail is a crime. He should go to jail.
Tom Bower has said worse about Meghan on Wootton’s show, but here we are.
There you go thinking Meghan is white.
Tom’s book didn’t do well, so he was bitter before, now it’s worse.
Their books are tanking left and right, so the £50 they’re paid to spew bile on TV is what keep them going.
YES, the karma bus has arrived and the conductor is now issuing tickets! Oh dear Dan has to pay for ALL of them. See you in hell Wooton. In other words COURT and let’s hope Bower is in the dock next to you!!
I hope we never have to see his Weasel face again. Hell probably end up buying views for his own YouTube channel.
There goes Scammy, Jr and Bab Dad’s steady income….and possbly the backer of Scammy’s lawsuit against Meghan.
Do you think so? If true this makes today an extra specially good one!
I wonder how long it will be before DW starts whining about deep state conspiracies & global media wars against free speech? I hope they lock him up.
It is long overdue and he deserves far worse than just being suspended. He deserves to be prosecuted and sentenced for the heinous crimes he has been accused of. It’s unbelievable that any company would have someone so vile and corrupt as their lead at anything, especially reporting of news and people. GB News should have fired him or at least suspended him once the accusations were reported. Them allowing him to remain on air to continue attacking the alleged victims of his previous crimes, Meghan and others is on them that he finally turned his attacks on a white woman, which is apparently the line they refuse to cross. They bare responsibility for allowing this animal to have a platform. I hope that they and especially he get the karma they all deserve.
Well- this is a delightful surprise.
As the brit “press” thrives on PR, racism, mysogyny, and various evils- never thought i’d see the day.
Baby steps.
[and of course, only when it effects white women- does the brit society take notice]
I should have known this was coming when I saw Richard Eden retweeting tweets about Dan Wootton yesterday. Usually when one of their own is in trouble they close ranks.
I reckon the palace we’re protecting him and the Mail we’re looking for an excuse to drop him, so Willy is losing his mouth pieces that’s why he has been going to the daily beast more often
I wish thisnis sheen done to protect Meghan, he deserved firing for his treatment of her and so many others years ago. But hey, Karma finally decided to breeze into town and I couldn’t be happier
Who’s the biggest bleep: Fox or Rotten? Who cares as they both bring down the other in flames!
Karma. It’s about time.
The career crash of Dan Wootton and Laurence Fox was bound to happen, but I knew it would never be about the Duchess of Sussex.
I loved the show Inspector Lewis, even though I have yet to see Laurence Fox as being a suitable partner for Inspector Lewis. He was frigid, seldom smiled, and his voice lacked something I could never quite figure out. I don’t know why the show ended, but I suspect he may have been part of the cause. I was shocked to discover how deeply wounded a man he is. His level of misogyny screams, “I need therapy.” I believe he and Dan are troubled homosexuals. The difference is Dan is proud, while Laurence remains in the closet.
Publishing companies will love to help Dan write his book, which unsurprisingly would be a bestseller.
I suspect many closet homosexuals in the media industry, government, royal family members, and royal employees. He would need to use fiction or fantasy as the genre to protect the guilty.
The Prince of Wales feels somewhat uneasy because, during the height of the Harry and Meghan departure from the firm, Dan Wootton and Piers Morgan let it be known that the leaks were coming from Kensington Palace. In return, William gave Jason Knauf a knighthood for his collaboration, but he didn’t bequeath one upon Dan!
What will the Anti-Meghan Markles, Lady Campbell, and Angela Levin do for supplemental income now? Who will give them a platform to come and spew their lies?
Please keep an eye on the chessboard. There may be a few Rooks who will fall on the sword to save the monarchy.
Finally. Of course he was let go from his show for a non-Sussex related reason and not sure we’ve seen the last of him but this will be what he is remembered for and that shady legacy will follow him wherever he goes. I know he could have a “comeback” like Piers Morgan but at least Morgan wasn’t cyberbullying and extorting his colleagues online (that we know of). Who is the next royal reporter to get there comeuppance?
I love how Karma continually proves she’s a woman. We will see all of Meghan’s abuser fall.. I am here for it
I wonder if they will fire him, though. I’ll wait to see. I read that there have been numerous complaints to ofcam that are being investigated BEFORE this happened. This is just another to add to the pile. I can’t imagine that ofcam will be of any help, since they pretty much believe anything that’s published/said is okay.
I will not feel that any justice is done until Wooton is charged, tried, and jailed. I am not holding my breath. I see that odious Jeremy has had his series renewed. There is a whole culture of racism and misogyny that has to be dismantled or at least exposed so that the ordinary person can see what they are supporting. If this culture represents a majority, then it’s pretty hopeless.
I may have to serve myself a small glass of wine with dinner.
I am not saying what Dan Wootton did to Miss. Ava Evans was right, it was so f—ng wrong, but what he did to Meghan Markle for 7 plus years and GBNEWS didn’t do a dam thing about it this is so unfair, the same disrespectfulness he show that lady last night, he treated Meghan worst, I am glad DM fired him now GBNEWS should do the same, he make Journalist look like s–t.