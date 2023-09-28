Dan Wootton was fired from the Mail & suspended from GB News, all within 24 hours

Well well. Yesterday, we discussed a deeply unfortunate incident on GB News. Dan Wootton was anchoring his evening talk show, and he interviewed Laurence Fox. Wootton and Fox decided to go off on a misogynistic rant about how no one wants to sleep with a certain female journalist. GB News and Wootton ended up apologizing immediately after the show, then Fox published some of Wootton’s texts showing that Wootton isn’t really sorry. I didn’t think anything would come of it, but it looks like GB News was just looking for a good excuse to get rid of Wootton – shortly after I published my story yesterday, GB News suspended Wootton.

That was his only current media gig, because his Daily Mail column had also been suspended over the summer, when Wootton was outed as a serial catfisher, blackmailer and all-around abusive pervert. The Mail and The Sun were both running in-house investigations into Wootton’s tenures at both publications. Well, the Mail decided to piggyback onto GB News’ suspension – they’ve just announced that Wootton is officially fired.

Dan Wootton has been sacked by MailOnline the day after he was suspended by GB News for his part in an on-air discussion with actor Laurence Fox about a female journalist. The TV anchor has been suspended from his lucrative MailOnline column since the summer over accusations he used the pseudonym “Martin Branning” to send sexually explicit messages to former colleagues. GB News declined to investigate the claims of inappropriate sexual behaviour, arguing it was alleged to have happened at a former employer. As a result Wootton presented his primetime nightly show on GB News until this week, when he was suspended over his role in a discussion with Fox about the appearance of a female journalist. MailOnline has now ended Wootton’s contract, which was understood to give the journalist a six-figure salary in return for two columns a week. A spokesperson for DMG Media, the parent company of MailOnline, said: “Following events this week, DMG Media can confirm that Dan Wootton’s freelance column with MailOnline – which had already been paused – has now been terminated, along with his contract.” Wootton is still facing another investigation by his former employers at News UK, the parent company of the Sun, over claims he pretended to be a person called “Martin Branning” in order to solicit sexual images from former colleagues.

[From The Guardian]

I understand that the Mail wanted time to cover its ass and have an “investigation,” but this really should have happened over the summer. Actually, the Mail never should have hired Wootton in the first place. Anyway, it’s always a good day when Dan Wootton starts to reap what he sowed. Now, hopefully, the gloves will come off and we might actually see some criminal charges for all of his assorted blackmail schemes.

He is now suspended but tell me how can this torrent of abuse can go unchecked for over a year against Meghan? How? https://t.co/kWnSjSXnnY — Misan Harriman (@misanharriman) September 28, 2023