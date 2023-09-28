Aaron Taylor Johnson knew at a young age that ‘I was going to be a young father’

Aaron Taylor Johnson covers the latest issue of Esquire, to promote his lead role in Kraven the Hunter. There’s a big chunk of the interview devoted to Aaron dodging the entire conversation around James Bond – he’s seen as one of the leading contenders to take over as 007, but he doesn’t confirm or deny anything about it. He won’t even say if he’s had meetings with Barbara Broccoli. There’s something else hanging over this piece too – Aaron’s refusal to just “give in” and be a movie star. He says he doesn’t want it, that he wants to just vibe and make his own choices as an artist without a movie star plan. But now that he’s in his 30s, it does feel like he’s about to have a bigger breakout. Some highlights from Esquire:
He and Sam have four kids, three still at home—ages sixteen, thirteen, and eleven. “Teenagers, man,” says Aaron, who just turned thirty-three this week. “I’ve got teenagers.”
He doesn’t like to book back-to-back projects: “In my opinion, the actor that goes job to job becomes f–king boring. You know that someone’s going to pick you up, take you to work, do your makeup, tell you, ‘Here’s your mark. These are your lines. You’re f–king great!’ And on to the next job. F–k off. I’m sure people dream of that. If this is what you want to do, that’s great. It doesn’t feed my soul. I enjoy the normality of things, the everyday stuff. Getting my kids ready in the mornings, taking them to school and activities—that’s plenty. That feeds my soul.”
He doesn’t like big studio movies: “There was Kick-Ass and then there was Godzilla and Avengers, and all those things lined up for me. But I didn’t really care for them.” He was getting offers to do more of that stuff for more money. He was up for roles “that nobody knows about—big, huge franchises that were in play.” But by then he and Sam had two small children. The decision not to keep going down that blockbuster road wasn’t hard. “I wanted, purely, to be with my babies. I didn’t want to be taken away from them. I battled with what that would be like.” Looking back, he says, “I would say I was probably not ready to be in that position anyway—it was too early. But yeah, I also slightly didn’t give a f–k.”
He & Sam moved back to England, and now have a farmhouse in Somerset: “[Country life is] what I love doing. I have pigs. I have bees!”
The group of actors he came up with: “It was me and Nick Hoult, it was Dan Kaluuya, it was Jack O’Connell.” They read for the same parts, hung out and grabbed drinks afterward. Learning who booked which gig was instructive; you could see a logic behind it, he says. “You’d be like, ‘Oh my God—Andrew Garfield’s perfect for this.’ Or ‘I don’t know why I’m here—this is Jack’s job.’ That teaches you that you’re not f–king right for everything.”
Whether he considers his marriage a creative partnership: “I don’t know. I don’t think that’s accurate. Yeah, we worked—I met Sam as actor and director. I think we’re really great at collaborating. But that’s not why I fell in love with her.” It was another one of those gut instincts, he says—he knew right away when he met Sam but also before they met, by the time he was ten or eleven—that “I was going to have a big family. I knew I was going to be a young father. I knew I was going to have many kids.”
He doesn’t want to talk about his marriage anymore: “I’m trying to be as honest as possible. I’ve probably talked to you more about my kids and Sam than I have with anybody. I’ve got really nothing to hide, and I’m secure in what we have. But I’m not going to unlock things that are actually precious to me.”
Every so often, Generation TikTok tries to make “Aaron finally left Sam” into a thing and clearly, it’s never true. Like, I thought their relationship was creepy too, especially how they first got together. But it’s also been fifteen years, and Sam and Aaron seem really happy? After all that, they have a strong marriage, perhaps even a conservative, “traditional marriage.” She raises the kids and he works, they live in the country, they have a small farm. They’ve both always insisted that Aaron was the one who knew Sam was the one, and that he wanted these kids.
She’s his René Angélil. Like I’m happy that Aaron is happy, but I will always be giving her the side-eye.
Possibly, but when he says this
“I would say I was probably not ready to be in that position anyway—it was too early.” He doesn’t seem things went that way because he wanted them straightaway, it was her age that dictated a choice at that time.
When he speaks, he also seems ‘groomed’ (I cannot explain why, just gut feeling) and like… his choices/decisions only revolve around her… I don’t know, maybe I’m mistaken.
Celine Dion never came across that way in interviews.
The closer I edge to STJ age when she hooked up with ATJ, the more ick I get. I couldn’t fathom dating a 20 year old let alone a teenager. It begs the question why you’re attracted to someone of that age…..the reasoning is never healthy. Maybe one day they will divorce and we shall be gifted with a tell all..
Nieve, he was barely 18 at the time, literally a teenager. Ick factor multiplied by 1 million.
Disagree about Celine. She always came across that way, and still does even though he has died.
I mean…I have a 16 year-old. He’s friends and teammates with some of the seniors who are 18-ish. They are KIDS. They are in and out of my house and they are like gangly, sweet, goofy adolescent puppies. They are absolutely still not fully formed. And these are high achieving, mature for their age kids!! Woe betide the grown a$$ woman who looks twice at my son.
She was only 5 years younger than I am now (41 to my 46) when they got together. The whole thing is AWFUL and I don’t know whether to hope he eventually hears the glass shatter and realizes how WRONG she was for co-opting his young adult years, or whether to wish him a continued lifetime of blissful ignorance.
It is particularly jarring to see him name his contemporaries, and to contrast his life with “4 kids” (one of whom is only 7 YEARS YOUNGER THAN HIM!) with theirs. It’s just too much, and I will never, ever, ever give her a pass. Put her in the same column with disgusting Dane Cook.
It’s ick to me and that’s coming from someone who gets hit on constantly by 18-22 year olds because I look younger than my 47. I have nothing in common with them. What will we talk about about or bond over? With that being said, Europeans do not have that hang chyle. Having lived in 2 European countries and traveled to many more, as long as the person is legal, it would seem no one cares.
Same. I will forever side eye this marriage with the same side eye I give Jerry and Jessica Seinfeld. The years have been put in and they seem happy, but the creepy (Sam & Taylor) way and messy/shady way (Jerry & Jessica) got together can never quite be forgotten.
Same about Brigitte and Emmanuel Macron. I know it’s been decades, but she was a teacher in his HS. Also Celine and Angelil, however many years passed, it never stopped being stomach-turning to me.
Does he look at his 16 year old and think – next year you are gonna meet someone 20 years older than you and marry them! Good on you! Having an infant at 18 with a wife who is molding you into her ideal is so great.
Even worse was Jerry’s previous relationship with Shoshana Lonstein, who was still in high school when they were dating.
I mean, I’ll bet he did know that, since he was a teenager when he got with his wife who was in her thirties. kinda changes the timeframe…
anyway, of course they insist he’s the one who pursued it and wanted the kids, because otherwise it sounds terrible. maybe it’s true! or maybe they can be together for a long time and it doesn’t stop being a grooming situation. Mary Kay Letourneau was married to the student she groomed for like 15 years and they had multiple kids too. 🤷♀️
Yep! And he’s also coming across as one of those people whose their whole personalities revolve around their partners’.
That’s what makes me so sad about people who get together with fully formed adults while still in their teens, they don’t get the space to figure out who they are for themselves. It’s all in relation to the partner.
I wonder though. If Kraven really make him break out and become really famous. If he will stick with her. From the way he talks she makes most of the decisions. But if he becomes big. Agents, publicists, and studios will be pushing him. And she won’t have the same kind of power over him.
They met on a film where she was the director. They claim there was no funny business while on set but everyone could see a connection. She was pregnant and they announced their engagement at the film release party. They were engaged exactly one year after meeting – the audition. So yeah, you did know at an early age you were going to be a young father. Not sure how people like Lainey fangirl this relationship.
Agree. And if it was reversed, she’d be screaming about grooming. As the mother of young adult men and teen boys-I cannot even fathom how this could happen. Beyond inappropriate and just gross.
100% my thoughts when I saw that quote. 18 is pretty early. I’m wondering if he’ll have a moment of understanding when one of his kids reaches the age he was when he married, or maybe when he hits the age his wife was when they got together. Those are triggers just sitting out there, waiting. I hope he is genuinely happy and that they’re actually a good match, but I would L trying so many things to get my kid out of a relationship like that.
“There was Kick-Ass and then there was Godzilla and Avengers, and all those things lined up for me. But I didn’t really care for them.”
–And yet here he is playing the part of Kraven the Hunter. Whatever dude. I’m not for actors who can command those parts and then flippantly discard those opportunities with a careless “I don’t want to be a big movie star. Also I love how he drops the fact that “he was up for roles ‘that nobody knows about—big, huge franchises that were in play'”. So if you’re not into them, why bring them up? Just to show off that you’re in demand? Those are the roles that pay and can lead to other gigs. There are plenty of working actors who would love to have the opportunities he’s given.
Agreed. You can’t play the serious artist/family man card when you’re starring in a Sony Marvel movie. Not to mention he already had kids when he was doing Godzilla, Avengers etc. It’s obvious he did a few roles in a row where he was a boring plank of wood and the industry turned on him.
Sam has always given off very pretentious artist vibes, and he used to mention in interviews how she is so artsy and he loves being in the company of her artsy friends. I think this was something she used to lure him and he wants to sound like he belongs in that world. My impression is that this is the reason why he wants to present himself as a serious artist in all of his interviews.
Disclaimer: I also think she is intelligent and probably very well-informed in the art world, I just think she comes off like she has her nose in the air about it.
Agreed. In these times, it’s a privilege to be able to say no to big franchises roles. IDK, he’s hot etc, but i don’t like his ‘IM AN ARTIST’ vibe. I think his wife came rom a posh background and i guess her opnions has rubbed off on him? Good for him and her but they come across as such try-hards.
I mostly agree but I think he expanded that doing those kind of big blockbuster roles took him away from his family and he just wanted to be with his babies. Doing smaller films may bring less money but they also are less time consuming.
At the same time I wonder about Ultron. Whedon made the decision to kill his character off but it wasn’t determined when he signed. Knowing how marvel did their contracts then imagine he was obliged for a few if they’d decided to keep him alive.
Fifteen years is a long time but let’s realize they met when he was 17 years old. And he was working for her. At that age you’re so playable and easily manipulated/influenced and I bet that’s what happened. Him “going after” her should have been met with rejection by her. But here they are now. Married with children. Who knows what realizations he may come to later in life.
Totally agree with everything you said.
So is the 16 year old his and Sam’s or Sam’s kid from a prior marriage? Did he get her pregnant when he was only 17???????
I mean, yeah they seem happy but the man has never known anything else. That’s one of a few reasons why it’s so problematic: he’s never had the chance to explore and find out what he likes, which is pretty much a right of passage for any teenager. I just feel like she stole that from him. And I’m sorry but IMO he sounds SO immature–the whole interview comes across like a kid who’s posturing. IDK…I’m glad they’re happy but I can’t get past the ickiness.
Yeah it’s wild. Very much a case of arrested development. I mean – I’m 40 but I have friends who range from 25 to 50. And none of them sound so young. These are the sort of interviews j law gave at 19.
The 16 year old his step-daughter from her previous marriage/relationship.
The two older kids are from Sam’s previous marriage. Only the two younger ones are biologically his. I don’t know about the father of the older kids’ involvement.
Yeah this interview about your deep artistry and not wanting to lean into blockbusters is a bit hilarious in support of a Sony comic book movie. OK, dear, tell me more. HAHAHA!! Look, you needed the money. I get it, farms are expensive to run. 😂
That “him going after her as a 17 years old” line is so bad. They can polish this story as much as they want, it’s still grooming.
Yes, and especially if he did “go after” her at 17, their whole relationship makes me wonder what his home life was like as a child. Was he looking for stability and a happy home? I can’t imagine settling down at 17 (let along falling for a teenager as adult, which I know we’ve already gone over and over).
Is he really happy though? This is a situation where he can never experience an alternative. He thinks he’s happy (is being told he’s happy?), but there’s no way for him to go back and be a typical teenager who dates people his own age and falls in and out of love/infatuation with different kinds of people. I personally was in a situation where I thought I was happy, and if certain things hadn’t happened I would probably still be in that situation still thinking I was happy, but never knowing how much happier I would be if things were different as they are now, if that makes any sense. Anyway, this relationship will never not be gross to me.
I absolutely get the ick about their situation, but it’s not like spending your twenties having lots of one night stands or short term relationships with disaster people is so wonderful and desirable. If I could wipe my youthful dating history from my mind, and even some of my more recent history, I definitely would. And let’s face it, if they ever do split up, he’ll have plenty of options as an attractive, rich, famous 40-50-60 something to experience exactly that sort of lifestyle if he feels like it’s something he wants to do.
That’s you, though. At age 44 I’m in a wonderful marriage with the love of my life but I really enjoyed my dating experiences in my twenties and thirties. Not every guy was great or even good but I met some amazing men, formed some wonderful connections, and learned a whole lot about myself. Wouldn’t trade those experiences OR where I landed afterwards for anything.
The point is that everyone is different but Aaron will never know if he would have felt like you or like me because he never had the opportunity to make that choice. And sure, he has agency NOW. But as a teenager? Very debatable.
After my first serious relationship in my early 20’s ended some friends commented “we wondered if you were really happy”. During the relationship I’d absolutely have said yes, looking g back afterwards, not so much. He and I were playing at being adults and doing ‘grown’up’ things. Sure a lot of it was fun but after it ended I was very glad of the changes in my life.
He just turned 33 and he has a 16 year old, which means he had a child when he was 17? Is that math correct?
I’m so interested to hear people’s opinions of this after seeing the new Todd Hayne’s movie May/December, which is a fictionalized version of the Mary Kay Letourneau story. That was worse because the kid was in middle school, but this is still just so crazy to me.
He met Sam in 2009. He is a step-father to her daughters from a previous relationship.
Thank you. I asked the same above.
I don’t believe a word he says. He doesn’t want to talk about his marriage not because it is so precious to him. He simply wants to avoid controversy. He knows exactly how his marriage is viewed by the public.
Bingo, and the older he gets, the more he realizes the public is onto something. Except now he has two children and doesn’t want to upend their world. My money says when they are off to college, he ends his marriage.
Hope so.
Whoa. He’s smokin’ hawt.
He’s not compelling as an actor (to me) – but I like his attitude towards life. What a great dad! I work full time – but raising my son is what feeds my soul
So just curious if raising a son you have any thought to this guy starting relationship with his boss when he was 17/18 and she was in her 30s with kids? I still find it icky. 23 year age difference. have female friends in their 40s dating younger men. Sadly from my perspective they get so insecure and try so hard to keep looking youthful. I dated a few younger men in my past but it’s not my thing. I look for an equal partner. To each their own.
I’m 44 married to a man who’s 8 years younger than me. I’m neither insecure nor obsessed with looking younger–I’m the most secure and confident I’ve ever been in my life. Contrary to the stereotypes you describe here, most people who are in relationships with age gaps rarely think about the age difference. And I’m talking about healthy relationships that begin as two consenting adults not the mess we are discussing here.
I doubt he’ll ever “break out” he’s been trying for like 15 years.
Agree with this. He’s hot, reasonably talented, and seems like a nice person, but there are a million 30-year-old men in Hollywood that fit that profile. I don’t think there’s anything really new or unique about him that makes him stand out from the crowd.
Granted, I am in a foul mood this a.m., but I’m not buying the, “I don’t want to,” while he poses on the cover of a magazine to promote a superhero movie.
I don’t care how long they have been together or how old he is now or how happy he claims to be. When they got together he was 17 and she was a woman in her 30s. It will always be ick and wrong to me.
How is a 30-something woman attracted to a kid that young? In the US that’s a Junior or Senior in High School. Some boys haven’t even finished GROWING yet at age 17, and their frontal lobes sure as s**t are not fully developed.
I have nothing against this guy. I’m just side-eyeing her.
This exactly. It wasn’t his fault-he was a teenager. She was in her 30s and had children-she absolutely knew better. Shudder.
I deeply dislike when actors are like ‘I hate attention’ or ‘I’m not a star’ or whatever. You were in a Marvel movie, dude. You do want this. It’s fine! But quit acting like you’re somehow above all the attention. Daniel Craig was did this while simultaneously earning the equivalent of the GDP of Kiribati for scowling and driving an Aston. Just say you like the money!
I side-eye this relationship too, but the comparisons here are inaccurate. Celine Dion had known her future husband since she was 12 and he was a 38 year-old on his second marriage. Mary Kay molested her 12 year old student and gave birth to his baby when the student was only 13 years old. That’s criminal, horrible and incredibly wrong.
If anything Aaron and Sam are closer to Kiefer Sutherland and Camelia Kath. She was a widow and in 30’s with a young daughter. She started dating Kiefer when he was 19 and within 2 years they were married, had a baby, and he was a stepfather to a girl literally born when he was 10 years old and her father was actually deceased and had no chance of coming back into her life. That’s what Aaron and Sam remind me of, only Sam was not a widow. Her ex-husband was alive and had the chance to be a part of his children’s lives. I don’t know if he was or not, but the choice was there.
The age of consent in England is 16. Sam and Aaron are English. Sam was Aaron’s boss when he was 18, so whether that makes a difference, I’m not sure. I wonder how most Americans feel about England’s age of consent being 16. Many seem to think 18 should be the minimum age regardless of the country and culture, but that’s just not the way it is in some parts of Europe.
Ummm in MANY US states the age of consent is sixteen. In Massachusetts the age of consent is sixteen and the minimum age for marriage is FOURTEEN. But many states *also* have a maximum age difference of 2-3 years because the US generally understands that there’s a massive difference between a 16 and 18 year old dating each other versus a 16 year old dating a 40 year old grown ass adult.
I feel like you’re REALLY missing the forest for the trees, here. Like, Sam didn’t do anything illegal but what she did was still WRONG as hell. We know that the human brain takes 25 years to fully develop and we presumably (unsure if this applies to you) know that grown-ass adults dating teenagers is not ok. There’s a huge power imbalance in that the adult has a full-time job, credit, a car, a house or apartment, maybe a college degree etc. It’s the disparity in life experiences in a addition to the natural assumption that the teenager will be dependent on the adult for most things in life because they haven’t yet achieved or experienced those things. It’s a gross, toxic dynamic that doesn’t allow for the teenager to experience life and the natural growth that comes with it on their terms. I think other people said it so well in the earlier comments that everything in the teenager’s lifer will revolve around the adult because how could it not?
Omigod! I forgot about Camelila and Kiefer. Talk about old school gossip, which is always the best kind! I was really young when they married, but I remember it was a big, deal, very much talked about and a scandal. Good luck on finding any articles about that now, though. And wasn’t Julia Roberts the other woman then or why Kiefer’s marriage broke up? It kills me how many people forget how damn messy Julia Roberts was. She was a gift to the gossip columns back then.
Europe tends to gloss over stuff like this, whereas here in America, due to our Puritanical origins, it’s a big deal, as it fucking should be. Sam wrong, wrong, wrong. PERIOD.
I also want to add that I side-eye the move from LA to England. Aaron and Sam had lived there for quite a bit-Sam’s oldest daughter Angelica went to Stanford and graduated from there and they lived there throughout the pandemic and then all of a sudden, they pulled up stakes…which I find weird as the two youngest kids went to school there for years and probably had established friend groups.
But it’s interesting to note-I mean, I can’t stand Sam, but the fact is, she’s not, never will be a SAHM. She is a director, artist, etc. and she directed 50 Shades of Grey and is attached to that new Amy Winehouse bio to direct it. But after 50 Shades, her career went nowhere, even though the film did well, but most likely due to her not being able to stop bitching about how she and the 50 shades writer hated each other and how Sam tried to make herself the star of the movie by doing tons of promo for it, which is unheard of for a director unless you are Spielberg, Lucas, PauL Thomas Anderson, Fincher, Nolan, Gerwig.
I think the main reason they moved back was due to Sam’s career not going anywhere in America and her being way more prominent and known in the UK. I think she missed being a big deal there and couldn’t handle being a nobody here, but there could be other reasons they moved, which I will keep my mouth shut about.
Also, fun fact, Sam’s ex Jay Jopling (Jay is loaded btw) dated Lily Allen, now married to David Harbour after he and Sam divorced and when Sam found out, she texted him, “How dare you date that dwarf!”
So yeah, that is the type of person she is.
“I think the main reason they moved back was due to Sam’s career not going anywhere in America and her being way more prominent and known in the UK. I think she missed being a big deal there and couldn’t handle being a nobody here, but there could be other reasons they moved, which I will keep my mouth shut about.”
I can absolutely see that being the reason or ONE of the reasons but I wonder if the part you’re not saying is that Sam wanted to essentially isolate Aaron. I know we don’t know what we don’t know and maybe she’s super-secure and trusting. Maybe it WAS a joint decision. But LA has no shortage of gorgeous women and a party lifestyle isn’t uncommon there. Maybe Sam just wanted to pull him away from all that and keep him to herself IDK…maybe I’m not granting him enough agency here but it all feels sus to me.
This is one of those times where reading excerpts from an article really doesn’t serve you. You have to read the whole thing. As soon as that interviewer mentions Sam’s name Aaron SHUTS DOWN. Like an almost physical change comes over Aaron when Sam is broached and it’s not good. He doesn’t want to talk about her at all. Period. Full stop. And it’s not because he feels his marriage is precious or he is trying to be private and it has nothing to do with public perception. He does not want to talk about her.
This is the second major interview Aaron has done this year-Vanity Fair being the first-where Aaron has centered his kids and made it clear that he gets his fulfillment and happiness from them. I mean, shouldn’t being with your wife “feed your soul” why are you getting that solely from your kids? That’s off to me and sets off my spidey senses.
Combine that with the fact that Sam has been nowhere to be seen on his Instagram for over six months now, that makes me wonder. He hasn’t even posted pics of himself that she has taken as he usually does. But yet, she has posted him twice on her Instagram these past few months and run to People magazine about it to make it known they are still together.
I wonder if Sam has been rattled by all the recent divorces happening, esp the one with Hugh Jackman and his wife, because there is an age difference there-not as big as with Aaron and Sam, but it was sizable. And Sam was 41 when she got with Aaron and he was 17.
Also, not sure where the conclusion is drawn that they have a strong, conservative, trad marraige. In every article, interview with them, both Aaron and Sam has said he is the one with the kids, he is the one doing the heavy lifting, arranging for tutors for them when Aaron films. He is doing this, not Sam. Sam has said she finds home life dull, that she can’t sit still at home, that she is an artist and gets antsy. This Esquire piece and the Vanity Fair article seem to be making a case, a soft launch for portraying Aaron as a single dad. Hell, it’s going better than Baldimort’s attempts at being a single dad.
Also, Sam doesn’t come from money. Her father left when she was 9, she basically grew up in the projects and she had a revolving door of stepdads and before she married Jay Jopling, she was a squatter and barmaid. Jay is on old Etonian, whose dad was a Tory. He basically made her career.
Sam’s two kids with Jay are close to him and her eldest Angelica was cast in Nowhere Boy with Aaron when she was 10. Angelica doesn’t seem to like or be close with Aaron, who she is only 7 years younger than. She hasn’t posted him on her instagram in 7 years and when she has posted pics of Aaron on set with Sam, she never tags him. Angelica posts a ton of pics of Sam and her dad.
Lastly, I don’t see Aaron becoming a huge deal. He seems to be like Jude Law, Charlie Hunnam and Jonathan Rhys Meyers: hot UK actors that just don’t connect with audiences or who are simply not movie stars, period. Also, Aaron does himself no favors. In his red carpet interviews, he comes off as extremely immature and rough around the edges. He was so damn thirsty during the Bullet Train promo it wasn’t funny. He def doesn’t come from money and it’s easy to tell he isn’t well educated in the least. BUT if Aaron does break out, I am not sure how much longer that marriage would last.
And all this stuff about Aaron and Sam having been together for so long, yada yada, that means nothing. Marriages end all the time. There is no such thing as a sure bet. Aaron is still young and from that interview and him saying he would have many kids, it seems like he wants more and he can’t have them biologically with Sam. And there was all that drama 2 years ago, where it seemed something bad had happened with them leading to Sam getting Aaron’s name tattoed on her and those wedding vow renewals which seemed like a “Fuck You” more than something born out of genuine love.
And for what it’s worth, I have always felt Sam would leave Aaron, not the other way around. My spidey senses are tingling with these two.
I never thought about her isolating Aaron as the reason the LA-England move went down. They have always had a place in London, Primrose Hill to exact. She paid big time for a town house there (she got 100 million from her ex in the divorce, I heard) but I think their primary residence was LA.
I wouldn’t call Sam secure, I would say smug. I think she is probably always on the lookout always for “situations”, which must be an exhausting way to live, but she made her bed.
As far as LA being tempting, well, they lived there for years, so I am not so sure that was a factor. I mean, he could be be just as tempted in London/England, I mean, gorgeous woman are rife in the circles Sam moves in, maybe more so, cause the UK being his home turf, he would know how to maneuver there with ease.
But I do think something went down between those two in 2021-it was talked about in this column and I think it has had a long fallout (the vow renewals and tattoos) and I think it happened in 2020 during lockdown. A lot of couples went through hell during the pandemic relationship-wise and I can’t see Aaron and Sam being the exception.
I will say about 10 or even 7 years ago, I got a lovey vibe from them, but now, they seem more like partners than anything else. Nothing romantic there, just sort of a habit of being around each other. And just 4 years ago. Aaron would bring up Sam unprompted in interviews, calling her his soulmate, but now in interviews, you have to force him to talk about her.
What I do hope is that Aaron has his own money and a good business manager and that Sam is not taking advantage of him financially. And I hope to hell that the farm or at least one property is in his name, because she is worth a helluva a lot more than him and since prenups aren’t common in the UK, I doubt they have one.