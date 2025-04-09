Prince Harry’s bespoke security leaves him ‘singled out for inferior treatment’

As Prince Harry arrived at a London court yesterday, the Daily Mail’s Richard Eden had a bizarre exclusive about how Harry skipped a good friend’s wedding over the weekend. Harry’s friend Lord Vivian confirmed to Eden that he invited the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to his wedding, but that Harry had a lot going on and couldn’t make it. Well, there’s an update – a source close to Harry told People Magazine that “Harry was unable to attend the wedding because security wasn’t provided for the Duke’s visit to the U.K., which makes attending events or moving around the country very challenging.” Ah – so Harry is in court this week, arguing that the “bespoke security arrangement” is extremely dangerous because it’s decided on a case-by-case basis… and the police did not think “Harry going to a wedding and appearing in court to fight over his security” was worthy of police protection. Here’s more from the first day of Harry’s security hearing:

Prince Harry arrived at the Court of Appeal about an hour ahead of the hearing, appearing calm and composed. He offered a brief smile and a small wave to onlookers gathered outside the court building. Just before 10:30 a.m. local time, he entered the courtroom alongside his lawyer Jenny Afia. Inside, Harry took his seat with a notepad and bottle of water in front of him, occasionally leaning in to confer with Afia during the high-profile hearing before three senior judges. Harry’s lawyer, Shadeed Fatima KC, argued that the U.K. government’s security committee, RAVEC, failed to properly assess threats to the Duke and his family. Key to Harry’s appeal is the claim that RAVEC bypassed the Risk Management Board (RMB)—a specialist body meant to provide expert threat analysis — when deciding on his protection status. Fatima said RAVEC “diverted” from its usual process and imposed a “bespoke” arrangement on Harry not used for any other individual. Harry maintains this left him “singled out for different, unjustified and inferior treatment” and excluded him from the same protections offered to others in the so-called “Other VIP Category.” She emphasized that Harry is not seeking the same level of protection he had as a working royal, but rather a fair, consistent process. His legal team argued that the Home Office breached its own policies by failing to carry out the required RMB review, and did not properly document or explain its decisions. In court, Prince Harry’s lawyer Fatima emphasized the significance of not granting him an RMB (Royal and VIP Executive Committee) review, saying, “There’s nothing better than an RMB, and that’s why it is done for everyone else.” She also hinted at what might be addressed in Wednesday’s closed session, noting it would focus on Harry’s “comparison with others.” Home Office lawyer Sir James Eadie KC countered that Harry’s protection wasn’t removed entirely, but adjusted due to his changed status. He said future security would be provided under “appropriate circumstances,” calling the decision a matter of judgment with “no right or wrong answers.” At one point, Harry appeared to shake his head and turned to his lawyer Jenny Afia, seemingly reacting to the arguments being made.

There’s a lot of nuance to Harry’s case and his legal argument, and that nuance is mostly ignored in coverage of this long-running case. The British Home Office really cannot believe that Harry keeps pressing this issue when they’ve made it as clear as they can: the purpose of the bespoke arrangement is to snub Harry as much as possible AND to control his movements around the UK. They’re like “how are you not getting this, we want you to stop visiting and we want to put you in as much danger as possible.”

Additionally, Harry’s lawyer told the court that the Sussexes “felt forced to step back from the role of full time official working members of The Royal Family as they considered they were not being protected by the institution” back in 2020. What’s left unspoken – in open court at least – is why the Windsors suddenly decided to yank the Sussexes’ security when the original arrangement was to have a “one year breather” with security. In 2023, Byline Times connected this issue with Dan Wootton and Prince William’s senior aide Christian Jones. Omid Scobie’s Endgame also had an account of what happened all around the Christian Jones situation.