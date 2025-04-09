Bill Gates now plans to leave his three kids ‘less than 1%’ of his $101 billion fortune

Before Bill and Melinda Gates got a divorce, Bill would often speak about how little their three kids would inherit. He used to say that their kids would “only” get $10 million each, which is enough to live comfortably for the rest of their lives, but it’s relatively paltry when Bill and Melinda were, at that time, worth around $130 BILLION. When Melinda filed for divorce, there were some interesting stories about how she never agreed with Bill about leaving their kids so little of their vast fortune. She allegedly made Bill change his will and negotiated a bigger inheritance for their kids, plus she has her own divorce settlement and I assume she’ll leave a chunk of her money to the kids now as well. I sort of forgot about this whole inheritance issue, but trust that an Indian podcaster would bring it up to Bill. Bill revealed what he’s leaving his kids now: less than 1% of his fortune.
Bill Gates recently divulged to Indian podcaster Raj Shamani that his three children — daughter Jennifer Gates, 28, son Rory Gates, 25, and daughter Phoebe Gates, 22 — will inherit “less than 1 percent” of his unfathomable wealth when he dies. According to Forbes, the Microsoft co-founder has a current net worth of $101.2 billion, and 1 percent of that amount is still upwards of $1 billion.
The topic came up when Shamani claimed that it’s often the perceived “duty” of many Indian parents to “save everything for their kids” instead of giving their money to those less fortunate via “charity work.”
Bill, 69, famously established the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, the world’s largest private charitable organization, with his then-wife, Melinda Gates, in 2000. (After their 2021 divorce, it was renamed the Gates Foundation, and Bill took over as its sole chair.) Shamani asked Bill during the conversation what he believes is the “right mindset” for parents to have when it comes to inheritance.
“I think everybody gets to decide on that,” the computer programing expert replied. “In my case, my kids got a great upbringing and education but [will get] less than 1 percent of the total wealth because I decided it wouldn’t be a favor to them. It’s not a dynasty. I’m not asking them to run Microsoft. I wanna give them a chance to have their own earnings and success, be significant and not overshadowed by the incredible luck and good fortune I had.”
Though he believes that those who have made their fortunes in the “tech sectors are probably the most aggressive about giving most of it away,” he made sure to note that “different families see [the situation] differently.”
Shamani then asked his guest whether his children had ever expressed disappointment that the majority of his billions would not end up in their accounts.
“You don’t want your kids to ever be confused about your support for them and your love for them,” Bill explained, “and so I do think explaining early on your philosophy that you’re gonna treat them all equally and that you’re gonna give them incredible opportunities but that the highest calling for these resources is to go back to the neediest through the foundation.”
He added that his brood has “seen the success of the foundation,” and he hopes “they’re very proud” of it.
I get the argument of “well, this isn’t a business dynasty.” I also understand Bill’s commitment to putting the bulk of his fortune into his foundation, which Melinda chose to leave post-divorce. If I was in his kids’ place, I would want to be on the board of the foundation. Not for the money, but for the family legacy of it all. To see the “Gates inheritance” in action, funding important work internationally. What is “less than 1%” I wonder – did Melinda negotiate something like $200 million for each kid? Plus, they’ll inherit more from her?
SANTA MONICA, LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA – APRIL 05: American businessman and Co-Founder of Microsoft Bill Gates and girlfriend Paula Hurd arrive at the 11th Annual Breakthrough Prize Ceremony 2025 held at the Barker Hangar on April 5, 2025 in Santa Monica, Los Angeles, California, United States.,Image: 984381441, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Pictured: Bill Gates, Paula Hurd, Credit line: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/Avalon
It’s a tough issue to grapple with! On the one hand we know that children who inherit wealth and don’t have to strive are not happy people. As a mother I want a safety net/to do all I can for my kid. Especially in a world where wealth is becoming necessary for survival.
Bill Gates was very good friends with Warren Buffett (not sure where that relationship is at now) who famously said, he wanted to leave his three children enough money so they could do anything, but not enough that they can do nothing. Each of them have a foundation engaged in various philanthropic activities, and Buffett has gifted funds to the foundations.
The less than 1% of a 100 Billion dollar fortune is still a lot of money. The children will be okay.
I think he is making a wise decision regarding this.
The vast levels of inequality today mean kids raised in the world of super wealth would be completely cut out of it if they became a doctor or a teacher. Not leaving your children enough to stay in the social class they were raised in in borderline abusive. People are nepo babying their kids because they want them to still be welcome at their friends’ parties.
It was different when I grew up. There were kids of rich and famous people at my public school. After the Depression and until the Reagan years, it was seen as a good thing to raise your children in a relatively simple manner, because the wealth might go away. It was strange to watch that go out the window. With the Mad King’s follies, we may well be rediscovering the wisdom of the old ways.
Same. It was kind of a Golden era in a way. Now with my kids, I do think about where they will be in 20 years, will they have a decent place to live, how they will pay for their own kids’ education if they have them, etc. My daughter is a nurse and am most concerned about her. My parents never thought about that stuff, only getting their own four kids through school.
He might leave them with “only a billion”, but while he’s still here, he’s already gifting them hundreds of millions, if not billions.
We saw the massive property belonging to his daughter when she had her wedding.
We heard about the $50M NYC penthouse he bought for her as a wedding gift.
All of his children are (future) billionaires, multiple times over.
I mean 1% of 101 BILLION dollars is still a LOT of money. I don’t think a lot of people truly grasp how much money 1 billion dollars is – let alone 100 billion. Most people will never see 1 million dollars in their lifetime- let alone 10 million. These are the children of Bill Gates – they already have a leg up in this world and will have access to opportunities and spaces most people never will. They will be fine.
Their mother is also a multi billionaire so maybe she will leave them a little more. Also while he has said he plans to leave most of his money to charity that does not mean he has not been super generous while he is alive. He just bought a $50 million dollar penthouse in NYC for one of his daughters. So he may plan on spending tons on them while he is alive and less when he is gone. Either way they are going to be just fine. More than I can say for the rest of us
Bill Gates doesn’t want his kids to be wealth hoarders? I’m assuming they’ll marry into wealthy families and none of this will matter in the long run.
This seems fine to me? They have all the connections in the world. If they want to become billionaires, I’m sure they could. Or they can live comfortably on what they have.
$10M or $1B they’ll be fine (aside from their portfolios). They’ve already made it adulthood without becoming (openly) drug addled sociopaths. I’m sure they have their own stock portfolios etc too. At least he’s leaving them something! (Unlike Sting). But it makes sense depending on how they were raised.
When someone like Bill has that much wealth, it’s ridiculous to expect their children to receive all of it.
Even with my dad, I told him that his money is his. I’d love a great inheritance but I don’t want him to be stingy or not do things in retirement because he needs to save for me.
Bet it’s still more money than most of us will ever see in our entire lifetimes.
In Gates’ case, he has so much money that his kids will have financial security regardless, and live immensely privileged lives. Not just them, but any children they might have. They will all be more than fine.
For parents who are well-off but have “normal wealth,” I don’t agree with this philosophy. Kids should be given the tools to build their own lives, have meaningful jobs, do something within their ability. But what if one of them wants to be a teacher or pursue another path that is important work but doesn’t pay very well? What if one of them develops a serious health condition? What about THEIR kids’ education?
Maybe it’s because my husband’s father and now brother are in the financial planning business, but I think people should think very carefully before leaving most of their money to a cause and thinking their kids will be fine because they went to college. Unfortunately, that is not how it works any more.