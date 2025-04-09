Remember when Prince Andrew associated with a Chinese spy? King Charles does too.

Last December, a weird story broke. A Chinese spy had been identified and kicked out of the UK. MI5 investigated the Chinese spy’s phone and found all of this information about Prince Andrew, King Charles, and various contacts within various royal courts. The alleged spy, a man named Yang Tengbo, was working with Prince Andrew on Andrew’s weird “Pitch@Palace” scheme, and Tengbo was also attempting to use Andrew as a useful idiot/asset. Tengbo absolutely got a lot of access into the palace and he got to know some high-level courtiers. But it was an open question as to just how much access he received and who knew what. Well…

The Duke of York is a key conduit to Xi Jinping, his right-hand man claims in court documents. Dominic Hampshire, a senior adviser to Prince Andrew, makes the claim in a witness statement in support of Yang Tengbo, an alleged Chinese spy and “close confidant” of the Duke who was banned from the UK over security concerns. Mr Hampshire describes the Duke as a “valuable communication point with China”, who regularly exchanges letters with the Chinese president. He suggests that Elizabeth II “encouraged” such regular communication, which was “useful to have”. “I maintain and believe that the Duke must surely be a valuable communication point with China,” Mr Hampshire states. He writes: “Whilst I think China would prefer a different royal, the reality is, to this day, that if the UK Government or the palace said that someone needs to see the Chinese president and talk to him, I think the Duke would be able to do that, whereas I don’t think anyone else could do so as simply.”

[From The Telegraph]

QEII encouraged Andrew to keep a back channel open with China?? LMAO. China was like “really, that guy??” And QEII was like “take it or leave it.” But that’s not all – King Charles absolutely met with Yang Tengbo too.

King Charles was today dragged into the Chinese spy scandal engulfing Prince Andrew after new court documents claimed he was personally briefed about an investment fund involving the alleged agent. A witness statement made by Andrew’s senior aide Dominic Hampshire in support of Yang Tengbo – who was banned from Britain on national security grounds – said there were two meetings with Charles between December 2023 and May last year. Mr Hampshire, the duke and the King discussed ‘what the Duke can do moving forwards in a way that is acceptable to His Majesty’ after his business opportunities dried up following disclosures about his relationship with billionaire American paedophile Jeffrey Epstein. Part of their discussions centred around an investment vehicle called the ‘Eurasia Fund’, in which Yang was directly involved. The fund was intended to use Chinese investment in renewable energy projects in Africa but never got off the ground. There is no suggestion the King was aware of any security concerns relating to Yang. Mr Hampshire penned his witness statement in support of Yang in May last year after the Chinese businessman appealed to the Special Immigration Appeals Commission over the decision to bar him from Britain amid claims he was spying for the Chinese Communist Party (CCP). He fought to keep the document private but it was released yesterday [Fri] following an application by various media organisations, including the Daily Mail. It detailed that, despite discussing business opportunities involving Yang – who went by the anglicised name ‘Chris’ – with the King as recently as last year, Mr Hampshire had been made aware that there were concerns around the businessman as early as December 2021.

[From The Daily Mail]

Back in 2021, there were a series of “revelations” about just how thoroughly Charles monetized the Prince of Wales title and how he sold access to the crown, in addition to selling knighthoods and honors. I always thought that Charles was lucky that those scandals were relatively boring, and most people really weren’t paying attention. This is the same – sure, it should be a big deal that a whole-ass king was doing meetings with an alleged Chinese spy (and those meetings were about shady business deals), but honestly, I doubt many people care about such dry, unsexy espionage stories. This isn’t James Bond with a Walther PPK, it’s a king and a Chinese spy boring each other to tears about renewable energy.





