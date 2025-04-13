Prince Harry: My ‘worst fears have been confirmed’ by this royal protection case

In my opinion, Prince Harry has had knowledge of his family’s many betrayals for the past five years. In 2019, as multiple royal courts attacked him and Meghan, he had a good idea about what was happening as everything was going down. Then, at the Sandringham Summit, he came away bruised and disheartened by how he was treated. Harry has known a lot of what went down at an intellectual level, but emotionally, he’s spent years trying to give his brother and father many chances and he’s tried to communicate with them in various ways. There’s a cognitive dissonance there, and I suspect that Harry has felt that if he could just speak to William and Charles alone, without the courtiers, without the media, without the machinery of the monarchy, that somehow he could talk some sense into his brother and father. Harry’s security case seems to be the end of the cognitive dissonance, and now he’s going public. He spoke to People Magazine about what he’s learned from this years-long fight:
Prince Harry is reeling from the aftermath of a legal battle that has forced him to confront the painful reality he’s never fully escaped since leaving the U.K. in 2020 — a reality that lies at the heart of his ongoing rift with the royal family. Feeling “exhausted and overwhelmed,” Harry told PEOPLE as he left court on April 9 that his “worst fears have been confirmed by the whole legal disclosure in this case — and that’s really sad.”
The Duke of Sussex, 40, spent two days at London’s Royal Courts of Justice, deeply focused, taking notes and closely following the proceedings of his appeal regarding the removal of automatic state-backed security for him and his wife, Meghan Markle, in 2020.
When Harry and Meghan proposed to the late Queen Elizabeth that they live abroad while still supporting the monarchy, they believed they had found the ideal solution to a difficult chapter — one that would bring them happiness, leave the royal family at peace and allow their public work to continue. “We were trying to create this happy house,” Harry tells PEOPLE.
When Harry departed the Sandringham Summit in January 2020, he did so with the understanding that his security would remain in place. Court documents revealed that, in letters from the Queen herself, she expressed support for Harry and Meghan’s need for “effective security.” Yet, just one month later, the government committee responsible for state-funded security, RAVEC, informed them that this would no longer be the case.
In the years since, Harry has immersed himself in the process, including learning about RAVEC, the body responsible for the decision-making. One of his core beliefs, PEOPLE understands, is that the removal of security for him and his family when they stepped back from the working royal family was a deliberate tactic of control — a way to force them back into the fold. Rather than bringing the Sussexes back, the removal of security instead revealed to Harry the lengths to which they were willing to go, and it became the final straw. The prince admits that this realization “was difficult to swallow.”
During the two days of hearings, Harry’s legal team argued that RAVEC had “diverted” from its standard procedure, leaving Harry “singled out for different, unjustified, and inferior treatment.” They also contended that this decision excluded him from the same protections extended to others in the “Other VIP Category,” including pop stars and former prime ministers. Crucially, RAVEC includes members of the Royal Household, including close aides to his father, King Charles. Harry believes his father could intervene to ensure that such protection is extended to him. (Buckingham Palace does not comment on security matters, but a palace source previously told PEOPLE that the suggestion Harry’s security is under Charles’s control is “wholly incorrect.”)
Much of the hearing on April 9 at the Royal Courts of Justice in the heart of London was held in secret. Some of the revelations unearthed during the proceedings have deeply unsettled Harry, confirming many of his “fears” about the situation — a realization he described as profoundly disheartening.
Harry has found a way to move on and forgive much of what’s happened since 2016 — but there’s one thing he simply cannot forgive: the events surrounding the legal battle regarding his and his family’s safety. “People would be shocked by what’s being held back,” Harry says.
The Duke of Sussex has fought several legal battles, most recently securing an apology and admission from the publisher of The Sun newspaper for illegal activities carried out on their behalf, resulting in an eight-figure settlement in January 2025. But this particular fight is one that strikes at the heart of his family life and his future. “This one has always mattered the most,” Harry told PEOPLE as he left court.
The three appeal court judges have reserved their judgment, with the result not expected for several weeks. Regardless of the outcome, Harry has made it clear that he will not stop fighting. His commitment to his causes remains unwavering, and on Thursday, April 10, he flew to Ukraine to visit a clinic supporting wounded military personnel and civilians.
Above all, Harry says he is “driven by exposing injustice,” a relentless pursuit that fuels everything he does. He has long said he can’t simply let things lie — he needs to “get under the bonnet and fix it.” His determination is personal: If anything were to happen to his wife, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, or their two young children, Prince Archie, 5, and Princess Lilibet, 3, he could never rest.
In 2023, Byline Times did some solid reporting around all of this, how the withdrawal of the Sussexes’ security is connected to Dan Wootton and Prince William’s then-aide Christian Jones, which is also connected to Harry’s refusal to play the game with the British tabloids. It’s all connected. Byline’s sources said flat-out that withdrawing the Sussexes’ security was a gambit by Charles most of all, that his ultimate goal was to put the Sussexes in so much danger that they would come running back to the UK, humbled, broke and terrified. I would go so far as to say that ultimately, Charles hoped to drive Harry and Meghan to divorce. Please, they never wanted Meghan to “come back” in any way.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images, Backgrid.
“People would be shocked by what’s being held back”. At what time is Harry going to reveal this? And can he? Is he being prevented from disclosing this?
I read somewhere that the secret stuff will be released with the judgement…. But I’m not sure. Maybe it’s just wishful thinking
I wouldn’t be surprised if Spare: Part 2 comes out after Charles dies.
From past interviews, it seemed like the only reason Harry held back half of the book because he still held hope that he could reconcile with Charles and William. But it sounds like after this week, he might have finally accepted that’s never going to happen. And maybe he no longer cares about sparing their feelings.
@Snuffles, do I misremember it? Harry said, he gave a lot of details to the ghost writer, because he needed to understand some of Harry’s motivations about the decisions he made. He never intended to put those parts into a book, because they were too revealing. Did he say there is another book though? That was the tabloids’ talking point, I thought.
@sevenblue
I believe the ghost writer said that there was enough material for another book. Over 400 pages worth. But, yeah, Harry never said anything about releasing another book.
@Snuffles, oh okay, that is where that came from then. That guy has no media training 😭😭 He even stated all the mistakes he made unintentionally on his New Yorker article with his social media posts.
I bet it’s Chuck’s involvement (and his minions) in Diana losing security leading to her death.
He is fighting in the court now, so I am guessing after the judgment (positive or negative), his team would be more free to make comments on it. Some part of the court proceedings will be out-of-public record due to the sensitive nature of the discussion according to what I have read. So, he can’t reveal it all.
In my opinion, the only reason Harry is talking now is to protect himself, Meghan, Lili, and Archie. If something happens to them now, his finger is pointing to who he believes is the culprit. On the record. Scary stuff.
I have the same question. I wonder when he’ll be able to talk explicitly about it?
I’m sure it’s painful for Harry to know just how low his brother and father are willing to go but Harry wanted all the information on who did what and it seems he now has it confirmed. I think Harry’s need for justice will in fact expose his family and I think Harry has come to terms with those facts. I can’t imagine having a family who literally doesn’t care if you die just because you refuse to come back and play scapegoat to a lazy narcissistic brother and a father who lets his side piece take his family apart one by one.
Charles and Clive Alderton are mentioned a lot and obviously Charles is the King but iirc William’s Simon Case was also on RAVEC or had something to do with it too. Am I remembering that right?
Yeah show us and shock us all Harry. Let’s see how shocked they will be and how they’ll try to spin this
If it meant getting Harry back, I think they would “suffer” through Meghan’s presence.
Respectfully disagree. Getting rid of Meghan, one way or another, is the prime goal. Harry and children will return once Meghan is out of the way.
And the children would be treated as second class citizens. Heaven forbid they go back
If something happened to Meghan, even then, I don’t think Harry would return with the kids.
I doubt harry wants their children near Kate and William and Charles and camilla
No if something happens to Meg Harry will not go back and expose his children to the institution.
Respectfully disagree. In my opinion part of Charles not being in Lili and Archie’s lives is so he doesn’t catch feelings for them. So whatever he “allows” to him to them will essentially be happening to strangers.
Harry has made it very clear that he’s never going back, in any meaningful way. He wants the ability to safely show his children his home country and work with his U.K. charities. What a monster.
I think most of us knew it was them all along so it’s not a surprise but Prince Harry’s comments were absolutely heartbreaking 💔..
Yeah, I’m sure he knew but to have it confirmed was probably heartbreaking for him. No one wants to believe their father and brother are that evil.
Yup. At least he’s seeking therapy, his father and brother are irretrievably damaged souls.
My hope for Prince Harry is he finally accepts if he is not working for his family, he has no value to them. Hard pill to swallow but his reality. He is not valued as a human being but a tool to be used and his created family has zero value to his birth family and he will be able to live his life according to this new (for him) accepted reality going forth.
This 🎯! It’s been apparent to outsiders like us for a long time. But for Harry himself it’s been a longer process to accept the harsh truth with all its implications (has my family ever really loved me?). I do hope he can move on now. And I also hope that at some point this reality causes him to reject monarchy itself. It may help him see that the institution overwhelmed his family to the point that they ceased to be a family.
Of no value but a tool to be used. That, in a nutshell, is the reason so many of us are estranged from a family member. Reply to Maxine branch
Looking forward to the day when entire stadiums of people are gonna sing “Chucky’s in a box.” Anyone who endangers their child like that deserves eternal disrespect.
People won’t bother. His mother was worthy, but this man…what good can be said of him?
Charles and William hate and envy Harry. Their hatefulness will destroy the Mockery that is the monarchy , and they deserve it! I can’t imagine treating my brother and son the way W & C treat Harry. All because he married a spectacular Black woman who outshone all of them!
I’m always reminded of this bit in The Standard, published quite some time ago.
• King Charles justifies the government preventing his son from having security by arguing that a successful attack on
Prince Harry would not significantly disturb the British public. •
Sadly there’s no date on the screenshot I found on Twitter.
How can a father treat his own son and his son’s family in such a disgustingly inhuman way? C-Rex and the rest of the Left-Behinds are truly sick and depraved.
Abolish the monarchy.
What??? Never saw this before. What a brutal thing to say about your child. Wonder if this is a part of the court record?
I can confirm having seen it.
I’m afraid that Harry always suspected the truth but he hoped he was wrong…unfortunately, his worst fears have been confirmed..is there any doubt about the role of his brother and father in this? They don’t want him or Meghan in United Kingdom (for a number of reasons, mostly because of his and Meghan’s popularity) and considering that Harry doesn’t want to risk his wife’s or his children’s lives, they are withholding their security when in Britain to keep him away…
I hope somehow everything comes out about the diabolical C & W, and the trash british media, and all the trash institutions over there that are trying to destroy Harry,Meghan, and their two children. I hope this all hastens the end of the Mockery!
Looking at it over the years, I think they literally wanted to scare her to death. If death had been the result of their efforts, it would have been considered unfortunate, but life must go on, right?
I also think Kaiser is right and Harry gained knowledge over the circumstances surrounded the situation with his mother
Is Harry allowed to make personal comments on the case before the judges have delivered their verdict?
It is hard to accept that your relatives would rather have you and your family dead than out of their control. It also, I’m sure, like for many others, makes him question what went on with his mother’s security.
This thing withe Queen’s letters is extra disturbing. I’ve always wondered why Harry was allowed to marry Meghan. Was this a rift between Elizabeth and Charles? If Charles were king at the time, would he have allowed the marriage?
Charles got to marry the other woman he and Camilla were both divorced. He could not take the upper hand
It would be hard for them to say no, they would have been accused of racism. The King married a divorcee so that’s no excuse, Frederick Windsor married an actress so that’s no excuse either, but Meghan is the first mixed racer to marry into the royal family since George III married Charlotte of Mecklenburg-Strelitz. Queen Victoria’s grandmother.
It’s clear that Charles didn’t want Harry to marry Meghan. However he had no say in that decision. If he was King at the time most definitely he not have given permission to Harry to marry Meghan. I think even if it was someone different Charles wouldn’t have given him permission to get married. I think he and William knew that whenever he got married his family would have come first not the Crown.
Charles had a lot of say in a lot of decisions before Elizabeth died – evidently, not on this one particular decision, which I think is interesting. I think it comes down to what we’ve always said here – Elizabeth loved Harry (and by extension, Meghan) and Charles and William have always hated Harry. Harry danced around it in Spare, but it looks like the revelations in this security case have solidified it for him. And if Charles could be so ruthless with his son, then how much more ruthless would he have been with Diana.
I think that the Queen genuinely liked Meghan and had a true love for Harry and so she said yes because she wanted him to marry the woman he loves. I think that is why they always kept in touch through Zoom and phone calls. That’s why they were able to sneak into the UK to see her and why they named their daughter after her. She was one of the few in the family who loved them and wanted them to be happy and safe. She is the one who provided them security for her Jubilee and she’s the only one to write the courts to give them the security they deserve. She knew that their security was wrongfully taken away from them and she went outside her norms to try and rectify the situation. I think Charles was okay with Meghan at first because he believed that as an American she would be so impressed with being royal that she would take whatever abuse they threw at her. They look down on people who aren’t like them and she was as far removed from being like them than anyone else who has married into the family. They thought they could draw her into their cult because as an American they assumed she could be easily manipulated.
Very distressing but not surprising.
The answer is to subdivide RAVEC. The two royal goons on RAVEC should only get a say in the security of ‘working’ royals. They will be given no information about any other VIP security arrangements, no more demanding Harry give 28 days notice when no one else has to. All other VIPs (including Sussex family) and their security should be decided by a royal minion-free RAVEC.
THIS is exactly what needs to happen. There is absolutely no reason for royal private secretaries to be on such a committee, even if one could conceivably understand that they might be involved with arrangements for their principals. But that’s where their involvement should end. I’ve worked with people like that before, who take great pride and pleasure in being involved with “important” matters, even if it’s nothing to do with them and is none of their business. Once they get on such a committee, they cling to it with both hands for dear life, just to keep “in the know” about things that other mere mortals never get a chance to learn.
It calls into question what happened with Diana’s security. The Palace has always said that she refused security meaning they were willing to continue to give her police protection. So why was the Palace unwilling to give Harry and his family security?
What the palace claimed and the reality can be two different things. Diana was suspicious of Charles for good reason imo
I think that was a misleading lie. Looking back at articles about it, you can find that it mostly says things like insiders say and maybe one ex-security person quoted but I think that’s about it.
Harry was alone with William he mentioned one of their encounters when William punched him.
What bothers me is that they’ve created this bespoke situation just for Harry. No other vip entering the uk has these rules made just for them. He’s being singled out and punished. And it’s obvious.
Inerestingly, this has escalated to this point because the Windsor men are too whimpy to simply step up and own their own decisions. Instead they tried first to hide behind their courtiers, then the government when in fact Chuck and his grey suited advisors eere too clever by half. The both wanted to control Harry by restricting his security. The truth always was that it was Charles’s perogative to decide who gets protection and who does not. Harry had to spend a fortune on lawyers to extract this truth. Like it or not, it is Charles’s game…he just did not want to be tainted by his stupid choice to put his son in danger, even though Harry and family face a real threat in the UK and two people were sent to prison for a real plot to hurt or kill them. What a bunch of vile and incompetent advisors on staff at the palace.
I hope Harry finally accepts his birth family’s treachery and follow Meghan’s example to cut off toxic relatives for good. Going to Charles’ funeral is a toss up, but William’s coronation is a no go. Thr Sussexes’ not attending those events would dominate the news. You saw how fast the coverage on the Sentebale scandal went away when Harry and Meghan are out and about and are doing good works and securing the bag. The Firm and Windsors are mad no manufactured scandals aren’t sinking them. Those remaining 400 pages need to be used as an insurance policy: should any happen to a Sussex Spare part 2 comes out.
BM keeps saying that Harry thinks his father, the king, has the power to restore his security, and obviously one would conclude that it was his father who took away his security in the first place. Apparently RAVEC’s decisions are not not subject to any law, but the “king’s prerogative.” So, to put it bluntly, Charles does not care if Harry and his whole family lives or dies if he cannot control them. Because Harry was born into the monarchy, the price of his happiness and his desire to do good in the world is eternal insecurity. It is heart-breaking. I pray someday, this will not be the case, for the sake of Archie and Lili and their parents’ peace of mind. Charles has no love for his sons or their mother. He is a terrible human being and a vile parent.
“He is a terrible human being and a vile parent.”
And not much to look at either.
What will Chuckie say if there is an assassination attempt on H&M? What if, God forbid, it was successful? Doesn’t he realize that it would be the end of his monarchy, and all that it would be known for? What a great guy, denying security to his son. Chuck and Willie’s jealousy is heinous. It is beyond disgusting all the way to depraved indifference .
It wouldn’t be the end, they’d have him abdicate like Juan Carlos II.
They’ll go through the heirs until they find a willing one. Willie is and the grey men are willing to overlook his laziness to support him as king.
Not sure about the public though.
Charles has already said that if something were to happen to Harry it wouldn’t be a huge blow to the monarchy.
Harry, only the heirs are allowed to be “happy.”
Your mother pointed out that your father was to blame if she died.
Your father and your brother are willing to sacrifice anyone, including you. You cannot choose your birth family but I hope you find peace eventually. Your compassion does you good, but they are the automatons supporting a system corrupt in its core. Feel pity for them but know they want you broken and lonely.
Charles always had the Princess Anne model for the spare sibling. The spare being a blood royal would be a working royal but their spouse and children would not be royals. That’s why he wanted a sister for the heir. William on the other hand wanted his spare sibling to be unmarried so that his perfect family man image would remain unchallenged. He thinks he is already contrasting himself to his father in that regard.
Both Charles and William would have made the life of any bride of Harry’s hell even if he married a blond English rose, even if Kate handpicked a Harriet Smith (Emma ref) for Harry. I think this is where Harry was in denial. Because the racism was so loud and undeniable, he thought his family’s rejection was specific to Meghan. It wasn’t. But the rejection was so intertwined with racism that, Harry thought if he challenged the racism (or unconscious bias) he would challenge the rejection.
I think despite her shortcomings Queen Elizabeth held no agenda about Harry’s married future. She gave her consent and that consent is used by Charles and William as evidence of her “misjudgment” and they used that consent to gain power in the family and the courtiers were happy to help when there’s changing of hands of power. Harry realized this a bit too late. A significant part of the smear campaign against Meghan was to show the Queen how wrong she was of giving that consent.
The ultimate goal is causing divorce and getting Harry back alone to act in the role of the spare sibling originally conjured up by Charles and William.
Now the palaces can’t say recollections may vary. Harry has court evidence. I hope he uses it to his advantage without caution.
Before the birth of Wills and Harry, Andrew was the spare, and Edward the extra spare. Anne was third, after her two brothers. The Queen made changes prior to the birth of William’s children so that first-born would be heir regardless of gender.
I know that Anne wasn’t Charles’ spare. Because Charles only had two children, he wanted to customize the “Anne model” for the only sibling of his heir. Maybe I wasn’t clear in explaining.
We don’t know what narratives are being written for the Wales siblings yet.
Gemini I don’t think that Charles had the “Anne model” planned for his sons otherwise Harry and Meghan wouldn’t have been given their dukedoms at marriage. Them both having their dukedoms put them in a different position from Anne’s husband. They were both doing tours and working on behalf of the royal family immediately after their wedding. They were even doing royal engagements together prior to their wedding. Charles was part of the planning process for their huge globally televised wedding, which wouldn’t have been needed for someone who wasn’t working on behalf of the royal family. Meghan’s very first engagement as a royal was at a garden party hosted by Charles.
I also think Philip liked Meghan and he supported the Queen in approving the marriage.
If we look at when Charles started to have the Queen make decisions on his behalf it really was after his father died. I think the Queen lost her main support and her health started to fail more too.
They created the “bespoke” arrangement without completing a procedural risk assessment so it was fundamentally inadequate from inception: it was deliberate and malicious.
If Harry, Meghan and the children’s security was set to the lower than royal criteria as given to high profile visiting VIPs, they’d be getting a consistent approach rather than the case by case basis being used now. Obviously, that suits the institution because they can deny any security for fraudulent reasons to limit the Sussexes returning to the UK whenever they want.
As to those 400 pages cut from “Spare”; wait until the case with the Daily Mail is finalised and then hold on to your butts.
It seems to me that King Charles wanted Prince Harry to end this review because it puts him in such a poor light.
Same as the Spare book, they weren’t apologetic for what was done to Prince Harry; they were angry for being exposed.
What a toxic environment. Petty, churlish and narcissistic
But what if Peg needs a liver transplant? He’s a heavy drinker, and he can’t take a peasant’s liver, that would be low-brow.
The press made a HUGE fuss about the cost of providing security for Harry. They were clearly intent on stirring up public sentiment about it, just as they did with Frogmore. I’ve always suspected that pressure played a role in Charles’ decision regarding both things.