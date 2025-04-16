Prince William plans to take away the Sussexes’ HRH styles ‘for good’ when he’s king

Over the weekend, the Duchess of Sussex put some really sweet videos and messages on her Instagram Stories. Prince Harry returned home to Montecito after a surprise trip to Ukraine, where Ukrainian officials had given him some really special gifts. The gifts included a lovely Easter basket and a package of special Ukrainian Easter cakes. The Easter basket was given to Harry in person by Ukraine’s Minister of Economy, Yulia Svyrydenko. Meghan posted the Sussex family enjoying the Easter cakes and using some of the gifts in the Easter basket. In response to Meghan’s IG Stories, Svyrydenko wrote a note to Harry and Meghan and posted it online. Meghan reposted the message, which addressed either Meghan or Harry (it’s not entirely clear which one) as “Your Royal Highness.”
Soon after, the Daily Beast’s Royalist column quoted sources close to both King Charles and Prince William. The sources were throwing a huge f–king tantrum about the use of “your royal highness” in the message and they were fully attacking Meghan for daring to repost the message on her IG. Get it, because Harry and Meghan agreed not to “use” their HRHs. Which they didn’t – someone else used the royal style and Meghan only reposted the message out of support for Ukraine. But look what we have here – suddenly, the Royalist has discovered his chatty “sources close to Prince William.” Those sources were especially talkative circa 2022 and 2023. Not so much these days, but the HRH issue has lit a fire under some bald dummy’s arse.
Prince William could formally strip Prince Harry and Meghan Markle of their “HRH” titles when he becomes king, sources have told the Daily Beast. Meghan appeared to reassert her and Harry’s titles in an Instagram post at the weekend, reposting a message from the vice president of Ukraine addressing her as “Your Royal Highness.”
William’s hardline position contrasts with a relaxed attitude from King Charles, who, one friend said, would not want “to open a new front in the civil war” between the royals and Harry and Meghan.
For now, friends of William say, he will “respect his father’s rank” and follow his lead, but they say that when William becomes king, Harry and Meghan could be “more harshly dealt with.”
One friend of William told the Daily Beast, “William has been given a great deal of influence on all areas of royal policy, but that cuts both ways and he respects his father’s rank. Charles has a softly-softly attitude to Harry and Meghan, and so that’s the policy for now, but the gloves will be off when he inherits the throne. If they started using the HRH titles on a regular basis, he would take them away for good.”
Another friend of William’s added, “It’s no secret William wants Harry more harshly dealt with. He thinks he has betrayed the family from top to bottom, which is the ultimate Windsor crime. It wouldn’t take much to provoke him to flex his muscles when he is king.”
The friend of the king said, “Charles isn’t going to open a new front in the civil war on the basis of one Instagram post, and it’s not as if they are calling themselves HRH. I think everyone is pretty clear, at this stage, what the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s position in the family is.”
Others would argue that their position is far from clear, especially to casual users of social media around the world who simply view Harry and Meghan as royals, despite the tenuous deal hammered out at the so-called Sandringham Summit after the left the family which saw them agree to not market their royal connections and not use their HRH titles.
There have been many calls in the U.K. for the couple to be stripped of their titles, including parliamentary bills (none of which have been successful.)
[From The Daily Beast]
“It wouldn’t take much to provoke him to flex his muscles when he is king.” For years now, I’ve believed that “doing potential harm to Harry” is basically the only reason why William is interested in the crown. He doesn’t give a sh-t about state business, he’s one of the laziest men on earth, he’s barely literate, he’s uncultured, unfaithful and uncouth, but he has one motivation: to copy and destroy Harry. Peggington plans to yank the HRH style and he’ll probably try to yank the Sussex titles too. That’s the only reason he gets up in the morning. What a loser.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid, Cover Images.
And this is why he will never be king.
What a disappointment and waste of a man Peggy has become, his mother would be ashamed of him.
Seriously. “Global statesman” my ass. He’s a petty little b!tch. Diana is rolling over in her grave at his behavior.
RepublicUK needs to get their ass in gear, because he will be king the second Charlie dies unless the UK eliminates the monarchy NOW.
Abolishing the monarchy would be one way to keep the Sussexes from using “HRH”.
I too believe that from the day Harry was born Peg the jealous wanted him gone. Harry is the only thing ( other than day drinking, football, vacations and being lazy) in his bald head. He must cause his brother harm. It’s the only goal he has in his childish life.
Take the titles. Then we can just call her Princess Meghan instead. 😊 I’m sure he’ll loooove that. Hehehehe
Can he do just theirs or would he have to change the rules for everyone? In that case it would also take away Bea and Eugenie’s and his own future grandkids.
It would have to go through parliament. Parliament doesn’t want to be seen as racist.
Parliament also doesn’t want to set precedent, in case their own titles are put in danger because the monarch doesn’t like them.
Ok how would that work. Let’s just say, William puts forth a decree that strips the titles of just the Sussexes and takes it to parliament. Would parliament just publicly vote against what William wants?
The Sussex title can only be removed by an act of parliament and it has only happened in the past due to treason, I.e. siding with the Germans in WWI and earlier enemy acts.
There is no way a labour government is going to agree to a jealous act by someone who get millions from the UK taxpayers to remove an honour to an actual combat veteran, something William has never been.
William could remove the HRH through a revised letters patent, but if he doesn’t remove it from Andrew, his children and everyone below Harry in the line of succession, it is going to look very very bad. That includes Anne, who does most of the work.
This is likely just tabloid talk because while William is jealous and petty, he has advisors that would tell him he cannot do this without people asking why anyone has titles and HRHs.
Do it, don’t do it – just shut up about it.
Right? William’s favorite hobby seems to be bitching to Tom Sykes. It’s so tiresome.
If this is going to be his first order of business if or when he becomes King, the British monarchy is a useless institution and should be abolished.
That’s funny, because if HRH is revoked it’ll only make William look bad, especially if everyone else ranked below them is allowed to keep theirs. They can’t use the excuse that they aren’t working royals because neither are, Andrew, Beatrice, Eugenie or Prince and Princess Michael of Kent. Also can’t use the excuse, that they don’t live in the U.K. since even the press knows it’s Charles’ fault they don’t have a home there anymore.
The last time this happened, Elizabeth II revoked HRH from ex wives of Princes, it didn’t just target one person, it affects anyone who doesn’t fit the criteria. Or when George V revoked princely titles from anyone that didn’t fit his new criteria, again it affected multiple people, not just one person purely out of spite.
I think he will do it just for them and he will change the rules for prince/princess for Archie and Lili. And yes it will make him look awful but I don’t think he cares. The Uk press will protect him.
No lie. I see this too. I don’t know all the rules but if he can do it for just them without it affecting his kids’ or future grandchildren’s titles then yeah I think he will regardless of it makes him look bad. Bc yeah the press will support him. But he needs parliament right? But if it just affects Harry and his kids, maaaaybe they would approve despite the precedence to sets. Idk though.
Agree. IIRC there is a difference between the Sussex dukedom title and an HRH. The HRH is viewed by the British government as something the BRF can pretty much decide on its own, by issuing Letters Patent (and it is untrue to say that it “comes with automatic security” as there are RF members who don’t have an HRH and still get security, or they have an HRH and do not get security, as in Harry’s case).
QEII issued a Letters Patent to make sure that Charlotte was second in the line of succession and that all of William’s children got HRHs, not just the direct heir as it was in her father’s time. It’s kind of like royal protocol: it exists at the whim and will of the BRF. Because it’s viewed as NBD, akin to bowing and curtsying depending on XYZ critera, the royal rota will totally support William in stripping Harry and Meghan of their HRH titles, no matter how many people point out how racist and punitive it would be.
The dukedom of Sussex however, even though it is a royal dukedom follows British aristocracy rules for titles and what they entail (eg male heir succession only). It would take an act of Parliament to revoke and for reasons stated by many others, it’s unlikely they would support removing the Sussex title. I believe that Edward because he was, erm, loaned the Duke of Edinburgh title but it is not able to be inherited was a one-off and since it didn’t involve removing a title but granting one, Parliament was all “Elmo shrug meme.”
I wish the Sussexes just didn’t care. that would be the ultimate burn, IMO. But I don’t know anything about this stuff or what’s at stake. I just detest the concept of “royalty” in this modern age. They’re not special because of who their parents are and they are not chosen by god to be inherently superior.
Thx Lady Esther and nic919. So what I’m getting from this is that techincially William as king can write a LP targeting just Harry and the Sussex fam, removing their HRH. Not the ducal ones though bc that is tied to parliament. Removal of the hrh wouldn’t need parliamentary approval but it would just look really bad. And at the end of the day if William took the titles he would be admitting that its nothing special. So sure, go ahead.
The press already supports Charles’ hypocrisy. That won’t change when William is king.
The thing is William is lazy and his lazy ways will get criticized. I think William could be in for a rude awakening.
@Tessa – it’s definitely possible, but he’ll be King regardless. I can see him hunkering down in the palace, surrounded by snacks, watching football and posting furiously in chat rooms.
George V at least removed the HRHs from people really down the line of succession, not number 5 and anyone who sided with Germany in WWI. It was a PR move for them because prior to 1917 they were House Saxe Coburg Gotha which was changed to Windsor to seem more English.
William would spark a discussion as to the existence of the monarchy if he targeted Harry, actual UK combat war veteran, and not anyone else.
I guess we all just wonder if his anger and pettiness would have him chancing it.
Once William is king, if he pulls spiteful (and unregal) stuff like this, I hope Harry publishes Spare 2 with all the explosive dirt he left on the publishing room floor the first time. Plus new dirt.
Hard same. I’m hoping that maybe this latest court ruling will be the straw that breaks the camel’s back and Harry just says, fck it, publish those other hundreds of pages that were left out of Spare.
Although he might need to hold on to them since they’re likely the only leverage he has over the leftovers at this point, and he needs to keep the knowledge that those pages are out there, holding it over their heads, keeping them nervous.
He can’t do shit without parliament approval, and they will not open that can of worms because they know how negatively it will jeopardize the entire U.K monarchy system in the long run!! They will shut his ass down every time he entertains that stupidity!
I am so appalled seeing male leaders whose sole leadership style is revenge and retribution. What I find most troubling is how the thought of revenge, retribution and retaliation seems to speak to a large number of people, both male and female.
@Harla, it’s so disappointing. (and terrifying because of the amount of power these types of people currently hold)
Don’t mistake this for sympathy for William, because I don’t have any, but it’s got to be exhausting to be this hate filled all the time.
Honestly. I feel like I would have a constant headache if I was him, spending his days obsessing over his hatred. And I don’t think he’ll EVER get over it, no matter how old he gets or what titles he holds. He’s just a fundamentally petty, little man.
It’s pretty obvious William never got any therapy after Diana passed because he would not be this obsessed with jealousy if he had proper therapy. He’s almost 43 and all he has done is compete with his younger brother even though he’s inherited a duchy making him rich and he will be in line for even more.
So William the Petty wants to use his future position as sovereign to strip the Sussexes of the honorific HRH instead of leading the country under his reign. Some KP minion who had the brain that day must have told William Parliament won’t strip the Sussexes’ titles without good reason, like treason. William won’t do it because he would have to pull Andrew’s HRH and the York girls too and Andrew would put William in a chokehold too to prevent that. Andrew’s Chinese spy connection? If that relationship has compromised the UK’s national security that is grounds to strip Andrew’s titles. But William is close to a Brit with Kremlin ties. William needs to worry if more comes out on that relationship that could motivate Parliament to remove him from the throne. Russia has experience in taking down a royal house.
The HRH issue affects not just the Yorks, but also Edward, Sophie and Anne, who are all much lower down the line and who do more of the work for them too.
William can’t isolate Harry without causing a crisis about the entire system.
He’s dumb but I don’t think there is any real chance he does this.
I think you’re right that his courtiers would be strongly advising him against doing it. I just wonder if his jealousy and anger over a lack of control in regards to harry will have him overriding it. It’s a question of how much his people will be able to keep him in check.
Sounds like William squeezed in a rewatch of The Godfather in between posting on football forums and pointedly ignoring his long-suffering tenants. “Never go against the family!” 🙄🙄
This is one of the reasons why I hope the monarchy gets abolished.
Harryis loved, admired for who he is/has done not because the family was born in.
William has followers because of who he was born as. Wonder if any will stay if that is taken away. Incl. Kate if queen is no longer an option.
So what? The only people who care about HRHs are the worst examples of them: Princess Maggie, Paedo Andy, etc.
NO ONE CARES, Willy. You did zip all to earn it, and we all know it. Titles matter less and less in the modern world, which you are too small-of-brain to grasp. Stamp your little feet, take away titles and rage on; it amounts to little because society is focused on people who have measurable accomplishments.
Lil’ Willy is about to find out that this isn’t his grandmother’s monarchy any more.
I think he’s far too stupid to realize that doing this would make HIM look bad, not Harry or Meghan, who are just out there minding their own business and living their lives.
This right here. I’ve been royal watching for darn near three decades now, and these people are always stripping the HRH from one person or another. I still haven’t been given a real answer on why this particular style is particularly important, or why the general public should care. Do they think…like, does William think that Harry “losing” his HRH title is going to make him suddenly anonymous or something? That’s ridiculous. From my understanding the HRH thing is to do with how they are treated within the royal household, what level of security they receive and stuff like that? Harry has already left the royal household and will not return, and he has already been stripped of the security or whatever the legal case is about. So….how would this effect H&M at all? Seriously tho, it seems that this is really what’s going on with the royalists and derangers: they actually do believe that Harry and Meghan are famous because of their titles. When in reality…Harry is famous because of his position. Stripping the HRH doesn’t change the fact that he is Diana and Charles’ son and has been famous since birth.
Let him. What recourse would he have if they just ignore him and continue to use them in that case?
Didn’t Meghan just confirm that their family name is now ‘Sussex’? So whatever Wee Willy wants to do is irrelevant? The default would be Prince Harry, Princess Meghan, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet. Someone better rein in that lazy heir and his totalitarian ways! He appears rather unhinged as well as displaying a god complex!
William is a loser. He needed counseling and now is raging about Harry. William should lose his titles. Would those who protest the monarchy tolerate this sort of vengeful behavior. If Will lets Andrew keep his titles he will be a laughingstock.
I have to laugh at the derangers who say that Diana preferred William and would be SO proud of William. What a bad joke.
William who shoved her against a wall? Yeah ok, I think she would probably encourage him to get anger management, but of course he would never do that.
Let me see if I can get this strait. Sigh. William wants to strip their HRH titles? Does that take away their duke and duchess of Sussex titles too or is that a separate thing? And again, most of the world outside of the uk doesn’t care about HRH. Harry is still a prince from the royal family and thus his family is also royal and the world will still see it that way with or without an HRH. That said, I can see William doing whatever punitive action he can against the Sussexes once he is king.
No shit, I believe it’s probably the one and only thing he’s imagined doing as king.
I can imagine a hugely embarrassing and aggressive build-up about what a major kingly move it is, and M&H will simply shrug and pivot cleanly to Prince Harry and Meghan Sussex in all of their branding and projects, as they are *already currently known*.
I don’t think it will happen but it would be the funniest thing if Harry beat Bullyiam to the punch and they relinquished their titles as soon as he becomes king. I truly believe they have not relinquished their titles purely out of respect to Charles rather than any sense of attachment or entitlement.
They will not GIVE A SHIT and will continue to enjoy their beautiful lives and successes, and all the sad and desperate losers who have salivated for the moment for so long will still be sad and desperate losers.
Yep, it’s why whatever big speech you craft in your head that you’d love to give to the person who dumped you should never actually be given. It will not give you what you want!
Willie can rant and scream and take away titles all he wants. Harry will go on being Harry regardless. Meghan will continue to be radiantly kind. Archie annd Lili will be all there aremeant to be regardless of titles.
Willie will continue to look like the tiny man that he is through and through, along with his equally useless Queen.
I personally think it’s not even worth a discussion. Outside of little England no-one cares, and I bet Harry and Meghan don’t care either. Even if he takes the Dukedom, Harry will always be Prince Harry, the son of a King (unless they abolish the monarchy which I would love). Meghan would be princess, but she needs no title to be her awsome self. She’s already a legend. And they will now forever be Harry, Meghan, Archie and Lili Sussex. That’s there official last name in their passports. And the kids? I think they will never use prince and princess. For them it could become a grotesque and foreign concept without meaning.
Meghan is already Princess Henry of Wales.
No she isn’t. When the new titles were announced on the wedding day, he was Prince Henry, Duke of Sussex. No mention of Wales because it was now not applicable.
That would make her Princess Henry of Sussex if nothing else. Neither of them would be ‘Wales’ again because Harry’s father is the King. If anything, they’d be Prince and Princess Henry of Lancaster while Charles is alive, and who knows after that.
“There have been many calls in the U.K. for the couple to be stripped of their titles, including parliamentary bills (none of which have been successful.)”
This has to make it through Parliament. If William doesn’t have the votes, he’s going to look incredibly dumb. And the tricky thing for William is going to be navigating Anne, Edward, and especially Andrew. If his reasoning is that there’s a stripped-down royal family, it will affect all of them. If it’s scandal, Edward, Sophie, Andrew and (?) Fergie along with the kids and grandkids should go. Illegal activity? Bye-bye Andrew et al. Harry and Meghan did nothing wrong other than not being popular with other family members and refusing to be scapegoats. This would blow up in William’s face.
Fergie is divorced from the family but clings on.
She clings because she was stupid enough not to go for alimony and QEII was a cheapskate who was stupid not to give it to her. Fergie should have been put in a small apartment at KP, put on a small allowance, and forced to have her finances regulated and overseen by Buck House the rest of her life.
I think this kind of vengeful meanness is being normed. I can see a future in which we regain our humanity and a move like this would resonate differently and would not be done.
I hope you’re right, @NoHope, and that the world we’re living in now proves to be untenable, long term. (Unfortunately I’m not particularly optimistic, but I’m trying to hold on to at least a shred of hope.)
This is dumb and will never happen because Andrew. If Andrew is dead at that point, maybe? But if not, nope. And also there’s too many other hangers on that use their formal address so again, it would make William look more racist than his father.
“Punish more severely? The very idea of wanting to “punish” an adult guiltless family man, the monarch’s second son, his wife and his two young children shows the utter absurdity of these people’s thinking.
This country must protect itself from all the perversions of its press and their patrons and rid itself of this sadistic, vengeful archaic mob and get to safety. Their language and thinking is unbearable for modern man.
Incidentally, the casual user of the internet sees the full malignancy of these agreements and all the “brute force” of a press that thinks everyone is stupid and wants to hide what a corrosive power game is being played here. Prince Harry is and will remain the second son of the monarch and, as long as there is a monarchy, the brother of the heir to the throne. He is forever part of that family and, like his wife and children, is forever a royal highness. This only from a casual internet user who recognises the truth because he can read real texts and despises propaganda and clickbait.
I keep remembering TQ’s funeral, when Harry (the veteran) was not allowed to wear his uniform while all the other royals had on theirs, with medals, braids, and shit all over. I’ve always thought that William was probably responsible for this, hoping to humiliate his brother and put him in his place. How furious he must have been when Harry looked the most regal of all. He radiated love and grief and the others looked like they had wandered straight out of Gilbert and Sullivan. William can’t remove what Harry has that makes both individuals and governments seek him out.
I think that iconic photo was from Prince Phillip’s funeral but yes, agree. He stood out so much that I think they essentially had all the men wear suits at the queen’s funeral to prevent that from happening again. Then, it became a thing for royalists and the BM about who had the most medals on their suits or something.
“It’s no secret William wants Harry more harshly dealt with. He thinks he has betrayed the family from top to bottom, which is the ultimate Windsor crime.”
I actually find this language scary. I know it’s William’s usual bluster, but the guy has serious anger issues. If this rage monster doesn’t get help — and I don’t see that happening at this point — there’s no telling how far he’ll go to get back at Harry for simply living the life that he (William) desperately wants, but isn’t willing to work to get.