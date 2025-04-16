Prince William plans to take away the Sussexes’ HRH styles ‘for good’ when he’s king

Over the weekend, the Duchess of Sussex put some really sweet videos and messages on her Instagram Stories. Prince Harry returned home to Montecito after a surprise trip to Ukraine, where Ukrainian officials had given him some really special gifts. The gifts included a lovely Easter basket and a package of special Ukrainian Easter cakes. The Easter basket was given to Harry in person by Ukraine’s Minister of Economy, Yulia Svyrydenko. Meghan posted the Sussex family enjoying the Easter cakes and using some of the gifts in the Easter basket. In response to Meghan’s IG Stories, Svyrydenko wrote a note to Harry and Meghan and posted it online. Meghan reposted the message, which addressed either Meghan or Harry (it’s not entirely clear which one) as “Your Royal Highness.”

Soon after, the Daily Beast’s Royalist column quoted sources close to both King Charles and Prince William. The sources were throwing a huge f–king tantrum about the use of “your royal highness” in the message and they were fully attacking Meghan for daring to repost the message on her IG. Get it, because Harry and Meghan agreed not to “use” their HRHs. Which they didn’t – someone else used the royal style and Meghan only reposted the message out of support for Ukraine. But look what we have here – suddenly, the Royalist has discovered his chatty “sources close to Prince William.” Those sources were especially talkative circa 2022 and 2023. Not so much these days, but the HRH issue has lit a fire under some bald dummy’s arse.

Prince William could formally strip Prince Harry and Meghan Markle of their “HRH” titles when he becomes king, sources have told the Daily Beast. Meghan appeared to reassert her and Harry’s titles in an Instagram post at the weekend, reposting a message from the vice president of Ukraine addressing her as “Your Royal Highness.” William’s hardline position contrasts with a relaxed attitude from King Charles, who, one friend said, would not want “to open a new front in the civil war” between the royals and Harry and Meghan. For now, friends of William say, he will “respect his father’s rank” and follow his lead, but they say that when William becomes king, Harry and Meghan could be “more harshly dealt with.” One friend of William told the Daily Beast, “William has been given a great deal of influence on all areas of royal policy, but that cuts both ways and he respects his father’s rank. Charles has a softly-softly attitude to Harry and Meghan, and so that’s the policy for now, but the gloves will be off when he inherits the throne. If they started using the HRH titles on a regular basis, he would take them away for good.” Another friend of William’s added, “It’s no secret William wants Harry more harshly dealt with. He thinks he has betrayed the family from top to bottom, which is the ultimate Windsor crime. It wouldn’t take much to provoke him to flex his muscles when he is king.” The friend of the king said, “Charles isn’t going to open a new front in the civil war on the basis of one Instagram post, and it’s not as if they are calling themselves HRH. I think everyone is pretty clear, at this stage, what the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s position in the family is.” Others would argue that their position is far from clear, especially to casual users of social media around the world who simply view Harry and Meghan as royals, despite the tenuous deal hammered out at the so-called Sandringham Summit after the left the family which saw them agree to not market their royal connections and not use their HRH titles. There have been many calls in the U.K. for the couple to be stripped of their titles, including parliamentary bills (none of which have been successful.)

[From The Daily Beast]

“It wouldn’t take much to provoke him to flex his muscles when he is king.” For years now, I’ve believed that “doing potential harm to Harry” is basically the only reason why William is interested in the crown. He doesn’t give a sh-t about state business, he’s one of the laziest men on earth, he’s barely literate, he’s uncultured, unfaithful and uncouth, but he has one motivation: to copy and destroy Harry. Peggington plans to yank the HRH style and he’ll probably try to yank the Sussex titles too. That’s the only reason he gets up in the morning. What a loser.