“The trailer for ‘And Just Like That’ Season 3 is finally out” links

Can we have a mass boycott of this show? Maybe that’s the only way it will die. Seriously, at this point in history, do we really need to see self-obsessed women living luxury lives in NYC? The character “Carrie Bradshaw” is on par with Lauren Sanchez at this point — fancy brunches (still!), money she didn’t earn, stupid dependence on men. Gaaah!
I agree with this sentiment 💯 but will unfortunately hate watch the shit out of this.
And then be annoyed that I did.
They can close the series with Carrie and Aiden getting married. What’s the point of bringing back Aidan only with on again off again relationship. Some characters got bad writing, like Steve did.
I re-watched SATC a few years ago. It was must see TV for me when it first aired, but absolutely doesn’t hold up now. It shocked me how awful it was because I had apparently not registered so much the toxicity the first time around. I will never watch it again or watch the reboot. The sum of the great parts (NYC, fashion, sexual liberation, SJP aging and not going full blow up doll magat plastic surgery Barbie) doesn’t overcome the vapidness.
Totally agree. Loved the show and can not stand watching the old one now much less the new one. They are insufferable.
Now that more and more women actively choose to be single, the old show seems very old-fashioned.
The men-desperation seems from a different world now.
There were very toxic pairings in the first series like Richard and Samantha; Big and Carrie; and the way Carrie treated Aidan (realistically he would not have wanted to get back together with her after the first breakup).
Realistically big would have stayed with Natasha and not had the affair with Carrie. I think the last two episodes were very rushed. In the original series
And just like that, Carrie’s still dressing like a clown.
Right? She’s the weird lady on the street you try not to stare at.
i haven’t rewatched the original in years but enough clips pop up in my reels on FB and IG that I feel like I have actually rewatched it and wow…..Carrie really WAS the worst. Everything is about her, for some reason she’s everyone’s best friend (Charlotte’s MOH, godmother to brady etc) but overall she is self-absorbed, not supportive besides calling people sweetie, and just…ugh. Give me samantha any day.
It’s kind of cool that Kim Cattrall opted out of this whole thing, isn’t it? As if she could see a future that was more modern and creative and relevant for herself than this worn-out, desperate plot line.
IDK — I’m in the minority but I liked SATC when it aired and I still enjoy it now when I want something on in the background — although I watch it knowing that it’s very much a product of its time. I also hate-watch AJLT because I’m a glutton for punishment and I love mess. I swear, the writing staff must drop acid before they go into the writing room because the plot is ALL OVER the place. I do really enjoy Seema and Lisa Todd Wexley (“LTW”), two of the new characters they introduced in the reboot. Seema is kind of a Samantha/Miranda hybrid and LTW is stunningly beautiful and I enjoy her fashion.
Same here. This was 2%+ years ago – we’ve evolved from man-centric neediness, but some of the writing was great. I take off my 2025 lenses and put on my 1999-2006 lenses and enjoy re-watching. Also agreed that AJLT is an acid trip…no idea what is coming at you and when it will end.
I really like Aimee’s work and adored Chelsea but she really needs to stop clapping back on every single story, etc.