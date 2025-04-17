‘The power of nature’ will be at the heart of Princess Kate’s future work?

In the past year, the Princess of Wales has been doing a lot around the theme of “getting back to nature.” She’s released several videos and authorized photos, all outside in gardens, beaches or forests. Almost all of her public statements in the past year have included something about being connected to nature. It’s her “new thing” and it’s even vaguer than her “Early Years” work. RIP Early Years, no more Business Keen Takes Business Meetings At Business Buildings! We are witnessing Kate’s evolution from “someone who says ‘Early Years’ a lot” to “someone who says ‘nature’ a lot.” As such, it’s quite clear that this will be her new “royal work.” It’s even vaguer than the Early Years, and it just involves Kate doing photo shoots outdoors. From the Telegraph’s “‘Take in the space and slow down’: Why nature will be at the heart of Kate’s return to public life.”
The message could not be clearer. The Princess has discovered the power of nature, and is determined to share it with the world. Her illness, she has said, has given her a new perspective: a “very spiritual and very intense emotional reconnection” with the outside world. It is a personal revelation that she is now putting at the heart of her return to public life.
The Princess is on a mission to revitalise human connection and believes that the great outdoors can bring people together like nothing else. Conscious that many young people are spending their time glued to smartphones and other screens, she urged them, on a visit to the Lake District without journalists last month, to stop, slow down, look up and take in the world around them.
“You’ve seen over the last 13 months, the Princess herself speak to the power that nature has played in her recovery,” says a palace source. “She herself has talked about the power that nature plays. Nature has the power to bring us all together.”
Even before her profound experiences over the past year, the Princess, as Duchess of Cambridge before that, has sung the praises of an outdoorsy life for children. But it is since her illness that she seems to have reached crystal clarity about the benefits for all.
In Windsor and Norfolk, where the Wales family have homes, the Princess walked and swam outdoors as she rebuilt her mental and physical strength during and after her cancer treatment. She has taken up foraging, fascinated by wild mushrooms and learning how to spot food she and the children can take home with them.
“I really felt like I needed to get the sun,” she told cancer patients at the Royal Marsden in January, after her own treatment.
In the Lake District last month, where she spent the day with local Scouts as the organisation’s joint president, she told of her family holidays there amid the lakes and mountains, where she had spent a “lot of time”. Dwayne Fields, the new Chief Scout, told The Telegraph that young people had spoken to the Princess about how much they enjoyed their outdoor camping adventures, and the skills, confidence and friendships it had brought them.
“The Princess and I walked and we spoke a lot about the effect that being out in nature has on your mind and your sense of self,” he said. “She said that she spent a lot of time after her treatment, outdoors – it’s a great place to feel spiritually connected to nature.” Fields added that human beings had only spent the last “300 years or so” in urban centres, having been “absolutely connected to the natural world” until then, adding: “It’s a recent thing that we have disconnected.”
The Telegraph notes how other royals have centered their love of nature to build projects to give back to the natural world, most notably Queen Elizabeth’s “The Queen’s Green Canopy,” a tree-planting initiative. I don’t really see Kate actually building a project out of this though, not when her message is adequately vague enough. She’s literally just going to tell people to “go outside and take a walk” and they’ll fall all over themselves to call her the Wilderness Queen Doing Important Nature Work.
“Nature”? It’s just all so vague, isn’t it?
And yes, Early Years has gone a bit quiet hasn’t it.
Lol, but The Telegraph says, “The message could not be clearer.”
RIP early years…apart from the school trip to the museum, I don’t think she has done anything else….or her people…I forgot, she also posted (or better an employee posted) her children’s drawings…I’m sure she had some drastic effects in the well being of children in Britain with all these initiatives /s
I’ll.miss the Barbie business woman cosplay and the pie charts….
My3cents, you and the press both will miss business barbie. This is even more boring then early years. I bet they announced this before reading Liz’s scorching remarks in the Fail about how incredibly boring they are.
So they really allow Kate to forage and feed whatever she picks up to the FFK? I guess, she can go mushroom picking while Charles is on his deathbed.
This made me laugh.. these people have no vision, the early years and nature can easily be tied together.. encouraging parents to leave phones on silent and going outside to explore and teach their children about the world and nature would have tied it all together but never mind, she’s just going to be walking aimlessly through the woods until she’s a consort now it looks like.
Yes, two equally vague initiatives can easily be tied together. They’ll get there eventually. Maybe.
Isn’t nature Chuckles thing. He loves gardening and out mushroom hunting while his mother lay dying? Is Can’t stepping on some crowned toes? I think she picked this because it takes no work to go to a forest with a film crew and talk to trees who will never ever reveal her conversations with them lol.
That was my first thought, trees will never ask her any difficult questions.
This isn’t exactly new, is it? She did some flower show gardens the Queen visited in maybe 2018/2019 and has done multiple visits with scouts and I remember seeing pictures of her making s’mores with some kids outdoors as well as some younger charlotte pics with some type of outdoor thing they worked on.
Mmm is this her shifting to Willie’s Environmental thingy?
May be willie said no to easter walk.
I had to read this through a couple of times… the vibe I’m getting from all this palace waffle, is that they just want her to make like a tree and leave… Or they’re planning on dropping her in a bespoke hermitage in the Kielder Forest with the camera guy from the Windsor Farm Store video fiasco.
Yay! Promises of more Blair Witch style footage as “proof of life”!
Maybe someone at KP will get the brain cell for a day and be motivated to try to tie this nonsense into Billy Idle’s Earthsh*t project. Kate entering her “Princess Mononoke era”? Absolutely hilarious.
This was soooo boring.
Um, the environment is going through a very difficult period at the moment. Environment = nature, if you will.
It would be GREAT if instead of pointing out spending time in the great outdoors, Kate would shine a HUGE spotlight on what is causing problems. Agriculture and shipping, for instance, are leading to too-great concentrations of nitrogen, which is terrible for all sorts of wildflowers and insects. Industrial pollution is causing air quality issues, global and urban warming, and plants produce too much nutrient-deficient pollen (which is not as nourishing for insects and causes massive allergies). How about habitat issues, often caused by the very rich, which lead to sewage run-off in our water supply and cause rain water to overwhelm the sewage system?
She had cancer, nature is sick and needs healing…you’d think this would be a win-win.
She will never think to put 2+2 together as it would be considered too much like work for her. The second part of your suggestion is very interesting but might be seen as too ‘political’ an approach and probably too over her head anyway! She’s not that deep or invested in anything of much importance except what’s outside her back door it seems. Hence the wandering aimlessly through the woods wearing thousands of pounds worth of ugly clothes!
So she wants to share her love of nature, does she? Invented it, then? What does she think the rest of us, the great unwashed, have been doing all these years. Summer camp. Scouting. Skiing. Sledding. Skating. Swimming. Hiking. Climbing mountains. Tennis, pickleball. For years and years, long before she stalked William.
I’d add mushrooming and berry picking as well!
But she was talking about the importance of nature before the pandemic so does this mean she’s returning to that issue? Does this mean she’s done with the early years?
She’s lost interest in early years, her children are all at school now.
“I really felt like I needed to get the sun,” This sounds like she was enclosed somewhere for a long time..
Maybe the rumors about her being in a coma with a lengthy recuperation time weren’t false…
Patients receiving chemotherapy are advised to avoid sun exposure during their treatment.
Nature’s great when you have oodles of free time to spend in it, isn’t it, Kate?
Her Early Years work was laughable at best. It’s clear she has no idea when it comes to kids. Her only thing was “the first 5 years are important “ and that’s something a pediatrician tells you on your newborns first doctors visit. Since Louis will be 7 (I think) she doesn’t care anymore. He is past the 5 years so he is on his own.
Peaceful under a tree really took hold…
It’s giving Deep Thoughts by Jack Handey vibes.
It seems like a great idea but this is especially to anyone in urban areas and especially if they’re from a marginalized radicalized demographic, “getting back to nature” doesn’t always mean they’ll have access to green spaces or even if they’re available to them.
So she heard Meghan’s peaceful under a tree and Keencopykate appareared?
Btw if this was M the headline would be full of her stealing from the forests
She is so vapid. She can go skiing but can’t possibly do much work.
LMAO the stalking continues. Meghan posed under tree, Kitty posed under a tree. Meghan’s new lifestyle business is all about farm to table, getting out doors, gardening, hosting, making the ordinary extraordinary and the beauty of California. So here comes Kitty making the “outdoors” the centerpiece of her royal work. I’m sure we’ll soon be getting lies about her gardening and hosting and a more commercials like her with the scouts as she does her best to copy the With Love, Meghan aesthetic.
While she’s blatantly copying Meghan the rota will be silent but scream thief if Meghan so much as references a British brand. In other words it’ll be Wednesday for all the left behind losers.
Funny to me that a British person would say humans have only been living in urban centres for 300 years, as though LONDON isn’t one of the biggest and oldest urban centres