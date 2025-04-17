Jason Knauf has been appointed the new top CEO of the Earthshot Prize

Jason Knauf used to be the communications guy at Kensington Palace a decade ago. He worked for both Prince William and Prince Harry, and Knauf was still working palace comms when Harry fell for then-Meghan Markle. Knauf was there for the Sussexes’ courtship, wedding and the first year of their marriage. Then something switched and he became solely part of William’s team. Knauf was the one who organized the purposefully vague “bullying” accusation against Meghan and Knauf was the one doing William and Kate’s bidding in Meghan’s lawsuit against the Daily Mail. At some point, Knauf shifted from “working at KP” to “CEO of the Royal Foundation” to “informal advisor to Prince William” and he held various positions with Earthshot. Knauf recently gave another quasi-authorized interview about the Waleses and Sussexes to 60 Minutes Australia too, which marked another round of BS “bullying” discourse, timed specifically ahead of the debut of With Love, Meghan. Well, now Knauf has been appointed the new CEO of Earthshot.

Prince William’s Earthshot Prize has announced a change in leadership, as CEO Hannah Jones is stepping down. She will be replaced by Jason Knauf, former CEO of The Royal Foundation, who has been appointed CEO by the Board of Trustees.

The pair are now working together to ensure a smooth transition over the coming months and Hannah will continue to give strategic advice on innovation and sustainability to Kensington Palace.

[From The Daily Express]

As they said, Knauf used to be CEO of the Royal Foundation and that’s when he and his team put together the Earthshot Prize as some busywork for William. William got bored of Earthshot pretty quickly, so it was removed from the control of the Royal Foundation and remade as a stand-alone thing, and Knauf also had a position within Earthshot. Now he’s CEO of Earthshot and that means… something. I guess. I mean, the point is that Knauf never really went away. Circa 2022-23, “royal sources” made a big deal about how William’s core team was in flux and many of the people responsible for the shenanigans were gone, but William retained his close alliance with Knauf throughout. Knauf does a lot of William’s dirty work on the Sussex front especially. So this is Knauf’s reward, I guess.

Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Instar, 60 Minutes Australia screengrab.

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

12 Responses to “Jason Knauf has been appointed the new top CEO of the Earthshot Prize”

  1. Etha says:
    April 17, 2025 at 9:24 am

    I knew it. I knew this was the intention of that interview he did. It was to reintroduce him. Prince William is truly evil

    Reply
  2. Eurydice says:
    April 17, 2025 at 9:33 am

    Of course, he has. I guess this is a place for Knauf to park for the next few years until William becomes King. Then, we’ll see him in BP.

    Reply
  3. Tessa says:
    April 17, 2025 at 9:33 am

    He and William deserve each other. He better watch out though huevo could use him as the fall guy. Like charles used Fawcett

    Reply
  4. Inge says:
    April 17, 2025 at 9:36 am

    I hope Harry never talks to Willam again.

    Reply
  5. Harla says:
    April 17, 2025 at 9:39 am

    Jason Knauf is to William, as Michael Fawcett was to Charles and we all know how that ended.

    Reply
  6. Amy Bee says:
    April 17, 2025 at 9:40 am

    I’m not surprised by this move at all. I suspect Knauf was in the running to be CEO at KP before William and Kate dropped the idea. As Kaiser said Jason Knauf never really left KP. But are we going to have press articles about William’s inability to keep staff given that the CEO has stepped down?

    Reply
  7. Em says:
    April 17, 2025 at 9:41 am

    How Romantic

    Reply
  8. Jay says:
    April 17, 2025 at 9:44 am

    Yeah, Jason never really went away. He had to step out of the spotlight after he made a mess of Meghan’s defamation case, offering to testify and inadvertently helping her win the case. He was also given some kind of made up royal honour for his loyalty. And he tried his best to distract from Meghan’s Netflix series launch with that interview. I think it’s pretty clear that he’s still advising the Wails and informing their communication strategy.

    So it’s not exactly a surprise that Jason is back in the royal fold, but I am a bit surprised that it’s an official role. I thought they’d have him in the penalty box for a little while longer. Immediately giving him an official position with a title seems a bit… desperate? Almost like he might have some leverage on TOB?

    Reply
  9. Beverley says:
    April 17, 2025 at 9:44 am

    Could Jason be William’s side piece? I wonder.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Read the article before commenting.

We aim to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Do not engage with trolls, contrarians or rude people. Comment "troll" and we will see it.

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment after you have read the article

Save my name and email in this browser for the next time I comment