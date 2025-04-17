Jason Knauf has been appointed the new top CEO of the Earthshot Prize

Jason Knauf used to be the communications guy at Kensington Palace a decade ago. He worked for both Prince William and Prince Harry, and Knauf was still working palace comms when Harry fell for then-Meghan Markle. Knauf was there for the Sussexes’ courtship, wedding and the first year of their marriage. Then something switched and he became solely part of William’s team. Knauf was the one who organized the purposefully vague “bullying” accusation against Meghan and Knauf was the one doing William and Kate’s bidding in Meghan’s lawsuit against the Daily Mail. At some point, Knauf shifted from “working at KP” to “CEO of the Royal Foundation” to “informal advisor to Prince William” and he held various positions with Earthshot. Knauf recently gave another quasi-authorized interview about the Waleses and Sussexes to 60 Minutes Australia too, which marked another round of BS “bullying” discourse, timed specifically ahead of the debut of With Love, Meghan. Well, now Knauf has been appointed the new CEO of Earthshot.
Prince William’s Earthshot Prize has announced a change in leadership, as CEO Hannah Jones is stepping down. She will be replaced by Jason Knauf, former CEO of The Royal Foundation, who has been appointed CEO by the Board of Trustees.
The pair are now working together to ensure a smooth transition over the coming months and Hannah will continue to give strategic advice on innovation and sustainability to Kensington Palace.
[From The Daily Express]
As they said, Knauf used to be CEO of the Royal Foundation and that’s when he and his team put together the Earthshot Prize as some busywork for William. William got bored of Earthshot pretty quickly, so it was removed from the control of the Royal Foundation and remade as a stand-alone thing, and Knauf also had a position within Earthshot. Now he’s CEO of Earthshot and that means… something. I guess. I mean, the point is that Knauf never really went away. Circa 2022-23, “royal sources” made a big deal about how William’s core team was in flux and many of the people responsible for the shenanigans were gone, but William retained his close alliance with Knauf throughout. Knauf does a lot of William’s dirty work on the Sussex front especially. So this is Knauf’s reward, I guess.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Instar, 60 Minutes Australia screengrab.
-
-
North America Rights Only – London, UK -20211017- The 2021 Earthshot Prize Awards Ceremony at Alexandra Palace
-PICTURED: Catherine Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William
-PHOTO by: INSTARimages.com
Disclaimer:
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact INSTAR Images for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207. This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. INSTAR Images reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
For images containing underage children: Be advised that some Countries may have restricted privacy laws against publishing images of underage children. Inform yourself! Underage children may need to be removed or have their face pixelated before publishing
-
-
North America Rights Only – Glasgow, UK -20211101- Evening Reception for the Attending Heads of State and Government, to mark the Opening Day of the Cop26 Summit in Glasgow.
-PICTURED: Catherine Duchess of Cambridge
-PHOTO by: INSTARimages.com
Disclaimer:
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact INSTAR Images for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207. This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. INSTAR Images reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
For images containing underage children: Be advised that some Countries may have restricted privacy laws against publishing images of underage children. Inform yourself! Underage children may need to be removed or have their face pixelated before publishing
-
-
EMBARGOED UNTIL 2100BST Britain’s Prince William and Kate, Duchess of Cambridge attend the first ever Earthshot Prize Awards Ceremony at Alexandra Palace in London on Sunday 17th October. Created by Prince William and The Royal Foundation, The Earthshot Prize has led an unprecedented global search for the most inspiring and innovative solutions to the greatest environmental challenges facing the planet.,Image: 638387277, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: EMBARGOED UNTIL 2100BST, Model Release: no, Credit line: Alberto Pezzali / Avalon
-
-
EMBARGOED UNTIL 2100BST – Chief Executive of the Royal Foundation Jason Knauf holds a speech as he attends the first ever Earthshot Prize Awards Ceremony at Alexandra Palace in London on Sunday 17th Oct, 2021. Created by Prince William and The Royal Foundation, The Earthshot Prize has led an unprecedented global search for the most inspiring and innovative solutions to the greatest environmental challenges facing the planet.,Image: 638402769, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Alberto Pezzali / Avalon
-
-
North America Rights Only – Glasgow, UK -20211101- Evening Reception for the Attending Heads of State and Government, to mark the Opening Day of the Cop26 Summit in Glasgow.
-PICTURED: Catherine Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William
-PHOTO by: INSTARimages.com
Disclaimer:
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact INSTAR Images for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207. This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. INSTAR Images reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
For images containing underage children: Be advised that some Countries may have restricted privacy laws against publishing images of underage children. Inform yourself! Underage children may need to be removed or have their face pixelated before publishing
-
I knew it. I knew this was the intention of that interview he did. It was to reintroduce him. Prince William is truly evil
I THINK ITS A PERFECT FIT 😎 WHAT DID THEY SAY ABOUT BIRDS OF A FEATHER 🥱
Of course, he has. I guess this is a place for Knauf to park for the next few years until William becomes King. Then, we’ll see him in BP.
Without a doubt.
He and William deserve each other. He better watch out though huevo could use him as the fall guy. Like charles used Fawcett
I hope Harry never talks to Willam again.
Jason Knauf is to William, as Michael Fawcett was to Charles and we all know how that ended.
I’m not surprised by this move at all. I suspect Knauf was in the running to be CEO at KP before William and Kate dropped the idea. As Kaiser said Jason Knauf never really left KP. But are we going to have press articles about William’s inability to keep staff given that the CEO has stepped down?
How Romantic
Yeah, Jason never really went away. He had to step out of the spotlight after he made a mess of Meghan’s defamation case, offering to testify and inadvertently helping her win the case. He was also given some kind of made up royal honour for his loyalty. And he tried his best to distract from Meghan’s Netflix series launch with that interview. I think it’s pretty clear that he’s still advising the Wails and informing their communication strategy.
So it’s not exactly a surprise that Jason is back in the royal fold, but I am a bit surprised that it’s an official role. I thought they’d have him in the penalty box for a little while longer. Immediately giving him an official position with a title seems a bit… desperate? Almost like he might have some leverage on TOB?
Could Jason be William’s side piece? I wonder.
Indeed