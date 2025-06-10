India Hicks removed the video of Brooke Shields calling Duchess Meghan ‘too precious’

Last week, we talked about a bizarre story involving Brooke Shields and the Duchess of Sussex. Brooke and Meghan both appeared at a SXSW panel discussion in March 2024 for International Women’s Day, along with Katie Couric as well. Early in the discussion, Couric asked Meghan about that famous story of when she contacted Procter & Gamble as an eleven-year-old and asked them to change a sexist commercial. Meghan told the story in about a minute and when she was winding down with her point, Brooke “interrupted” Meghan to quip about how when she (Brooke) was eleven, she was playing a prostitute. This is Brooke’s version of what happened, as told to India Hicks this year:

“Katie asks the first question to Meghan and she talks about how at a young age, she was already advocating for women. She starts telling a story about how when she was 11 – and she keeps saying, ‘Well, when I was 11, I saw this commercial and they were talking about how washing dishes was for women. And she said, ‘I didn’t think only women wash dishes. It wasn’t fair. So I wrote to the company.’ She kept saying she was 11! She wrote to the company, they changed the text, they changed the commercial. It was just too precious, and I was like, they’re not going to want to sit here for 45 minutes and listen to anybody be precious or serious.”

I’m including the video at the end of the post yet again – Brooke is really misrepresenting that moment, that’s all I’ll say. Brooke told her version of what happened to India Hicks, the well-connected British woman and granddaughter of King Charles’s mentor Lord Mountbatten. King Charles is also India Hicks’ godfather. I didn’t even know that Hicks had a podcast, and I find it so odd that Hicks would platform Brooke Shields bizarrely calling Meghan “too precious” while misrepresenting the actual moment in the panel discussion. Well, funny story? India Hicks has now removed the video of her interview with Brooke.

India Hicks, goddaughter to King Charles III, has removed a video from her website featuring Hollywood actress Brooke Shields criticising Meghan Markle. The footage, which was prominently displayed on Hicks’s Substack page, showed Shields describing the Duchess of Sussex as “too precious” during a panel discussion. The deletion comes after both women faced online attacks from Meghan’s supporters. Social media users targeted them with offensive language. The video, from Hicks’s podcast released 10 days ago, had gained international attention. It has now been replaced with a feature about London’s best patisseries.

I maintain that this whole situation is bizarre. It’s bizarre for India Hicks to platform Brooke entirely, it’s bizarre for Brooke to misrepresent a moment during a 2024 panel discussion, it’s bizarre for India to back down and remove the video. If the goal is to spread toxicity about Meghan, just f–king own it, you know? Just spread your lies and be a shady f–king person. I kind of wonder if it was less about “online attacks from Meghan’s supporters” and more like the king’s goddaughter understanding that she and Brooke both looked like a–holes.