The Trump-deployed National Guard have nowhere to sleep or shower in LA

Donald Trump is trying to turn Los Angeles into a battlefield. Late last week, Angelenos organized widespread protests to ICE and the fascist, terrifying “raids” being conducted in LA. Over the weekend, Trump responded to the protests by sending in the National Guard against the wishes of Gov. Gavin Newsom. Trump’s people also threatened to arrest Gov. Newsom, but the Trumpers have seemingly backed down from that threat. Trump has also sent in about 700 Marines to deal with the LA protests for some reason, all of which is a direct violation of the Posse Comitatus Act. Because Trump and his people are so half-assed, they didn’t even consider where all of these National Guardsmen and Marines were going to sleep, eat, shower or poop.

President Donald Trump’s rush to deploy California National Guard troops to Los Angeles has left dozens of soldiers without adequate sleeping arrangements, forced to pack together in one or more federal buildings, resting on the floors of what appear to be basements or loading docks, the Chronicle has learned.

The state troops federalized by the Trump administration over the weekend to confront immigration protesters, without the approval of Gov. Gavin Newsom, were “wildly underprepared,” said a person directly involved with the deployment, who asked to remain anonymous because they were not authorized to speak on the issue.

The troops — whose makeshift quarters are shown in photographs exclusively obtained by the Chronicle — arrived without federal funding for food, water, fuel, equipment or lodging, said the source, who was granted confidentiality under Chronicle policies. This person said state officials and the California National Guard were not to blame.

“This is what happens when the president and (Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth) demand the National Guard state assets deploy immediately with no plan in place … (and) no federal funding available for food, water, fuel and lodging,” the source said. “This is really the failure of the federal government. If you’re going to federalize these troops, then take care of them.”

Senior military leaders advised Monday that the California troops could continue sleeping on floors or outdoors until Thursday, at which point federal officials would decide whether to make more permanent lodging plans, the source said. By Monday afternoon, additional National Guard troops were expected to reach Los Angeles, upping the total from around 300 late Saturday to more than 2,100. It was unclear where the new arrivals would stay at night, the source said, with only a few hundred available tents.

“Currently, there is no plan for where everyone is sleeping tonight,” the source said, adding that there was an urgent need to find more portable bathrooms and dumpsters for garbage.