The Trump-deployed National Guard have nowhere to sleep or shower in LA

Donald Trump is trying to turn Los Angeles into a battlefield. Late last week, Angelenos organized widespread protests to ICE and the fascist, terrifying “raids” being conducted in LA. Over the weekend, Trump responded to the protests by sending in the National Guard against the wishes of Gov. Gavin Newsom. Trump’s people also threatened to arrest Gov. Newsom, but the Trumpers have seemingly backed down from that threat. Trump has also sent in about 700 Marines to deal with the LA protests for some reason, all of which is a direct violation of the Posse Comitatus Act. Because Trump and his people are so half-assed, they didn’t even consider where all of these National Guardsmen and Marines were going to sleep, eat, shower or poop.
President Donald Trump’s rush to deploy California National Guard troops to Los Angeles has left dozens of soldiers without adequate sleeping arrangements, forced to pack together in one or more federal buildings, resting on the floors of what appear to be basements or loading docks, the Chronicle has learned.
The state troops federalized by the Trump administration over the weekend to confront immigration protesters, without the approval of Gov. Gavin Newsom, were “wildly underprepared,” said a person directly involved with the deployment, who asked to remain anonymous because they were not authorized to speak on the issue.
The troops — whose makeshift quarters are shown in photographs exclusively obtained by the Chronicle — arrived without federal funding for food, water, fuel, equipment or lodging, said the source, who was granted confidentiality under Chronicle policies. This person said state officials and the California National Guard were not to blame.
“This is what happens when the president and (Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth) demand the National Guard state assets deploy immediately with no plan in place … (and) no federal funding available for food, water, fuel and lodging,” the source said. “This is really the failure of the federal government. If you’re going to federalize these troops, then take care of them.”
Senior military leaders advised Monday that the California troops could continue sleeping on floors or outdoors until Thursday, at which point federal officials would decide whether to make more permanent lodging plans, the source said. By Monday afternoon, additional National Guard troops were expected to reach Los Angeles, upping the total from around 300 late Saturday to more than 2,100. It was unclear where the new arrivals would stay at night, the source said, with only a few hundred available tents.
“Currently, there is no plan for where everyone is sleeping tonight,” the source said, adding that there was an urgent need to find more portable bathrooms and dumpsters for garbage.
[From San Francisco Chronicle]
Who would have thought that a senile, draft-dodging coward (Trump) and a drunk moron (Hegseth) would have been so unprepared to house, feed and support the military? You know who can breathe easier today? Greenland! How can America “invade” Greenland if the National Guard don’t have anywhere to sleep or shower IN CALIFORNIA? Honestly though, this whole thing is disgusting. Donald Trump and Pete Hegseth are too weak and pathetic to support the American military.
You sent your troops here without fuel, food, water or a place to sleep.
Here they are — being forced to sleep on the floor, piled on top of one another.
If anyone is treating our troops disrespectfully, it is you @realDonaldTrump. https://t.co/4i8VIiYZLr pic.twitter.com/sUYD2KHu6O
— Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) June 9, 2025
Photos courtesy of Cover Images.
Why not just force LA residents to house them, since we are repealing the American Revolution and getting a king?
They are being ready to deploy. There isn’t much around the Federal detention center, except another jail, and the train station. It’s mostly industrial area. The closest area is Boyle Heights (heavily Latino community). So, that would be unlikely.
This is a military coup in the making. Treating the armed forces in this manner is debasing.
An army marches on its stomach and well, Trump is itching for a civil war so he might actually get one.
His puppets are all over social media suggesting that.
Newsom has to have a Californian republic on the table – a referendum at least. Maybe something similar to Catalonia or even Scotland.
If LA is Trump’s testing ground, Trump will quickly destroy one of the world’s largest economies to pacify his ego.
Where are the folks who lost their mind over Colin Kaepernick kneeling for racial justice because he was disrespecting the military now? Their cult leader just threw these troops in there without any thought for their well being.
I think it’s been Cheeto’s intent all along to instigate a need for martial law and to have it all come to a head on the 14th when D.C. will be full of tanks and weaponry. His first coup failed; he’s determined his second attempt will succeed.
I was thinking the same thing, this situation in LA is a very convenient lead up to Saturday in DC. I feel sick.
As a Canadian I’m 99 per cent feeling sorry for everyone in the US but like, 1 per cent giggling?
Come invade us, bud. Just bring yourselves. The ground is warm.
Our whiny little b*tch of a “president”is having tall fencing put around the White House again before his big boy military parade. Says so much about my country that the piece of trash got back into office.
This is further proof that none of these people have any idea what they are doing when it comes to running a military and a military operation. Yes, Canada and Greenland can rest easy. The formerly greatest military on earth is currently being run by idiots, alcoholics, and incompetents. The effect on troop morale alone will be devastating.
And I’m sure these troops didn’t sign up to kill their own people. Sigh.
Among them there are certainly also admirers of the currently reigning king. So…
It’s being said this is an old picture, not current and that none of this is real. Do we have confirmation this is a current picture? Just checking, because I do believe that knuckle headed, knuckle dragging idjit would do this. Also, since 2016 I’ve been saying he wants civil war. I was SO relieved when Biden won, so fearful he’d be tossed. But he was awesome and now, this. The checks and balances are not checking. Nor are they balancing. California, Canadians (well this one, for sure) stand with you. Might does not make one right.
The man sends hundreds to push against a peaceful protest in hopes to kickstart a bit of violence so it can create the environment in a democratic state to enforce martial law. The fascist transparency and yet his muppets see it so different. Where is the home of the free now?
This is straight out of Putin’s playbook — stage a ‘provocation’ and send an overreaction to clamp down on the truth and broadcast your propaganda — he didn’t send ICE to Bakersfield or Stockton because we need “those” immigrants or we don’t eat. He is straight up picking a fight with the Governor and perpetuating the “blue state” myth.
We don’t see ICE all over Florida where migrants are rebuilding the state following the hurricanes.
He’s picking off the powerful and influential. Harvard, California…so he can appear strong so long as others appear weak.
Reminds me of the Reichstag fire.
So, you’d think that with a bit more time to plan, the thousands of soldiers — some in period dress — who will be in DC for the birthday boy’s parade on Saturday would be better housed and cared for. After all, the DC area has multiple military bases nearby and lots of hotels. Nope. The plan is to house them in federal office buildings, and give them MREs and daily stipends. I’m not sure what they plan to do about showers.
To make this even crazier, amidst the RIFs, most government workers who worked at home were forced to come back to work in their offices. Now, some of them have been told to work at home for a week — so the soldiers can use the office spaces for sleeping spaces.
tldr: This administration doesn’t value taking care of the actual people who form their much- vaunted military. It’s all about the show.
Hundreds of billions of dollars spent on defense and they can’t put them up in hotels. This is so corrupt.
How can you think about the troops when Pete Hegseth NEEDS a makeup studio?!
Of course Humpty didn’t prepare for the basic needs after he unnecessary deployment the Guard. He was only thinking about starting a civil war. Talking shit and treating to arrest California’s governor—note when Gavin’s said come arrest me their scary asses backed down.
It’s too bad Newsom sat down and had fireside chats with maga hate mongers—he would be the leading contender at the democratic presidential nominee.
Newsom is too Gilead for my taste but when the right wing becomes extremist, I suppose the centre has to shift right.
There is a continuous live stream from LA on CNBCTV18. So far there has been no violence, the stream has been running for 7 hours. From every side. The cops are polite, the protesters peaceful. Those handcuffed are being patiently checked on LAPD buses.
And yet Fox runs images of violence and destruction all day, keeping those viewers in their bubble, believing LA is burning to the ground and fueling their anger and outrage.
Just now I was reading a social post about this from my local news station in Chicago and the number of people who seem to think liberal cities have been dead/destroyed since 2020, that blue cities are some kind of war zones, is really alarming. I don’t know how we can ever get a huge chunk of this country to see the truth.