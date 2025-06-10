DM: Duchess Meghan is an influencer while Duchess Sophie ‘has influence’

This week, they’ve decided to use the Duchess of Edinburgh as a cudgel with which to bash the Duchess of Sussex. The comparison between the two women is supposed to be unfavorable to Meghan! They’re saying that “Meghan is an influencer while Sophie has real influence.” Nevermind that Sophie is a prideless bootlicker and so boring that absolutely none of the British media send photographers to cover her international travels. Nevermind that whenever Meghan breathes, travels, posts on social media or says anything about anything, she garners a zillion headlines. If attention is currency, Meghan is a billionaire and Sophie is in deep debt. But please enjoy these asinine quotes:
Meghan Markle is a self-proclaimed feminist and vowed to continue her work for women’s advocacy even when she stepped down from official royal duties with Prince Harry. But since the launch of her Netflix series and lifestyle brand, As Ever, it’s another royal who was become synonymous with working tirelessly in the women’s rights realm, while Meghan’s public persona is all jam and flower sprinkles.
Just last week, Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, was at the Imperial War Museum to visit the UK’s first exhibition on the victims of sexual violence in conflict and gave an impassioned speech, where she spoke movingly about a visit she made to Kosovo in 2019 and the ‘shame and stigma’ of the rape survivors she met.
Royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams told MailOnline that this is exactly the kind of hard-hitting advocacy work that could have allowed Meghan to flourish in the Royal Family given it’s so far removed from the ‘softer’ duties, involving cutting ribbons and shaking hands.
‘Meghan is struggling to be an influencer, Sophie has influence in ways that really matter, which Meghan could have been,’ he said. ‘Meghan has always boasted about how she promotes feminism. Yet contrast the occasional speech she makes in comfortable surroundings with the remarkable work of Sophie who actually visits areas of the world such as Sudan and Chad which have been devastated by war and attempts to comfort the women who are victims of rape and exploitation.
‘If Meghan had seriously wanted to make a difference, she should surely have remained a senior working royal. It does involve compromise, but think what could have been achieved for an important cause she claims is so dear to her heart.’
He added that Meghan’s departure from frontline royal duties is a case of ‘wasted potential’, while Sophie has ‘proved she’s the Royal Family’s champion of women’s rights…While Meghan sends pots of jam to celebrities, it is the Duchess of Edinburgh who meets survivors of conflict-related sexual violence and displaced women in a landmark visit to Ukraine.’
Richard explained: ‘In [Meghan’s] visits to Rwanda in 2016 and India in 2017 and in a memorable speech to the United Nations International Women’s Day Conference in 2015, she campaigned for equal opportunities. She stressed this in her visits to the Antipodes and South Africa when she and Harry were still senior working members of the royal family. This potential has surely been wasted since she and Harry stepped down from royal duties.’
I kind of enjoy when these people come close to admitting the thing they’re never supposed to say out loud: that Meghan was and is an amazing ambassador for the issues she cares about, like women’s rights, and that Meghan would have been doing amazing work for the Windsors if only they hadn’t treated her like sh-t and briefed lies about her constantly. Currently, Meghan is exactly where she is supposed to be, doing exactly what she wants. She doesn’t need the Firm to make news or work on the issues she cares about, and that’s why they’re pissed.
What’s also remarkable is that Dick Fitzwilliams can’t work up any energy to compare and contrast Sophie’s work with the other royal woman, you know, the Princess of Wales. Everyone of these ghastly royal commentators insisted that Kate is so perfect and she will work so hard for the Firm, and yet… where’s Kate’s advocacy? Why isn’t Kate expected to speak up for women’s rights? Why isn’t work-shy Kate being unfavorably compared to Sophie? How about this? “While Kate commissions patronizing videos about the seasons, it is the Duchess of Edinburgh who meets survivors of conflict-related sexual violence and displaced women in a landmark visit to Ukraine.” How about this? “Kate is struggling to do anything at all, and Sophie has influence in ways that really matter, which Kate could have been.”
People who don’t follow BRF don’t know anything about either Sophie or Edward. They can’t even tell if these people are royal. Sophie is obviously working harder than Kate, still people don’t know her. What kind of influence can she have if she is a nobody to most people? It isn’t like she has legislative power or smt. She is trying to make herself happen since Diana, it is not going to happen.
I’m willing to bet that most people outside the UK don’t even know that the Queen had a third son. I know a couple of people who, when watching QEII’s funeral, saw Edward and thought, “wow, William’s looking rough”. 🤣
@Miranda, my sister is not a royal watcher. She doesn’t know Edward’s existence. She knows Andrew only because of Epstein. 😂😂To people who don’t follow BRF, they only know Diana’s ex, Diana’s boys and their wives.
I remember the comments where people kept thinking he was William and I couldn’t unsee it 🤣. I knew so little about Sophie that I’m always surprised when people say that she was also caught topless back in the day, she once betrayed the royal family by accidentally being recorded talking mess about them and she and her husband (who I also didn’t know about) once tried start a production company that failed miserably. All of that and I still had never heard of her or her husband.
SO many people dont realize edward even exists. Sophie does good work to a large extent – certainly more work than Kate – but if a tree falls in a forest and no one is around to hear it, does it make a sound? does sophie’s work matter when the only reason the freaking royal reporters cover it is to use it as a way to tear down meghan??
I remember when Sophie tried to look like Diana to get attention. She is a freak!
No one knows or cares for Sophie. It’s clear she has an issue with Meghan because of her influence. Wasn’t she the one that called Meghan a degree wife?
Yes, Diana laughed at Sophie for copying her, from her hair style to her wardrobe. Sophie got caught with those fake sheik tapes. Sophie must have been insanely jealous of Meghan, no wonder the nasty looks, degree wife comment and Oprah who?
Sevenblue – my first thought was that they are hinting that Sofiesta has influence over Willy. Because yeah, other than that, she’s a nonentity even to the British media who don’t cover her.
Meg is a private citizen with a company that does its level best to help others (Archewell). Her WLM and her Podcast are her way of putting out there what she loves to do. Does it influence people? Yes it does but that’s not why she does it. She does it because it’s her passion. As for Sophie she is an ass kisser extraordinaire. She influences absolutely nobody.
Yeah, Meghan hasn’t been doing anything to support girls and women except linking up and meeting with the
Altadena Girls, the charity providing essential supplies to teen girls during the wildfires in California.
And when she visited Vancouver in 2023 she met with a local nonprofit group, Justice for Girls.
But sure Meghan doesn’t care about women’s issues anymore…fuck off racist hacks.
They had to report on sophie’s visit, but since nobody cares because she has such influence, they had to tie in Meg so that a zillion readers might take the bait and be interested. Sophie has absolutely no influence weight lol a real joke to be even trying to compare the 2 about influence lol
This. 100%. Every article on the RF has to mention M or H in it to garner any sort of clicks.
M and H should sue for commissions…LOL
If you have to literally bow and scrape and beg your brother-in-law to fund your existence, how much influence do you REALLY have, though?
Sounds like the opposite of an influencer: A total arse-licker like the rest of the rats.
And guess what Dick? Meghan can pay for her security, Sophie can’t! 😂😅🤣
When Meghan was doing royal duties, weren’t they giving her endless grief about being “too political”—and constantly linking the causes she supported with terrorism/death-by-avocado-or-something? 🙄🙄🙄
So Dick is at it again – looking for ways to supplement his OAP.
“ Meghan is struggling to be an influencer, Sophie has influence in ways that really matter,”
Sophie who?
“ If Meghan had seriously wanted to make a difference, she should surely have remained a senior working royal.”
Nah Dick. You and your fellow rats chased her off. It’s been FIVE years already. She’s never ever coming back to be the punching bag again for your cesspit ways.
And really…Sophie? You really are scraping the bottom of the barrel.
Trying to make Sophie happen. She was nasty to Meghan. Charles made Edward and Sophie wait for promised title did not say it could be passed down to james. Her business failed and she got caught out In interview with fake sheik criticizing royals. Meghan and harry lives were made unpleasant to say the least and they left
Yet when she travels to countries like Nigeria and Colombia to do that advocacy and give speeches they complain. Not to mention that you could easily go to the Archewell website and see how she continues to support women.
You could also look at her podcast which focuses on women entrepreneurs, her investment portfolio that she has publicized that supports women-owned businesses.
It seems to me what he’s saying is if Meghan would have stayed, with all the attention she get because no one cares about Sophie, and Kate is incredibly lazy we could be capitalizing on her popularity for the Windsors and we can’t do that now.
Dick doesn’t know how to use the internet. If he did, his bait interview with the comedians would have shamed him.
Podcasts might also be a step too far for poor old Dick. This rat and his ilk peaked with TV.
The Royal Family made Meghan give up her advocacy work with World Vision and UN Women. Plus, the press attacked Meghan for being a feminist so how exactly was she going to be allowed to continue her pre-royal work when the Royal Family did not want her to have the spotlight and told her to dim her light? Richard Fitzwilliams is being obtuse and Sophie has absolutely no influence because how are we now hearing that she made a speech on women’s rights?
That was so stupid too. Cause they could’ve let Meg still be an ambassador for the UN Women and represent the crown. I bet it was the men in the gray suits cause I’m sure the Queen would’ve let her.
This is just as stupid as the UK media claiming that the Queen of Bhutan is “the Kate Middleton of the Himalayas” – seriously? None of the left behind Windsor women are influential. Kate Middleton’s days of being photogenic are long gone without extensive tweeking and photo editing. Sophie’s fashions NEVER EVER spark sell outs of anything. In fact the Sophie “effect” caused her and Eddie to crash and burn in private sector business 🤣🤣
Meghan is an INFLUENTIAL INFLUENCER!! She and Harry sell out books, cookware, fashion, etc. Even Princess Lilibet sold out pink pajamas. I think little Prince Archie sold out his baby blanket.
📣📣📣📣📣🔥🔥🔥
Also, Richie Fitzpatrick is one of the liars that panned the Oprah interview BEFORE IT EVEN AIRED🫤.
I’m sure the Queen of Bhutan never showed off her privates to a waiting group of paps outside Thimphu’s finest.
Really, for any current consort to be compared to the Lazy Mattress must be the absolute insult. Even the Belgian Queen isn’t as lazy as her.
As someone who lived in Belgium I need to say Queen Mathilde is not lazy. She’s quite the opposite.
How is it decided whether to send photographers along on trips. Do the papers decide or the RF? Maybe Charles and Camilla don’t want rota going with her. At the same time, I can see how it still wouldn’t get that much play so maybe the papers don’t bother. But I saw a clip of roya nikah talking about how they would tell the palace they wanted to travel with Sophie on some of her trips and the palace people would kind of laugh like oh really you do?
Good point. I thought the rats would have at least agency in deciding whether to join a foreign visit or not.
This must be one of those agreements where the Palaces strongly encourage/discourage the rats’ participation.
Let’s face it though, Sophie’s been around for so many decades and she’s tolerated rather than praised. She’s like the Duchess of Gloucester…only more sycophantic.
No one cares about Sophie and no one of note knows her or what she is supposed to be doing. Most know of or have heard of Meghan. She has built a legacy championing not only women but marginalized groups.
Please. Ford Fiesta couldn’t influence a dead sheep on the Scottish borders. She’s a void, a neutral space topped with a blonde ponytail that is frankly weird looking in someone of her years.
They really like the married ins to be personality-unencumbered in that family
No one outside of the UK really knows who she is. There’s even some who were surprised the Queen had another son (Edward) let alone another DIL in Sophie, and that’s included in the UK. A UK journalist even admitted on television that Sophie is a Ford Fiesta in comparison to Meghan who she said was a Lamborghini in that matchup. Sophie has no influence, especially in comparison to Meghan. I can’t even say I can remember that when I realized she existed. I can’t even say with certainty that she was at THE wedding. I know I was surprised when I learned that she had been around during the time that Diana was alive. Imagine my surprise to learn that she was the original KopyKate, so jealous of Diana that she started copying her style and haircuts to get attention. Imagine my surprise that this woman was around during the time that everyone knew who Diana and Fergie were, but had no idea about her until she raised her nose at another woman in a church. He listed these places she’s been to but even he didn’t care enough at the time to go with her and report about it at the time. He knows she’s a nobody. That’s why he avoided mentioning Meghan’s passionate speeches for the Together Cookbook, while on her first royal tour, while in South Africa as a senior royal or her speeches about civil unrest following George Floyd, while in Nigeria, while in Columbia and during SXSW. He ignored the work of Archewell with the Parents Network and their work with the children in NY and helping with the fires in LA. He is silent about all she’s done because he knows her influence is globally more impactful than Sophie’s.
I remember Sophie as Edward’s long time live in GF (refreshing because Diana was a virgin – so she kind of represented the next generation of working women ) but from what I recall during that period was when one of the rats got Sophie’s ex to go on record and they splashed photos of her topless. It was a contrast to the Palace approved photo of Sophie and Edward playing tennis.
I suppose her role was to tackle the long time rumours that Edward was gay because he wanted to act and he never completed his military service.
Of course, there was also that unfortunate incident when one of the rats stung her and so she had to fold her business. She was definitely not a rival to Diana but that incident made her meek and compliant to the Palaces and their protection. To their credit, they’re still married.
These sad try-hard leftovers, laboring daily to diminish Meghan’s shine, getting nowhere, just desperately clawing around for thin straws and tiny pebbles to hurl at the moon. 😂
Too funny. Meghan doesn’t have influence…except that the RF tries to copy everything she does.
And ok, Sophie – you went to a museum and spoke about a trip to Kosovo you made 6 years ago – how does that influence anything?
I did a quick look and the press barely covered Sophie’s visit. The Telegraph, Daily Express and Daily Mail had one quick story. That’s it. Even if it was Kate, not Meghan, who went there would’ve been a bunch of stories and op-eds about it. And it’s sad because it IS an important exhibit and something worthwhile the royals are highlighting.
The whole reason the palaces started leaking lies about Meghan, and encouraging the tabloids to bully her, was that she and Harry were doing their advocacy and diplomacy jobs so well, including advocating for women that they were outshining the Cambridges. And that couldn’t stand so they drove them out.
What a liar this Fitzwilliams person is. And LOL that he doesn’t bother to mention Kate.
Sophie could have a future as an influencer for mean, frumpy, racist beards.