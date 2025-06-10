Aides are frustrated by Prince William & Kate’s ‘aversion to official duties’

Over the weekend, the Telegraph published an exclusive piece written by Camilla Tominey. I tried to get through it the best I could and provide the most significant excerpts, but it was difficult because Tominey just lies throughout the piece. She spent most of the piece raging about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to the point where she actually buried the lede: that King Charles will die “with” cancer and not “of” cancer, and his aides are hesitant to make plans too far in advance. There was another story buried deep within the Tominey piece too – that William and Kate are, as ever, lazy as hell. From the Scottish Daily Express:
Prince William and Kate Middleton might be the future of the monarchy, but Palace staff are becoming increasingly irritated at their determination to do things their own way, it has been claimed. The Prince and Princess of Wales are the two most popular royals with the public. But behind the scenes, things are not going as smoothly. The Scottish Express has reported previously on frustrations at their apparent aversion to official duties.
While it was understandable that William took a step back in 2024 as Kate underwent cancer treatment, even before her health scare there were suggestions she had been labelled a part-time royal by staff. And courtiers noted that William still found time to indulge in his own personal passions when travelling to Germany for the Euros and South Africa for his Earthshot prize.
Kate, 43, has taken on a phased return to duties but she is determined to be a hands-on mother to their children Prince George, 11, Princess Charlotte, 10, and Prince Louis, 7. And William, 42, had to be ordered to attend the funeral of Pope Francis by his father, the King.
According to Telegraph associate editor Camilla Tominey, William and Kate are “under growing pressure to up their workload”. Aides are said to be concerned the pair “may be spending too much time with their immediate family instead of supporting the ‘Firm’.”
[From Scottish Daily Express]
Aides are concerned that William and Kate “may be spending too much time with their immediate family instead of supporting the ‘Firm’”??? That’s such a funny way of saying it too – it’s actually NOT a concern that William and Kate spend time together as a family. The palace isn’t concerned about that at all. What concerns the royal aides is that Will & Kate use “family time” and the fakakta school run as catch-all excuses for why they can never work. The entire royal establishment is bewildered by William and Kate’s inability to get off their asses and do ANYTHING. “Their apparent aversion to official duties” is also such magnificent phrasing, I just wanted to highlight that. Chef’s kiss.
The palace staff is just now noticing? It took them long enough..
The question is whose staff though? Chuck’s or Willy’s? BP?
They been knew. They just got distracted by Meg for a little while. Now that distraction isn’t working anymore.
Simple solution – they can start earning their keep. Perform your official duty, then get paid. Don’t perform, don’t get paid.
Let’s set it at…a very generous £1000/hour. They publicly shake hands with children and the elderly, cut a ribbon or two, the public will cover their expenses. They want to do the school run, then no payment.
The annual lump sum payment from the Duchy of Cornwall is a massive disincentive on working. The other European countries get value for money from their royals, the Lazies are not fit for purpose.
Hmm. But which aides are worried? Bc I’ve always figured that William and Kate’s aides were just as lazy as their principals. So are they really worried? So who’s telling Tominey this? Aides from Charles or Camilla? That said. It rings true bc, yeah, they don’t do much.
Yup, if they are BP staff, once Willy ascends, then their opinions no longer matter.
Peg and Can’ts WAY is to do absolutely nothing. As for them spending too much time I just their immediate family? I call bullshit. These two don’t live together and Peg doesn’t even want to do events with her. Start telling the truth about these two liars and see how many papers sell. The taxpayers have a right to know!!
The immediate family phrasing was kind of interesting right? Bc doesn’t immediate family just mean whoever is immediately by you at that moment? Bc otherwise, why not just say their family?
The fact that they can’t confirm on a Tuesday whether or not the Prince and Princess of Wales will be at trooping the color on Saturday tells you everything you need to know about their laziness.
And phased return? These euphemisms are killing me. Kate wasn’t working in a diamond mine. She was getting a police escort to spend 30 minutes having someone point out stuff to her, requiring her to nod and smile politely and ask very basic general questions. shake hands, pose for a few pictures and leave.
When are they just going to go all in on them? Their industry is dying anyway. I would go out in a blaze of glory and make as much money as I could. If they were just truthful about them they would get a ton of clicks for honest reporting. Clicks they aren’t getting about their Pepperidge farm remembers series about Meghan and Harry, or whatever busy work William is doing once a month. And for those that like to pretend that they are serious journalists, like Camilla T. , they could position themselves into better jobs as actual journalists.
“ Clicks they aren’t getting about their Pepperidge farm remembers series about Meghan and Harry”
😂 The rats are itching but as long as their hate for Meghan outweighs the public’s need for taxpayer funding accountability, the remember series will continue. The millions of views from Lili’s birthing room must be envy-inducing. Perhaps Lazy can perform another piece on the piano?
“Pepperidge Farm remembers series”, OMG. 😂🤣 Thank you for that much-needed laugh this morning.
The issue isn’t only that they’ve carved out this sacred “Family time” thing. The issue is that they’ve allowed “family time” to be a big box of mystery activities, a time when the two “most beloved and popular royals” disappear completely. They are never seen or heard from during their family time. It doesn’t make sense. Do they live in the UK at all? Charles has his own special castle in Transylvania (?), Camilla has her little spa trips to India….where are Will and Kate? They were doing this long before Kate got cancer, so that’s no excuse. It just boggles the mind. The coverage of the royal family has shifted so much over the past 30 years that I’m always gobsmacked by the absence of coverage of Will and Kate. There’s so much weirdness around the two of them! So many secrets! I wonder how this is going to play when they are actually in charge of the whole show.
Tis no secret. They’re just boring and lazy. He spends most of his time on football forums, she goes shopping at Bicester and gyms. They can do soooo much more with their platform but they are both incurious. What you see, is what you get – the wannabe global statesman and his lazy spouse.
As part-time royals, Harry and Meghan would have done oceans more work than these two.
At least we no longer have to listen to “Kate is too frail to work, you monsters,” after she’s been papped skiing twice this year. The rats can’t write about where to buy her favorite handbags forever. Bashing the Sussexes in the same piece seems like the devil’s (awful) bargain for saying anything negative at all about the Lazies, if Tominey doesn’t want to lose all access to the palaces.
A story about the frustrations of the aids to the laziest royals comes out every few weeks in some capacity and yet they do nothing about it. Stop complaining and go work somewhere else.
So Charles is going to live out the rest of his life and royal duties with cancer, while Kate is in remission and won’t be doing a thing? And the BM has the gall to focus on Meghan.
The phrasing here is hilarious: “Aides are said to be concerned the pair “may be spending too much time with their immediate family instead of supporting the ‘Firm’.” Given that William’s immediate relatives (well, the ones not in California) are all part of the firm, I think it’s pretty clear which/whose “undesirable” immediate family we’re talking about! Watch out, Carole!
The thing is William and Kate don’t care what anyone says about them. Until it starts to actually hurt, they’ll continue on as they have been.