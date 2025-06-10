Aides are frustrated by Prince William & Kate’s ‘aversion to official duties’

Over the weekend, the Telegraph published an exclusive piece written by Camilla Tominey. I tried to get through it the best I could and provide the most significant excerpts, but it was difficult because Tominey just lies throughout the piece. She spent most of the piece raging about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to the point where she actually buried the lede: that King Charles will die “with” cancer and not “of” cancer, and his aides are hesitant to make plans too far in advance. There was another story buried deep within the Tominey piece too – that William and Kate are, as ever, lazy as hell. From the Scottish Daily Express:

Prince William and Kate Middleton might be the future of the monarchy, but Palace staff are becoming increasingly irritated at their determination to do things their own way, it has been claimed. The Prince and Princess of Wales are the two most popular royals with the public. But behind the scenes, things are not going as smoothly. The Scottish Express has reported previously on frustrations at their apparent aversion to official duties. While it was understandable that William took a step back in 2024 as Kate underwent cancer treatment, even before her health scare there were suggestions she had been labelled a part-time royal by staff. And courtiers noted that William still found time to indulge in his own personal passions when travelling to Germany for the Euros and South Africa for his Earthshot prize. Kate, 43, has taken on a phased return to duties but she is determined to be a hands-on mother to their children Prince George, 11, Princess Charlotte, 10, and Prince Louis, 7. And William, 42, had to be ordered to attend the funeral of Pope Francis by his father, the King. According to Telegraph associate editor Camilla Tominey, William and Kate are “under growing pressure to up their workload”. Aides are said to be concerned the pair “may be spending too much time with their immediate family instead of supporting the ‘Firm’.”

Aides are concerned that William and Kate “may be spending too much time with their immediate family instead of supporting the ‘Firm’”??? That’s such a funny way of saying it too – it’s actually NOT a concern that William and Kate spend time together as a family. The palace isn’t concerned about that at all. What concerns the royal aides is that Will & Kate use “family time” and the fakakta school run as catch-all excuses for why they can never work. The entire royal establishment is bewildered by William and Kate’s inability to get off their asses and do ANYTHING. “Their apparent aversion to official duties” is also such magnificent phrasing, I just wanted to highlight that. Chef’s kiss.