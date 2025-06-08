Tominey: King Charles’s aides believe he’ll die ‘with’ cancer, not ‘of’ cancer

The Duchess of Sussex’s pregnant-dancing video is still the talk of every media outlet in Britain. As soon as I watched the video, I knew that it would make heads explode over there, and they would spend days (if not weeks) convincing themselves that “Meghan dancing in a maternity suite” was the equivalent of “spitting on the queen’s corgis.” I’m surprised they haven’t called the dance video a “slap to the king’s face” yet. Well, one of the side effects of the video is that it stunned and appalled Camilla Tominey to the point where she abandoned her half-hearted political-reporter rebrand and now she’s gone back to royal gossip. After Tominey – a racist and a misogynist – referred to Meghan’s dance video as containing a “sexy slut drop,” Tominey now has written a new piece for the Telegraph. The piece is entirely framed by “the Sussexes are horrible and wrong about everything,” even as Tominey lies through her teeth over and over. Bizarrely, Tominey actually breaks several significant pieces of news…news about King Charles and his health. Guess the Telegraph told her not to lead with that, not when they could make it all about the Sussexes! Some highlights:
The courtiers are mapping a way forward: Talk of whether relations will ever be restored between the Sussexes and the Windsors is not just a media obsession. It remains a topic of intense discussion behind palace gates where aides have been trying to map a way forward as the King, 76, continues to recover from cancer.
Harry’s BBC interview, where he spoke about not knowing how much longer his father would live: The palace had been very careful not to discuss the details of the King’s condition, stressing only that his recovery continues in a “very positive direction, as reflected with the very full national and international diary programme”. It was an unhelpful intervention ahead of the King and Queen’s very positively received trip to Canada, and some felt it set back efforts to reassure the public that he was faring well – so well in fact, that very tentative planning had begun on his 80th birthday celebrations in 2028.
So, how is Charles’s health? The talk now is that he may die “with” cancer, but not “of” cancer following a rigorous treatment programme. One concession to his health and advancing years that has been made, however, is that it appears unlikely he will ever move from Clarence House to Buckingham Palace after the restoration is completed in three year’s time although it will remain the household’s office for the rest of his reign.
The palace wants control of the Sussex storyline more than anything else: Equally exploratory have been discussions about if or when father and son could ever be reunited, with some mooting that the next Invictus Games could provide an opportunity when it is held in Birmingham in 2027. Mindful of the Duke’s recent televised olive branch, the palace has even carried out discrete polling to find out how many people were aware of the BBC interview (over 80 per cent of Brits weren’t). Yet there is an awareness that the impasse cannot continue forever, not least if it starts to reflect badly on the King. Serious concerns remain, however, about the intimate contents of any meeting ending up in the public domain, which is the main reason the King is no longer taking his youngest son’s calls.
They’re so mad when the Sussexes fact-check their bullsh-t on the record: Eyebrows were raised when the Sussexes’ spokesman briefed that they had not been invited to the King’s 75th birthday celebrations in 2023 amid reports they had snubbed the event.
The Invictus Games in 2027: Were there to be a public reconciliation at the Invictus Games, it is hoped it would also involve Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet who will be eight and six by then. The King last saw his youngest grandchildren during the Platinum Jubilee in 2022. The Duchess’s presence remains a known unknown, with some questioning whether she will ever return to the UK for fear of a hostile reception from the public. The couple were booed on arrival at St Paul’s Cathedral in London for a ceremony marking jubilee three years ago and a great deal more has been said and done since then.
Harry’s security at the Invictus Games in 2027: While exasperated by the Duke’s insistence that his father could have stepped in and prevented the Royal and VIP Executive Committee from downgrading his son’s security, aides are believed to be looking at ways the family could be enveloped into King’s security arrangements were he to make an official royal visit to the games.
Prince William’s involvement: The Prince of Wales’s involvement remains unlikely after the Duke revealed the gory details of a brotherly brawl over a dog bowl and accused his sister-in-law of questioning what the Sussexes’ firstborn might look like along with the King. (Although the Duke did not name them in Spare, they were outed in Endgame, a book by the Sussexes’ hagiographer Omid Scobie.) Although the heir to the throne is no longer as angry as he was, those who know him best believe there is “no way back”. The prevailing attitude is to let sleeping dogs lie.
They are still so mad that they couldn’t force the Sussexes to divorce: As far as the wider Royal family are concerned, they believe they did everything in their power to make the Duchess feel welcome, and view the Duke – once nicknamed “The Hostage” by palace staff – to be enthralled by his wife. Some had questioned whether the marriage would go the distance but are now resigned to the fact that the Duke will never return to Britain now his children, who have US passports and accents, are being brought up in America.
It’s so much horses-t on top of horses-t. The king’s advisors are rearranging deck chairs on the Titanic if they think they’re carefully planning some kind of tentative reconciliation for the Invictus Games IN 2027!! Two years from now! And the bit about wanting Lili and Archie to come to the games, but actively rooting for Meghan not to come (“she might be booed,” get the f–k out of here). The thing with so many of the “reasons why William and Charles won’t speak to Harry or reconcile with Harry” is that almost all of the reasons are summed up with “Harry spoke out about what horrible sh-t we did to him or we lied about him and he corrected the record!” William has never disputed the story about his violent assault on his brother. Kate has never denied showing “concern” about how dark a baby’s skin would be.
But yeah, Tominey really buried the lede – Charles will die “with” cancer, not “of” cancer, and no one thinks he’ll even be alive to move into Buckingham Palace when the renovation is completed (2027).
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
Piers outed Kate and Charles as racists . Nobody complains about pegs when I am king stories. Charles William Kate and Camilla were booed. Protest signs and eggs thrown at Charles. I heard no booing of harry and Meghan in tv coverage of jubilee. And not wanting harry to bring Meghan when he takes the children over is just vile.
Harry is not going to bring his kids to Invictus. Not just for security reasons but they are still too young and he is fiercely guarding their privacy. Royals get booed in the UK all the time. Harry got a fantastic reception in 2024 when he attended the Invictus Church service. Meghan won’t come because of security reasons. The public are not going to boo anyone at an event for veterans so that wouldn’t be a concern.
I’ve read the whole article. There are also parts about Lilibet’s naming that are disgusting. It’s a Tominey special, which is basically some lies and one long hostile back channel briefing from The Firm slagging off Harry and Meghan (yet again). While, at the same time, stating THEY can’t be trusted by Charles, William and Kate to keep quiet. Truly astonishing.
What does she say about Lilibet’s name?
If E. Coli lips are moving she is lying.
I still don’t understand why having cancer would stop one moving into a 700+ room newly renovated palace. With that kind of space, and two years of construction remaining, couldn’t it fit its own hospital suite with everything he needs, and house the medical staff 24-7?
I don’t think it’s the cancer, it’s been reported that he hates BP, doesn’t want to live there and thinks it should be turned into a museum. The point here is that Charles won’t live long enough to see the end of BP renovations.
It’s this. BP is basically a fancy office building and not exactly cosy. Clarence House is a mansion but it’s a home first
The way how these journalists continue to lie about the Jubilee.
The 2 people they hired to boo were drowned out by the cheers. The media’s initial story was Harry and Meghan were greeted with cheers.
They made sure the boos were heard afterwards.
I have lost so much respect for these ‘journalists’ and for people from the UK in general because they believe the garbage that is written.
“aides are believed to be looking at ways the family could be enveloped into King’s security arrangements were he to make an official royal visit to the games.”
Blackmail?? Meet the king and bring your kids or… If so Harry should stay home.
And if the king wants reconcilation he starts it now, so he can see his grandchildren now… Just more pr bullshit
Since Charles didn’t bother to wish the UK IG team good luck despite now being the Royal Patron of the organization that fields the team, he may first want to consider if the IG participants themselves will gaf about him making an appearance in Birmingham.
I don’t want Meghan or the kids to go to the UK, it’s too dangerous. Charles was never going to move into Buckingham Palace anyway
Correct. He’s always hated BP. Just more liar liar lies from camel toe.
I find the most interesting part is the Telegraph admitting that the British press publish bullsh-t about them, “They’re so mad when the Sussexes fact-check their bullsh-t on the record:” So now they had admitted it it is time for the Press regulators to make all the newspapers print a large article saying that what they have printed about Harry and Meghan is ….-…. The idea of Meghan being booed because of all the lies told about her is disturbing.
Honestly looks so bad for Charles if he doesn’t go
I think it’s the opposite and it would look worse if he did go. IG has been around for more than a decade. He has been sovereign for the last several years of IG and has avoided congratulating veteran and military participants from the UK and commonwealth countries at every opportunity and intentionally refused to attend the ten year anniversary celebration that was in the UK that he was invited to. Him attending anything after all of that would be a clear sign that his only reason for going is for his own PR not out of support of soldiers and veterans. IG is in two years. The Queen managed to provide Harry, Meghan and their children security when they were there during her Jubilee week without having to physically be with them. So there is no reason for the palace staff to be trying to figure out a way to facilitate them and security when it’s already been done and there’s obviously no reason he has to be there in order for them to have the security. So this is only for his own PR to get images of him with Harry and his kids. The media are desperate for photos of those children and it’s disgusting that a grandfather is trying to scheme his way into a photo to provide the media what they want. Very similar to Thomas Sr. suggesting that Harry and Meghan take a photo with him regardless of how they feel and also whine about not seeing these two grandchildren even though he hadn’t seen or spoken to the others in decades. Vile pieces of S.
Tominey may have buried the lede, but the rest of the world picked up on it and made it the headline. When I read about this in other outlets yesterday, the excerpts were about Charles’ cancer and possible reconciliation, not the slams against H&M.
Don’t know where to begin with this horseshit. Yes there are lies upon lies and they are twisted and turned to a degree that this is the horseshit that you get. It’s fascinating to watch them crumble into the depths of despair and it’s all because Harry fell deeply in love
(and let’s face it that clan doesn’t understand love) and married the woman of his dreams and is living happily ever after.
Horseshit is right – a brawl over a dog bowl? Like they were fighting over who gets to keep the dog bowl?
But whatever- Harry is living a bright and vibrant life with Meghan and the kids, while the left behinds will be entombed in a giant mausoleum with 700 rooms and the sound of clocks ticking…tick, tick, tick…
It’s clear that Charles’ cancer is incurable. There’s absolutely no talk about him becoming cancer free. As for Invictus 2027, I have no doubt that after years of denying Harry security, RAVEC is going to miraculously agree to giving him security for the event. It’s obvious that the press wants Harry to bring his family to the UK for Invictus so that they can get pictures of Meghan, Archie and Lili.
William is openly briefing about “when I’m King” so I suspect Charles’ cancer is worse than the palace is prepared to admit; Tominey’s inclusion about it being “incurable” in this piece is a balloon for when it’s obviously apparent things are starting to deteriorate and it moves into the end game. The incurable cancer admission is a holding pattern and they can then pivot to “it’s returned and aggressive”, that’s my prediction.
Using Invictus 2027 as a possible event for “father and son reconciliation” is a cynical and duplicitous master stroke, it lines up a narrative of poor Charles, he had every intention of mending fences but, alas, time ran out. They know the continued estrangement is a bad look for Charles.
Aside from clock watching, I imagine William is praying for Charles never to move into BP because it will set a convenient precedent for him as I think he has no intention of moving there when he ascends to the throne.
William was talking about his own coronation before Charles got sick
William has been talking about being king since before QEII died, so I dont think really means a whole lot overall.
I hope harry does not fall for Charles manipulations
I have a niece who has cancer (I don’t know the type) but she’s been in treatment for years and isn’t expected to stop treatment anytime soon. One could say that she’s “living with cancer”.
Yes, the mother of a friend of mine lived almost 20 years with multiple myeloma. She had infusions once a month.
So KFC will be alive in 2027 which is also the earliest date he can schedule a “reconciliation” with his son? The pathetic man is just trying to deflect from his role in stalling A&L’s passports as well as trying to buy sympathy for his official birthday celebrations next week. He and his gold standard advisers are so transparent.
So neither Charles nor William are going to live in Buckingham Palace, the home of English monarchs for centuries, that the British taxpayer has spent an extra few hundred million renovating the last few years, all because the Queen refused to use her funds earmarked for the purpose to do so.