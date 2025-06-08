Tom Hiddleston & Zawe Ashton are expecting their second child

Embed from Getty Images

Tom Hiddleston has been promoting The Life of Chuck in recent days, and he’s been doing all of his appearances solo. I had a brief moment last week where I wondered “hm, I wonder if he’s still with Zawe Ashton?” As it turns out, they’re absolutely still together. She just wasn’t traveling with him because she’s pregnant with their second kid! They welcomed their first child in the fall of 2022, and since then, we’ve seen them at various events like Wimbledon and the BAFTA tea party. They’ve definitely been quieter in the past year. Looks like Tom and Zawe were adjusting to parenthood and quietly plotting their next baby!

Ahead of her appearance on the red carpet for the closing of the SXSW festival in London, Zawe Ashton has a very special announcement to make, shared exclusively with Vogue: she and her husband Tom Hiddleston are expecting their second child.

Given the momentous nature of the news, choosing the right look for the occasion was paramount. To reveal her growing baby bump, the glowing British actor will take to the red carpet in a resplendent, sleeveless sky-blue silk crepe gown [from Emilia Wickstead] with tumbling frill details, worn beneath a svelte, puddling cape in matching fabric.

[From British Vogue]

Announcing your second pregnancy to British Vogue alongside a write-up of your couture is very classy! I’m being serious – why confirm anything to People Magazine when you could announce your pregnancy with a special Vogue photoshoot? Rihanna would approve. Anyway, I’m very happy for Tom and Zawe. They’ve been together for what, six years or so? And they’ve been largely private – while they walk red carpets together, we don’t even know the name of their baby. We don’t even know if they ever got married (they got engaged in 2022). She’s 40 years old, 41 in July. Tom turned 44 in February. Congrats to them, and sympathy to JArthy.

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images

Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid, Cover Images, Getty.

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

11 Responses to “Tom Hiddleston & Zawe Ashton are expecting their second child”

  1. Chaine says:
    June 8, 2025 at 8:38 am

    The blue ensemble is very regal on her. They look quite happy, good for them.

    Reply
  2. Lisa says:
    June 8, 2025 at 8:53 am

    She is way too cool for him

    Reply
    • Amanda says:
      June 8, 2025 at 9:34 am

      …and you can see it in that picture where he’s fake laughing with his mouth open and she’s just looking at him like……….?

      Reply
  3. Sun says:
    June 8, 2025 at 8:57 am

    They are fricking cute. They always look so in love, I can’t believe it’s been 6 years!

    Reply
  4. antipodean says:
    June 8, 2025 at 9:20 am

    How lovely for them, and so nice that Hiddles found his other half. Zawe gives the impression of being a very classy lady.
    Drinks on the verandah to celebrate!!! Who’s in?

    Reply
    • Nanea says:
      June 8, 2025 at 10:18 am

      Why, me of course!

      Even if it’s just for old times’ sake. Will LP be around?

      So happy for Hiddles and Zawe to have found each other, congrats on baby № 2, whenever the arrival, wishing all the best for the 3 of them.

      Reply
  5. koko says:
    June 8, 2025 at 9:39 am

    I was confused at first reading the release , that stated they were married, when I didn’t remember that event . Congrats if that is true. Congrats to the new little one.
    Poor Jane….she could have had it all…..

    Reply
    • TheWigletOfWails says:
      June 8, 2025 at 10:19 am

      I’m pretty sure they got married in private. In recent write ups they’ve been referred to as husband and wife and in this vogue spread she’s got her wedding band on.

      Reply
  6. wendy says:
    June 8, 2025 at 9:44 am

    yes, you look handsome, just don’t do that ‘look’……this look???
    ::deep sigh::

    Reply
  7. TheOriginalMia says:
    June 8, 2025 at 9:59 am

    Aww! Congratulations! They are a cute couple.

    Reply
  8. Flamingo says:
    June 8, 2025 at 10:08 am

    *sigh* I can’t even be jealous since they are so lovely together. Happy to see them have a growing family.

    He’s still my boyfriend in my head. My Hiddles!!!

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Read the article before commenting.

We aim to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Do not engage with trolls, contrarians or rude people. Comment "troll" and we will see it.

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment after you have read the article

Save my name and email in this browser for the next time I comment