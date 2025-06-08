Tom Hiddleston & Zawe Ashton are expecting their second child

Embed from Getty Images
Tom Hiddleston has been promoting The Life of Chuck in recent days, and he’s been doing all of his appearances solo. I had a brief moment last week where I wondered “hm, I wonder if he’s still with Zawe Ashton?” As it turns out, they’re absolutely still together. She just wasn’t traveling with him because she’s pregnant with their second kid! They welcomed their first child in the fall of 2022, and since then, we’ve seen them at various events like Wimbledon and the BAFTA tea party. They’ve definitely been quieter in the past year. Looks like Tom and Zawe were adjusting to parenthood and quietly plotting their next baby!
Ahead of her appearance on the red carpet for the closing of the SXSW festival in London, Zawe Ashton has a very special announcement to make, shared exclusively with Vogue: she and her husband Tom Hiddleston are expecting their second child.
Given the momentous nature of the news, choosing the right look for the occasion was paramount. To reveal her growing baby bump, the glowing British actor will take to the red carpet in a resplendent, sleeveless sky-blue silk crepe gown [from Emilia Wickstead] with tumbling frill details, worn beneath a svelte, puddling cape in matching fabric.
[From British Vogue]
Announcing your second pregnancy to British Vogue alongside a write-up of your couture is very classy! I’m being serious – why confirm anything to People Magazine when you could announce your pregnancy with a special Vogue photoshoot? Rihanna would approve. Anyway, I’m very happy for Tom and Zawe. They’ve been together for what, six years or so? And they’ve been largely private – while they walk red carpets together, we don’t even know the name of their baby. We don’t even know if they ever got married (they got engaged in 2022). She’s 40 years old, 41 in July. Tom turned 44 in February. Congrats to them, and sympathy to JArthy.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA – JANUARY 13: Tom Hiddleston and Zawe Ashton at the 2024 BAFTA Tea Party at at The Maybourne Beverly Hills on January 13, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA – JANUARY 13: Tom Hiddleston and Zawe Ashton at the 2024 BAFTA Tea Party at at The Maybourne Beverly Hills on January 13, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California.
Zawe Ashton attends West End Opening Night of Jamie Lloyd Company's "Much Ado About Nothing" at the Theatre Royal Drury Lane in London, England. UK. Wednesday 19th February 2025.
London, UNITED KINGDOM – Guests attend the Evening Standard Theatre Awards at Claridges in London.
Pictured: Tom Hiddleston, Zawe Ashton,
London, UNITED KINGDOM – Guests attend the Evening Standard Theatre Awards at Claridges in London.
Pictured: Tom Hiddleston, Zawe Ashton,
London, UNITED KINGDOM – Guests attend the Evening Standard Theatre Awards at Claridges in London.
Pictured: Tom Hiddleston, Zawe Ashton,
Evening Standard Theatre Awards 2023 at Claridge's Hotel.
Featuring: Tom Hiddleston and Zawe Ashton
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 19 Nov 2023
Evening Standard Theatre Awards 2023 at Claridge's Hotel.
Featuring: Tom Hiddleston and Zawe Ashton
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 19 Nov 2023
Celebrities attending the BFI Fellowship Annual Dinner, honouring Christopher Nolan, at the Rosewood Hotel, London
Featuring: Tom Hiddleston, Zawe Ashton
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 14 Feb 2024
The blue ensemble is very regal on her. They look quite happy, good for them.
She is way too cool for him
…and you can see it in that picture where he’s fake laughing with his mouth open and she’s just looking at him like……….?
They are fricking cute. They always look so in love, I can’t believe it’s been 6 years!
How lovely for them, and so nice that Hiddles found his other half. Zawe gives the impression of being a very classy lady.
Drinks on the verandah to celebrate!!! Who’s in?
Why, me of course!
Even if it’s just for old times’ sake. Will LP be around?
So happy for Hiddles and Zawe to have found each other, congrats on baby № 2, whenever the arrival, wishing all the best for the 3 of them.
I was confused at first reading the release , that stated they were married, when I didn’t remember that event . Congrats if that is true. Congrats to the new little one.
Poor Jane….she could have had it all…..
I’m pretty sure they got married in private. In recent write ups they’ve been referred to as husband and wife and in this vogue spread she’s got her wedding band on.
yes, you look handsome, just don’t do that ‘look’……this look???
::deep sigh::
Aww! Congratulations! They are a cute couple.
*sigh* I can’t even be jealous since they are so lovely together. Happy to see them have a growing family.
He’s still my boyfriend in my head. My Hiddles!!!