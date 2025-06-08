Tom Hiddleston & Zawe Ashton are expecting their second child

Embed from Getty Images

Tom Hiddleston has been promoting The Life of Chuck in recent days, and he’s been doing all of his appearances solo. I had a brief moment last week where I wondered “hm, I wonder if he’s still with Zawe Ashton?” As it turns out, they’re absolutely still together. She just wasn’t traveling with him because she’s pregnant with their second kid! They welcomed their first child in the fall of 2022, and since then, we’ve seen them at various events like Wimbledon and the BAFTA tea party. They’ve definitely been quieter in the past year. Looks like Tom and Zawe were adjusting to parenthood and quietly plotting their next baby!

Ahead of her appearance on the red carpet for the closing of the SXSW festival in London, Zawe Ashton has a very special announcement to make, shared exclusively with Vogue: she and her husband Tom Hiddleston are expecting their second child. Given the momentous nature of the news, choosing the right look for the occasion was paramount. To reveal her growing baby bump, the glowing British actor will take to the red carpet in a resplendent, sleeveless sky-blue silk crepe gown [from Emilia Wickstead] with tumbling frill details, worn beneath a svelte, puddling cape in matching fabric.

[From British Vogue]

Announcing your second pregnancy to British Vogue alongside a write-up of your couture is very classy! I’m being serious – why confirm anything to People Magazine when you could announce your pregnancy with a special Vogue photoshoot? Rihanna would approve. Anyway, I’m very happy for Tom and Zawe. They’ve been together for what, six years or so? And they’ve been largely private – while they walk red carpets together, we don’t even know the name of their baby. We don’t even know if they ever got married (they got engaged in 2022). She’s 40 years old, 41 in July. Tom turned 44 in February. Congrats to them, and sympathy to JArthy.

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images