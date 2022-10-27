Tom Hiddleston & Zawe Ashton reportedly welcomed their first child

Tom Hiddleston and Zawe Ashton have welcomed their first child. Given she was heavily pregnant while she promoted Mr. Malcolm’s List over the summer, I suspect that Zawe gave birth more than a month ago and we’re only hearing about it now. Tom and Zawe have known each other for years, then they started seeing each other during their West End (then Broadway) run of Betrayal. They got engaged at some point, with Zawe wearing the engagement ring at the BAFTAs this year. Us Weekly broke the baby story, which sounds like an educated guess more than anything else:
Growing their family! Zawe Ashton secretly gave birth to her and fiancé Tom Hiddleston’s first child, Us Weekly confirms.
“Tom and Zawe are loving being new parents and are filled with joy,” a source exclusively tells Us. “They have been having the struggles of new parents and aren’t sleeping much but are thrilled.”
The Velvet Buzzsaw actress, 38, first announced she was pregnant in June at the Mr. Malcolm’s List premiere in New York City. Though the Loki actor, 41, stars alongside her in the film, he was not present for the event, so she walked the red carpet solo in a floor-length gown that showed off her growing baby bump.
I want to know if they had a boy or a girl! I know it’s nosy, I don’t care. Come on, is it a Hiddlesgirl or a Hiddlesboy? What’s the name? I suspect that the baby’s name will probably be something Anglo, like Elizabeth or James. I also suspect that Tom and Zawe probably slipped away somewhere and had a quiet wedding. While I’m proud of Tom for finally figuring out how to live a more undercover personal life, I also miss hearing from him and about him. Anyway, congrats to Tom, Zawe and their Dragonfly Baby.
Congrats to Tom and Zawe – and to Bobby, who will probably help raise the Hiddleskid.
Dragonfly Baby is such a nice reminder of the olden Hiddlestimes!
Welcome, little one.
When she didn’t attend the Disney exposition thing in early September with her Captain Marvel cast mates, but he did attend for Loki, I figured baby was here and had been here for at least a few weeks or he wouldn’t have traveled over.
She, her mother, and grandmother are all named Zawedde so, if it’s a girl, I wouldn’t be surprised if that isn’t worked into the name somewhere.
And the Twitterverse has them spotted attending a movie theater’s baby night so baby is old enough to be going out.
Celebratory waffles on the veranda this morning
Really happy for them. Welcome to the world baby Hiddleston.. I also want to know more about the baby❤️ but we won’t probably have anything 😅
I’ll bring the mimosas! Huzzah!
Many congratulations to them both. I’m experiencing two emotions right now – first genuine pleasure for them at the happy news but also, man, this makes me feel old!! I remember the back and forth over the Dragonfly Lord here at CB. Sixer nicknaming him ‘Legs’, the whole Jane Arthy hilarity, the slightly kinky exchanges with Gwendolen Christie, TommyAnnE, the bromance with Hemsworth, the bromance with Cumberbatch, the jaw dropping, globe trotting, wet T-shirt wearing Taylorfest. And here he is, all grown up with a fiance and baby. Where did that time go?!?
Sigh.
Awww Congrats to this lovely couple!
Wonderful news and congrats! They know how to fly under the radar so good for them! Looking forward to season of Loki!
I’m dying for more details. Congrats to them both
Happy news!
Congrats to the Hiddlestons. They are a good looking couple.