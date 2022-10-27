Tom Hiddleston & Zawe Ashton reportedly welcomed their first child

Tom Hiddleston and Zawe Ashton have welcomed their first child. Given she was heavily pregnant while she promoted Mr. Malcolm’s List over the summer, I suspect that Zawe gave birth more than a month ago and we’re only hearing about it now. Tom and Zawe have known each other for years, then they started seeing each other during their West End (then Broadway) run of Betrayal. They got engaged at some point, with Zawe wearing the engagement ring at the BAFTAs this year. Us Weekly broke the baby story, which sounds like an educated guess more than anything else:

Growing their family! Zawe Ashton secretly gave birth to her and fiancé Tom Hiddleston’s first child, Us Weekly confirms. “Tom and Zawe are loving being new parents and are filled with joy,” a source exclusively tells Us. “They have been having the struggles of new parents and aren’t sleeping much but are thrilled.” The Velvet Buzzsaw actress, 38, first announced she was pregnant in June at the Mr. Malcolm’s List premiere in New York City. Though the Loki actor, 41, stars alongside her in the film, he was not present for the event, so she walked the red carpet solo in a floor-length gown that showed off her growing baby bump.

[From Us Weekly]

I want to know if they had a boy or a girl! I know it’s nosy, I don’t care. Come on, is it a Hiddlesgirl or a Hiddlesboy? What’s the name? I suspect that the baby’s name will probably be something Anglo, like Elizabeth or James. I also suspect that Tom and Zawe probably slipped away somewhere and had a quiet wedding. While I’m proud of Tom for finally figuring out how to live a more undercover personal life, I also miss hearing from him and about him. Anyway, congrats to Tom, Zawe and their Dragonfly Baby.