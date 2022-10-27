Lupita Nyong’o wore Balmain to the ‘Wakanda Forever’ premiere: stunning?

Here are some photos from last night’s big premiere event for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. If I can have a moment to rant, I hate that so few photo agencies have pictures from the premiere. This started happening a lot during the pandemic, specifically with Disney films: mostly closed red carpets, with only a handful of carefully selected photographers on the carpet. That way, Disney is able to exert control over the red carpet photos too, which just… sucks. It sucks for people (like us) who want to see all of the looks and all of the angles and give away all of this free movie promotion. But I guess Disney and Marvel know what they’re doing.

I’m including photos of some of the biggest names at the premiere, including Lupita Nyong’o, Rihanna, Michaela Coel, Letitia Wright, Danai Gurira and Angela Bassett. Some fashion notes… Lupita wore Balmain, Rihanna wore Rick Owens, Letitia in a suit (perhaps telegraphing that she “suits up” as Black Panther??!?) and Michaela in a custom Ferragamo look.

15 Responses to “Lupita Nyong’o wore Balmain to the ‘Wakanda Forever’ premiere: stunning?”

  North of Boston says:
    October 27, 2022 at 7:47 am

    Pretty much all are stunning! DG’s only one I might edit a bit to make the stuff on her upper body smaller.

  BlueSky says:
    October 27, 2022 at 7:48 am

    Letitia is wearing the same outfit Chadwick wore to the premiere. 😭

  Woke says:
    October 27, 2022 at 7:50 am

    For Lupita I think the color maroon like on the runway would have suited her better but she looks great anyway.
    I don’t like what Rihanna is wearing I don’t find it flattering.
    Best dressed for me is Angela Bassett.

  MoBiMom says:
    October 27, 2022 at 7:53 am

    She’s a goddess…. no matter what she wears. That said, she looks great here!

  Gorgonia says:
    October 27, 2022 at 8:08 am

    All of them looks stunning. Lupita is that kind of woman who could wear a potato sac and still look extremely elegant. This dress is great on her, I love the hair style with the little shells. My favourite outfit is Angela Bassett, I’d like to actually wear something like that, she looks like a godess.

    Josephine says:
      October 27, 2022 at 9:18 am

      I love the top half of Lupita’s dress but not the bottom. Not sure who thought a peek-a-boo of inner thighs was the way to go. It’s just so odd. She still makes it work of course.

  Eleonor says:
    October 27, 2022 at 8:11 am

    Love it!
    Too bad she is the new face of De Beers…

  Flowerlake says:
    October 27, 2022 at 8:17 am

    Random fact about Lupita; she did the narration for a Planetarium movie:

    https://www.space.com/amnh-planetarium-space-show-lupita-nyongo.html

    Found out because I saw the movie recently 🙂
    It’s a very impressive movie: recommended.

  Mel says:
    October 27, 2022 at 8:24 am

    Whatever Angela Basset is having , I want some. The woman is 65 , she is a QUEEN!

  Stacey Dresden says:
    October 27, 2022 at 9:07 am

    Lupita looks like a literal goddess. Loving the cowrie shell symbol, going to have to google the significance

  Josephine says:
    October 27, 2022 at 9:22 am

    So Disney has embraced Letitia again? I guess people can get over the anti-vaxx stance but what about the transphobia? Is all forgiven because she quieted down? I thought there was talk of replacing her but I lost track of that story.

  Jttrain says:
    October 27, 2022 at 9:38 am

    Letitia is wearing a suit that resembles Chadwick’s at the Oscars. It’s a whole lot of feels.

  ReginaGeorge says:
    October 27, 2022 at 9:59 am

    I adore Lupita but I’m not feeling that dress on her. She’s so gorgeous, though.

    Hate Riri’s dress. Matter of fact, I don’t really like any of those dresses. They are either too much (fabric) or too little (basic).

    The only get up I like is Letitia’s. And it pains me to say it cuz I haven’t been a fan of Letitia’s since her anti-vaxx fukkery.

