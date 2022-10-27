Lupita Nyong’o wore Balmain to the ‘Wakanda Forever’ premiere: stunning?

Embed from Getty Images

Here are some photos from last night’s big premiere event for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. If I can have a moment to rant, I hate that so few photo agencies have pictures from the premiere. This started happening a lot during the pandemic, specifically with Disney films: mostly closed red carpets, with only a handful of carefully selected photographers on the carpet. That way, Disney is able to exert control over the red carpet photos too, which just… sucks. It sucks for people (like us) who want to see all of the looks and all of the angles and give away all of this free movie promotion. But I guess Disney and Marvel know what they’re doing.

I’m including photos of some of the biggest names at the premiere, including Lupita Nyong’o, Rihanna, Michaela Coel, Letitia Wright, Danai Gurira and Angela Bassett. Some fashion notes… Lupita wore Balmain, Rihanna wore Rick Owens, Letitia in a suit (perhaps telegraphing that she “suits up” as Black Panther??!?) and Michaela in a custom Ferragamo look.

