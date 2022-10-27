Lupita Nyong’o wore Balmain to the ‘Wakanda Forever’ premiere: stunning?

Here are some photos from last night’s big premiere event for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. If I can have a moment to rant, I hate that so few photo agencies have pictures from the premiere. This started happening a lot during the pandemic, specifically with Disney films: mostly closed red carpets, with only a handful of carefully selected photographers on the carpet. That way, Disney is able to exert control over the red carpet photos too, which just… sucks. It sucks for people (like us) who want to see all of the looks and all of the angles and give away all of this free movie promotion. But I guess Disney and Marvel know what they’re doing.
I’m including photos of some of the biggest names at the premiere, including Lupita Nyong’o, Rihanna, Michaela Coel, Letitia Wright, Danai Gurira and Angela Bassett. Some fashion notes… Lupita wore Balmain, Rihanna wore Rick Owens, Letitia in a suit (perhaps telegraphing that she “suits up” as Black Panther??!?) and Michaela in a custom Ferragamo look.
Photos courtesy of Getty.
Pretty much all are stunning! DG’s only one I might edit a bit to make the stuff on her upper body smaller.
Agreed!!! I love all of these.
Letitia is wearing the same outfit Chadwick wore to the premiere. 😭
This look is so powerful! It represents and contains the message…”gone but not forgotten.”
For Lupita I think the color maroon like on the runway would have suited her better but she looks great anyway.
I don’t like what Rihanna is wearing I don’t find it flattering.
Best dressed for me is Angela Bassett.
She’s a goddess…. no matter what she wears. That said, she looks great here!
All of them looks stunning. Lupita is that kind of woman who could wear a potato sac and still look extremely elegant. This dress is great on her, I love the hair style with the little shells. My favourite outfit is Angela Bassett, I’d like to actually wear something like that, she looks like a godess.
I love the top half of Lupita’s dress but not the bottom. Not sure who thought a peek-a-boo of inner thighs was the way to go. It’s just so odd. She still makes it work of course.
Love it!
Too bad she is the new face of De Beers…
Random fact about Lupita; she did the narration for a Planetarium movie:
https://www.space.com/amnh-planetarium-space-show-lupita-nyongo.html
Found out because I saw the movie recently 🙂
It’s a very impressive movie: recommended.
Whatever Angela Basset is having , I want some. The woman is 65 , she is a QUEEN!
Lupita looks like a literal goddess. Loving the cowrie shell symbol, going to have to google the significance
So Disney has embraced Letitia again? I guess people can get over the anti-vaxx stance but what about the transphobia? Is all forgiven because she quieted down? I thought there was talk of replacing her but I lost track of that story.
Letitia is wearing a suit that resembles Chadwick’s at the Oscars. It’s a whole lot of feels.
I adore Lupita but I’m not feeling that dress on her. She’s so gorgeous, though.
Hate Riri’s dress. Matter of fact, I don’t really like any of those dresses. They are either too much (fabric) or too little (basic).
The only get up I like is Letitia’s. And it pains me to say it cuz I haven’t been a fan of Letitia’s since her anti-vaxx fukkery.