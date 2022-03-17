Are Tom Hiddleston & Zawe Ashton engaged? (update: ET confirms)

Tom Hiddleston and Zawe Ashton have been together for around three years. I enjoy their vibe so much – they’re on red carpets together sometimes, and they got to various events together, but overall they’ve both been very discreet. Once again, Tom got burned by the Tiddles drama with Taylor Swift. It changed him, and it changed how he handles fame and the media. He’s found that balance with Zawe where they’re not hiding, but they’re not performing their relationship for the cameras and media. It works. I tend to believe that Zawe is possibly expecting a Hiddlesbaby as well, at least judging from their red carpet appearance at the BAFTAs on Sunday. Now the Daily Mail believes that Tom and Zawe are engaged:

Tom Hiddleston is reportedly engaged to girlfriend Zawe Ashton as the pair sent tongues wagging as they appeared at the BAFTAs at the weekend. The actor, 41, and the actress, 37, – whose romance blossomed after they starred in the 2019 play Betrayal – look set to tie the knot as Zawe was pictured wearing a huge diamond sparkler on her ring finger in a photo shared by host AJ Odudu. During the BAFTA 2022 ceremony on Sunday night, the couple were reportedly congratulated by industry friends – after Zawe hid her hand as she took to the red carpet in a pink cape dress. Zawe concealed her stunning diamond-encrusted ring from photographers on the red carpet, draping her stunning flowing pink gown over her hand.

[From The Daily Mail]

I looked up AJ Odudu’s Instagram and I think she deleted the photo of Tom and Zawe, but you can see it on the Daily Mail. Zawe is wearing a pretty ring on her left hand ring finger. It appears to be some kind of large, colored stone with a diamond surround. Are they engaged? I think they probably are. Mazel tov all around! I don’t think we’re at the point (anymore) where a Hiddles wedding would break the internet, but who knows.

Update: Entertainment Tonight is saying definitively that Tom and Zawe are engaged, and they have a better shot of her engagement ring, which they say is a large diamond, with a diamond surround.