Are Tom Hiddleston & Zawe Ashton engaged? (update: ET confirms)

Tom Hiddleston and Zawe Ashton have been together for around three years. I enjoy their vibe so much – they’re on red carpets together sometimes, and they got to various events together, but overall they’ve both been very discreet. Once again, Tom got burned by the Tiddles drama with Taylor Swift. It changed him, and it changed how he handles fame and the media. He’s found that balance with Zawe where they’re not hiding, but they’re not performing their relationship for the cameras and media. It works. I tend to believe that Zawe is possibly expecting a Hiddlesbaby as well, at least judging from their red carpet appearance at the BAFTAs on Sunday. Now the Daily Mail believes that Tom and Zawe are engaged:
Tom Hiddleston is reportedly engaged to girlfriend Zawe Ashton as the pair sent tongues wagging as they appeared at the BAFTAs at the weekend.
The actor, 41, and the actress, 37, – whose romance blossomed after they starred in the 2019 play Betrayal – look set to tie the knot as Zawe was pictured wearing a huge diamond sparkler on her ring finger in a photo shared by host AJ Odudu.
During the BAFTA 2022 ceremony on Sunday night, the couple were reportedly congratulated by industry friends – after Zawe hid her hand as she took to the red carpet in a pink cape dress.
Zawe concealed her stunning diamond-encrusted ring from photographers on the red carpet, draping her stunning flowing pink gown over her hand.
[From The Daily Mail]
I looked up AJ Odudu’s Instagram and I think she deleted the photo of Tom and Zawe, but you can see it on the Daily Mail. Zawe is wearing a pretty ring on her left hand ring finger. It appears to be some kind of large, colored stone with a diamond surround. Are they engaged? I think they probably are. Mazel tov all around! I don’t think we’re at the point (anymore) where a Hiddles wedding would break the internet, but who knows.
Update: Entertainment Tonight is saying definitively that Tom and Zawe are engaged, and they have a better shot of her engagement ring, which they say is a large diamond, with a diamond surround.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Instar.
-
-
North America Rights Only – London, UK -20220313-
2022 British Academy Film Awards
-PICTURED: Tom Hiddleston and Zawe Ashton
-PHOTO by: Aurore Marechal/ABACA/INSTARimages.com
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact Instar Images LLC for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207 This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. Instar Images LLC reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
-
-
Tom Hiddleston and Zawe Ashton attend the EE British Academy Film Awards 2022 dinner at The Grosvenor House Hotel on March 13, 2022 in London, England,Image: 669456113, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: JULES ANNAN / Avalon
-
-
Tom Hiddleston and Zawe Ashton attend the EE British Academy Film Awards 2022 dinner at The Grosvenor House Hotel on March 13, 2022 in London, England,Image: 669456670, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: JULES ANNAN / Avalon
-
-
Tom Hiddleston and Zawe Ashton on the red carpet for the EE British Academy Awards 2022 at Royal Albert Hall in Kensington, London, United Kingdom.,Image: 669585767, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: World Rights, Model Release: no, Credit line: Cat Morley / Avalon
-
-
– London, UK -20220313-
British Academy Film Awards 2022 Arrivals
-PICTURED: Tom Hiddleston, Zawe Ashton
-PHOTO by: Cover Images/INSTARimages.com
-51277014.jpg
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact Instar Images LLC for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207 This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. Instar Images LLC reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
She has been wearing that ring since.. september 2021?
Also… I don’t think she is pregnant. She likes that kind of dresses. And there is one photo from BAFTA’s red carpet where she has her hands clasped under her belly and… there is no pregnancy belly. If she wanted to hide pregnancy under that dress she would never pose this way… I think.
Yeah, I’m could go either way. When I first saw the pics, I jumped to the same conclusion as most others but after seeing other photos and the video of her walking, I don’t see it. In addition to Zawe favoring dresses and gowns with a lot of volume, I read somewhere that the BAFTA organizers suggested a
a modest dress code in light of the ongoing war in Ukraine. But who knows? As long as they’re happy.
As for the Mirror exclusive? I feel the same way as the person who replied to the “reporter” on Twitter (paraphrasing) : “You saw a ring? People on line noticed that months ago. I guess we’re all reporters.”
Even before that I think.
All I can say is everyone should watch Fresh Meat, the very funny series she is in that was written and created by Jesse Armstrong and Sam Bain of succession fame. It’s on prime in the US.
The Daily Mirror shared this piece of news initially as a *world exclusive*!
Zawe has worn this ring for about half a year, it first showed up when T&Z were papped on Ibiza last fall. It’s made its way to several events since then.
Happy for them.
The predictable meltdowns on Tumblr/Twitter are so beyond words at this point… and would only be topped by news of a Hashton baby.
Hashton baby. I love that!
I skimmed Twitter and did not see any meltdowns. Does he still have deranged followers? I thought he managed to get away from that.
There are still a few deranged ones on Twitter but not as many. God only knows what happens over on Tumblir, which was always the craziest.
We’re celebrating St Patrick’s Day on the veranda, Miss J. Have a seat!
I think there are a few who are more in denial ‘She’s a beard/ she’s his flatmate/ its all for publicity’ even though they have hardly been seen together until recently! He ain’t all that. He’s the one punching IMO, but women go mad for the English Toff vibe for some reason.
There were reports that she was wearing a ring in Atlanta as early as February 2020.
Happy St. Patrick’s Day, LP!
Here I am wondering if they make a mocktail version of Chartreuse, or Marie Brizatd, or Absinthe…
As to the ring – now that you mention it, I think I’ve read something similar, about her wraring one in Atlanta, but people thinking it was some sort of cocktail ring.
I really like the halo/cluster setting with sapphires and diamonds around a center stone, it seems like a vintage design, or maybe even a family heirloom.
I thought she was wearing flats…she’s 5’ 10” ! To answer the question from the other day.
I really do think they are lovely together. They make me smile when I see them and I think that she’s been wearing that ring for a few weeks now? I don’t like to uterus watch but I’m inclined to believe that baby makes four (because Tom has chocolate cocker spaniel.)
Damn they’ll probably start cursing Zawe because another black woman has taken another wonderful tall, athletic red head from the true “English Roses. **vomit**
If they are engaged, I’m happy for them.
If their people come out and deny it, I’m still happy for them.
The handbag looks like she took the trash out on her way to the red carpet and forgot about it lol
I would have prefer the look without that bag
I love that dress more every time I see it. It such a flattering colour on her and looks SO comfy.
She’s tall, so she can pull it off! I would look like a pink cupcake in that dress.
Love her dress and she’s absolutely beautiful but that bag looks like she’s cleaning up after a dog.
I’ll be extremely happy for them if this is true, but I believe she wears rings on that finger a lot.
Congratulations to the happy couple!!
Only semi-related but in addition to this happy news, Essex Serpent release date was announced yesterday; May 13th on Apple TV+. Can’t wait. And you can purchase a ticket from Birmingham Rep to stream on demand for a limited time The Play What I Wrote with Tom as the guest.
This makes me happy. He is such an adorable, awkward sweetheart that I wish him nothing but happiness. Hoping for a Hiddlesbaby if that what they both want. They are a gorgeous couple, too
All of this.
if they do have a child or two, I bet they’ll be super adorable since their parents are so good looking.
As someone else mentioned, that ring has been on her left ring finger since at least the paparazzi photos in Ibiza. If you look at the photo where she’s touching his chest and they’re both trying to look down, it’s a pretty clearly the same ring. In retrospect, I wouldn’t be surprised if the Ibiza trip was an engagement celebration with some close friends.
It’s also kind of hilarious that, in the group photos for the recent “Fresh Meat” reunion, her friend Charlotte Ritchie is pointing Zawe’s hand with the ring at the camera. They have a great friend group if they were able to keep it under wraps until now!
She wore that ring last spring to the BAFTA television awards