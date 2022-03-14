Tom Hiddleston looked proud as a peacock with Zawe Ashton at the BAFTAs

Tom Hiddleston & Zawe Ashton attended last night’s BAFTAs together, one of their rare coupled-up red carpet appearances. They have been together for years now. They were friends/acquaintances for years, then they worked together on Betrayal, and they’ve been together ever since. It’s been about three years! There’s always lowkey gossip about how serious they are about each other, and how she lived with him in Atlanta during the pandemic, and how they’re living together right now in London. Well, it looks like they’re even more serious these days. OMG. I won’t write it out, but I feel like we should congratulate them. She’s glowing and he looks proud as a peacock. I’m so happy for them! (Also, how tall is Zawe? I’m sure she was wearing heels, but Tom is TALL and she’s right up there with him.)

Embed from Getty Images

I’m sure Benedict Cumberbatch thought he had a good shot at picking up the BAFTA for Best Actor, but he ended up losing to Will Smith, who didn’t even go to London. Benedict was classy in defeat and even said kind words about Will when he was on stage for The Power of the Dog’s other wins. Bendy came to the BAFTAs with his wife Sophie Hunter(batch), who finally wore something other than Erdem! This is Dior and it’s lovely. I still hate whoever said that Bendy and Sophie have identical faces though, because I can’t unsee it. They look like brother and sister.

The BAFTAs also saw the red-carpet couple debut of Millie Bobby Brown and her boyfriend Jake Bongiovi. I hope everything is totally fine and that’s all I have to say. Her dress is Louis Vuitton.