Tom Hiddleston looked proud as a peacock with Zawe Ashton at the BAFTAs

Tom Hiddleston & Zawe Ashton attended last night’s BAFTAs together, one of their rare coupled-up red carpet appearances. They have been together for years now. They were friends/acquaintances for years, then they worked together on Betrayal, and they’ve been together ever since. It’s been about three years! There’s always lowkey gossip about how serious they are about each other, and how she lived with him in Atlanta during the pandemic, and how they’re living together right now in London. Well, it looks like they’re even more serious these days. OMG. I won’t write it out, but I feel like we should congratulate them. She’s glowing and he looks proud as a peacock. I’m so happy for them! (Also, how tall is Zawe? I’m sure she was wearing heels, but Tom is TALL and she’s right up there with him.)

I’m sure Benedict Cumberbatch thought he had a good shot at picking up the BAFTA for Best Actor, but he ended up losing to Will Smith, who didn’t even go to London. Benedict was classy in defeat and even said kind words about Will when he was on stage for The Power of the Dog’s other wins. Bendy came to the BAFTAs with his wife Sophie Hunter(batch), who finally wore something other than Erdem! This is Dior and it’s lovely. I still hate whoever said that Bendy and Sophie have identical faces though, because I can’t unsee it. They look like brother and sister.

The BAFTAs also saw the red-carpet couple debut of Millie Bobby Brown and her boyfriend Jake Bongiovi. I hope everything is totally fine and that’s all I have to say. Her dress is Louis Vuitton.

57 Responses to “Tom Hiddleston looked proud as a peacock with Zawe Ashton at the BAFTAs”

  1. T3PO says:
    March 14, 2022 at 7:51 am

    Tom and Zawe look very happy together so yay =) I’m sure her dress will cause speculation.

  2. Evening Star says:
    March 14, 2022 at 7:51 am

    Love Tom and Zawe together! They give off such comforting, gentle energy 🥰 I don’t know about any possible bambino, but she’s very clearly wearing an engagement ring in several photos and has been for many months (at least since their Ibiza trip). Happy for them!

    • Anne says:
      March 14, 2022 at 3:27 pm

      OMG I just started watching Fresh Meat on Prime (really funny series by the Succession/Peep Show guys, Jesse Armstrong and Sam Bain) and Zawe Ashton is SO GREAT and SO FUNNY in it. I had never heard of her before and I’m happy she’s happy!

  3. milliemollie says:
    March 14, 2022 at 7:54 am

    OMG, Cumberbatch and Hunter really do look like siblings!

    • SAS says:
      March 14, 2022 at 8:16 am

      They have overtaken Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn on my list of sibling resemblance couples!

      Zawe is otherworldly stunning.

      Lol if I was 18 I’d probably want to cosplay Megan Fox too. I’ll let MBB have this one. Maybe I’m not familiar enough with young Jon bon jovi’s face but it took me a good zoom and squint to try and catch the resemblance (mostly around the eyes?).

      • Noo says:
        March 14, 2022 at 11:31 am

        I have not noticed the resemblance for Swizzle and Alwyn but I will be on the lookout! I do see this all the time and have a hypothesis about it…

        This morning the only couple I can remember is Hailey and Justin though!

    • Summergirl says:
      March 14, 2022 at 11:11 am

      Okay, here me out. Meghan and Harry also look alike. Obviously totally different colouring, but their features and the way their faces are composed, particularly their noses. Their noses are practically identical in shape.

      • NotSoSocialB says:
        March 14, 2022 at 12:12 pm

        They both totally have a little ski slope nose which gives them very similar profiles.

      • The Recluse says:
        March 14, 2022 at 4:28 pm

        I’ve noticed that with some couples: that similarity in facial features. I vaguely remember reading an article about that sort of dynamic years ago.

      • elle says:
        March 14, 2022 at 10:14 pm

        They absolutely do.

    • Megan says:
      March 14, 2022 at 11:21 am

      My thought was to give MBB a pass as well, but she should really get a new hairdresser.

  4. Ela says:
    March 14, 2022 at 7:57 am

    I have been listening to the Woman’s Prize for Fiction podcast that she hosts. She is simply lovely. Charming and a bit dorky. She actually mentioned more than once about the reading and lessons she would want to pass on to her future children..

  5. sunny says:
    March 14, 2022 at 7:58 am

    They are lovely together and both so talented. Usually they are super low key so nice to see them on a carpet together.

  6. OzJennifer says:
    March 14, 2022 at 7:58 am

    Tom and Zawe look great together. I wish them every happiness.

    • BothSidesNow says:
      March 14, 2022 at 12:53 pm

      Me too!! He does look like a peacock with his feathers beautifully displayed with his lady!!!

      As for Cumberbatch and his wife, I don’t get the siblings vibe. She looks stunning in her dress!!

  7. Snazzy says:
    March 14, 2022 at 8:09 am

    Question: Is Jake Bongiovi Jon Bon Jovi’s son?

    Reply
  8. Virginfangirl says:
    March 14, 2022 at 8:11 am

    I met her at stage door along with Tom during Betrayal. Zawe was super nice. The two look good together. And Tom looks happy.

  9. Belli says:
    March 14, 2022 at 8:11 am

    I’ve loved Zawe since Fresh Meat, so Hiddles has really gone up in my estimation since she’s picked him! They look very happy together (and glowy…!)

  10. Dropbear says:
    March 14, 2022 at 8:12 am

    Tom and Zawe look so blissed out together. If there’s ever a biopic about Harry and Megan, these two ought to play them. They ooze that loved up and content type of charisma. At least in these photos

  11. Lightpurple says:
    March 14, 2022 at 8:12 am

    She wore several voluminous dresses last spring, the one for the BAFTA television awards was incredible, causing speculation then and then the bikini pictures happened, so who knows, she might just like really comfortable dresses. But they have been quietly together for years so the veranda is ready for all sorts of celebrations for them. This dress is lovely.

    And Sophie’s dress is lovely too. I watched the BAFTAS yesterday afternoon and Benedict was giving off vibes that he expected to win and initially seemed shocked when he didn’t.

    • Nanea says:
      March 14, 2022 at 10:39 am

      Let me join you on the veranda, LP. I brought chocolate truffles and champagne. Celebrating whatever in times like these is a welcome distraction!

      I’ve really missed these informal get-togethers that used to be a lot more frequent.

      How’s Colin, BTW?

      While Zawe seems to wear tent dresses so she can actually enjoy the food that is served at events like this, I think this time around she has an *additional* reason beyond comfort.

      She was glowing, her chest area looked different, and, most importantly, Hiddles asked her on the red carpet if she was alright.

      They were so cute together.

      So – fingers crossed and all the best thoughts for her/them.

      • LightPurple says:
        March 14, 2022 at 11:19 am

        Colin, Mark, and Matthias are all doing well. They’re currently taking a break on the veranda and are filling out their March Madness brackets.

      • Someone says:
        March 14, 2022 at 11:27 am

        She also was drinking what looked like water in a pre-Bafta party last week. Usually she has wine at parties.

  12. electra says:
    March 14, 2022 at 8:12 am

    Millie Brown is 18 years old, wtf she looks 10 years older.

    Reply
      March 14, 2022 at 8:18 am

      @electra – agreed. And who tf decided that was a good way to style her bangs?

    • MsIam says:
      March 14, 2022 at 8:35 am

      She looks like his mother to me. That whole look just ages her. Or maybe its just the pose and the still picture. Was her hair always that dark?

      • Chaine says:
        March 14, 2022 at 10:18 am

        My thought exactly, mom and son on the red carpet. Poor MBB. She just turned 18 so she is still figuring out the looks that work for her, doesn’t look like she has a styling team to help her.

    • Dee Kay says:
      March 14, 2022 at 11:37 am

      I think the dress and the whole look are what MBB thinks of as “sophisticated.” I’m sure her stylist tried to convince her to go another direction.

  13. girl_ninja says:
    March 14, 2022 at 8:25 am

    Tom and Zawe looked so happy and comfortable with each other. She wore this same styled dress for another BAFTA event. I am very happy for both of them.

  14. Lucy2 says:
    March 14, 2022 at 8:31 am

    Tom and Zawe look great together. I like Sophie’s dress a lot too.
    MBB should fire her stylist.

    • BothSidesNow says:
      March 14, 2022 at 12:58 pm

      She needs to fire someone or hire someone else to dress her with an ability to talk her out of walking around on the carpet cosplaying Wednesday Adam’s.

      Reply
    March 14, 2022 at 8:41 am

    That’s a whole lot of happiness right there.

  16. LP says:
    March 14, 2022 at 8:46 am

    Someone in a Facebook group I’m in says that she worked at a clothing store in Atlanta, and during the pandemic (while filming Loki) he came in and asked for help picking a dress for his girlfriend, and he showed off a lot of pictures of Zawe 🥺❣️He really is proud! It’s true she wears lots of looser dresses, so it could be time to congratulate them or not…I hope they literally never confirm anything even if they’re photographed with a baby haha

  17. MsIam says:
    March 14, 2022 at 8:50 am

    That color on Zawe is pretty but the first thing I thought about that dress was that it reminded me of something from the Maude show in the 70s. Total 70s suburban matron.

  18. Missjo says:
    March 14, 2022 at 9:02 am

    Omg what has Millie Bobby Brown done to her face, it looks like she has had the Kylie Jenner treatment which has left her looking like a 30 year old trophy wife and she’s only just 18

    • Hyrule Castle says:
      March 14, 2022 at 9:17 am

      It’s worrying. I really hope she’s people watching for her, because I think her parents don’t.

  19. AMJ says:
    March 14, 2022 at 9:19 am

    Good to see Hiddles happy and not cringe-y. Same with Cumberbatch.
    MBB looks my age, which is almost twice her age. The bangs makes her face look hard. Then again, I always hate bangs on everyone.

    • Virginfangirl says:
      March 15, 2022 at 12:06 am

      The only thing cringey about Hiddleston is his fans. With all the evil in the world that people can confront, I find it odd that people will ignore all of the deplorables and instead comment on Tom’s behavior.

  20. truthSF says:
    March 14, 2022 at 9:28 am

    Kaiser, Zawe is 5’10”.

    Reply
  21. Case says:
    March 14, 2022 at 10:08 am

    I love Sophie Hunter’s dress! That gold is lovely.

    Zawe looks gorgeous too, but I wouldn’t assume anything based on the shape of her dress. She has eclectic taste and wears a lot of oversized dresses, and has for years. Regardless, Tom is a peach and Zawe seems lovely and I’m really happy they seem so happy together. I hope kids do happen for them if that’s what they want, bc I think Tom would be the cutest dad.

    • BothSidesNow says:
      March 14, 2022 at 1:02 pm

      I adore Sophie Hunters dress as well!! The fabric, color and design were on point!!!! They make a beautiful couple!!

  22. 123naptime says:
    March 14, 2022 at 11:55 am

    OMG before I even read that, I was like, “wow same face much?”
    LOL what will their kids look like?

  23. Ohcomeon says:
    March 14, 2022 at 11:57 am

    Anyone that makes TH look that happy after all he’s been through warms my heart.
    I’d bet $$$ there’s a Hiddlesbun in the oven.

    Reply
    March 14, 2022 at 11:59 am

    MBB and young Bon Jovi look high as FAWK

  25. Ameerah says:
    March 14, 2022 at 12:04 pm

    I saw their play Betrayal in NYC in 2019. Zawe is TALL. They had her in flats for the play and she and Tom were almost the same height. I won’t speculate too much but judging by her face and other photos I’ve seen of her lately…very happy for them. But also sad for myself. This kills any chance I had with Tom. 😂

  26. HeyKay says:
    March 14, 2022 at 12:18 pm

    Oooh! Hiddles! He is so hot. I can not understand how a posh, tall, british, talented actor such as TH ends up with his biggest career hit is ” Loki” I like him as Loki but he can do more than that.
    They make a lovely couple and I’m glad to hear they are still together.
    If they are expecting a baby, that will be one good looking kid. 😀😀

    OK, now this bit about Bendy and the Mrs. looking like siblings has caused my first reaction to be “Oh! Now I get it. He loves her because she looks just like him!” lol
    Bendy is talented, like him as Sherlock and Dr. Strange but he has a huge ego these days.
    No Oscar for you! lol

    I did not recognize MBB at all.
    Son of Bon Jovi, say no to that hairstyle/color.

  27. KG says:
    March 15, 2022 at 12:24 am

    Oh this is so sweet. I saw them in Betrayal in London and it was truly a great work of art, that show, how it was staged, how it was acted. They’re an elegant pair—possibly a similar introvert vibe. In person, it was pretty plain Tom is an introvert. A tall, handsome introvert. The crowd after the show was a lot (including people across the street who hadn’t been to the show and were burgeoning over, getting pushed back by security). He handled it so well, but it wasn’t an easy situation. In person he looks exactly like he does on film.

