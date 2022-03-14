People think Prince William skipped the BAFTAs because of Ukraine??

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are scheduled to appear at today’s Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey. As I’m writing this, the service has not started yet and we have no photos of them. I’m thinking we’ll probably just have coverage tomorrow, given the BAFTAs and Critics Choice coverage today. Speaking of, Prince William is president of the BAFTAs. It’s an honorary position and it means that he should do several events every year around supporting British film and British filmmakers. It should also mean that he attends the BAFTAs every year. He does not. He’s skipped (by my count) seven times since 2010. He skipped this year, claiming “diary constraints.” He literally did f–k all yesterday, so I have no idea what the hell was in his diary besides some rose bush trimming. Apparently, BAFTA organizers were letting it be known that they were very disappointed that their president would be a no-show yet again, with “sources” saying that “it’s such a shame” he missed it, etc.

All of this left the British tabloids in a pickle: they want to be able to repeatedly point out that William skipped an event he should have attended, but they don’t have anyone at Kensington Palace explaining why William missed it. So they’re just making sh-t up and saying wild stuff like “William probably skipped the BAFTAs because of Ukraine!”

Last night the royal couple skipped the ceremony, with BAFTA president Prince William choosing to send a pre-recorded video message instead. The royal’s absence was reportedly down to ‘diary constraints [that] precluded him from attending in person’. The decision is said to have left organisers ‘very disappointed’ because the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are a ‘huge draw’. But the explanation has raised eyebrows because William is set to attend the Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey today, less than 24 hours after the awards show. It has prompted speculation that William, 39, potentially chose to give the BAFTAs a miss because he was uneasy about attending the event amid the war in Ukraine. Other commentators have questioned whether the Duke of Cambridge is taking a stand against BAFTA broadcaster the BBC over its The Princes And The Press series, which accused the Cambridges of briefing against the Sussexes. The Mail On Sunday’s Amanda Platell wrote: ‘I’m puzzled that Prince William, President of BAFTA, has pulled out of tomorrow night’s glittering awards ceremony to be broadcast on the BBC, due to ‘diary constraints which precluded him from attending in person. Surely, every royal’s diary is decided many months in advance. ‘My guess is that after the Beeb’s appallingly biased The Princes And The Press series, presented by their bejewelled star Amol Rajan and accusing the Cambridges of briefing against the Sussexes, William decided on a no-show, except by video. Is this a sign of the royals ghosting the republican Beeb? If so, it’s not a moment too soon.’ Taking to Twitter, one royal follower noted: ‘William is President of BAFTA, so he would be expected to attend. He may consider it inappropriate because of what’s happening in Ukraine.’ Another posted online: ‘William might not explain, but he doesn’t forget. I’m sure he isn’t going to BAFTA b/c of the optics w/Ukraine, but bet he isn’t heartbroken that his cancellation will hurt the BBC.’

[From The Daily Mail]

LOL, because of the “optics with Ukraine,” sure thing Team Keeners. You know what was bad optics? Prince William making an ass out of himself at the Ukrainian Center last week and talking about how no one from his generation has ever seen a war or refugee crisis in Europe. In fact, I wonder if that is why William didn’t want to go to the BAFTAs. He’s still salty and incandescent about how badly he bungled it and how he was a global laughing stock. Plus, I think he was scared of what Rebel Wilson might say as she hosted. As for Willy’s anti-BBC agenda, good luck with that one, Incandescent.