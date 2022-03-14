People think Prince William skipped the BAFTAs because of Ukraine??

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are scheduled to appear at today’s Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey. As I’m writing this, the service has not started yet and we have no photos of them. I’m thinking we’ll probably just have coverage tomorrow, given the BAFTAs and Critics Choice coverage today. Speaking of, Prince William is president of the BAFTAs. It’s an honorary position and it means that he should do several events every year around supporting British film and British filmmakers. It should also mean that he attends the BAFTAs every year. He does not. He’s skipped (by my count) seven times since 2010. He skipped this year, claiming “diary constraints.” He literally did f–k all yesterday, so I have no idea what the hell was in his diary besides some rose bush trimming. Apparently, BAFTA organizers were letting it be known that they were very disappointed that their president would be a no-show yet again, with “sources” saying that “it’s such a shame” he missed it, etc.

All of this left the British tabloids in a pickle: they want to be able to repeatedly point out that William skipped an event he should have attended, but they don’t have anyone at Kensington Palace explaining why William missed it. So they’re just making sh-t up and saying wild stuff like “William probably skipped the BAFTAs because of Ukraine!”

Last night the royal couple skipped the ceremony, with BAFTA president Prince William choosing to send a pre-recorded video message instead. The royal’s absence was reportedly down to ‘diary constraints [that] precluded him from attending in person’. The decision is said to have left organisers ‘very disappointed’ because the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are a ‘huge draw’.

But the explanation has raised eyebrows because William is set to attend the Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey today, less than 24 hours after the awards show.

It has prompted speculation that William, 39, potentially chose to give the BAFTAs a miss because he was uneasy about attending the event amid the war in Ukraine. Other commentators have questioned whether the Duke of Cambridge is taking a stand against BAFTA broadcaster the BBC over its The Princes And The Press series, which accused the Cambridges of briefing against the Sussexes.

The Mail On Sunday’s Amanda Platell wrote: ‘I’m puzzled that Prince William, President of BAFTA, has pulled out of tomorrow night’s glittering awards ceremony to be broadcast on the BBC, due to ‘diary constraints which precluded him from attending in person. Surely, every royal’s diary is decided many months in advance.

‘My guess is that after the Beeb’s appallingly biased The Princes And The Press series, presented by their bejewelled star Amol Rajan and accusing the Cambridges of briefing against the Sussexes, William decided on a no-show, except by video. Is this a sign of the royals ghosting the republican Beeb? If so, it’s not a moment too soon.’

Taking to Twitter, one royal follower noted: ‘William is President of BAFTA, so he would be expected to attend. He may consider it inappropriate because of what’s happening in Ukraine.’

Another posted online: ‘William might not explain, but he doesn’t forget. I’m sure he isn’t going to BAFTA b/c of the optics w/Ukraine, but bet he isn’t heartbroken that his cancellation will hurt the BBC.’

LOL, because of the “optics with Ukraine,” sure thing Team Keeners. You know what was bad optics? Prince William making an ass out of himself at the Ukrainian Center last week and talking about how no one from his generation has ever seen a war or refugee crisis in Europe. In fact, I wonder if that is why William didn’t want to go to the BAFTAs. He’s still salty and incandescent about how badly he bungled it and how he was a global laughing stock. Plus, I think he was scared of what Rebel Wilson might say as she hosted. As for Willy’s anti-BBC agenda, good luck with that one, Incandescent.

80 Responses to “People think Prince William skipped the BAFTAs because of Ukraine??”

  1. Zut Alors says:
    March 14, 2022 at 10:31 am

    Aren’t they going on a whole Caribbean jaunt in the midst of the Russian invasion of Ukraine?

    Reply
    • lanne says:
      March 14, 2022 at 10:40 am

      It was really dumb to let that idea fly–KP better push back against the Ukraine thing. Otherwise, Cain and Unable will be dragged from here to the moon for their Caribbean vacation on the public dime. My guess is that the tour will be “postponed”, then quietly shuttered later in the year.

      Oh yeah, and why would he skip the BAFTAs for Ukraine when he didn’t have anything to give them other than smiles?

      Reply
      • Jais says:
        March 14, 2022 at 11:22 am

        Idk if it’s postponed that would also be a bad look as in they just wasted all the time and work of the people in Jamaica who have been planning for it. But yeah after announcing their Jamaican trip on the day everyone else was sharing support for Ukraine…this idea that they skipped the BAFTAS bc of it is a joke.

      • Smart&Messy says:
        March 14, 2022 at 1:21 pm

        They can’t wait for the Caribbean tour, so they can pose for pictures with POC, showing everyone how they are very much not racist. I bet this is their approach to it.

      • PaulaH says:
        March 14, 2022 at 2:55 pm

        Still licking his wounds after the twitter beat down

    • Jay says:
      March 14, 2022 at 11:55 am

      Yeah, considering that the keens ANNOUNCED their dang Caribbean tour very shortly after the invasion, this rings false.
      It’s not like the BAFTA ceremony snuck up on him- it’s the biggest annual event for an organization that TOB is the president of! If memory serves, there’s even a reception at KP, so there’s no excuse. The diary constraints thing is an obvious lie, and not even a particularly good one. I’m getting vibes like 2008 John McCain cancelling his media appearances at the last minute “due to the financial crisis”, does anybody else remember that?

      Reply
      • Debbie says:
        March 14, 2022 at 3:50 pm

        You mean, the same financial crisis that he had downplayed weeks earlier when all the sane economists were warning against it? Yeah, I remember how McCain proposed that both he and Obama (who was kicking his ass) suddenly halt everything – just before he was caught getting make-up for an appearance on the David Letterman show. That was “good news for John McCain too” so let’s hope all these missteps are “good news for the Cambridges.

    • C says:
      March 14, 2022 at 2:24 pm

      There was a hilarious article on the Fail about how William and Kate might be just the two to keep Jamaica in the Commonwealth. The comments are doubtful, hahaha!
      I would have said probably not two weeks ago, and now after the debacle with William last week I’m certain they will not be received enthusiastically.

      Reply
  2. Lightpurple says:
    March 14, 2022 at 10:32 am

    Did he drop out all the other times because of fear of Ukraine too?

    And the fundraising event the night before that he never attends? Is that out of sympathy for Ukraine too?

    Reply
  3. Becks1 says:
    March 14, 2022 at 10:32 am

    Soooo…….one possible explanation for his missing this event is that he wanted to punish the BBC for airing a program that he didn’t like (but he let the BBC produce his wife’s christmas special) so he decided to bail on his job and hurt one of his organizations/patronages as a result?

    And the other explanation is that the BAFTAs were too much in the face of Ukraine but a big splashy Caribbean tour is just peachy?

    Neither of those make him look good. They just make him look lazy. The BAFTAs should have left his seat empty with a big sign on it saying “reserved for prince william.”

    Reply
    • Nic919 says:
      March 14, 2022 at 11:14 am

      He was never going to attend because they have the commonwealth service and the st Patrick’s day thing which is two events in one week plus the tour next week. William doesn’t want to spend more time with kate than he has to.

      Reply
      • Becks1 says:
        March 14, 2022 at 11:33 am

        honestly, that’s my takeaway too for this year. I think in the past it was just sheer laziness, and I’m sure that’s still a factor, bc he’s still lazy, but I think he didn’t want to attend with Kate.

      • Lizzie says:
        March 14, 2022 at 4:14 pm

        All the other stuff was always in his diary, he cancelled last minute, after being dragged on line for being racist, out of fear of being roasted at the BAFTA’s.

    • C says:
      March 14, 2022 at 2:24 pm

      I think he didn’t want another red carpet moment with Kate.

      Reply
  4. The Duchess says:
    March 14, 2022 at 10:33 am

    No, he skipped because his ego is as fragile as a glass house. He doesn’t want to grin and bare the ceremony like he had to in 2020.

    Reply
    • Myjobistoprincess says:
      March 14, 2022 at 11:22 am

      The reason he skipped is because sometimes he CAN read the room: it is absolutely CLEAR that everybody in the room is on team Harry & Meghan’s side. That last time coming into Albert hall is still traumatizing him: walking down to his seats without anybody clapping, and then presenters doing jokes at his expense. It makes him incandescent with rage ya’ll

      Reply
      • Gruey says:
        March 14, 2022 at 11:45 am

        @myjobisprincess I absolutely have to agree with you. This isn’t the premier of James Bond where they get to control how they narrative goes in the papers. I feel like Rebel has made jokes about the RF in the past. And she did last night.

        Will’s brain must be such a bitter, paranoid, cramped little place. Can’t say I envy him.

      • Becks1 says:
        March 14, 2022 at 11:49 am

        Ouch I had forgotten about that silence as they entered. Gee, what a surprise that room full of actors and directors and producers and everyone else associated with the movie industry might be a little peeved at members of a family that had used “she’s too Hollywood” or “she’s such an actress” as just another way to insult the Duchess of Sussex.

  5. Rapunzel says:
    March 14, 2022 at 10:34 am

    Not even attending 50% of the time? Yikes. If the BRF had been smart, they’d have given all acting related patronages/positions to Meghan, as the actress in the family.

    But maybe the family thought hanging out with actors would help Will pretend to tolerate his wife? 😁

    Reply
  6. equality says:
    March 14, 2022 at 10:37 am

    I don’t see how skipping this aided Ukraine but I wouldn’t blame anyone for giving Rebel Wilson a miss. I saw some excerpts from her presentation and nothing she said was funny.

    Reply
    • Pink Flamingo says:
      March 14, 2022 at 11:39 am

      Yep, 100% agreed. She has a repeated pattern of humor that’s centered around making other people the butt of her jokes. She also made a joke of police brutality a few years ago and has just never sat well with me since.

      Reply
      • Athena says:
        March 14, 2022 at 3:20 pm

        Given what Harry and Meghan have gone through, especially Meghan I don’t appreciate anyone making fun at their expense. Meghan is all about supporting women, so Rebel Wilson casting doubt on Meghan’s words by using the word fantasy makes her look a bit of a Karen.
        I only know two things about Rebel Wilson. One, she’s a good friend of Zara and Mike Tindall. We all saw Zara’s behavior at H&M’s wedding and have heard clearly what Mike has had to say about Harry. Two, she’s Australian, and the Australian media has been brutal towards H&M. It was an Australian t.v station that had to walk back comments made by the sperm donor.

      • equality says:
        March 14, 2022 at 3:34 pm

        I didn’t know she had ties to Zara and Mike. I agree with Pink Flamingo, she’s not funny; she’s offensive.

  7. Jan90067 says:
    March 14, 2022 at 10:37 am

    TOTALLY agree, this thin-skinned, poorly educated buffoon was in hiding (whether indoors or out in the “garden”), but he did NOT want to be in the public eye, because he *knew* he’d be roasted and toasted for his idiotic remarks.

    As an aside, it *never* fails to amaze me that these two can’t walk a few hallways IN THEIR OWN HOME to go to the pre-BAFTA dinner at KP. Even to just make an appearance, have a cocktail schmooze, and then leave…just another of their 30-60 min. “work” events. What a pair.

    Reply
    • Debbie says:
      March 14, 2022 at 4:00 pm

      So, William missed BAFTA events once more, even those held in KP but no snide remarks from the B.M. which was recently moaning that Harry could fly out to Texas but couldn’t spare 12 hours to fly to England for less than an hours? HA!

      Reply
  8. CourtneyB says:
    March 14, 2022 at 10:40 am

    Omg that is hysterical.
    As for Rebel, she took a shot at Harry and Meghan and their Oprah interview so I don’t know how hard she’d have gone on the Cambridges. I don’t know why people were so sure she necessarily would.

    Reply
    • equality says:
      March 14, 2022 at 10:52 am

      I don’t think anyone came at Will. Like you say she targeted H&M because you know racism and suicidal thoughts are so amusing. She also supposedly commented something about Andrew but I don’t know what it was because human trafficking is fodder for jokes also. I don’t see what anybody sees in her.

      Reply
    • February Pisces says:
      March 14, 2022 at 11:26 am

      I missed what she said, but I saw on twitter Sussex squad interpreting what she said as more of a dig at the royals and not harry n Meghan. The right wing press like piers n desperate Dan wootton went on to attack Rebel for her overall presenting skills. But now the Fail are bragging that Rebel attacked harry n Meghan. I saw the quote and it was neither here nor there but I didn’t watch her say it so I don’t actually know, but I don’t think the royals we happy about it hence sending in their attack dogs.

      Reply
      • equality says:
        March 14, 2022 at 11:34 am

        The fact that she claimed “fantasy” as part of the interview gave the jerks room to claim she thought H&M were lying. However she meant it, I think the best thing would have been to say nothing on the topic.

      • CourtneyB says:
        March 14, 2022 at 11:49 am

        She said ‘from drama to horror to fantasy…[their Oprah interview] had it all.’

      • Polo says:
        March 14, 2022 at 11:58 am

        She also joked that the royals were missing and she joked about Andrew. Of course the fail will claim it’s a full assault on Harry and Meghan. They also said that Cedric’s joke was a shot at Harry and Meghan..I think they said the same about SNLs joke. 🙄
        Anything they can twist to make about supposed insults to Harry and Meghan they will. It just their MO no matter how innocent.

      • C says:
        March 14, 2022 at 2:39 pm

        I don’t even understand what the punchline of her joke about the Oprah interview is supposed to be…?
        I get it’s a remark about the theatricality of the whole thing but, uh…I’m still kind of lost here.
        It’s like she wanted to mention it but not actually say anything about it.
        I agree with equality’s take.

        Anyway, she wasn’t very funny in general.

  9. Jais says:
    March 14, 2022 at 10:48 am

    If only he could somehow get out of going to the CW service…you know if he could he would.

    So I really want Twitter to create a CW tradition and retweet my favorite headline ever…..which is “Imagine Being Rude in this Dumb Little Hat.”

    Just retweet the nymag headline with the pic of Kate in the dumb little red hat. Make Kate trend every year on CW day by retweeting that article. It’s literally my favorite and making this a tradition would remind everyone what an undignified snot Kate and Sophie were on this day 2 years ago. Or was it 3 years ago? I can’t remember!

    Reply
  10. Digital Unicorn says:
    March 14, 2022 at 10:49 am

    He skipped because the celebs were not going to kiss his ass and he was worried about the frosty reception he and Muttons would have gotten.

    BAFTA needs to dump him – he does NOTHING for them!!! And a few big name British celebs have called him out on it – can’t remember who it was off to hand.

    Reply
    • Bren says:
      March 14, 2022 at 11:36 am

      Right. He probably feels really small being in a room full of self-made and accomplished people.

      Reply
    • BothSidesNow says:
      March 14, 2022 at 12:02 pm

      They should dump him. He isn’t fulfilling his end of the bargain. Why the BAFTA is skirting around the fact that it was a disappointment that he did not attend as he is such an enormous draw…..draw to what? Nothing as he barely shows up!! This is the true reason NO ONE wants either Cain OR Unable to be a patron as they have no vested interest OR desire to work and fulfill their duties. Why should they? No one makes them answer to their lack of work? Certainly not Charles OR TQ!! They would like to keep that anger raged dog asleep….for as long as possible.

      Reply
    • Jennifer says:
      March 14, 2022 at 6:43 pm

      For the dumb American: (a) why is this guy president if he’s not into it, and (b) CAN he be dumped?

      Reply
  11. Over it says:
    March 14, 2022 at 10:52 am

    Lololol. People, people please, don’t you know it’s really hard out there for Willy the marshmallow prince. His struggles are real guys, thank goodness he has his Caribbean vacation to look forward to so he can decompress from all his hard work and worries about the poor people in the Ukraine .

    Reply
  12. Eurydice says:
    March 14, 2022 at 10:55 am

    So, including this one, he’s skipped the BAFTAs 8 times in 12 years. Why does anybody still expect him to attend?

    Reply
    • Jennifer says:
      March 14, 2022 at 6:44 pm

      Hey, if I invite someone somewhere twice and they decline and/or ignore, I stop inviting their ass, or expecting that they will come.

      Reply
  13. Gill says:
    March 14, 2022 at 11:03 am

    On Twitter someone was desperate for it to be picked up that he was boycotting it to defend his wife’s honour…one of the (literally hundreds of) bafta members tweeted LAST JUNE about Kate being bland and not knowledgeable enough to share a platform on early years with Dr Biden so apparently this was why he couldn’t attend 🤦‍♀️ I expect a dual on the KP front lawn will be the next big idea they try and push to make them look loving 🙈

    Reply
    • Deering24 says:
      March 14, 2022 at 12:34 pm

      “Defending his wife’s honor” because she got called out for not knowing her expert specialty!?!?! Hoo, boy…🤣🤣🙄🙄🤣

      Reply
  14. FancyPants says:
    March 14, 2022 at 11:07 am

    I hate myself for pointing this out, but other members of the BRF who were BAFTA president (such as Philip and Anne) did not attend every year. I can’t find the record for the records for the ones who were not royal (not sure if we’re counting Lord Mountbatten as royal, either). I think he didn’t go because he didn’t want his jaw to crack from him clenching it so incandescently hard during the jokes/comments about Andrew or the Sussexes.

    Reply
    • Eurydice says:
      March 14, 2022 at 11:24 am

      I think he didn’t go because he didn’t want to go.

      Reply
    • Harper says:
      March 14, 2022 at 2:07 pm

      But Anne and Phillip worked their butts off for the Firm with appearances. Will and Kate do one per week, at the most, and this year not even that. So Will deserves the dragging because he’s lazy.

      Reply
  15. Fig says:
    March 14, 2022 at 11:08 am

    I would be mad if I were the organizers, this is like the easiest job showing up to an awards show. There’s no reason he should be skipping as much as he has.

    I do think he is mad at what happened at the Ukrainian center but the BAFTAs would have been some easy fluffy good publicity

    Reply
    • Alexandria says:
      March 14, 2022 at 12:09 pm

      What’s the impact if he does show up? He needs the BAFTAs more than they need him. If I’m organiser I’d be relieved. No need to pay for extra security maybe. The show goes on.

      Reply
      • Jay says:
        March 14, 2022 at 1:22 pm

        It’s part of his job to show up and promote the event, though. Even if the show goes on, the attention, the networking, and the fundraising that he’s supposed to facilitate won’t. It’s disrespectful not to show up, even if his non-appearance probably was a relief for many who dreaded making conversation with such a dullard.

        It’s not so much that he is so bad at his chosen role as a working royal (he absolutely is), but it’s the opportunity cost – so long as William is the BAFTA head and refuses to do his job, they miss out on any opportunity to replace him for someone who would actually promote the British TV/ film industry. I can think of half a dozen celebrated and hardworking entertainers who would do a far better job as president.

  16. Amy Bee says:
    March 14, 2022 at 11:12 am

    The only reason he skipped the BAFTAs was because it would have meant him “working” two days in a row.

    Reply
  17. Just Me says:
    March 14, 2022 at 11:23 am

    Willnot and Cannot strike again! Did they send a smile?

    Reply
  18. Merricat says:
    March 14, 2022 at 11:32 am

    Totally worthless. Get your money back, U.K.

    Reply
    • BothSidesNow says:
      March 14, 2022 at 12:08 pm

      THIS!!!!! 👆👆👆👆👆 Louder for those in the back and those that refuse to hear the truth!!!

      Reply
  19. ML says:
    March 14, 2022 at 11:45 am

    Deutsche Welle (dw.com) had an article about “Londongrad” and the British elites’ cozy relationship to Russian oligarchs. Prince William is pictured with Evgeny Lebedev in there.
    I read this article about skipping the BAFTAs due to Ukraine more from that perspective.
    Technically, I also think he doesn’t want to be confronted by a less enthusiastic audience, was possibly nervous about Rebel Wilson, and is rather thin skinned and work shy. Of course, this emphasizes his lack of public relations flair.

    Reply
  20. Izzy says:
    March 14, 2022 at 12:10 pm

    Nah, he skipped it because he didn’t want another frosty welcome.

    Reply
  21. Merricat says:
    March 14, 2022 at 12:12 pm

    If he’s not going to do it, he should hand it off to someone who will. I really have no patience for him anymore.

    Reply
    • HK9 says:
      March 14, 2022 at 12:48 pm

      Yes! Like how many years is he going to skip this??

      Reply
    • Jay says:
      March 14, 2022 at 12:50 pm

      Yup. I’m not a fan of Edward, but he does seem to actually enjoy the film/ entertainment industry. He would show up and be just as much of a charisma vacuum as TOB, but at least he could fill the darn seat.

      I would love it if Charles finally put his heir on blast: Do 300 events this year or lose your duchy funding, including the private helicopter. After all, what use is it for the Cambridges to have their own helicopter if not to allow them to attend events? Hate to see it go to waste.

      Or better yet, he should warn them that any patronages they don’t make at least one appearance for in the next two years will be reassigned to those who can organize their public schedules a little better.

      Reply
  22. Blujfly says:
    March 14, 2022 at 1:18 pm

    Does anyone have any proof that BAFTAs draws more or less ratings depending on whether he’s there in person or mails it in with a prerecorded speech? Of course not. So it doesn’t hurt the BBC, it simply shows the future King’s lack of support for British cinema. The right wing talking heads and papers simply fit every action into their own culture war with his both tacit and overt approval.

    Reply
  23. Iz_Q says:
    March 14, 2022 at 1:28 pm

    William is very thin skinned. He lacks any type of real self-deprication ability and really believes his own hype.

    And today looks at Will and Kate ….are they trying to copy the Harry/Rain/Umbrella/Meghan in blue photo from last year?

    Reply
    • Athena says:
      March 14, 2022 at 3:37 pm

      I saw a picture of them leaving the Abby and the comment is “Prince William carries an umbrella to shield Kate from the rain” but you can clearly see that he’s holding the umbrella over himself and it’s the assistant behind them that’s holding an umbrella over Kate although Kate is right next to William. If memory serves me right, it’s not the first time he’s done that.

      Reply
    • Debbie says:
      March 14, 2022 at 4:20 pm

      Bless their hearts, they keep trying to replicate that H&M moment.

      Reply
  24. Turnawry says:
    March 14, 2022 at 1:30 pm

    William’s handlers saw opportunity in the war to bolster his cosplay credentials with leaks about clandestine MI6 meetings and as cover to spare him a frosty BAFTA reception, only to have it all crash down around his own ignorant, ahistorical remarks.

    Reply
  25. Eggbert says:
    March 14, 2022 at 1:36 pm

    I initially read it as Williams has “dairy” constraints….makes as much sense as him having “diary” constraints.

    Reply
  26. Cerys says:
    March 14, 2022 at 1:42 pm

    He probably couldn’t stand the thought of being with Kate for 2 days in a row.
    I wonder if BAFTA will ever have the courage to ditch him as president. I’d love to see it happen but I doubt they’d have the guts.

    Reply
  27. Jaded says:
    March 14, 2022 at 1:46 pm

    He didn’t attend because he chickened out after the deplorably stupid comments he made about the war in Ukraine. He knows he’s being roasted like a marshmallow for it and would have been given a pretty frosty reception by the attendees. He’s also likely dreading the Caribbean *tour* because he’ll have to be with Khate for days on end, and possibly face some unappreciative crowds, so he’s laying low and gathering whatever wits he has left to get through it. Get your popcorn ready folks, next week is going to be entertaining.

    Reply
  28. TheOriginalMia says:
    March 14, 2022 at 2:05 pm

    More likely he was afraid Rebel Wilson would have given him shit for his idiotic statement.

    Reply
  29. Debbie says:
    March 14, 2022 at 3:28 pm

    Well, if BAFTA organizers and “sources” keep using such strong language as “it’s a shame” William missed this event again, I’m sure that in no time at all William will feel the uncomfortable pressure and become an annual attendant (as Prince Philip would have wanted). Keep up the pressure BAFTA, but next time don’t be so rough on poor William. Jesus.

    Reply
  30. Debbie says:
    March 14, 2022 at 3:33 pm

    I also just noticed that Kate has tiny sweater on, and William has a tiny jacket on as well. I’m not crazy about Charles, but he’s one of the few royal men who wears well-tailored clothes.

    Reply
  31. Lizzie says:
    March 14, 2022 at 3:39 pm

    The rf can control what the press writes but they cannot control what people say at the Bafta’s and they didn’t want to chance anyone mentioning the unbelievably stupid statement about war in Europe that he made at the Ukrainian Center.

    Reply
  32. Athena says:
    March 14, 2022 at 3:48 pm

    I think the Danish queen has responded to William. In a release on the Danish royal family website she said “There is war in Europe again…”. Also, the Danish Royal Family donated the equivalent of $147k to help Ukrainians. I know some members of the British royal family donated but did any of them state the amount?

    Reply
    • equality says:
      March 14, 2022 at 7:10 pm

      I bet the Danish royals didn’t channel their donation through a nasty tabloid.

      Reply
      • Iz_Q says:
        March 14, 2022 at 7:18 pm

        They donated via their royal foundations (Queen Margrethe and Prince Henrik Royal Foundation AND Crown Prince Frederik and Crown Princess Mary Royal Foundation. They donated a total of $1,000,000 DKK to be split amongst various charitable organizations). Also Crown Princess Mary’s foundation, the Mary Foundation made a donation of $300,000 DKK to an organization that works with a program called The Children’s Telephone where children can call for support (mental, emotional, etc.)

  33. February Pisces says:
    March 14, 2022 at 4:56 pm

    What kinda Bafta president is he, I feel like all he’s been doing is trashing them. I bet everyone at Bafta hates him and would love to ditch him.

    Reply
  34. Gracie says:
    March 14, 2022 at 8:57 pm

    I bet he’s been put in the time-out chair for his blunder. That, coupled with the fact that Rebel Wilson couldn’t be trusted to not bring it up.

    Reply

