People think Prince William skipped the BAFTAs because of Ukraine??

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are scheduled to appear at today’s Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey. As I’m writing this, the service has not started yet and we have no photos of them. I’m thinking we’ll probably just have coverage tomorrow, given the BAFTAs and Critics Choice coverage today. Speaking of, Prince William is president of the BAFTAs. It’s an honorary position and it means that he should do several events every year around supporting British film and British filmmakers. It should also mean that he attends the BAFTAs every year. He does not. He’s skipped (by my count) seven times since 2010. He skipped this year, claiming “diary constraints.” He literally did f–k all yesterday, so I have no idea what the hell was in his diary besides some rose bush trimming. Apparently, BAFTA organizers were letting it be known that they were very disappointed that their president would be a no-show yet again, with “sources” saying that “it’s such a shame” he missed it, etc.
All of this left the British tabloids in a pickle: they want to be able to repeatedly point out that William skipped an event he should have attended, but they don’t have anyone at Kensington Palace explaining why William missed it. So they’re just making sh-t up and saying wild stuff like “William probably skipped the BAFTAs because of Ukraine!”
Last night the royal couple skipped the ceremony, with BAFTA president Prince William choosing to send a pre-recorded video message instead. The royal’s absence was reportedly down to ‘diary constraints [that] precluded him from attending in person’. The decision is said to have left organisers ‘very disappointed’ because the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are a ‘huge draw’.
But the explanation has raised eyebrows because William is set to attend the Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey today, less than 24 hours after the awards show.
It has prompted speculation that William, 39, potentially chose to give the BAFTAs a miss because he was uneasy about attending the event amid the war in Ukraine. Other commentators have questioned whether the Duke of Cambridge is taking a stand against BAFTA broadcaster the BBC over its The Princes And The Press series, which accused the Cambridges of briefing against the Sussexes.
The Mail On Sunday’s Amanda Platell wrote: ‘I’m puzzled that Prince William, President of BAFTA, has pulled out of tomorrow night’s glittering awards ceremony to be broadcast on the BBC, due to ‘diary constraints which precluded him from attending in person. Surely, every royal’s diary is decided many months in advance.
‘My guess is that after the Beeb’s appallingly biased The Princes And The Press series, presented by their bejewelled star Amol Rajan and accusing the Cambridges of briefing against the Sussexes, William decided on a no-show, except by video. Is this a sign of the royals ghosting the republican Beeb? If so, it’s not a moment too soon.’
Taking to Twitter, one royal follower noted: ‘William is President of BAFTA, so he would be expected to attend. He may consider it inappropriate because of what’s happening in Ukraine.’
Another posted online: ‘William might not explain, but he doesn’t forget. I’m sure he isn’t going to BAFTA b/c of the optics w/Ukraine, but bet he isn’t heartbroken that his cancellation will hurt the BBC.’
[From The Daily Mail]
LOL, because of the “optics with Ukraine,” sure thing Team Keeners. You know what was bad optics? Prince William making an ass out of himself at the Ukrainian Center last week and talking about how no one from his generation has ever seen a war or refugee crisis in Europe. In fact, I wonder if that is why William didn’t want to go to the BAFTAs. He’s still salty and incandescent about how badly he bungled it and how he was a global laughing stock. Plus, I think he was scared of what Rebel Wilson might say as she hosted. As for Willy’s anti-BBC agenda, good luck with that one, Incandescent.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Instar.
-
-
North America Rights Only – Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates -20220210-
The Duke of Cambridge talks to Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Office, during his visit to Abu Dhabi’s wetlands at the Jubail Mangrove Park to learn more about the UAE’s efforts to protect the regional flora and fauna from human and environmental challenges, particularly as the country’s urban centres continue to grow and develop, as part of his tour of the United Arab Emirates.
-PICTURED: Prince William and Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan
-PHOTO by: Ian Vogler/Daily Mirror/PA Images/INSTARimages.com
Disclaimer:
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact INSTAR Images for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207. This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. INSTAR Images reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
For images containing underage children: Be advised that some Countries may have restricted privacy laws against publishing images of underage children. Inform yourself! Underage children may need to be removed or have their face pixelated before publishing
-
-
HRH Prince William – The Duke of Cambridge departs BAFTA, London, England, UK on Thursday 27 January, 2022.,Image: 656908125, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: Please credit photographer and agency when publishing as Justin Ng/UPPA/Avalon., Model Release: no, Credit line: Justin Ng / Avalon
-
-
HRH PRINCE WILLIAM TODAY VISITED THE NEWLY REOPENED BAFTA HQ WHERE HE MET PARTICIPIANTS OFTHE BURSARY AND SCHOLARSHIP PROGRAMMES AND TO MEET PARTICIPIANTS IN THE MENTORING PROGRAMME,Image: 656914822, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: PAUL GROVER / Avalon
-
-
HRH THE DUKE OF CAMBRIDGE VISITS BAFTA TO MARK THE REOPENING OF THEIR HQ,Image: 656915035, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: PAUL GROVER / Avalon
-
-
HRH THE DUKE OF CAMBRIDGE VISITS BAFTA TO MARK THE REOPENING OF THEIR HQ,Image: 656915085, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: PAUL GROVER / Avalon
-
-
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge meet members of the public after visiting Abergavenny Market to see first-hand how important local suppliers are to rural communities and to mark St David’s Day.,Image: 665699255, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: JULES ANNAN / Avalon
-
-
London, UK, 09th March 2022. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will visit the Ukrainian Cultural Centre in London to learn about
the extraordinary efforts being made to support Ukrainians in the UK and across Europe.,Image: 668411650, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: IMAGEPLOTTER / Avalon
-
-
North America Rights Only – Dubai, United Arab Emirates -20220210-Prince William, The Duke of Cambridge with His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai during his visit to the UK Pavilion at Expo2020 in Dubai, as part of his tour of the United Arab Emirates.
-PICTURED: Prince William
-PHOTO by: PA Images/INSTARimages.com
Disclaimer:
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact INSTAR Images for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207. This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. INSTAR Images reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
For images containing underage children: Be advised that some Countries may have restricted privacy laws against publishing images of underage children. Inform yourself! Underage children may need to be removed or have their face pixelated before publishing
-
-
North America Rights Only – London, UK -20211017- The 2021 Earthshot Prize Awards Ceremony at Alexandra Palace
-PICTURED: Catherine Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William
-PHOTO by: INSTARimages.com
Disclaimer:
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact INSTAR Images for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207. This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. INSTAR Images reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
For images containing underage children: Be advised that some Countries may have restricted privacy laws against publishing images of underage children. Inform yourself! Underage children may need to be removed or have their face pixelated before publishing
Aren’t they going on a whole Caribbean jaunt in the midst of the Russian invasion of Ukraine?
It was really dumb to let that idea fly–KP better push back against the Ukraine thing. Otherwise, Cain and Unable will be dragged from here to the moon for their Caribbean vacation on the public dime. My guess is that the tour will be “postponed”, then quietly shuttered later in the year.
Oh yeah, and why would he skip the BAFTAs for Ukraine when he didn’t have anything to give them other than smiles?
Idk if it’s postponed that would also be a bad look as in they just wasted all the time and work of the people in Jamaica who have been planning for it. But yeah after announcing their Jamaican trip on the day everyone else was sharing support for Ukraine…this idea that they skipped the BAFTAS bc of it is a joke.
They can’t wait for the Caribbean tour, so they can pose for pictures with POC, showing everyone how they are very much not racist. I bet this is their approach to it.
Still licking his wounds after the twitter beat down
Yeah, considering that the keens ANNOUNCED their dang Caribbean tour very shortly after the invasion, this rings false.
It’s not like the BAFTA ceremony snuck up on him- it’s the biggest annual event for an organization that TOB is the president of! If memory serves, there’s even a reception at KP, so there’s no excuse. The diary constraints thing is an obvious lie, and not even a particularly good one. I’m getting vibes like 2008 John McCain cancelling his media appearances at the last minute “due to the financial crisis”, does anybody else remember that?
You mean, the same financial crisis that he had downplayed weeks earlier when all the sane economists were warning against it? Yeah, I remember how McCain proposed that both he and Obama (who was kicking his ass) suddenly halt everything – just before he was caught getting make-up for an appearance on the David Letterman show. That was “good news for John McCain too” so let’s hope all these missteps are “good news for the Cambridges.
There was a hilarious article on the Fail about how William and Kate might be just the two to keep Jamaica in the Commonwealth. The comments are doubtful, hahaha!
I would have said probably not two weeks ago, and now after the debacle with William last week I’m certain they will not be received enthusiastically.
Did he drop out all the other times because of fear of Ukraine too?
And the fundraising event the night before that he never attends? Is that out of sympathy for Ukraine too?
Soooo…….one possible explanation for his missing this event is that he wanted to punish the BBC for airing a program that he didn’t like (but he let the BBC produce his wife’s christmas special) so he decided to bail on his job and hurt one of his organizations/patronages as a result?
And the other explanation is that the BAFTAs were too much in the face of Ukraine but a big splashy Caribbean tour is just peachy?
Neither of those make him look good. They just make him look lazy. The BAFTAs should have left his seat empty with a big sign on it saying “reserved for prince william.”
He was never going to attend because they have the commonwealth service and the st Patrick’s day thing which is two events in one week plus the tour next week. William doesn’t want to spend more time with kate than he has to.
honestly, that’s my takeaway too for this year. I think in the past it was just sheer laziness, and I’m sure that’s still a factor, bc he’s still lazy, but I think he didn’t want to attend with Kate.
All the other stuff was always in his diary, he cancelled last minute, after being dragged on line for being racist, out of fear of being roasted at the BAFTA’s.
I think he didn’t want another red carpet moment with Kate.
No, he skipped because his ego is as fragile as a glass house. He doesn’t want to grin and bare the ceremony like he had to in 2020.
The reason he skipped is because sometimes he CAN read the room: it is absolutely CLEAR that everybody in the room is on team Harry & Meghan’s side. That last time coming into Albert hall is still traumatizing him: walking down to his seats without anybody clapping, and then presenters doing jokes at his expense. It makes him incandescent with rage ya’ll
@myjobisprincess I absolutely have to agree with you. This isn’t the premier of James Bond where they get to control how they narrative goes in the papers. I feel like Rebel has made jokes about the RF in the past. And she did last night.
Will’s brain must be such a bitter, paranoid, cramped little place. Can’t say I envy him.
Ouch I had forgotten about that silence as they entered. Gee, what a surprise that room full of actors and directors and producers and everyone else associated with the movie industry might be a little peeved at members of a family that had used “she’s too Hollywood” or “she’s such an actress” as just another way to insult the Duchess of Sussex.
Not even attending 50% of the time? Yikes. If the BRF had been smart, they’d have given all acting related patronages/positions to Meghan, as the actress in the family.
But maybe the family thought hanging out with actors would help Will pretend to tolerate his wife? 😁
I don’t see how skipping this aided Ukraine but I wouldn’t blame anyone for giving Rebel Wilson a miss. I saw some excerpts from her presentation and nothing she said was funny.
Yep, 100% agreed. She has a repeated pattern of humor that’s centered around making other people the butt of her jokes. She also made a joke of police brutality a few years ago and has just never sat well with me since.
Given what Harry and Meghan have gone through, especially Meghan I don’t appreciate anyone making fun at their expense. Meghan is all about supporting women, so Rebel Wilson casting doubt on Meghan’s words by using the word fantasy makes her look a bit of a Karen.
I only know two things about Rebel Wilson. One, she’s a good friend of Zara and Mike Tindall. We all saw Zara’s behavior at H&M’s wedding and have heard clearly what Mike has had to say about Harry. Two, she’s Australian, and the Australian media has been brutal towards H&M. It was an Australian t.v station that had to walk back comments made by the sperm donor.
I didn’t know she had ties to Zara and Mike. I agree with Pink Flamingo, she’s not funny; she’s offensive.
TOTALLY agree, this thin-skinned, poorly educated buffoon was in hiding (whether indoors or out in the “garden”), but he did NOT want to be in the public eye, because he *knew* he’d be roasted and toasted for his idiotic remarks.
As an aside, it *never* fails to amaze me that these two can’t walk a few hallways IN THEIR OWN HOME to go to the pre-BAFTA dinner at KP. Even to just make an appearance, have a cocktail schmooze, and then leave…just another of their 30-60 min. “work” events. What a pair.
So, William missed BAFTA events once more, even those held in KP but no snide remarks from the B.M. which was recently moaning that Harry could fly out to Texas but couldn’t spare 12 hours to fly to England for less than an hours? HA!
Omg that is hysterical.
As for Rebel, she took a shot at Harry and Meghan and their Oprah interview so I don’t know how hard she’d have gone on the Cambridges. I don’t know why people were so sure she necessarily would.
I don’t think anyone came at Will. Like you say she targeted H&M because you know racism and suicidal thoughts are so amusing. She also supposedly commented something about Andrew but I don’t know what it was because human trafficking is fodder for jokes also. I don’t see what anybody sees in her.
I missed what she said, but I saw on twitter Sussex squad interpreting what she said as more of a dig at the royals and not harry n Meghan. The right wing press like piers n desperate Dan wootton went on to attack Rebel for her overall presenting skills. But now the Fail are bragging that Rebel attacked harry n Meghan. I saw the quote and it was neither here nor there but I didn’t watch her say it so I don’t actually know, but I don’t think the royals we happy about it hence sending in their attack dogs.
The fact that she claimed “fantasy” as part of the interview gave the jerks room to claim she thought H&M were lying. However she meant it, I think the best thing would have been to say nothing on the topic.
She said ‘from drama to horror to fantasy…[their Oprah interview] had it all.’
She also joked that the royals were missing and she joked about Andrew. Of course the fail will claim it’s a full assault on Harry and Meghan. They also said that Cedric’s joke was a shot at Harry and Meghan..I think they said the same about SNLs joke. 🙄
Anything they can twist to make about supposed insults to Harry and Meghan they will. It just their MO no matter how innocent.
I don’t even understand what the punchline of her joke about the Oprah interview is supposed to be…?
I get it’s a remark about the theatricality of the whole thing but, uh…I’m still kind of lost here.
It’s like she wanted to mention it but not actually say anything about it.
I agree with equality’s take.
Anyway, she wasn’t very funny in general.
If only he could somehow get out of going to the CW service…you know if he could he would.
So I really want Twitter to create a CW tradition and retweet my favorite headline ever…..which is “Imagine Being Rude in this Dumb Little Hat.”
Just retweet the nymag headline with the pic of Kate in the dumb little red hat. Make Kate trend every year on CW day by retweeting that article. It’s literally my favorite and making this a tradition would remind everyone what an undignified snot Kate and Sophie were on this day 2 years ago. Or was it 3 years ago? I can’t remember!
Allow me to remind us all of a simpler time when William felt perfectly entitled to skip CW day. Ahh the good old days, before Meghan showed up, Harry could be scapegoated for everything, and William barely had to pretend to work or like his wife.
https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/3083045/prince-william-ski-holiday-sophie-taylor-verbier/amp/
I’ve watched that clip many times, and the thing I don’t understand is, for all the trouble with William, I swear he (William) nods his head a little to Harry and Meghan, and Edward seems to enjoy talking to them. So what is their wives’ problem?
Kate was the lead bitch and Sophie followed because she needs to please the Cambridges for future favour.
He skipped because the celebs were not going to kiss his ass and he was worried about the frosty reception he and Muttons would have gotten.
BAFTA needs to dump him – he does NOTHING for them!!! And a few big name British celebs have called him out on it – can’t remember who it was off to hand.
Right. He probably feels really small being in a room full of self-made and accomplished people.
They should dump him. He isn’t fulfilling his end of the bargain. Why the BAFTA is skirting around the fact that it was a disappointment that he did not attend as he is such an enormous draw…..draw to what? Nothing as he barely shows up!! This is the true reason NO ONE wants either Cain OR Unable to be a patron as they have no vested interest OR desire to work and fulfill their duties. Why should they? No one makes them answer to their lack of work? Certainly not Charles OR TQ!! They would like to keep that anger raged dog asleep….for as long as possible.
For the dumb American: (a) why is this guy president if he’s not into it, and (b) CAN he be dumped?
Lololol. People, people please, don’t you know it’s really hard out there for Willy the marshmallow prince. His struggles are real guys, thank goodness he has his Caribbean vacation to look forward to so he can decompress from all his hard work and worries about the poor people in the Ukraine .
So, including this one, he’s skipped the BAFTAs 8 times in 12 years. Why does anybody still expect him to attend?
Hey, if I invite someone somewhere twice and they decline and/or ignore, I stop inviting their ass, or expecting that they will come.
On Twitter someone was desperate for it to be picked up that he was boycotting it to defend his wife’s honour…one of the (literally hundreds of) bafta members tweeted LAST JUNE about Kate being bland and not knowledgeable enough to share a platform on early years with Dr Biden so apparently this was why he couldn’t attend 🤦♀️ I expect a dual on the KP front lawn will be the next big idea they try and push to make them look loving 🙈
“Defending his wife’s honor” because she got called out for not knowing her expert specialty!?!?! Hoo, boy…🤣🤣🙄🙄🤣
I hate myself for pointing this out, but other members of the BRF who were BAFTA president (such as Philip and Anne) did not attend every year. I can’t find the record for the records for the ones who were not royal (not sure if we’re counting Lord Mountbatten as royal, either). I think he didn’t go because he didn’t want his jaw to crack from him clenching it so incandescently hard during the jokes/comments about Andrew or the Sussexes.
I think he didn’t go because he didn’t want to go.
But Anne and Phillip worked their butts off for the Firm with appearances. Will and Kate do one per week, at the most, and this year not even that. So Will deserves the dragging because he’s lazy.
I would be mad if I were the organizers, this is like the easiest job showing up to an awards show. There’s no reason he should be skipping as much as he has.
I do think he is mad at what happened at the Ukrainian center but the BAFTAs would have been some easy fluffy good publicity
What’s the impact if he does show up? He needs the BAFTAs more than they need him. If I’m organiser I’d be relieved. No need to pay for extra security maybe. The show goes on.
It’s part of his job to show up and promote the event, though. Even if the show goes on, the attention, the networking, and the fundraising that he’s supposed to facilitate won’t. It’s disrespectful not to show up, even if his non-appearance probably was a relief for many who dreaded making conversation with such a dullard.
It’s not so much that he is so bad at his chosen role as a working royal (he absolutely is), but it’s the opportunity cost – so long as William is the BAFTA head and refuses to do his job, they miss out on any opportunity to replace him for someone who would actually promote the British TV/ film industry. I can think of half a dozen celebrated and hardworking entertainers who would do a far better job as president.
The only reason he skipped the BAFTAs was because it would have meant him “working” two days in a row.
Willnot and Cannot strike again! Did they send a smile?
Totally worthless. Get your money back, U.K.
THIS!!!!! 👆👆👆👆👆 Louder for those in the back and those that refuse to hear the truth!!!
Deutsche Welle (dw.com) had an article about “Londongrad” and the British elites’ cozy relationship to Russian oligarchs. Prince William is pictured with Evgeny Lebedev in there.
I read this article about skipping the BAFTAs due to Ukraine more from that perspective.
Technically, I also think he doesn’t want to be confronted by a less enthusiastic audience, was possibly nervous about Rebel Wilson, and is rather thin skinned and work shy. Of course, this emphasizes his lack of public relations flair.
Cain is about as graceful in PR as a fox in a henhouse!
I think that there were too many rose bushes in the audience.
Nah, he skipped it because he didn’t want another frosty welcome.
If he’s not going to do it, he should hand it off to someone who will. I really have no patience for him anymore.
Yes! Like how many years is he going to skip this??
Yup. I’m not a fan of Edward, but he does seem to actually enjoy the film/ entertainment industry. He would show up and be just as much of a charisma vacuum as TOB, but at least he could fill the darn seat.
I would love it if Charles finally put his heir on blast: Do 300 events this year or lose your duchy funding, including the private helicopter. After all, what use is it for the Cambridges to have their own helicopter if not to allow them to attend events? Hate to see it go to waste.
Or better yet, he should warn them that any patronages they don’t make at least one appearance for in the next two years will be reassigned to those who can organize their public schedules a little better.
Ed would at least be a more pleasant charisma vacuum.
Does anyone have any proof that BAFTAs draws more or less ratings depending on whether he’s there in person or mails it in with a prerecorded speech? Of course not. So it doesn’t hurt the BBC, it simply shows the future King’s lack of support for British cinema. The right wing talking heads and papers simply fit every action into their own culture war with his both tacit and overt approval.
William is very thin skinned. He lacks any type of real self-deprication ability and really believes his own hype.
And today looks at Will and Kate ….are they trying to copy the Harry/Rain/Umbrella/Meghan in blue photo from last year?
I saw a picture of them leaving the Abby and the comment is “Prince William carries an umbrella to shield Kate from the rain” but you can clearly see that he’s holding the umbrella over himself and it’s the assistant behind them that’s holding an umbrella over Kate although Kate is right next to William. If memory serves me right, it’s not the first time he’s done that.
Bless their hearts, they keep trying to replicate that H&M moment.
William’s handlers saw opportunity in the war to bolster his cosplay credentials with leaks about clandestine MI6 meetings and as cover to spare him a frosty BAFTA reception, only to have it all crash down around his own ignorant, ahistorical remarks.
I initially read it as Williams has “dairy” constraints….makes as much sense as him having “diary” constraints.
He probably couldn’t stand the thought of being with Kate for 2 days in a row.
I wonder if BAFTA will ever have the courage to ditch him as president. I’d love to see it happen but I doubt they’d have the guts.
He didn’t attend because he chickened out after the deplorably stupid comments he made about the war in Ukraine. He knows he’s being roasted like a marshmallow for it and would have been given a pretty frosty reception by the attendees. He’s also likely dreading the Caribbean *tour* because he’ll have to be with Khate for days on end, and possibly face some unappreciative crowds, so he’s laying low and gathering whatever wits he has left to get through it. Get your popcorn ready folks, next week is going to be entertaining.
More likely he was afraid Rebel Wilson would have given him shit for his idiotic statement.
Well, if BAFTA organizers and “sources” keep using such strong language as “it’s a shame” William missed this event again, I’m sure that in no time at all William will feel the uncomfortable pressure and become an annual attendant (as Prince Philip would have wanted). Keep up the pressure BAFTA, but next time don’t be so rough on poor William. Jesus.
I also just noticed that Kate has tiny sweater on, and William has a tiny jacket on as well. I’m not crazy about Charles, but he’s one of the few royal men who wears well-tailored clothes.
The rf can control what the press writes but they cannot control what people say at the Bafta’s and they didn’t want to chance anyone mentioning the unbelievably stupid statement about war in Europe that he made at the Ukrainian Center.
I think the Danish queen has responded to William. In a release on the Danish royal family website she said “There is war in Europe again…”. Also, the Danish Royal Family donated the equivalent of $147k to help Ukrainians. I know some members of the British royal family donated but did any of them state the amount?
I bet the Danish royals didn’t channel their donation through a nasty tabloid.
They donated via their royal foundations (Queen Margrethe and Prince Henrik Royal Foundation AND Crown Prince Frederik and Crown Princess Mary Royal Foundation. They donated a total of $1,000,000 DKK to be split amongst various charitable organizations). Also Crown Princess Mary’s foundation, the Mary Foundation made a donation of $300,000 DKK to an organization that works with a program called The Children’s Telephone where children can call for support (mental, emotional, etc.)
What kinda Bafta president is he, I feel like all he’s been doing is trashing them. I bet everyone at Bafta hates him and would love to ditch him.
I bet he’s been put in the time-out chair for his blunder. That, coupled with the fact that Rebel Wilson couldn’t be trusted to not bring it up.