Pete Davidson texted Kanye: ‘I’m done being quiet… You don’t scare me bro.’

I think everything started up between Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson and Kanye West again this weekend when Kim finally went Instagram-Official with Pete. Soon after, Kanye was getting up bright and early to sh-tpost about DL Hughley, who was completely and totally accurate when he called out Kanye for stalking Kim. DL didn’t take it – he responded in a series of tweets, and Kanye deleted all of his sh-tposts attacking DL.

In addition to the DL stuff – which was just a warm-up – Kanye then posted a bunch of sh-t about how Kim was “antagonizing” him by continuing to allow North to be on TikTok. Ye was posting a bunch of sh-t bright and early, so that’s when Pete decided to get proactive with the situation. Pete texted Kanye and Pete did not miss. At all.

I AM DECEASED pic.twitter.com/SLPPRD7jZC — chris evans (@notcapnamerica) March 13, 2022

Some highlights of this exchange: Kanye clutching his pearls over Pete’s curse words, Pete identifying himself as “Skete” (which is what Kanye has been calling him), and Pete backing Kim as a great mom. But the part every man was in their feelings about was when Ye asked Pete where he was and Pete responded: “In bed with your wife.” I’m starting to understand the whole BDE thing, you guys.

Pete Davidson wants Kanye West to “grow the f–k up.” “Yo it’s Skete. Can you please take a second and calm down. It’s 8am and it don’t gotta be like this,” the comedian texted West in screenshots shared by “Saturday Night Live” guest writer Dave Sirus on Sunday. “Kim is literally the best mother I’ve ever met. What she does for those kids is amazing and you are so f–king lucky that she’s your kids mom. I’ve decided im not gonna let you treat us this way anymore and I’m done being quiet. Grow the f**k up.” According to the screenshots – which Page Six can confirm are real – West then asked, “Oh you using profanity now. Where are you right now?” Davidson clapped back with a selfie of himself shirtless under the covers, adding, “In bed with your wife.” West, 44, and Davidson, 28, continued to go at it during their text conversation, with “The King of Staten Island” star suggesting they meet up in person. “I’m in LA for the day if you wanna stop being a little internet bitch boy and talk,” Davidson wrote. “You don’t scare me bro. Your actions are so p—y and embarrassing. It’s so sad to watch you ruin ur legacy on the daily.” Davidson at one point changed his tune, however, insisting to West, “Let me help you man. I struggle with mental stuff too. It’s not an easy journey, you don’t have to feel this way anymore. There’s no shame in having a little help. You’ll be so happy and at peace. I have your back even though you treat me like sh-t because I want everything to be smooth. But if you continue to press me like you have for the past 6 months I’m gonna stop being so nice.”

I came out of this with a genuine appreciation for Pete? Like… go ahead, handle your business, Skete. Skete came at this like a man. Sure, there was some trash-talk, but Pete’s point about having Kanye’s back even though Ye has treated him like sh-t is dead right. Pete has stayed out of it publicly until now. Anyway, Team Skete.