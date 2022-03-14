Prince Harry tries to speak Dutch in an Invictus Games promo: super-cute?

On the heels of Prince Harry’s confirmation that he will NOT attend Prince Philip’s memorial service in late March, Harry pivoted to his passion project and his legacy project: Invictus Games. The Games were postponed because of Covid, but we’re now in a better place globally with the pandemic, so the Invictus Games are a go. They’re scheduled for April 16-22 in The Hague, The Netherlands. Harry’s spokesperson confirmed he will be in attendance! I would also imagine that Meghan will come to support him, and I’m fully prepared for the internet to break the minute Meghan, Lili and Archie turn up to Team USA’s basketball game. I hope both Archie and Lili are wearing little Invictus t-shirts.

In any case, Harry decided to do a brilliant promo for the games. It involves Harry learning Dutch from the Dutch Invictus team, and then… well, it involves a lot of orange. Orange is the “national color” of The Netherlands, it’s the color of all Dutch sporting teams and the Dutch monarchy is the House of Orange-Nassau. Here’s the promo:

💛🖤| Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex, is getting ready for the Netherlands with some Dutch lessons. We look forward to giving him a warm welcome in #TheHague. As we all prepare for The Games, our thoughts are with Team Ukraine, as well as their friends & family. #InvictusGames pic.twitter.com/HD7kRr3ZX7 — Invictus Games The Hague 2020 (@InvictusGamesNL) March 12, 2022

This is so cute, my God. I love that he’s filming it at his Montecito home too, the one with eighty-three bathrooms, thirty-six fireplaces, one hundred and fifty-four lighting fixtures and a partridge in a pear tree. I love whatever glimpse we get of their Montecito home, honestly. It seems like it’s full of light and happiness. Keep in mind that Harry grew up in ancient, run-down palaces and tiny little cottages on grand estates. This place must remind him of something his mother would have loved. As for the rest of the video… Harry is a good mimic, it feels like he’s not only trying to speak Dutch, he’s trying to speak Dutch with a good Dutch accent.