Prince Harry tries to speak Dutch in an Invictus Games promo: super-cute?

On the heels of Prince Harry’s confirmation that he will NOT attend Prince Philip’s memorial service in late March, Harry pivoted to his passion project and his legacy project: Invictus Games. The Games were postponed because of Covid, but we’re now in a better place globally with the pandemic, so the Invictus Games are a go. They’re scheduled for April 16-22 in The Hague, The Netherlands. Harry’s spokesperson confirmed he will be in attendance! I would also imagine that Meghan will come to support him, and I’m fully prepared for the internet to break the minute Meghan, Lili and Archie turn up to Team USA’s basketball game. I hope both Archie and Lili are wearing little Invictus t-shirts.
In any case, Harry decided to do a brilliant promo for the games. It involves Harry learning Dutch from the Dutch Invictus team, and then… well, it involves a lot of orange. Orange is the “national color” of The Netherlands, it’s the color of all Dutch sporting teams and the Dutch monarchy is the House of Orange-Nassau. Here’s the promo:
This is so cute, my God. I love that he’s filming it at his Montecito home too, the one with eighty-three bathrooms, thirty-six fireplaces, one hundred and fifty-four lighting fixtures and a partridge in a pear tree. I love whatever glimpse we get of their Montecito home, honestly. It seems like it’s full of light and happiness. Keep in mind that Harry grew up in ancient, run-down palaces and tiny little cottages on grand estates. This place must remind him of something his mother would have loved. As for the rest of the video… Harry is a good mimic, it feels like he’s not only trying to speak Dutch, he’s trying to speak Dutch with a good Dutch accent.
Adorable. I like him.
This video is just delightful!
He is so charming! When people talk about “it” this is what “it” is! He has that spark- lol. Maybe even, ahem, sparkles? The charisma and authenticity shines through. What a refreshing change from all the dowdiness that you see from salt island.
Yes super cute!
Most definitely super-cute!
He is so charming it makes me feel swoon-y
Adorable and a lovely way to start the week! He just knows how to do things right.
Prince Harry is a very happy man. His happiness, satisfaction and contentment are all evidenced in the way he looks physically, and just the way he carries himselfsince he left the senior royal thing. I think life is really good for the Sussexes at this point.
Harry looks good in orange. He also looks happy and loved!
Don’t forget the English castles are supposed to be cold and drafty, too. I loved the video, too. He is not only showcasing the games, but his Dutch hosts (who may be possible participants, too). As a true royal and noble man, he is not jealous of others (as his brother, father and s.i.l. are). He is the absolute best and is 100 percent Diana, 0 percent Charles (thank God). As usual, the English tabloids came for him immediately, calling the video “awkward” with “infantile humor.” Fuck them. They probably printed it before they even saw the video.
The ones making fun of his humor and saying he has become a “clown” since marrying and moving are the same ones who lamented that he had lost his sense of humor after marriage and they missed the “old Harry” who joked around. They can’t pick a lane.
I think calling Harry “awkward” has more to do with that fact that TOB is a stick in the mud, with no real sense of humor. The BM is always projecting, plus they are bitter about missing out. Harry has never been afraid looking silly and this clearly worked as others have already pointed out. Searches for IG exploded.
I mean, we don’t all have a convenient slide to go down. Your mileage should probably vary, Salty Isle, with regards to infantile behavior.
Thanks for that timely reminder about the non-awkward slide of dignity, Christine.
God I bloody love him! Such a champion.
What is that picture behind him on the mantel? A bear hugging a sign? I’m sure it’s intentional and meaningful but I can’t get a clear enough shot.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/I_Love_You,_California
Very cute, adorable and fun. LOL @ ‘and a partridge in a pear tree’.
Thank you! That’s so cute!
OMG, that’s such a good print and such a pointed message! Because I wouldn’t be surprised at all if Harry loves California.
I await with bated breath the BM tirade about how that print is a direct insult to Her Majesty The Queen!
It is a bear holding the state of California. I found an instagram post from NicolasandRiley that shows it better.
For more context, the bear is the state animal and also on the CA state flag. It’s also the mascot of a lot of college teams (I went to Berkeley and the mascot was the golden bear).
The bear on the flag is a grizzly, to be specific, although we don’t have those anymore.
Oh grizzlies are extinct in the US? Or maybe you mean just in California?
@Babsorig – Just in California, there are still brown bears in the Rockies and points north.
Montana, Wyoming and Alaska have grizzlies and there may be some in Idaho and Washington.
There’s a fair amount of grizzlies in Canada too. Uday and Qusay got to come and shoot some here.
I saw a tweet the other day about 130 bears being slaughtered because apparently the palace needs the fur for hats.
@LadyD That’s supposedly the black bears they use for hats but it’s sick either way to turn bears into those stupid-looking hats.
That print of the bear has been over their mantle likely since they moved in and decorated the place to their preferences. The print has been discussed here previously, along with its meaning in relation to California.
It was seen for the first time in 2020, during one of Meghan’s Zoom sessions.
Thanks Equality, I should have been clearer. They do use our regular black bears for their stupid hats.
This is adorable and brought a lot of attention to the games, which I think some people (not hardcore Sussex followers obviously but others) had forgotten about after the delays etc. This was a good way to bring attention to the games while showing Harry’s fun side.
After this video was posted, searches for the games went up by a large percent, the tickets sales are looking good.
The press are not getting free passes, so that means the BM have to buy tickets to attend☺️.
I read they skyrocketed over 800% that is astonishing really. Can’t imagine having that kind of reach and influence.
@becks1 you just KNOW there’s going to be a plethora of “ RoYaL EnGaGeMENtS and WOrK” from the other ones around the Invictus Games
I don’t know whether W & K’s Caribbean vacation/tour will be over by then, but ordinarily they would be on a vacation-vacation recovering from a short tour. But you can bet that we will see their faces out there trying to compete with Invictus Games. And if we see the Sussex kids, those Cambridge kids better be well rested because they will be on-call for appearances too.
I don’t think they’ll compete anymore. I used to think they would go to the US during the Invictus Games, but if they’re overshadowed by H&M, there’s no going back for the Cambridges.
I think they’ll send Duchess to something in the UK to test the waters, but we won’t see William.
One Eagle eye viewer noticed the telescope by the window, and said not only are they happy under a tree, they’re star gazing.
I’m so happy for the Sussex family, trying to live their best life.
Not sure they’re bringing the children to the games. Especially Lili, Archie will be bored with the waiting around, plus Harry will be working.
That was there for Meghan’s video with Melissa McCarthy, too. I hope they use it!
I’m sure the kiddos will be there. Invictus is a family and H&M are the papa and mama. Rmbr bk in 2019 when H was in the Netherlands soon after it was announced that they wd host the 2020 Games and H was gifted with a few IG onesies for Archie.
Two thumbs up from this Dutch squaddie!
@Inge, precies!!
Omg, I stan fellow English speakers who learn Dutch, LOL. This was awesome!
Loved seeing the promo, looking forward to Invictus on Netflix along with the actual games. It would be great to see the entire family, but I am not counting on it. I am excited to see their smiles. Let’s hope the rags are not issued press passes and have to write from the hotel rooms they book, or from the isolated isle. KP got the distraction they were looking for between this promo and the Markle pod scum surfacing like the paid trolls they are, the predictability is glaringly obvious and pathetic. I doubt the Caribbean countries will forget the racism either.
Would be nice if PH was given the courtesy of a response about security hopefully that will be soon, also their attorneys should be filing a response to S lawsuit. I imagine that wording will be brutal and I hope it is thrown out and a hefty bill sent to S to cover all attorneys fees.
This was quite fun to watch and see! I look forward to the Games!
I loved this promo! It also worked because the search for Invictus Games tickets skyrocketed after this video. While the Cambridge’s always get it wrong with their PR, Harry and Meghan always get it right. And Harry is adorable and seems like a ton of fun.
It’s cute and despite what the royalists say, he hasn’t changed.
If he has changed, it is only for the better. I think he is showing his true self more these days. Contrast that with his brother who looks like he is slowly morphing into Monty Burns.
Monty Burns is the perfect comparison!!
Oh my God, I thought I was the only to see that. It’s true, except William’s perpetually clenched jaw would give Monty Burns a run for his money.
Yes it’s cute, excited for Invictus etc.
But HOW do they get their ficus so healthy?!! Omg it’s so huge and gorgeous! Going off to Salt Island to be bitter and jealous about the Montecito mansion with the rest lol.
I wonder if that tree is a prop on their zoom/video “set” and is not real?
Yeah, ficuses are tricky to maintain. Maybe the gardener looks after it? Or Meghan tends it, though I don’t know if plants are a hobby of hers…?
@sas
Fiddle leafs LOVE Southern California. I have one and it grew from 3-4ft to 10 ft and picturesque in 3 years. I just water it with some immune food.
Finally, i have watched the full video. It is super cute and funny 😅😅😅
I showed it to my Dutch stepmom and her response was a Trixie Mattel-esque “AAAAAAAH!” Then she said that at least his Dutch was better than mine. 😒 He really didn’t do too badly though, considering that the language is notoriously tricky for native English speakers! I have a degree in linguistics and 10 years of practice with my stepmom and her relatives, and my Dutch accent still sounds like a drunk with slipping dentures.
“A drunk with slipping dentures.” I’m stealing that. 😂
@Miranda: I’m terrible at Dutch, too! My husband grew up in the Netherlands and his family all frequently speak Dutch. I am pretty good at picking up accents, but I cannot wrap my brain OR mouth around Dutch. It has some of the harshness of German (which my grandmother spoke) but a bit of a softer French influence, and I never seem to know which to use when.
(Also, bonus points for your Trixie Mattel reference! My kids & I are RPDR fanatics & we LOVE Trixie–altho Unhhhh is a bit too R-rated for them still-lol).
I don’t know what linguistics teaches, but perhaps a classically trained singer could help you. I went to uni in the Netherlands and my then-bf was Dutch. His vocal training had taught him to explain the minute details of how to achieve sounds: where to place your tongue, how the air should feel moving through your mouth, where in the mouth the sound is made, etc. Because of him I have no discernible accent in Dutch despite being a native English speaker. (However, I also spoke French as a child as well as German, and many of those sounds are reusable in Dutch.)
Linguistics and vocal diction are taught the same way, through the phonetic alphabet and being very aware of where we place things within our mouth. If I have the IPA translation, I can sing in any language, but speaking is a whole other can of worms!
So cute. Countdown to invictus!
He looks great in orange despite being a ginger. That outfit makes him look so sexy.
I love it. Harry is so goofy. Remember when he juggled outside the window when Meghan was zooming? Plus this is a great wide shot view of that beautiful room.
Harry really is the best! I love people who aren’t afraid to be their goofy selves, especially when we see what stuck up robots TOB and Kkkeen are.
I’m so glad the Sussexes are away from that toxic family and free to be their inspirational and hardworking selves.
I also love that that’s where Meghan filmed her bit with Melissa McCarthy and Harry was juggling outside the window. It’s so cute that he and Meghan share a desk (there are 2 chairs there). I can just imagine Harry wanting to be next to Meghan at all times. I mean, I’m sure they also do have their own offices for non-public meetings but I love that there are 2 chairs there at that desk/table.
What a novelty for a royal couple, his and hers chairs rather than his and hers mansions/households.
Here’s Harry making a fun and memorable video while also learning a little Dutch. Meanwhile the duke and duchess who were left behind can only mumble or insert foot in mouth.
Regardless of what most of the British press tries to pretend, Harry really seems to be very happy and is obviously truly enjoying his life now that he’s out from under the crushing thumb of his toxic family. His sweet personality and playfulness shine through in this. It’s wonderful to see him thriving.
I watched this video a couple times and it was so cute! I’m excited for the Invictus games though I highly doubt we’ll see the kids.
I did notice a lot of people retweeting and leaving nice comments on the post which was really awesome too!!
Super cute. Tbh Harry has for many years had the sense of humor of a dad and now he finally has kids of his own and I bet they have ball with him.
Invictus!Harry is my favorite Harry because he always goes out of his way to not only make sure the competitors are having a great time but their families as well. Remember that cute video of him playing with that little girl who stole his popcorn at IG a few years ago? So looking forward to the Games finally being back.
That girl didn’t steal anything from him. You should watch the full video
She is the daughter of his friend Dave
Of course she was a toddler at the time and wasn’t “stealing” as in stealing but I doubt that’s what the poster meant or even insinuated, either. No need to “should watch the full video”
Of course she wasn’t “stealing” and I feel pretty confident that the poster didn’t mean that.
It is worthwhile to watch the whole video though. It is super cute and I love his reaction and playfulness.
It is one of my favorite videos of him along with how excited he was when he announced Archie’s birth.
Americans get the fun brother, the uk are stuck with the incandescent other brother. I love how Harry and Meghan keep on winning
It would be lovely to see the Sussex kids in Invictus gear, but I’d be very surprised to see them in the Netherlands. There is still Covid, they’re way too young,, and it would draw focus from the athletes. I’m beginning to wonder if we’ll even see Meghan. I wonder if Harry will see his grandmother while he is in Europe, though.
Yeah, I estimate a 1% chance we’ll see the kids and 50% that we’ll see Meghan. LA to the Netherlands is about as far of a trip as you can make, and I wouldn’t take it with an unvaxxed toddler and baby. I expect to see them in 2025 if it’s in the US or Canada.
This is why I thought, maybe, that the whole family would come to Frogmore and use it as a base for a while, but with the security issue that’s not looking likely.
The Superior brothed strikes again…Will and Kate can imitate but they’ll never duplicate.
I’m so curious to see how the press credentialing will go for this. Does anyone remember from last Invictus Games? My hope is that any and all requests by RRs will be denied and they will be on some sort of no-ticket watchlist. A totally RR free games!! Wishful thinking, I’m sure, but a woman can hope 🤞🏽
I don’t know anything about the credentialing lol, but the last IG was different bc they were working royals and by that point appearances at the IGs counted as royal work (which they didn’t initially) so I think the RRs would have been allowed to attend as part of the rota. It was also wrapped into the big South Pacific tour and there were a lot of RRs on that and my guess is Harry and Meghan had no control over that. So my guess is that this time will be very different.
” I love that he’s filming it at his Montecito home too, the one with eighty-three bathrooms, thirty-six fireplaces, one hundred and fifty-four lighting fixtures and a partridge in a pear tree. ”
You forgot to tell us how much said house cost, though. $2048929 billion was the last listing price, non? LOL!
Perfect addition to Kaiser’s already perfect sentence! What a fun way to start the day!
Kaiser, if you’ve ever seen photos or videos of the Dutch royals at the Olympics (or on King’s Day), you’ll know how seriously they take their orange. Hoping for a Maxima/Meghan interaction at Invictus Games where they’re overheard speaking Spanish together.
Yessss!! Especially cool because Meghan picked up her castilian spanish in Argentina, and that’s a very specific version of the language.
@Kaiser, You need to replace my computer. I spill a cup of tea over these lines. ” the one with eighty-three bathrooms, thirty-six fireplaces, one hundred and fifty-four lighting fixtures and a partridge in a pear tree.” LMAO!
I hope Meghan goes to Invictus, even the kids and Doria on the trip too. The BM would lose it if the family were received by the Dutch royal family.
I bet anyone that the entire Sussex Family will be there with their IG Family in the Netherlands. No. Doubt. Whatsoever.
I have my doubts anybody, except for the Princess who’s the Patron of the Invictus in the Hague, is going to receive the Sussexes. Royals stick together and Maxima and co. don’t want to upset the Windsors.
I like to think that Maxima is more perceptive and empathetic. I really hope I’m right, but I guess we’ll see.
Does Maxima really need to keep things smooth sailing with the British royals? Her and Liz appear to get along great.
With Brexit and the position of the UK now, it should be the other way around. The Windsors need to avoid offending the Spanish royals.
@LadyD: Prince Albert and the Grand Duchess of Luxembourg didn’t seem sympathetic to Harry and Meghan’s plight when they were asked about it. Any support shown to Harry and Meghan will result in being snubbed by the Windsors. They all want to be invited to Charles’ coronation and the Queens funeral. I’d be very surprised if Maxima and her husband are seen around Harry and Meghan.
All the royals from other countries will not be afraid to have contact with harry and meghan if necessary.
Charles wont snub them on his coronation day, he need their allies more than them.
His country is in shamble because of brexit and his popularity is at the lowest.
Charles even use his favourite reporters begging harry to comeback for pictures.
He truly is Diana’s son. Look at him! He radiates happiness.
I love that though I will never have a home in Montecito, we can each have the same artwork behind us. Go California love bear!
Prince Harry changed the narrative with this video. It was a great teaser for the Invictus Games. Hoping there’s more skits in the run up to the event.
Yesssss, Harry keep doing your thing!
Noone can strip like Prince Harry! 😍😜😎🧡
Yes, I thought it was hilariously bold to remind everyone of that incident.
Love the Invictus games, love Harry, but nope kind of cringy for me not super cute. Just seemed like he was trying too hard for me and a bit like an SNL skit that doesn’t work. Sorry but you guys enjoy. I’ll give him an A for effort though.
Also to the person who said he’s certainly Diana’s son see the happiness like her, (i.e. I’m paraphrasing). Maybe you were too young when you saw Diana cause that’s not how I would describe her. Diana was fun sometimes, but happiness is not a word I would use for her. First she was very British, and nothing against the Brits, but they are more reserved. She was mostly cool and solemn with fun sprinkled in. Mostly solemn during her marriage though, cause it stunk for the most part and she had to live her relationship very publicly. Honestly Harry has always seemed more American, wearing his feelings on his sleeve, just a little more out there than any of them including Diana. May be an added reason the US seems to fit him.
The Brits are more reserved? I lived in England off and on for a few years and the ones I knew were funny, warm and friendly. This is a country that birthed Monty Python, French and Saunders, Ab Fab, Eddie Izzard, Dudley Moore, Peter Cook, etc. etc. They are fun people and despite the stress of her marriage crumbling, Diana was captivating, loved having fun, especially with her kids (e.g. the water ride at Disneyland), and Harry has clearly inherited her openness, exuberance, dedication and charisma, which is just as much of a trait in the English character as it is in American people.
Jaded, like you said, the English sense of humour is famous.
I love seeing pictures of their beautiful home in Montecito, but let’s not pretend that Harry grew up in decrepit houses and little cottages! And neither did he grow up in a castle (drafty or not).
@AlexisT I am sure Diana was reserved when it was appropriate but the world absolutely fell in love with her because of her smile, her warmth, her openness, and her beauty. Sure, she became more glum as Charles and Camilla made life hell for her but she was an open, caring, loving figure in the midst of the legendary British reserve. The Diana you are describing is nothing like the reality.
As a “reserved” Brit, Benny Hill would like a word with you.
Diana was the one doing the impromptu mother’s race, getting splashed with Harry and William on the Disney world log, dancing to Uptown Girl, going to McDonald’s with her kids, leaning down and picking up children who were tugging at her clothes while she spoke to people while never missing a beat, telling dirty jokes to make royal photographers laugh, insisting Michael Jackson perform “Dirty Diana” when he himself took the song out of the repertoire at first. She wasn’t reserved – she had decorum when it was appropriate, she was shy sometimes, and was unhappy a lot of the time, but she was very often a fun-loving upbeat person who connected to people and it’s part of why she was popular. Diana and Harry have always been similar and other British people have remarked on it.
@AlexisT: All the royalists used to love Harry’s sense of fun and humour. Now that he lives in the US and is married to a balck American, it’s now cringy. Ok, we see you.
@Amy Bee Funny, I’m not a royalist nor an “Ok, we see you” racist. I’m a black American woman , and as such am allowed an opinion of my own. Just sharing like the rest on here. Sorry I didn’t like it, it gave me secondhand embarrassment for him. Just so you know I see who you are too.
The way the athletes looked at Harry with such fondness and admiration brought tears to my eyes. Agree with everyone remarking on his sparkle and charisma. What a lovely man.
Harry in orange made my day….super cute and I’m looking forward to the Invictus Games, hope we’ll get to see Meghan & and the kids as well.
Adorable!
Thank you for this. I’m off social media so lack access to news which MSM doesn’t cover.
Harry makes me laugh. It’s the ease when he interacts with regular people that comes through.
I’ve been following the 24/7 news coverage of the war and it has affected me tremendously. The lighthearted moment reported here provides a positive mind break I needed.
I love sense of humor Meghan and Harry seem to share. They’re both sweet, earnest, a little corny but they own it, and it’s never at someone else’s expense. Love it!