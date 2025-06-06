“Will Jennifer Lopez be an Oscar contender for Kiss of the Spider Woman?” links

Will Jennifer Lopez finally be an Oscar contender for her performance in Kiss of the Spider Woman? The first teaser trailer just came out. [LaineyGossip]
AOC on the Trump-Musk situation: “The girls are fighting, aren’t they?” [Buzzfeed]
Joe Manganiello remembers his friend Paul Reubens. [Socialite Life]
Owen Wilson’s new show is Ted Lasso-esque. [Pajiba]
Sydney Sweeney is doing some menswear-inspired looks. [Go Fug Yourself]
Saoirse Ronan stars in Talking Heads’ “Psycho Killer” music video. [OMG Blog]
Jon Bernthal has the weirdest career, istg. [Just Jared]
Kate Hudson’s makeup looks terrible here. [RCFA]
Killer Tomatoes are coming back. [Seriously OMG]
Karine Jean Pierre has left the Democratic Party. [Hollywood Life]
JLo has never impressed me with her acting or her singing, but I’m sure the award shows will nominate her for the Drama of it all. I’m kinda glad Chita won’t have to suffer through the JLo’ing of her iconic role.
I can see her co-stars getting nominated but not JLo. Not because people hate her but because she’s just not a very strong singer.
I think her voice sounds stronger in the trailer. It’s not Broadway level, but she sounds better
Who is that singing in the trailer, because it sure is not Jlo’s voice! That’s movie magic for sure.
Autotuned to the max.
I think they might nominate her this time to bring in viewers.
I only watched this year for Conan, but didn’t care about anyone else.
Didn’t even know they were making a movie of Kiss of the Spider Woman. I can’t wait! Only ever heard the soundtrack, never had a chance to see the stage show.
I saw the non musical film with William Hurt, Sonia Braga and Raul Julia. It was so good and had a political context. Braga was luminous in it. I don’t know anything about the musical but the Oscars snubbed Lopez for Hustlers and feel like she is both overlooked and also judged harshly on her professional missteps and her personal life. I mean, even Demi Moore couldn’t get one, even with all her accolades this year so it will be wait and see.
Wow! Lucky you! I remember reading about that; what a cast! I’m definitely going to see the movie.
Decades ago, I tried to get through Attack of the Killer Tomatoes & I just couldn’t. My older sister had found it hilarious but I just found it boring & dumb.
OK, back to say one more thing: that new Psycho Killer music video really resonated with me. Not sure why they made it, don’t really care, but now I’ve got to see everything Saoirse Ronan is in. And dig out my old Talking Heads albums.
I remember it existing, but being too young to be interested in it.
Now i’m looking it up on IMDB to see if it is streaming. I would love to watch the original, even if William Hurt skeeves me out.
I watched that one in a college class on la guerra sucia (its weird to me that I can’t remember what the class itself was now. I remember almost all of my other college classes by name but that one.) but it was a Spanish class that focused on literature and arts in 20th century latin america. anyway I just remember the movie being so haunting especially as we were learning more about its context and history.
(We also watched the movie missing. with Sissy Spacek about Chile and i would also recommend that if anyone is interested in that general time frame in Argentina and Chile.)
That was SUCH a good movie, Raul Julia was mesmerizing. Maybe I’m just jaded (pun intended) but nothing could top the original.
Yeah, I have a soft spot for J.Lo but imma go out on a limb and say that singing is enhanced by autotune or AI. She isn’t that good or have that strong of a voice.
Also, if she hadn’t been married to Ben at the time of casting and filming. Would she have gotten the role? The movie is produced by Ben and Matt’s production company.
But good luck to her with an Oscar nomination. She will always will be a celebrity and keeps going. I can imagine she has spent her whole life chasing that gold little man for validation.
I will say she probably has a better chance at winning a Golden Globe over an Oscar.
This film would not exist without Jennifer Lopez. The adaptation was written specifically for her by Bill Condon. It’s also ridiculous that you would assume that it was through her marriage to Ben that this would happen? It’s a production led by Broadway producer Tom Kirdahy, where Jennifer and Bill are also EPs. AE came on as funding partners only. SIT DOWN WITH YOUR MISOGYNY.
Trying to understand here; in what way is this misogyny? Going after someone for exercising free speech in the absence of malice is not a crime.
SIT DOWN WITH YOUR RANTS, @Flamingo made some valid points. The film would do very well INDEED with any number of women filling that role — I can think of Lea Salonga, Idina Menzel, Eva Noblezada in the role, all of them have voices VASTLY better than JLo’s) and no it is not misogyny to opine on the casting choice.
@jaded but could either lea or eva secure funding for the film? NO.
This has just killed my interest in seeing the movie. If all the PR people have to go on is Oscar hype, it’s never a sign that the movie is actually good.
Right?! I always find that early campaigning for an Oscar to be so obnoxious and it often clouds people’s viewpoints before they can even watch the movie.
They either judge it too harshly or shower it with unnecessary and unrealistic praise.
Also the Oscar buzz that is super early, like early summer type of early, often disappears by Oscar season and no nominations are often the result.
I think J. Lo gets a bad rap. She’s not great in everything but I do think she’s given some good to great performances. I watched Out of Sight last night and she was fantastic in that, same with Hustlers. I’m rooting for her! …Although I’m such a Wicked stan that I hope Cynthia and Ariana win for Wicked part 2.
JLo is no Maryl Streep for sure, but she is a decent actress.
I have always been surprised by her “music” career. She should be focusing more on acting than singing .
Jon Bernthal is really good in The Accountant 2 (free on Prime). He’s always good in action movies but he’s funny af in this. I wish The Punisher was still on Netflix, I loved the series.
Saw it at Sundance. She’s great in it.
The original Kiss of the Spider Woman made such an impact on me that I stayed in the theater for a second showing. I couldn’t move!
I wonder what I’d think of it now?