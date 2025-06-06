Elon Musk & Donald Trump are finally falling out

Last fall, I thought the unholy alliance between Donald Trump and Elon Musk would be short-lived, and that the whole thing would end in tears and melodrama. I was wrong about the timeline, but not the “it will end in tears” thing. The ugly Musk-Trump bromance lasted much longer than many of us believed, but all that means is that break-up is even messier than any of us could have dreamt. Basically, Musk officially “left” Washington last week, and Trump even had a little farewell event for Musk in the Oval Office. Musk turned up with a black eye, looking and sounding high as a kite. Trump’s people kicked Musk on his way out the door, briefing the NYT and WSJ about all of Musk’s shenanigans, lies, drugs and drama.

It all started falling apart a few days ago, when Musk began publicly questioning and mocking an enormous Republican-organized spending bill. There was bickering back-and-forth between Musk and Republicans on Tuesday and Wednesday. By Thursday, the NY Times put up a live blog of Trump and Musk going at it like two of the biggest Mean Girls in high school. The girls were fighting and it was reminiscent of the 24 hours after Trump got Covid. There’s no way to do a comprehensive list of everything that went down, but I’ll try:

*Musk called the spending bill “ugly” and a “disgusting abomination.” He unfollowed prominent Republicans, including Stephen Miller (whose wife recently came to work for Musk). Musk also declared that the Trump Tariffs would lead to a massive recession this year (it’s true).

*Trump threatened to eliminate all of the government contracts to Musk-owned companies. Tesla stock took a nosedive. Trump’s Media & Technology stock price plummeted as well.

*Musk responded (while the markets were still open) that the reason why Pam Bondi hasn’t released the full Jeffrey Epstein files is because Trump’s name appears in them.

*Musk tweeted: “Without me, Trump would have lost the election, Dems would control the House and the Republicans would be 51-49 in the Senate. Such ingratitude.”

*Stephen K. Bannon publicly begged Trump to deport Elon Musk.

*Kanye West tweeted: “Broooos please noooooo. We love you both so much.” He added a hugging emoji.

*Musk agreed with a tweet saying that Trump should be impeached and JD Vance should replace him.

How will this all end? I hope with —— —— and maybe a side of ——– while Vance cries into a tub of ice cream. Update: The original title of “the girls are fighting” was literally the Twitter trend yesterday. Even AOC said it to a journalist.

sending this tweet to all my offline friends like I'm Paul Revere pic.twitter.com/rztWHOCQqN — Sam Alberti (@sam_alberti) June 5, 2025

Musk calls for Trump to be impeached and replaced with Vance. pic.twitter.com/fARxalg8Mx — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) June 5, 2025