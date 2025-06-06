Elon Musk & Donald Trump are finally falling out

Last fall, I thought the unholy alliance between Donald Trump and Elon Musk would be short-lived, and that the whole thing would end in tears and melodrama. I was wrong about the timeline, but not the “it will end in tears” thing. The ugly Musk-Trump bromance lasted much longer than many of us believed, but all that means is that break-up is even messier than any of us could have dreamt. Basically, Musk officially “left” Washington last week, and Trump even had a little farewell event for Musk in the Oval Office. Musk turned up with a black eye, looking and sounding high as a kite. Trump’s people kicked Musk on his way out the door, briefing the NYT and WSJ about all of Musk’s shenanigans, lies, drugs and drama.
It all started falling apart a few days ago, when Musk began publicly questioning and mocking an enormous Republican-organized spending bill. There was bickering back-and-forth between Musk and Republicans on Tuesday and Wednesday. By Thursday, the NY Times put up a live blog of Trump and Musk going at it like two of the biggest Mean Girls in high school. The girls were fighting and it was reminiscent of the 24 hours after Trump got Covid. There’s no way to do a comprehensive list of everything that went down, but I’ll try:
*Musk called the spending bill “ugly” and a “disgusting abomination.” He unfollowed prominent Republicans, including Stephen Miller (whose wife recently came to work for Musk). Musk also declared that the Trump Tariffs would lead to a massive recession this year (it’s true).
*Trump threatened to eliminate all of the government contracts to Musk-owned companies. Tesla stock took a nosedive. Trump’s Media & Technology stock price plummeted as well.
*Musk responded (while the markets were still open) that the reason why Pam Bondi hasn’t released the full Jeffrey Epstein files is because Trump’s name appears in them.
*Musk tweeted: “Without me, Trump would have lost the election, Dems would control the House and the Republicans would be 51-49 in the Senate. Such ingratitude.”
*Stephen K. Bannon publicly begged Trump to deport Elon Musk.
*Kanye West tweeted: “Broooos please noooooo. We love you both so much.” He added a hugging emoji.
*Musk agreed with a tweet saying that Trump should be impeached and JD Vance should replace him.
How will this all end? I hope with —— —— and maybe a side of ——– while Vance cries into a tub of ice cream. Update: The original title of “the girls are fighting” was literally the Twitter trend yesterday. Even AOC said it to a journalist.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images, Backgrid.
It’s entertaining, sure. But this is why some of the media wanted Trump. So they could cover the messiness and were bored with Biden. And they got what they wanted. So f-ck all of them. Until musk provides actual evidence that he fixed the election or we until we actually see the Epstein papers, idc. It’s been funny no denying but I’m still bitter.
This sums it up well. I’m still so checked out and bitter.
That describes me perfectly. And I’m f*cking exhausted with all of it.
2 toddlers fighting over the toys. Would be amusing if it wasn’t so sad.
Same. Bitter and checked out and ashamed. I just want fucking consequences for all these people. The fascist circus and the press that desperately wanted the circus.
+1
Yep, same.
Judging by how Patel and Bongino–two of the biggest conspiracy theorists in Trump’s cabinet– recently shut down any insinuation that Epstein’s death was not suicide, I’m pretty sure Musk is right here. That being said, I completely agree that the media is loving this shitshow. It’s still humiliating for our country to watch this train wreck, even as we pop the popcorn.
My son called me yesterday to ask if I had been following it. I’d been off the grid while visiting my mother for the whole day, basically. He thought I’d eat it up with a spoon. And I do, sort of, but I’m so jaded now too. Let’s see what comes of it, if anything. This is the pattern with Trump and his loyal (until they’re not) sycophantic buddies. We all saw it coming. I’m tired. I want to garden or something.
Musk made a grave miscalculation with Bannon. Only one person is allowed to walk around the White House dressed like a slob with a black eye and it isn’t Musk. He also misunderstood that Trump is much more aligned with Bannon’s nihilism than whatever it was Musk thought he was doing.
Its entertaining bc its always been entertaining when Trump turns on his most recent BFF.
but that entertainment is why the press wanted him back and why I’m still trying to avoid clicking on links about this or anything.
until Musk spills what he actually knows, then this is just another messy twitter war and we’ve had enough of those for a lifetime.
Totally co-sign, @Becks. The media wants us to eat this up while the nation burns.
Sigh, yeah.
He didn’t fix the election, but he definitely bought it.
Wasn’t there a theory during the election that the rich men supporting Trump was planning to remove him and put Vance as their puppet instead? I still can’t believe that people looked at Trump and voted for him. If any woman ever acted like these two, it would be the end of their political / business career. It must be so nice to be a man.
The first thing I thought when I saw the tweet from musk about JD Vance as well. It’s like 1984 is coming to life before our eyes.
*a white man; white republicans
Fixed it for you. There’s no way Obama (or Biden, and they impeached Clinton for a sliver of this) would have gotten away with anything near this, so let’s be more specific with who is allowed to behave like this and who isn’t.
@SussexWatcher, that is correct. I still remember Obama’s #tansuitgate 😭😭 Now we are watching the President getting accused of Epstein crimes by one of his rich buddies. It really doesn’t feel real.
Excellent point.
I would like to remind people of the uproar over Obama’s tan suit. At the time, I was pretty riled up that they were bothering him about his fashion choices, especially since a tan suit, while not the most common presidential outfit, was still a pretty modest choice, it wasn’t like he was in a purple glitter tutu. Can we please go back to a time where the most unhinged thing a president was doing was choosing a tan suit?
You know, I really wish this were true. But history has shown us that politicians and governments get away with a lot more than we think they do.
Yesterday the comments were – It’s like Kendrick vs Drake, only they’re both Drake.
This would be so entertaining if it wasn’t about the UNITED STATES GOVERNMENT.
I guess they’re trying to make nice now, but seriously…
It’s a soap opera with people’s lives at stake.
But either they make up or Elon can say goodbye USA for now.
Even if they make up, what does that mean? The toothpaste can’t go back in the tube.
Right–no mention of the American people in these two toddlers’ public meltdown. Just two Egos acting cringe AF as American people die.
Say Trump bans Musk from the U.S. Does anyone really think that that is going to stop Musk from attacking Trump even more? He would still have twitter. And you know that all the news channels would send reporters wherever Musk is at. Plus with Musk out of the country then maybe SpaceX and a few of his smaller companies could get something done without him screwing it up. Deporting Musk won’t fix Trump’s problem. Canceling all his government contracts would stop Musk for a while. Because he would have to spend all his time trying to fix all of that. Without all the money that he just usually throws around.
@Robert Elon could always sidle up to Putin or whatever dictator he likes which would irritate Trump bigly. But destroying Elon’s businesses in the USA (good old expropriation – why not?) will definitely delay whatever nefarious white supremacist strategy Musk has for the rest of humanity.
Hence, I think on one hand this is all bluster from the two and they will publicly make up because they’re too much alike, or Elon will have to sit it out like the rest of us for the next 4 years or wait until Trump gets replaced.
But I have renewed interest in the Epstein papers…
And where is Peter Thiel in all of this? A bit quiet.
@Blogger — Thiel seems to have taken himself out of the political orbit lately. He’s mulling over moving back to NZ permanently, and in the meantime doing the lecture circuit, his favourite topic being the end of days. I hope the admins let me post this article, it’s worth reading…https://unherd.com/2025/05/peter-thiels-visions-of-apocalypse/
@jaded Thiel is behind Palidair or whatever its name is that wants to create a huge national database of our most private info. He’s already gotten billions in contracts. And he’s Vance’s sugar daddy.
I watched with glee. Do you guys think Stephen Miller punched Elon? I do wonder if this is all to put JD Vance in but he’s sooooo unbelievable as the next cult leader in chief. He barely registers except when he’s bitchy to Ukraine and Germany.
The puppet master Peter must be itching to install Vance.
Vance doesn’t have the clout to get this abominable Bill passed — they won’t replace Trump until they get their tax cuts.
Exactly. Is this the beginning of Theil’s (sp?) effort to install Vance?
Trump w/ underage girls is the final straw? I thought making fun of handicap people was the final straw but clearly I was wrong.
The Press loves this because they don’t have to write about the Bill which requires study and thought. It’s why they wanted him to win.
And yes, Musk is right about recession. Remember that Biden handed off a good economy and Trump crapped it out in just a few months. What a nightmare. Still can’t wrap my head around the idiots who voted for this tool.
There is no final straw with Trump. Anyone foolish enough to make a deal with him soon learns the deal is never final. It grows and changes until Trump gets everything he wants and then he dumps you, until he needs you again. Musk will be back when Trump needs his coffers refilled.
Part of me kinda wishes they would install Vance for that very reason: to kill off the cult of personality that the GOP has become. No one, in the US or abroad, is EVER going to give a shit about Vance. No one would ever follow Vance even through the front door of their own home.
And JD Vance was eerily quiet during the entire sh*t storm. Did Usha lock him in his room with his couch after taking away all his electronic devices?
@ Kiki–yeah I just don’t see it either. Vance doesn’t have the gravitas, the celebrity or even the humor that Trump has. He’s dull as dishwater and try-hard AF.
But the MAGA movement has surprised me before so who knows….
More importantly, nobody is afraid of Vance.
The GOP will wait until after the midterms. A VP who moves up before midterms can only run on his own once, which would limit Vance to one term of his own. A VP who moves up after the midterms can run on his own twice for a total of 10 years as President. If we have midterms & the GOP holds Congress, they’ll invoke the 25th Amendment. If the Democrats take Congress, the GOP will put up minimal, token protests to impeachment & removal so they can put the blame on Democrats. All this scheming on the GOP’s part ignores the fact that nobody likes Vance and DeSantis and Rubio are both going to run for the presidency in 2028 so the party isn’t in agreement
The thing with vance is, nobody’s going to follow vance over a cliff as they would with trump. So yeah, let’s go, get rid of trump.
I also read yesterday a wonderful point by point report by Elizabeth Warren on musk’s corruption. I hope we see some indictments coming down the pike, or at least a congressional inquiry.
Ketamine Ken spent nearly 200 million dollars to get humpty elected and has nothing to show for it except a trashed reputation and exposing himself as a Nazi.
He got passed over for a big deal with the Saudis. The EV subsidies that made his company profitable are in that Killer Bill and his cabinet and senior leadership recommendations were COMPLETELY ignored. He wasted months gutting the administrative state in the name of trimming the national debt—and has just now figured out that Trump doesn’t give a fuck about the National debt.
Fuck ketamine Ken.
Let’s add that Tesla stock lost $150 billion in market value and you can’t give away a Cybertruck.
Musk probably doesn’t care all that much about the national debt, either. That was mostly for show—political theater.
He got billions in contracts (unless Trump cancels them), shut down agencies investigating him and got all our info to train his AI with. He’s made out very well.
Highly entertaining, but also scary. These two have serious weapons at hand, and the collateral damage is potentially dangerous.
That said, I am here for this season of “The Real Housewives of MAGA.”
Too much whining. I’d settle for live feed of the Oval Office.
I guess that, once you come to terms with the fact that we are all completely and utterly fucked for the next 4 years (at the minimum), it’s entertaining. And even if it’s cooling down a bit now, it WILL happen again. Every few months, I’d reckon.
You missed the one where Musk asked if Trump was replaced by a body double. Like Trump had insinuated Biden had. That was my favorite.
Ah, yes, the Biden bot, the one that per Jake tapper got dementia & now has cancer. That one. 🙄. Whoever ordered that should get their money back.
It’s so embarrassing that these morons are controlling our govt. But “women are too emotional to run the federal govt” the lying & hateful voting misogynists always say. Yet we are constantly subjected to Felon47s temper tantrums bc intelligent & competent leaders in others countries have spines & refuse to be bullied by him, fElony Musks’ whining bc globally, more & more people are refusing to buy Teslas & his fortune is dwindling, & both morons are using their social media platforms to continuously lie to us & are now bashing each other. And since his DOGE minions/hackers are still operating, Elon definitely installed back doors into many of our govt systems, intelligence agencies & our Treasury Dept (which was the first agency he infiltrated).
This is a hilarious reprieve in this horror show/sh!tshow presidency. I will gladly watch as these 2 immature imbeciles try to destroy each other. Hopefully they will be too busy to fighting each other to implement all of their hateful & evil plans to continue robbing and destroying this country.
This isn’t a cute breakup between best friends. It’s men with too much power who don’t care about the many people who suffer from the careless decisions they make. And, wow, does our country look pathetic and weak. This is shameful, not funny.
So now they’ll investigate musk instead of investigating Biden for having cancer. There’s an idea.
Biden needs a rest from these idiots.
Good time to watch Elon’s private jet movements.
Elizabeth Warren is on it. 👍
I’m cynical so a part of me thinks it’s a complete farce. Even tho I’m not surprised these two would clash. Overall though it doesn’t matter. Nothing is going to happen to stop them trying to destroy the world and actually hurting and killing millions of people so I can’t find it funny.
That’s what I think too. It’s manufactured so that Elon can try and look cool. He wants/needs some street cred desperately to rebuild his businesses. They’re all in love yet. Nothing will come of it, it’s known that he partied with Epstein and his supporters don’t care.
I was skeptical until the Epstein thing. That was pretty far.
I was also skeptical at first but I heard reporting from a Rolling Stones journo that sourced quotes from Trump’s inner circle and now I’m convinced that this is a real feud.
You’re right that it doesn’t matter beyond the hope that this results in that terrible bill not making it past the Senate.
Thanks @Kitten. Good to know. Here’s hoping the bill dies and @lilpeppa40 that as a result less lives are at stake.
That’s cool, Elon. Now tweet about how the assassination attempt was staged.
This was inevitable, and we have been anticipating this fallout. Two pathological liars, malignant narcissistic sociopaths with too much power (Trump) and too much money (Musk), who are both evil to the core, and get off on the cruelty they cause – there was no way they would not come to blows. That being said, they each dropped some truth bombs yesterday. Trump admits that Elon’s billions in governmental subsidies should be cancelled (they absolutely should), Elon acknowledging that Trump wouldn’t have won the 2024 election without his support (probably true) and that Trump won’t release the Epstein files because his name is all over them (probably true). Regardless, these are two corrupt, authoritarian fascists belong in prison, not anywhere near the White House.
Deport Musk. Impeach Trump. That is the win-win for me.
Win-win for everyone.
For all of you hoping that Trump with underage girls is the last straw…I grew up in the extreme far right, religious, at church almost every day of the week, etc. my dad tried to marry me off to a 40-year-old man when I was 16, telling me I was very mature, etc. they don’t really believe in “too young” and often promote marriages and relationships like that to keep control of women. So – don’t hang your hat on that 🙁
I’m so sorry that happened to you.
Yeah, I know there are way too many people who don’t give a toss if Trump was in the Epstein files. I mean, I figured he was. My question is why are we hearing it from Elon and not the journalists whose job it was to report on this during the election.
His name is all over Epstein flight records idk what else people need to see. It’s disheartening that he can be president with all the proof of what he’s done.
I swear to god I remember hearing that his name was mentioned 23 times in the Epstein files but when I Googled I couldn’t find anything. But again, if this didn’t hurt him and only hurt his perceived enemies the Epstein files would have been released by now.
I’m also skeptical that this would hurt him with his followers. Trump was never more right when he said he could shoot someone on Fifth Avenue and he wouldn’t lose any voters.
I was skeptical it wasn’t just a magat play that they put on for some nefarious reason not yet fully revealed (some said because the EV tax credits were being terminated in the big, bad, bill; others that it’s just another distraction). Whatever.
Last I saw yesterday, Musk was agreeing with asshole ackman that “they are better working together for the good of this great country” or some such crap. So will they kiss and makeup?
What a mess.
I hope they destroy each other.
Do I think trump was involved in the underage scene… No. I think Trump was involved in the money scene. There are 3 categories of epstein flight passengers.
3. Underage buyers
2. Celebrities that was used to legitimatize the plane.
1. Money laundering and tax fraud.
I think trump was doing shadow business with epstein, something spooked him, and he cut ties. Trump officially kicked him out of marlago and had him escorted out.
The most damming thing is only 4-5 wealthy people admiting to money shenanigans. Most would rather keep the money and be lumped in with underage buyers. We know about the tax scheme cause one of them told the layout.
There are several reports of Trump r*ping children. The falling out with Trump and Epstein was about real estate.
You’re forgetting, trump is the perv who bought the Teen USA pageant & walked in on those girls as they were changing between events. He was there for all three of your reasons.
Pam Bondi has accused the FBI of withholding documents about Jeffrey Epstein, or at the very least heavily redacting the ones that did get released, so I’m of the opinion that she’s actively protecting Trump from any more incriminating evidence of his relationship with Epstein and underage girls. She’s just as much of a power-hungry, deceitful grifter as any other immoral sycophant in Trump’s orbit.
The Florida Bar Association has accused her of misconduct. We’ll see what happens next for her.
I know, I did a happy dance when I read that!
GOOD!!!
It’s sad how the media swallows Trump’s diversions without a thought to the logic of it or its likely diversionary purposes.
While it’s hard for any normal human to imagine someone who lies with every spoken utterance, our professional reporting class has had more than a decade to learn to staunch Trump’s polluted flow.
As we get further into the chaos, media seems to lose its focus just as the anti democratic forces desire.
*stanch*
I just hope that Musk is not deported before he tells the truth about any election fraud of which he is aware. Remember how Trump said Elon knows voting machines?!
They’d have to denaturalize him before the could deport him. That would take awhile. But I’ve been rooting for it forever. We all know he lied on his visa application multiple times.
What, give him due process? Nah, not necessary.
Two spoiled white male obese drug addicted nepo babies, who have never experienced reasonable consequences for their bad behavior, had a public falling out. Oh my, really? Whoever would have thunk it. Mango is cutting the South Africans, including Thiel, at the knees. He got their money and his hardcore supporters will not turn on him regardless of what he does or what Elon claims. The Evangelicals and poor white rural magats will not accept Vance (who has been awfully quiet during this mess) without mango’s approval, which he will never give. It was darkly funny to watch that mess play out, but this is no way to run a country. The USA is an international laughing stock. But. Tesla will never recover, so there is at least that.
They’ll probably kiss and make up over the weekend.
I don’t believe they have fallen out at all. Musk probably has some grievances, but let’s be real. Musk is not a politician, and probably was frustrated at inbuilt government inertia.
They are on the same team and want the same things – more corporate control, less state assistance and far less unchecked personal freedom.
They ultimately work towards the same ends. Musk bankrolled his campaign for a reason. They’ll meet and sort things out quietly after some public haranguing on both sides.
Let’s not say “the girls are fighting”…
I can’t help but wonder what nefarious thing is being hatched in the background while everyone focuses on these two fools having a lame pissing match.