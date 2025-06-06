People: Duchess Meghan wishes Harry ‘could feel less burdened by the past’

In the fall of 2021, the Duchess of Sussex made a point of referencing “my husband’s family.” She’s done it multiple times over the years – she rarely calls them “the royals” or “my father-in-law” or whatever. She’s distanced herself from all of them, and she now thinks of them as solely connected to Harry, his family from his life before their marriage. That always spoke volumes to me about Meghan being absolutely done with all of them. She maintained relationships with Prince Philip and QEII and that was it – once they were gone, so too was her interest in the lot of ‘em, especially after the way they treated her in the days after QEII’s passing. Well, People Mag has another exclusive from their cover story this week. This one is about how Meghan supports all of Harry’s stuff, but she wishes Harry wasn’t so burdened by all of this royal bullsh-t.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are united in their support of each other, but they view the deep divide with the royal family from different perspectives. “They’re aware of everything going on in England, but they’re being left out of the details — there’s clearly no trust,” a source close to the couple tells PEOPLE in this week’s exclusive cover story. Meghan, who is focused on the future, while Harry has one foot in the past, “is very business about it,” the source says. Through it all, Meghan stands firmly by Harry’s side — supporting him through his ongoing lawsuits and the painful rift with his family, but an insider says Meghan wishes her husband could feel less burdened by the past and more present in the life they’ve built together. The rift between Prince Harry and his father King Charles is five years deep and remains one of the most painful fractures in Charles’ reign. Amid the King’s cancer diagnosis and Harry’s increasingly candid public pleas, the silence between them speaks volumes. “I don’t know how much longer my father has,” Harry told the BBC on May 2 after losing a legal appeal to restore his automatic police protection in the U.K. But it was a more personal admission that landed harder: “He won’t speak to me.”

[From People]

I’ll say this very carefully… I actually think this is an accurate representation of the state of play. Meghan is over all of it, but she loves Harry and supports all of his legal actions and attempts to reconcile with his father. But she also wishes he would just move on and make his peace. That’s what broke my heart with Harry’s BBC interview last month – Harry’s refusal to acknowledge that his father doesn’t give a sh-t about him, that Charles has never cared (this whole time) if Meghan, Harry and their children are in mortal danger. Harry has spent all of this money trying to sue his way into police protection, and it was never going to happen. At a fundamental level, it was never going to happen because Charles never wanted it to happen.