People: Duchess Meghan wishes Harry ‘could feel less burdened by the past’

In the fall of 2021, the Duchess of Sussex made a point of referencing “my husband’s family.” She’s done it multiple times over the years – she rarely calls them “the royals” or “my father-in-law” or whatever. She’s distanced herself from all of them, and she now thinks of them as solely connected to Harry, his family from his life before their marriage. That always spoke volumes to me about Meghan being absolutely done with all of them. She maintained relationships with Prince Philip and QEII and that was it – once they were gone, so too was her interest in the lot of ‘em, especially after the way they treated her in the days after QEII’s passing. Well, People Mag has another exclusive from their cover story this week. This one is about how Meghan supports all of Harry’s stuff, but she wishes Harry wasn’t so burdened by all of this royal bullsh-t.
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are united in their support of each other, but they view the deep divide with the royal family from different perspectives.
“They’re aware of everything going on in England, but they’re being left out of the details — there’s clearly no trust,” a source close to the couple tells PEOPLE in this week’s exclusive cover story.
Meghan, who is focused on the future, while Harry has one foot in the past, “is very business about it,” the source says. Through it all, Meghan stands firmly by Harry’s side — supporting him through his ongoing lawsuits and the painful rift with his family, but an insider says Meghan wishes her husband could feel less burdened by the past and more present in the life they’ve built together.
The rift between Prince Harry and his father King Charles is five years deep and remains one of the most painful fractures in Charles’ reign. Amid the King’s cancer diagnosis and Harry’s increasingly candid public pleas, the silence between them speaks volumes.
“I don’t know how much longer my father has,” Harry told the BBC on May 2 after losing a legal appeal to restore his automatic police protection in the U.K. But it was a more personal admission that landed harder: “He won’t speak to me.”
[From People]
I’ll say this very carefully… I actually think this is an accurate representation of the state of play. Meghan is over all of it, but she loves Harry and supports all of his legal actions and attempts to reconcile with his father. But she also wishes he would just move on and make his peace. That’s what broke my heart with Harry’s BBC interview last month – Harry’s refusal to acknowledge that his father doesn’t give a sh-t about him, that Charles has never cared (this whole time) if Meghan, Harry and their children are in mortal danger. Harry has spent all of this money trying to sue his way into police protection, and it was never going to happen. At a fundamental level, it was never going to happen because Charles never wanted it to happen.
I think she probably wishes he could move on, but gets it, in the same way a lot of us get it. Meghan has a crappy father who’s more interested in making money than being a good parent, and half siblings who seem to actively hate her. But, she has a fantastic mother who has been a strong sense of support for her and has been an obviously good parent her entire life. Harry has neither.
It’s hard to say how his life would have turned out if Diana had lived. A lot of what has formed him as an individual comes from that loss, but a lot was him inherently anyway. Either way, I think if he had the strong support of at least one of his parents a lot of this other stuff would be easier for him to let go of, and I think that’s what she understands most of all.
He has a mother who was Queen of Hearts globally, and I strongly believe this Queendom is with him and his family.
I hope Harry realizes as soon as possible, that whatever he is looking for from his father/brother, they don’t have it to give. Unfortunately he might need to stop hoping for the idea of what it could be, how it could change. may he find peace in his heart and happiness with what the future holds for him and his family.
I think Harry knows far more about his “father” and “family” than anyone on the outside looking in. Harry also knows far more about BRFCo’s Associated press partners (and how to feed them) than me. Pays to remember britmedia that tried mightily to discredit ‘Spare,’ and failed, are now stuck with lifting parts of it and trying to reframe it for $$$$$ and £££££ clicks.
Helps to go back to a solid source: ““Who knows if I’m even your real father? Maybe your real father is in Broadmoor, darling boy! He’d laugh and laugh, though it was a remarkably unfunny joke, given the rumor circulating just then that my actual father was one of Mummy’s former lovers: Major James Hewitt. One cause of this rumor was Major Hewitt’s flaming ginger hair, but another cause was sadism. Tabloid readers were delighted by the idea that the younger child of Prince Charles wasn’t the child of Prince Charles. They couldn’t get enough of this “joke,” for some reason. Maybe it made them feel better about their lives that a young prince’s life was laughable.” (Spare by Prince Harry, p38).
Harry is getting there: it is just taking him time to fully accept that as much as he worships and protects his own children that Charles has never valued him or Will the same way. As a daughter and mother I find Charles’s coldness towards his sons very hard to process and understand and I am just read about them and smh at him and Thomas M. How can you abuse your own flesh and blood this way?
I don’t believe the quote in the People story about Meghan wishing Harry would be present with her and their family because he clearly is a very present father and husband. So I think that part is made up.
As for him continuing to say publicly that he wants reconciliation, I believe part (if not all) of that is simply Harry putting it on public record that HE is open to reconciliation so that his father cannot leaks lies that it’s Harry who won’t speak to him or Harry who doesn’t want to make peace. I don’t think Harry is pining for it as much as getting his side out there that it’s Chuckles who is holding up any/all dialogue between the two.
I disagree. I think Harry know exactly what his father is. He doesn’t want reconciliation, he wants it in print and writing that his father and the government took their security. And the reason is his mum. Charles is responsible for her death.
That part!
Agree. Harry knows that Chuck killed his mother – directly by removing her security.
How compelling was that “in the event of my death” note from Diana and released by her lawyers Mischon de Raya? “Car accident” – how much more obvious can it be?
Harry lives, his family lives, Chuck will die soon enough.
I agree with this. Harry is ensuring that Charles knows that if anything happens to him or Meghan or their kids, the world will know who’s culpable.
AMEN. Any shocks Harry got are in the past. He is under no illusions as to who his father is. I’m going to consider this clickbait by People mag. The giveaway was the tabloid narrative: “there’s no trust” (in H+M) when KP and BP have been leaking sh*t about them to People mag for YEARS.
💯
Harry’s a Virgo. And I think he said in the BBC interview that when he sees an injustice he has to do something. He sees how his kids are treated as an injustice. Bc it is. Would it be better for his MH to let it go? Absolutely. But the Windsors are always going to find ways to pick at Harry. Through the passports or whatever little thing they can do. I think Harry sees his family for what they are but he’s still frustrated and disappointed by them. It’s gotta be a process to move past that. And I’m sure Meghan wants him to feel a lightness of being and letting go. That said, this is an old story from People that’s randomly being brought out again so I’m side-eyeing.
Exactly this, Blurbb! I said something similar above before I saw your comment. I think all of Harry’s comments are just for public record. He knows exactly who is father is!
I think he knows who his father is but still wishes his father was different, and that I think that’s the part that he’s just now starting to reconcile – that Charles is charles and he’s not going to change. I think Harry accepts William as William and knows he is never going to change, but I think he was holding out for hope for Charles – that something would make Charles say “oh i’ve messed up.” And that’s never going to happen. and I think Harry is there now but I think it took a while, and I think that’s understandable. Who wants to admit that their only living parent just doesn’t care about them? I don’t even think Charles hates Harry (I think William does), I think Charles just has a blank space in his head/heart where there used to be Harry.
i’ve said this before on here but I grew up with a horrible sister – mentally ill, alcoholic/drug abuser, verbally and emotionally abusive, etc. She died over 10 years ago and I still miss “her” but not how she actually was….I miss the idea of having a sister. I hear someone talk about their sister and how close they are or something and it makes me sad, because the reality is that we were NEVER, EVER going to have that. I spent most of my childhood hoping that she would “get better” and stop hating me and that one day she’d be normal and we’d be those sisters in a movie or a sitcom. That was NEVER EVER going to happen and it took me years to fully come to terms with that.
I feel like Harry is in a similar spot with his father. He misses “his father” but not necessarily Charles. He’s coming to terms with the idea that he is NEVER EVER going to have the relationship with his father that he would like to have, and there is a lot of grieving that goes along with that, especially bc he doesn’t have a mother to help fill the blank the way Meghan does.
Fundamentally, Harry is a royalist. I keep hoping he will snap out of his delusion over love of Meghan but it hasn’t happened yet.
I feel Meghan and hold the same wish as she does that Harry would move on. But I get it, when you are on the outside like I am you can only see the distress this is causing him and how his father has moved on creating as much havoc as possible for the son he has discarded. Maybe when his father dies, he will be able to finally move on.
I have heard that for however many years you are in a cult it takes that many to completely deconstruct. His whole identity is woven into royalty and country and the good that it brings. To try to untangle the bad and good parts of that role is no easy feat. He has done the first and sometimes hardest part (other than the willingness to leave) and that is find financial security. Also finding a community is so much harder than it looks.
I am an old white woman but I can’t tell you how much relief, joy and awe I had as I watched the black community (including black twitter) circle the wagons and save that poor boy from certain death. They came with receipts, they came with love and support and they came with protection.
There is no other choice than to support someone as they make the journey out of a terrible place. He has Meghan and his kids to keep him grounded, he is living in the US where royalty is not at all admired or revered. They are ugly Kardashians at best. UK is our friend and we will be respectful, but its in our DNA and origin story to not be impressed by birthrate credentials.
Lovely sentiment.
ugh birthright** not birthrate
Harry’s father is one of the most powerful men in the world, has a national intelligence service in his back pocket. It is a little different from having a crappy father who talks sh*t about you to the tabloids for money. He can actually hurt him and his family and his tabloids buddies would write lies about what really happened gladly. Both H&M are smart and know who Charles is. I am sure Harry has still emotional bond to his father, but he knows they are trying to destroy his family. He said so in one of his court appearances, which was struck out from the record by the judge.
Which publication reported this?
I remember reading it here from one of the court articles.
His father is only powerful in the UK, everywhere else he is just a tabloid fixture.
She’s in an ideal position for helping him focus on the present. She too faced the same thing with her father, for the same reason. She had to cut off her own father, not out of the spite he deserved, but because any contact with her father could put her and her family in mortal danger, and she couldn’t risk that. So she cut the cord, realizing her husband and children were her priority. Harry needs to do the same thing. He’s maybe 80% of the way there, but the latest court loss should make him realize that communication with his father will put his wife and children into mortal danger. They have already experienced that danger when their security was lifted and their location leaked. And the NY chase. Both Thomas and Charles are weak men surrounded by bullies and users—tabloid rats for Thomas, royal gray men for Charles.
It’s amazing to me how much in common their paternal strife has. There’s a thin line between royalty and old sex pest at the end of the day. They are bonded by the utter failures of their fathers in their times of greatest need. Who else could understand the pain of that who hasn’t lived it? This is the great love story of the 21st century thus far. The royals are just the villian side characters. Even their own tabloids are telling that story without realizing it. The only royals worth discussing are the Sussexes. They’re at the top of the call sheet. The wales and the king and his horse are supporting characters. Poor Sophie and Edward are “second woman with hat” and “befuddled man” way down at the bottom of the credits.
Lanne, agree with your entire comment!
I was thinking about this the other day. It could also be the tactically Harry’s positioning himself that he was not the one that refused to make amends. That could be somewhat of a strategic choice for the history books if you’re looking at it from a PR perspective. That said it’s eminently clear that Charles is a garbage person and the only person he’s ever cared about is himself his petty insecurities And then Camilla. Everyone else is a prop in his machinations. Harry is better off without him.
Meghan lived in Harry’s world for a couple of years as an outsider. She can never truly get his upbringing, nor can anyone else commenting on him every day. Easy to say. Meghan had a life apart from her family, Harry’s life WAS his family. Also he was reported on, lied about daily since he was born. He knew his father and brother threw him under the bus regularly. Meghan didn’t live the hardest part, when his mother died, when he was put on display on front of millions. But I’m sure she wants him to move on. Harry needs to do what is best for him. People say endlessly Harry needs to move on. He needs to do what he needs to do. I don’t judge either of them for any choices they’ve made. It’s their life.
I mean, that is a little misleading. His life was his work, which was the palace work. He has rarely seen his father or his brother outside of work engagements. He also left UK as much as possible and found a family in other countries where he spent his time. Before Meghan, he wrote that he isolated himself and spent a lot of time alone watching TV if not working.
I agree. As traumatic as those few years were for Meghan, at least she was able to go back to her home town and the world with which she was familiar. Harry was stripped of everything. His status and wealth made the transition easier logistically, but maybe not emotionally.
Harry also benefited from that world in a way that Meghan never could, being a blood royal and most importantly, white. People don’t give up priviledge willingly.
I think Harry is getting there, but he also wants people to see that he tried. That he’s not the villain, that he put in the work and tried to reconcile — or hell, with the security nonsense, he was just trying to create circumstances that would facilitate reconciliation; the necessary conversations would be a lot simpler if Harry and his family could, you know, actually visit the country safely and be in the same room as his father.
But speaking as someone who also lost my mom at a very young age, I can’t imagine how difficult it must be to let go of your sole remaining parent. Thank God my dad is wonderful, but I could absolutely see myself struggling to come to terms with it and let him go if he wasn’t.
At any rate, Harry is fortunate to have such a compassionate and patient wife in Meghan. I really admire the way she supports him through all of this.
I think Harry knows what kind of father he got when he favored the tampon queen over his children. I think he is bound by duty to his grand parents and the way he was raised and let it go is much harder for him. Meghan can let things go because she was not raised in this mess. Her mess is easier to walk away and also she was and is an independent woman. I think Harry wants everything printed in court papers so he can see it and people will know how awful these Royals are. For his children to know he tried his best to protect them and there will be no misunderstanding. Duty is ingrained in his being by who he is and as a soldier. It is not as easy. We still love our mean and insensitive parents and it is a journey to get there and be at peace.
We’ve heard this before haven’t we? I swear we heard this exact same story in People months ago. So it’s being brought out again. I guess I’d ask why now. Two days ago we got a video of Harry and Meghan being hilarious and very very present in that baby mama dance. And now we’re getting this story about the couple having different perspectives. An old story that is being recycled bc we’ve heard this before. Just after the video got 30m views. Okaaay.
My eyes widened when Harry indicated countries around the world were encouraged not provide security gor the Sussex’s . It looks like they are being set up for an ‘accident’ at some opportune time.
That’s why he has to put it all on the record. Getting it spelled out provides insurance that the worst won’t happen. But if the worst happens fingers can be pointed in the right direction. The New York car chase was a set up. It may have been a rehearsal. It may happen again. Everyone should be clear on what they’re dealing with.
It seems such a strange thing for the King to have done, didn’t he realise how awful it made him look, to actually ask another country not to provide his son with security.
Charles is deeply flawed, but wholeheartedly believes that he is superior to everyone else, divinely anointed to never “put a foot wrong”. His sons mean very little to this dogsh*t person, other than Pegs continuing the family legacy. But Charles is an empty, amoral, immoral person who doesn’t GAF about his children and grandchildren, especially Harry and his family.
No one will ever convince Charles that he was wrong in any of this. He will go to his grave, assured of his correctness regarding Harry and Meghan.
Listen, SunnySide Up, Chuck comes from a very long line of brutal forbears, who often murdered & imprisoned their relatives to in order to seize the crown. NOTHING evil is beyond their conduct! Chuck has already made sure his ex-wife, Diana, was eventually killed. Its not beyond him that he’s plotting to cause harm to Prince Harry & his family. Prince Harry is aware of that & is making sure he & his family are protected as best he can.
And Chuck is also a weak, insecure, but entitled King. He can’t bear to see the successes of Prince Harry & Meghan on the world stage.
I believe deep inside Harry is still hoping and longing for reconciliation. I also believe that Harry needs to go to this process of discovering the truth to be able to move on. Harry needs to know what happened in regards to security, leaking information or hacking of his phone. Harry does not trust what he was told by his family and the palace. Harry needs to know.
I really hope Harry can finally move on after his lawsuit against the DM is finalised.
This is not a new story. People is getting like the DM repeating old stories for clicks. As for Harry, he’s grown up in a cult and I think he’s still working through that. I’m sure his therapist is helping him with that. It think he’ll get there in the end. Maybe this last episode is helping him.
Would love to know who the “source” is, probably created out of the writer’s brain.
While estrangement can be hard, and painful, it is nothing compared to the hundreds of betrayals, disappointments, hurts that led up to it, occurring over years from childhood on, as a parent repeatedly chooses to prioritize, value, chase something other than their child in ways that cause harm.
Both Harry and Meghan have lived that, suffered the pain and the dangers that it brought, dished out repeatedly by their selfish, cruel excuses for fathers.
They miraculously found each other, and turned towards each other to get through it and have built a new family and home together.
Because Harry’s family is an entire institution, because his father has a Navy and security services and PR machine and press at his disposal, it’s more complicated. But Harry seems to understand the lay of the land, knows who he’s dealing with and is taking a long view – building a historical record of the facts of what he and his precious wife and children have experienced, the actions of his father, The Firm. His kids will never wonder if Harry tried, honest historians will know.
As painful as it’s all been, Good King Harry can sleep well at night, knowing he’s done the best he could, that his father and brother have made their choices, safe with his true family in a home and life he and Meghan built. That seems what all his actions regarding his FOO have been about over the last few years: getting facts on the record, making clear he’s not been the problem, keeping the door open for one last time so the world could witness Charles slam it shut. That’s done now.
My sense is the Sussexes are entering a new era, looking forward.
How does People know what Meghan is thinking , I would like to know .
If anything harry would have nightmares about his father. Stepmother and the keens.
I don’t believe this is an article that is genuinely exclusive, as in something they got from anyone linked to the Sussexes or in the know about what they think or want. I think this is an article where People is trying to do the palaces bidding and inserting what they assume is the case but don’t have any real Sussex sources. People hasn’t been trustworthy for years and they too often throw in their own or palace spins in articles about Harry and Meghan. How can it be an exclusive from Harry or Meghan with no names or spokesperson speaking to them? Meghan wouldn’t share her emotions about people she hasn’t spoken about in years, so why would she share it with People magazine through unnamed people who People magazine can’t even tell us how they are associated with her or Harry? We know from Meghan’s own mouth in the Oprah interview that she didn’t want Harry to decide for himself about his own relationship with Charles because she knows the pain of losing a father in this whole ordeal and didn’t want to be part of such a difficult decision that only Harry can make. Her letter to Charles and her response to the lies told about that letter exchange has shown that Meghan has wiped her hands with those people and it’s up to Harry to go through his own journey to make decisions on his relationship with them, including his father. Meghan will support him either way, but it isn’t her decision to make and that’s what this article seems to be ignoring. It also ignores the fact that Harry reference to his father not having long wasn’t necessarily a reference to his cancer but about life in general, especially now knowing about how Charles was trying to mess with their children’s passports and HRHs. Not only does Meghan have Instagram and has given several interviews recently, so why would she have unnamed and faceless sources for an article that doesn’t even sound like it deserves to be a cover story? What’s the point of this article with People? I think this is another made up exclusive by People. They just celebrated their daughter’s birthday, she’s releasing new product and restocking, had a great interview with Ms. Tina and have so much going on this month for both of them, so this doesn’t make sense to be from them when they have so much more to discuss.
Agree with all of this. There are times when Harry and Meghan do brief to People, sure. But I don’t think that is the case here.
There are no new facts.
Agree. Meghan is not briefing her inner thoughts to any magazine.
Exactly. This is a spin of a people article last year when it was talking about Harry’s court cases including his security case being a barrier for reconciliation for his relatives. It said something like Meghan wishes he would let these cases go & live in the present but she knows he loves her & the kids too much (ie he was pursuing case for police protection in uk for his family’s safety too).
I’m not even sure the article had any new info so not sure why it was billed as an exclusive. It seems clear since not going to the coronation & not mentioning them since 2022 that Meghan is over her husband’s relatives. I suspect she’s really disgusted with Charles especially. I remember during their CBS parents network interview Meghan said as parents all you want to do is protect your child & that could easily have also been a pointed comment towards Charles & Thomas markle. in the Oprah interview when she was talking about them removing security she was like she’s accepted her & Archie weren’t a priority but least they (Charles) could do was protect Harry.
Harry mentioned in the dealbook interview that he had learned a lot through discovery which was shocking & same with the recent bbc interview. I can imagine there’s a lot of grieving to discovering your close relatives don’t want you safe. But as some said Meghan at least has her mother still. Harry doesn’t & he has a parent that is sick AND is head of state. as we’ve seen with security & this passport stuff- Charles has significant influence over Harry & his family’s ability to move through this world. That’s not the same as Thomas & that’s why it is more complicated & something he can just move on from. I understand why Harry responded how he did in the bbc interview
This is not a new story. It is from the time when they were trying to convince the public that divorce is imminent and Harry and Meghan are not on the same page. It might ring true but I will never believe Meghan would brief People magazine concern trolling Harry.
Both of them were betrayed by their fathers although in different ways. Yet, Meghan has made a clean break while Harry struggles with it. It’s true Meghan still has one parent very present in her life so that could be part of the reason it was easier for her. But I also think Harry is still very attached to his royal identity and is very much a monarchist. Meghan probably sees the flaws in monarchy more clearly than Harry and may wish he would let it all go for his sake and their nuclear family’s sake.
I don’t believe that Harry is a monarchist, at least not in the normal sense of being a monarchist. I think even when he was there in the UK he saw the potential of what good it could do if the monarch and those within the institution were genuinely good people who cared to do good in the world. He’s spoken before about how them not acknowledging what they’ve done within the family and in the commonwealth as a whole was important for them to progress with the times. Them needing to acknowledge their part regarding racism and colonialism. I think he’s shown us, and Meghan as well, through their work and focus while in the UK and since moving to the U.S. that their better at being royals because their focus is for genuinely helping others. I think he had a better relationship with the Queen because she wasn’t like Charles and William where they use the media to tear others down for their benefit, instead of focusing on the people.
Harry has stated that he believes in the monarchy and is not a republican. However much he may want the monarchy to be about doing good things for others, that is not its purpose, now or ever. The monarchy exists to cement inequality in society. It is the ultimate feature of the aristocracy. It’s purpose is to uphold the class system and reject meritocracy in society’s most important institutions. Even as some of its worst aspects have been softened for modern society, it remains a pillar of inequality in British life. And here in the States, we now have Trump and MAGA trying to replicate the British class system or something very similar to it. It can never be reformed into something democratic or fair because it upholds the idea of the specialness of members of certain families and their innate superiority to people not from those families. I believe that Harry is a good man with very good intentions but he has not yet wrapped his head around the notion that he and his family are not, in fact, special people. He thinks they should use that specialness for good while other family members like his brother don’t care about using it except for their own benefit. But they’re still both monarchists. They are not a family but an institution. Harry is trapped by the institution which he keeps seeing as a family.
What Harry’s doing is ‘deconstruction’ and it takes a long time. He was lied to from the day he was born and he needs to confront all the lies.
I think Harry is somehow mourning the loss of the connection with his Windsor family, not the institution of the monarchy. That live he’s not aspiring anymore. But he is realising that all the Windsor family connections will be gone in just a few years, if not mounts.
When he left for the US, their was still the bond and occasional contacts with his grandparents. Now he’s not talking to his father and brother, and possible – over the last years – those two have forbidden or discouraged other family members to connect with the Montecito royals. I don’t think Harry cares much for the loss of his brother, but much so for not talking to his father. I think he at least wants to resolve some of the things that have caused the rift between them, before Chucky dies. And I also think that it’s kicking in that he will be an orphan soon, with a lunatic brother on the throne, who will do anything to make his and his wife and kid’s lives a hell.
I don’t think that Meghan realises fully enough how problematic jealous and vindictive Willy will be. I’m getting the impression the she looks at her new life and newly found freedom too much through rose glasses, whilst Harry has some major thing to worry about, future wise. As much as Harry, so far, has been able to navigating through Charles and his gray suits’ punishments and evilness, I think that he realises that his brother and his beardmen will be more difficult to deal with – they will be even more brutal towards him and his family. And those prospects must weigh heavy on his heart at times.
Something else that allways keeps Harry alerted is security to keep his family safe (the annual bill is a hefty one), because he knows what his family (and those acting on their behalf) are capable of.
So, eventhough the Sussexes have ascaped hell and are happy with their new life and family most of the time, I can fully understand that Harry is still dealing with so much stuff and is in constand alert mode of any reshenanigans his UK family is up to, because that family have their yesmen and tentackles everywhere, and are always on the lookout to hurt them in any way possible.
I think that the public is finally seeing all the BS Harry has to deal with those people over there and with the ways they constantly put up obstacles. I find this incredibly presumptuous to speculate on what either Meghan or Harry feel regarding his family. What’s the point of this?
This is absolute BS. The idea that you can’t be happy in the present if you are dealing with sh*t from your past is BS. Harry filed these lawsuits years ago. He is not in charge of the court schedule. So they are reaching their conclusion now. That doesn’t mean he’s been wallowing in the past. Does that guy in the baby mama video look like he is not living in the present? I believe that Harry is pursuing these past grievances so that he can know the truth and so that everything will be public. Also, his family actions and their collusion with the media put him, meghan and their children lives in danger on a daily basis. That is a very present issue. I think Meghan has moved on from directly stating her own version like she did with Oprah and in the doc. But the idea that she is unconcerned about her safety and the safety of her children is ridiculous. The idea that she is unconcerned about the truth being known about how she was mistreated is ridiculous. And to imply that Harry is not a present husband and father is despicable. This is just another attempt to create a divide between Harry and Meghan like the she’s only focus on making money; he’s only focused on philanthropy narrative. The their getting divorced narrative has gotten old so they are being more subtle in trying to create some dissatisfaction in their relationship.
This articulates how I feel about this article. Something seems so off and distasteful about it. This article feels forced and they are trying to once again slip in this separate lives narrative. They act as if people can’t have multiple things going on at once. We don’t know how Meghan feels about the UK, the process Harry is going through or her own father because she’s not discussing it. She is living in the present but she’s not an idiot either. We know what she’s doing and what Harry has said on record. The rest is putting words in their mouths. This seems like an invasion of privacy.
Yeah, I agree with this. I think Meghan wants nothing to do with his family or the country. She probably also wants her children to not have anything to do with them as well. But I do feel like Harry wouldn’t mind reconciling with them. At least with his Father, providing some of his conditions are met.
Charles is not going to change I don’t think he’s trustworthy when it comes to harry and meghan.
This reads fake because no way Meghan said that Harry, her husband is not present in their lives because of his family back in the UK. That’s not how she rolls even a little. But also, they said this same mess last year with her being the one talking about she wishes that Harry would let go of the security mess in the UK. I doubt it. I think that’s the RF and courtiers saying it.
I agree. I don’t believe that Meghan or anyone attached to her would ever say that Harry of all people isn’t present in hers and their children’s lives. She has spoken publicly about how much he loves her and their children and even the post for Lilibet’s birthday and Archie’s show how present he is as a father and husband. They have constant date nights with each other because he’s a present husband. We have photos of him surfing and boating with his children. The documentary showed how he plays with them and is a very present dad. He confirmed that he isn’t on speaking terms with his dad or his brother so how exactly does People magazine explain him focusing so heavily on his family in the UK to the point that he can’t be present for the family that’s right there with him giving him the family (in his own words) he’s always wanted?
(God it’s been a while since I’ve commented!!)
I do agree with some of the commenters above that it’s going to take Harry longer than people would like for him to move on 10000%. This isn’t just a family or even old job for Harry but his whole life. Until 2020, this was all Harry knew and it was all he was ever going to know. In the grand scheme of things, 5 years isn’t much compared to 35 years.
But honestly speaking, he has moved on by a lot. He has stated multiple times he’s happy. Harry really only goes to the UK if he’s got a very important engagement/court case appearance. That doesn’t look like a man living in the past to me.
Even if Harry stated that he wanted reconciliation, he also was very clear on how it has to be done. I personally believe it was their last chance and he is done with them. As for the People article, been Canadian where we have very strict rules about sources, I always have a problem when they are anonymous and I find this story hard to believe as they are very private. Also, it could be an educated guess.
It’s rare that we mortals get to witness Divine Retribution but clearly there is no better example of it in all the world than the punishment of Charles III and his fame-hungry circle of royal persons.
But the lesson appears to fall on deaf, racist ears convinced that Harry’s love of a mixed race woman, so emblematic of the Commonwealth in this troubled world, is the cause of all privations.
I agree with you Julie that People magazine using sources for this article makes it even less believable. The sources being nameless and them not suggesting how they know or connected to Meghan or Harry makes it even less believable. They are talking about how a wife feels about her husband and have no credible sources, names or evidence that this information is even legit. I think as others have suggested this is People magazine trying to make it appear that they aren’t a unit in everything they do, even though we have seen that these two are the most cohesive couple in everything they do. I often think about how when Philip died and Meghan was heavily pregnant she was doing the necessary research and planning to make sure that he was able to fly to the UK as soon as possible, get tested for Covid and be able to attend his grandfather’s funeral. They are a real unit and their personalities blend so perfectly that it’s why they do and accomplish so much together as a couple, parents and work partners.
I think being part of a family that is also royal and also a firm means that being part of that family is more complicatedly intertwined with your sense of self. He’s a son and a brother and a prince and a former employee of the crown/granny. Which makes it more difficult to separate yourself from the family (and it’s always painful, including for Meghan).