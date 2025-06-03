People: King Charles’s refusal to speak to Prince Harry could ‘damage his legacy’

Something interesting has been happening for months: more and more, people are calling out King Charles for being a terrible father, and they’re saying outright that his treatment of Prince Harry will define his reign. Even the NY Times devoted some coverage to it, and the “Sandringham Summit” documentary (which was released a few days ago) basically pointed to the terrible deal orchestrated by Charles and Prince William as the root of all of these Sussex problems. No one’s buying Charles’s frequent attempts to paint himself as the injured party, or the palace’s attempts to treat Harry like the leak-prone side. Well, People Magazine has the father and son’s royal rift on their cover this week. Just know that if Harry had not gone to Shanghai, the story would have been “Charles snubbed Harry in North America.” Some highlights:
Charles’s Canadian trip: “He could give a master class in diplomatic relations,” Ailsa Anderson, former press secretary to Queen Elizabeth, tells PEOPLE in this week’s cover story. But another challenge looms — one no speech can fix: his fractured relationship with his son, who told the BBC in May: “I don’t know how much longer my father has… He won’t speak to me.”
Harry was meant to be a lieutenant: The man Charles called his “darling boy” was meant to be “one of his reliable lieutenants he could call on to support the monarchy,” says royal historian Dr. Ed Owens, author of After Elizabeth: Can the Monarchy Save Itself?
The Dithering King: While William remains firmly estranged from Harry and Meghan, some royal observers believe it’s King Charles — head of the Church of England and a longtime advocate for unity — who should take the first step. But inside palace walls, hesitation reigns. At times, there has been a desire to reconnect — but “the underlying issue is trust,” says royal biographer Sally Bedell Smith. “The King and William don’t trust Harry and Meghan with any kind of confidential conversation.”
Charles surrounds himself with people who urge him to be a terrible father: Charles, insiders say, isn’t surrounded by voices encouraging reconciliation. William has shown no interest in extending an olive branch, and Queen Camilla, 77 — sharply criticized in Spare — “stays out of it,” says a source. Even senior aides like Clive Alderton, also mentioned in Harry’s memoir, are unlikely to push for a personal outreach. “There is not a good angel in his ear to say, ‘Be a good dad and make the first move,’” says Valentine Low, author of the upcoming book Power and the Palace.
Harry’s BBC interview: “It wasn’t meant to be an attack, but it would be seen as one,” Low says. “It makes Charles reaching out even harder.”
Charles’s health: “If you have that level of breach in a family, and you are estranged, you run that risk every day of having something unfathomable to deal with,” says Catherine Mayer, author of Charles: The Heart of a King. “There is so much baggage there that the idea that one meeting would resolve everything is ridiculous. But having some contact would seem better than none.”
Charles’s legacy: Low warns that the split could “potentially damage [Charles’] legacy.” Still, he believes most people can separate the private drama from his public role: “This is a family rift rather than a constitutional rift — it’s what happens to families. Both sides have to reach a point where they realize they can’t carry on as they are.”
It’s the hope that kills you: “I would like to think the King will take that step toward reconciliation with Harry in due course,” Owens says.
[From People]
While it’s obvious to all of us who have followed this saga for years, I find it interesting that People Mag’s commentators point out that Charles isn’t surrounded by people advising him to speak to his son. Does Charles hear or acknowledge the growing narrative that he’s a terrible father and his treatment of the Sussexes will define his legacy as king? Does Charles simply not understand that people realize that HE is the problem, that HE threw away his relationships with his son, his biracial daughter-in-law and two grandchildren out of short-sighted jealousy? And that he still refuses to even see his grandkids or speak to his younger son? As always, Diana had his number – he never had the temperament for the top job. And Camilla neighing in his ear about the Sussexes hasn’t helped either.
Cover courtesy of People, additional pics courtesy of Cover Images.
-
-
AUSTRALIA & NEW ZEALAND RIGHTS ONLY, London, – 2/14/2018
Prince Charles, the Prince of Wales, and Prince Harry at a coral reef health and resilience meeting in London. 71.
-PICTURED: Prince Charles, Prince Harry
-PHOTO by: www.INSTARimages.com
-Instar_AUS_PrCharles_PrHarry_MMarkle_Coral_Reef_Meeting_London_20095
Editorial Rights Managed Image – Please contact www.INSTARimages.com for licensing fee and rights: North America Inquiries: email sales@instarimages.com or call 212.414.0207 – UK Inquiries: email ben@instarimages.com or call + 7715 698 715 – Australia Inquiries: email sarah@instarimages.com.au or call +02 9660 0500 Ð for any other Country, please email sales@instarimages.com. Image or video may not be published in any way that is or might be deemed defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene / Please consult our sales department for any clarification or question you may have – http://www.INSTARimages.com reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this image or video. If you are in violation of our intellectual property you may be liable for actual damages, loss of income, and profits you derive from the use of this image or video, and where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or statutory damage.
Featuring: Prince Charles, Prince Harry
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 14 Feb 2018
Credit: www.INSTARimages.com
**AUSTRALIA & NEW ZEALAND RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
AUSTRALIA & NEW ZEALAND RIGHTS ONLY, London, – 2/14/2018
Prince Charles, the Prince of Wales, and Prince Harry at a coral reef health and resilience meeting in London. 71.
-PICTURED: Prince Charles, Prince Harry
-PHOTO by: www.INSTARimages.com
-Instar_AUS_PrCharles_PrHarry_MMarkle_Coral_Reef_Meeting_London_20096
Editorial Rights Managed Image – Please contact www.INSTARimages.com for licensing fee and rights: North America Inquiries: email sales@instarimages.com or call 212.414.0207 – UK Inquiries: email ben@instarimages.com or call + 7715 698 715 – Australia Inquiries: email sarah@instarimages.com.au or call +02 9660 0500 Ð for any other Country, please email sales@instarimages.com. Image or video may not be published in any way that is or might be deemed defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene / Please consult our sales department for any clarification or question you may have – http://www.INSTARimages.com reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this image or video. If you are in violation of our intellectual property you may be liable for actual damages, loss of income, and profits you derive from the use of this image or video, and where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or statutory damage.
Featuring: Prince Charles, Prince Harry
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 14 Feb 2018
Credit: www.INSTARimages.com
**AUSTRALIA & NEW ZEALAND RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
AUSTRALIA & NEW ZEALAND RIGHTS ONLY, London, – 2/14/2018
Prince Charles, the Prince of Wales, and Prince Harry at a coral reef health and resilience meeting in London. 71.
-PICTURED: Prince Charles, Prince Harry
-PHOTO by: www.INSTARimages.com
-Instar_AUS_PrCharles_PrHarry_MMarkle_Coral_Reef_Meeting_London_200912
Editorial Rights Managed Image – Please contact www.INSTARimages.com for licensing fee and rights: North America Inquiries: email sales@instarimages.com or call 212.414.0207 – UK Inquiries: email ben@instarimages.com or call + 7715 698 715 – Australia Inquiries: email sarah@instarimages.com.au or call +02 9660 0500 Ð for any other Country, please email sales@instarimages.com. Image or video may not be published in any way that is or might be deemed defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene / Please consult our sales department for any clarification or question you may have – http://www.INSTARimages.com reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this image or video. If you are in violation of our intellectual property you may be liable for actual damages, loss of income, and profits you derive from the use of this image or video, and where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or statutory damage.
Featuring: Prince Charles, Prince Harry
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 14 Feb 2018
Credit: www.INSTARimages.com
**AUSTRALIA & NEW ZEALAND RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
AUSTRALIA & NEW ZEALAND RIGHTS ONLY, London, – 2/14/2018
Prince Charles, the Prince of Wales, and Prince Harry at a coral reef health and resilience meeting in London. 71.
-PICTURED: Prince Charles, Prince Harry
-PHOTO by: www.INSTARimages.com
-Instar_AUS_PrCharles_PrHarry_MMarkle_Coral_Reef_Meeting_London_20091
Editorial Rights Managed Image – Please contact www.INSTARimages.com for licensing fee and rights: North America Inquiries: email sales@instarimages.com or call 212.414.0207 – UK Inquiries: email ben@instarimages.com or call + 7715 698 715 – Australia Inquiries: email sarah@instarimages.com.au or call +02 9660 0500 Ð for any other Country, please email sales@instarimages.com. Image or video may not be published in any way that is or might be deemed defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene / Please consult our sales department for any clarification or question you may have – http://www.INSTARimages.com reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this image or video. If you are in violation of our intellectual property you may be liable for actual damages, loss of income, and profits you derive from the use of this image or video, and where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or statutory damage.
Featuring: Prince Charles, Prince Harry
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 14 Feb 2018
Credit: www.INSTARimages.com
**AUSTRALIA & NEW ZEALAND RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
USA Rights Only – London, UK -20190404- Celebrities attend the global premiere of Netflix’s Our Planet, held at the Natural History Museum.
-PICTURED: Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Sir David Attenborough, Charles, Prince of Wales, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex
-PHOTO by: Anwar Hussein/PA Images/INSTARimages.com
-42159452.jpg
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact Instar Images LLC for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207 This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. Instar Images LLC reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
Featuring: Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Sir David Attenborough, Charles, Prince of Wales, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex
Where: London, England, United Kingdom
When: 04 Apr 2019
Credit: Anwar Hussein/PA Images/INSTARimages.com
**USA Rights Only**
-
Maybe Charles needs Michael Sheen to give him a talking to.
What “legacy”? KC3’s legacy is already a dumpster fire at this point.
Charles spent his entire life preparing to be king and he’s terrible at the job.
This! What legacy? Oh the legacy of exploiting a 19 year old as a brooding mare while you keep screwing your married ex? The legacy of emotionally abusing your wife because she wanted you to not cheat on her? The legacy of leaving your ex wife for dead ? The legacy of trying to turn your son against his deceased mother, who can’t defend herself to the point even he called her paranoid? The legacy of allowing your mistress to go.on a redemption arc by feeding stores to the press about your son? The legacy of denying your biracial daughter in-law mental health treatment? The legacy of worrying your grandchild’s skin would be too dark,? The legacy of refusing security to your unborn grandchild? The legacy of evicting your son and his wife and family from their UK home after they paid you for the renos? The legacy of leaving your own son for dead by pulling his security? The legacy of accepting bags of shady cash? The legacy of turning a blind eye to your brother being a pedophile and racist? The legacy of having a big showy coronation when the UK is in financial crisis? What EXACTLY is there to be proud of here?
How about his refusal to speak to his son is beyond petty and childish? Why are men in power such #%#*ing babies? **cough Trump** cough stupid king Chuck**
Yes people are coming out and criticizing Chuckles for the shit father he is and it’s about time. Yes he is surrounded by those who keep the one sided feud going. As for Horsilla staying out of it I call horseshit on that. She is a home and family wrecker she is in deep in keeping Chuckles from doing the right thing!
I believe Camilla is to blame for encouraging Charles to pit one son against the other. Is William incandescent with rage because Charles/ Camilla is stoking the fire? Some narcissistic parents feel they need to control by having their children do battle for them, such as Charles saying, “it’s not me who doesn’t want to reconcile with Harry, it’s William who won’t allow it.”
Camilla is out for her children and grandchildren. Charles probably spends much time with them.
Charles is the King, he should tell his elder son to shut up, if it really is William who is stopping him.
It has been said many times that Charles does not like when people disagree with him. He does not want to be told hard truths – and so he has surrounded himself with yes men. People are not encouraging him to talk to his youngest son because Charles does not want to hear it – and I bet that if someone does raises the subject to him, Charles will not react well.
Chuck reads the papers so as long as the rats support (and influence) him, there will be no change towards Harry.
Did his advisors tell him to cancel the lease on FC or was that his own pettiness? QE or KC could have stepped in at Sandringham and offered the half-in where he and Meghan could have done things similar to the York Princesses and their hubbies. I wonder if Charles engineered that on his own or with advice or if QE was so gone by that point that she couldn’t say, “hey, half-in works for other RF members.” Di and H&M will over-shadow everything with Charles.
I’m calling it (even though it’s so macabre to say) Charles is dying soon and the rota knows that in an ineffective and unremarkable reign, a reconciliation with Harry (and a photo to go with it) is the only saving grace.
And a public apology by Charles plus his giving them security and giving back their UK residence.
Chuck, suck it up, grow a pair, and call your son.
Charles legacy will be Diana and Harry and how he treated them for different reasons. He ought to remember that most constitutional monarchs are not remembered fondly by the general population (with the exception of those with extremely long reigns such as Victoria and Elizabeth II). If he wants any kind of legacy he will make up with his son and visit his mixed race grandchildren.
its interesting bc i think it took charles decades post-Diana to overcome that legacy PR wise – for people to stop just constantly associating him as the man who cheated on Diana etc. and he did overcome it – there were/are a lot of people who think “well I don’t like what he did in his first marriage BUT…….”
and now he’s slid way back PR wise – people are remembering how awful he was to diana, and they’re seeing his treatment of his younger son and wife, and his legacy is going to be less about that BUT and more about “he was a shit husband and a shit father.”
Was it Jackie Kennedy who said if you didn’t raise your kids well, nothing else much mattered? I don’t love that quote generally bc I think it puts too much of a burden on women and devalues a lot of other things that people can do well etc.
But with Charles, it seems to fit – he couldn’t raise his kids well, couldn’t be a good husband – and those things have lasting consequences. In 5 years, will anyone care how good a prince of wales he was?
Charles legacy was already damaged after the way he treated Diana. That sally b Smith again an ardent royalist trashed Diana and now the sussexes. The next king will be worse. Good thing harry and Meghan and children left.
I really wish they would give the Harry and Meghan can’t be trusted with confidential information narrative a rest. Harry has spoken about that family way more than she has in the past 5 years, and his has generally been related to promoting his own autobiographical lived experience and his court cases. She hasn’t mentioned them specifically at all in literal years, and barely references her time in the UK.
What they are afraid of is that Harry will be honest, and will say it with his whole chest instead of hiding behind sources if something happens that he doesn’t like, and that Meghan won’t play the game with them at all and will continue to probably pay them dust. They don’t want to have a relationship with a confident Harry who isn’t swayed by their ” duty” nonsense to allow mistreatment, and they definitely don’t want to accept a Meghan back in the fold that won’t allow them to capitalize on her star power by coming to Trooping, doing Christmas walks, and going to garden parties, while still ignoring her and her kids.
The Sussexes mostly speak out when they feel like they’re in danger. So much of the Oprah interview was about the security. It all goes back to that. Or when they’re blatantly being lied about. Like when it was said they didn’t want a title for Archie when that was just being put out there so that Charlie could take the title away and claim it was what they wanted. Or the crying story. So as long as Charles and William don’t blatantly lie about the Sussexes in the press, they don’t need to be worried about the Sussexes talking.
It’s not confidential information, it’s just sharing their behaviour, which goes against the PR narrative. They can’t be trusted to keep the story going and to let Charles and William act however they please.
The confidential info is that they’re two pieces of poop.
Think about it, folks – if the problem was really about Charles’ and William’s lack of trust, it would make more sense for them to reconcile. After all, Harry still has those remaining 400 pages, lol!
In any case, Harry has FAR more reason to feel lack of trust – finally speaking out was the effect, not the cause, of tensions. Largely due to being briefed against by his own family via back channels to client journalists. And they’re still at it.
I’m not defending Charles but I think we need to remember that his father, Prince Phillip, was very cold and distant. He really never learned how to be a good father to his sons. It took me decades to learn that my father acted the way he did because that’s all he knew. Hopefull Harry can break the cycle.
Anne Edward and Andrew came out to defend their parents after Charles dimbleby book came out. Philip can’t be blamed for the horrible way Charles treated Diana nor how he treats the sussexes. This behavior is all on Charles who blames others for his shortcomings
I don’t think he is interested in being a good father at all, ever. He wants the image, nothing more.
Philip was brusque and not the greatest understanding of those with different temperaments but he wasn’t cold or distant. He took a lot of interest in his family. He knew what childhood abandonment was. His mother went into an institution when he was a boy and his father f@cked off to the riviera. His sisters all married young—all were married by the time he was 13. He spent most of his time at school and with his grandmother in Kensington palace.
He grew up fast and hard. Never had a permanent home from almost birth. A biographer once asked him what language he spoke at home growing up and he asked “what’s ‘home’?” I’m sure that affected him deeply. But he didn’t neglect his kids.
Gordonstoun was great for him. And ahead of its time in many ways. Especially by royal education standards. The problem was he didn’t realize it wouldn’t be great for *Charles*. Anne would’ve done great there but it wasn’t coed at the time. She later sent Peter and Zara there. Harry probably would’ve loved it. Much more than Eton.
I feel like sending Charles to Gordonstoun was an act of love on Phillips part, in his way – it was so good for him and he thought it would be good for Charles as well. But of course it wasnt.
Elizabeth was a much colder parent to Charles than Philip was. Her own mother pretty much admitted it. And just look at this pathetic weak result.
Her mother the queen mum treated Charles like the center of the universe enabling his being egocentric. She even lent one of her homes where c and c could spend the night. And both were married to others. Whatever Charles accused his mother of doing it did not give him permission to treat his first wife badly and acting so horribly to harry and Meghan. The queen did not evict any of her children nor pulled their security.
I
Valentine Low has another book coming out? Seriously? Who is publishing this crap and how’s it being funded bc I doubt it sells that well. Anyways, yeah, Charles looks terrible as a father and yes the personal will affect his legacy. I mean maybe he truly is just surrounded by flatterers. But they’re short-sighted haters and it’s not like Clive Alderton doesn’t have a stake in the whole rift as he’s one of the original plotters.
It can’t damage his legacy because he’s already known to be a sh*t father, but reconciling in someway with Harry could improve his legacy.
It is interesting that Valentine Low of all people to comment like this. His point of Charles turning the family rift into an institutional one is spot on. My wild guess is, while the gossip writers will go on smearing H and M, the royalist commentators that the palace takes seriously like Low have the power to force Charles’ even Williams’ hand to reconcile with the Sussexes.
Re the king’s cancer, I don’t think he is as ill as speculated based on my experience with members of my family who fought the disease.
I have a suspicion that Low got fired/nudged out from his job at The Times. He made William angry about his article of bullying Harry which came out the morning of the Sandringham summit and from that new Channel 5 documentary William was so angry about it that he issued that statement denying it and put Harry’s name to it without his permission.
I think Willy had him pushed out just like how they had Anna Pasternak’s career ruined after that Tatler article. Now the Times has their loyal royal bootlickers Roya Nikkah and Kate Mansey to replace him and he ‘retired’ to save face. Now he’s freelancing and writing books.
What’s interesting to me is that in the clip that I saw Valentine Low who wrote the bullying story basically strait-up says that Harry was not the source for the bullying article. And yet William accused him of leaking it. Which was funny as hell considering all of the leaking William had done against both Harry and Meghan at that point. Takes one to know one. But Low says Harry wasn’t the source. But Harry says to William in Spare well now you know how I feel even though he wasn’t the one to leak it. Going further though, over a year later, the bullying story against Meghan was given specifically to Valentine Low. Which tells you how long William was angry about that. He basically said oh yeah well here’s the exact same writer now writing about Meghan as a bully. So if William pushed Low out, it wasn’t until after he used him later for the bullying story.
When history looks back at Charles’ life, Camilla imo will stand out as the machiavellian figure that over the course of 50 years, plotted and eventually seized the control of the throne resulting in the demise of reverence and class that the British monarchy had branded itself as throughout the vast Empire, later Commonwealth, that it commanded. She is the epitome of mediocre, regardless of whatever clothing and jewelry she wears. She is not what people globally view as ‘best in class’ at the top of the English class system. The spectacle she, Charles and the rest of the slim down monarchy cuts on the balcony of Buckingham Palace is dull and mediocre. Young or old, QEII helped the United Kingdom hold on to the reverence that the Windsor brand reflected globally. After she died, they lost it.
Legend has it that when Camilla was young she socialized with Charles and mused/expressed her intent to become his mistress like her great grandmother Alice Keppel was to King Edward VII. Apparently marriage was out of consideration due to him being the heir to the throne and her lineage had disqualified her for marriage to him at the time. At any rate, when Diana told the world “there were 3 of us in this marriage”, it was confirmed then that Camilla was indeed Charles’ mistress throughout his marriage to Diana. Diana was painfully gaslighted, derided and eventually divorced then suspiciously removed from the landscape. Fast forward to 2023 and Camilla was crowned Queen of the United Kingdom and all its realms. It is frequently reported that she is the person the aides and others reach out to, to intercede and influence Charles in difficult matters. It is often reported that Charles essentially relies on her to ‘emotionally support’ his fragile ego. It is well documented that she has close relations and influence in the toxic propaganda British media. She is also a patron of The Journalists’ Charity, as well as The Guild of St Bride’s — known as the journalists’ church — in Fleet Street. She has held that role for many years. The throne is currently in the control of QUEEN CAMILLA. Biographers will write about it after she dies but I believe there is a silent/quiet acknowledgment in certain circles that she has the power and Charles is the face that fronts it.
Charles is just wreak. He takes the path of least resistance. He is never going to stand up to the people around him especially not Camilla or William.
This narrative that they aka they royal family cannot trust Harry and Meghan is putting the reality upside down. Harry grew up in an environment where he could not trust anybody. Information about him were briefed to the press and twisted to fit the narrative to remake Charles image as a caring single father such when Harry’s drug use came out and the story was twisted by Mark Boland to fit the Palaces narrative of Charles being a caring single father. Harry could not trust anybody, not even his father. Did Charles protect Harry? No, he did not. Did Charles sack the people briefing the media? No, he did not. Did Charles tell the media to back off? No, he did not. As far as i see it Charles was and is complicit in the media campaign against Harry and Meghan.
As far as I know Harry started to speak out when it affected his own family, his wife and child. And then he spoke publicly and put his name to it. Harry is not hiding behind any sources.
The rest of the royals do not want the truth being out in the open.
Valentine Low finally uttered something true: “There is not a good angel in his ear to say, ‘Be a good dad and make the first move.”
Charles is surrounded by malign forces, Camilla foremost among them, and he’s too weak to know for himself that he should reach out to Harry.
Harry is a man. Nothing would keep him from protecting his children. Charles is a weakling who’s easily manipulated by Camilla. That’s his legacy.
Not cheating on Harry’s mom continually since marriage, and getting caught saying lewd things to his mistress on the phone? That legacy ship has sailed long ago, and being a terrible father is just the cherry on a steaming pile
Leads one to conclude the rota are already working on their tell all books about the short reign of CRex and a legacy that is lacking and marked by pettiness, irrelevance and personal greed. It caps off an era of the demise of the monarchy leaving the egg with a toothless position with no influence or power other than deciding who gets to stand where at parades.
That train has left the station
Yep…and Camilla is behind the scenes grinning like a Cheshire Cat. 😏 🤷🏽♀️
That last photo is so sad. Harry reaching out and getting – nothing.
It does not matter what his legacy is-if he cannot talk in a civil manner to his own son-that will be the only thing people will remember-his son tried to make amends and talk to his own father who refused to see him. with his health issues he needs to clear the air before it is too late-nobody with their right mind thinks everything will be perfect between them at least they are trying to fix some of their issues. it is the trying that is important.