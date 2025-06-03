Variety: Blake Lively ‘is attempting to withdraw’ her claim of emotional distress

Less than two weeks ago, Justin Baldoni’s legal team ended up dropping their documents subpoena on Taylor Swift. It was a bizarre move and the only reasonable explanation came from a Deadline exclusive, which was that Baldoni’s team dropped the subpoena because Taylor turned over all of the relevant documents. Baldoni’s team wanted text messages and emails between Taylor and Blake Lively, and anything related to It Ends With Us. Since that happened, there’s been a vibe shift (imo). This might be part of the vibe shift – apparently, Blake Lively is now refusing to turn over her medical and therapeutic records as part of her “emotional distress” claim. Baldoni’s lawyers also say that Lively is trying to withdraw her “emotional distress” claims, even though her lawyers insist that the claims are still part of the case.
Blake Lively is attempting to withdraw her claims against Justin Baldoni of intentional infliction of emotional distress and negligent infliction of emotional distress. The move comes after Baldoni’s legal team sought discovery that included her medical records in their efforts to defend the “It Ends With Us” director against her claim that she suffered “severe emotional distress and pain, humiliation, embarrassment, belittlement, frustration and mental anguish.” Lively’s attempt to withdraw the two claims surfaced in a filing Monday by Baldoni’s attorneys, who are seeking to compel the actress to sign a HIPAA release for access to therapy notes and other relevant information.
“Instead of complying with the Medical RFPs, Ms. Lively’s counsel recently advised us, in writing, that Ms. Lively is withdrawing her [infliction of emotional distress] Claims,” today’s filing states. “However, Ms. Lively has refused the Wayfarer Parties’ reasonable request that the withdrawal of such claims be with prejudice. She is only willing to withdraw her claims without prejudice. In other words, Ms. Lively wants to simultaneously: (a) refuse to disclose the information and documents needed to disprove that she suffered any emotional distress and/or that the Wayfarer Parties were the cause; and (b) maintain the right to re-file her IED Claims at an unknown time in this or some other court after the discovery window has closed.”
Lively’s lawyers Esra Hudson and Mike Gottlieb called the filing “a press stunt” and noted that they are merely “streamlining and focusing” her case. “The Baldoni-Wayfarer strategy of filing retaliatory claims has exposed them to expansive new damages claims under California law, rendering certain of Ms. Lively’s original claims no longer necessary. Ms. Lively continues to allege emotional distress, as part of numerous other claims in her lawsuit, such as sexual harassment and retaliation, and massive additional compensatory damages on all of her claims.”
The court will now need to decide whether to compel Lively to turn over the information on her mental health, which she has sought to avoid, or dismiss the two claims with or without prejudice. It is standard procedure in cases alleging physical or emotional injury for the defense to access the plaintiff’s medical records that would shine a light on the root and scope of alleged distress. What is unusual is for a plaintiff to abandon the claims midstream given that it is well known heading into such a lawsuit that medical records will be an unpleasant but inevitable part of the discovery process.
The filing, addressed to Judge Liman in U.S. District Court Southern District of New York and signed by Baldoni attorney Kevin Fritz, offers a window on a back and forth that appears to have played out between lawyers for the dueling sides. It continues: “Ms. Lively cannot have it both ways. If Ms. Lively wants to withdraw her frivolous IED Claims, the Wayfarer Parties are entitled to a dismissal with prejudice to ensure they will not be re-filed. If Ms. Lively is unwilling to stipulate to the dismissal of her IED Claims with prejudice, then the Wayfarer Parties will continue to defend against them, and she must produce her medical information and documents as set forth herein.”
“By alleging that she suffered physical and emotional injuries, Ms. Lively has placed her physical and mental condition at issue and, in turn, must produce relevant information and documents [including] psychiatric records,” today’s filing states. “In other words, Ms. Lively has waived any doctor-patient privilege.”
I’ve already seen people suggest that Blake is trying to avoid having her medical records released publicly by Baldoni’s team. That’s understandable given the circumstances, but it’s not a real legal strategy. In this siloed situation, Baldoni’s lawyers are correct: Blake made her physical and emotional distress a key part of her lawsuit against Baldoni. Baldoni’s team has every right to examine her claims. If Blake is still making claims of emotional distress (which her lawyers insist she is still doing), then what are Blake’s lawyers doing here?
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
The circus continues. If you say you are suffering from emotional stress and use it in your lawsuit then you must put up your proof. If you used that just to make the lawsuit juicer and you can’t or won’t provide the proof then you have a problem. I guess it will all come out at trial.
There is a HUGE difference between putting up your proof and turning over your medical records. It’s make-believe to suggest that his team can’t defend against her claims unless they have full access to her medical records. She needs to prove her claim and his team has access to all of the traditional means of disputing her claim, including deposing and cross-examining her doctor and having access to his reports. What they are asking for is much, much more and it is a very traditional ploy used to wear down, humiliate and intimidate victims. I’ve seen it used successfully countless times in claims of workplace sexual harassment.
The law is much more complex than the shocker headlines would suggest.
It’s my understanding that releasing your emotion distress proof can be separated from your everyday medical records. I used the word IF not that it was set in stone. I deliberately didn’t take a side.
!00% what Josephine said. I was in a lawsuit against someone who abused and assaulted me and was told in no uncertain terms to NEVER turn over my medical records/therapy letters to the opposing team, especially in cases of the abuse, as it always ends poorly and they manipulate and turn everything against you.
HMM sorry you had to go through that. This lawsuit is a circus and if she didn’t want to put out her emotional distress proof then she probably should not have claimed it in the lawsuit. The mudslinging will not stop unfortunately. It’s just going to get uglier and uglier. Let’s hope this gets over soon for everyone’s emotional distress but it seems this is going to go on for longer than anyone wants.
The article headline says so much.
https://deadline.com/2025/06/blake-lively-justin-baldoni-claim-drop-dispute-1236421032/
Given the way baldoni’s lawyers are acting they would absolutely leak everything to the press to embarrass her and cause more distractions. When she filed the lawsuit I don’t think she knew he would run the Johnny Depp playbook. I don’t even like Blake lively but I’m appalled by what his baldoni’s team is doing to her and I don’t blame her for not wanting them to have access to her medical records and therapy notes.
They would absolutely leak stuff that has nothing to do with Baldoni to humiliate her.
All of this. 💯
I agree with Meredith.
This article comes from the perspective of Baldoni’s lawyers. Not sure why anyone is trusting them and taking their assertions as fact.
I think everyone is trusting them because Baldoni’s team is astro turfing the internet with crap about this case.
I dislike her as an actress but what they are doing to her is awful, they’re pretty much bent on destroying her.
Agreed. Her lawyers are correct that this is just another press stunt.
IIRC, this is the same excuse Lively’s lawyers tried to use to get her out of sitting for a deposition. ‘She’s a superstar and you cannot trust the other lawyers not to release it all to the tabloids.’ The judge didn’t fall for it then either.
No one in the public cares about me, and I don’t want anyone looking at my medical records.
Can you imagine what Baldoni would leak, any note of anything you mentioned to your doctor- its a nightmare for her situation where someone is trying to bury you, ruin your career, and your businesses, and using the “naturally occurring” misogyny in our culture (especially on the internet) to do it.
Like- i can’t imagine being in her position. So incredibly awful.
She was post partum- i bet they want her ob/gyn records.
And he would smirk while reading them.
Yuck. Yuck Yuck.
Agree 💯. Baldonis lawyers would find a way to leak everything . They’ve managed to cloak the original claim in click bait headlines
Ryan Reynolds doesn’t look well. I think the stress is getting to him.
I think that’s the plastic surgery.
He looks like he’s melting
While I also think Justin Baldoni is a tried and true scumbag, Ryan needs to also take some responsibility for his role in this situation and throwing his weight around the way he did. No one is coming out of this with their career in tact, not even Ryan.
I mostly agree with you but Ryan’s career will be fine. Superstar men like him never really have any fall out. Look at Brad Pitt as an example
Ryan will have a career, yes. Not sure he’ll have the same reputation. That can be worse. To know you were on top of the world and your own hubris felled you.
If this happened to me, my husband would look horrible too.
Never heard of Baldoni before this case and I wonder where his funding is coming from. How long before we find out he’s a MAGAnut?
So it seems to be about whether it can be dismissed with or without prejudice. I guess I don’t understand what happens if it’s dismissed with prejudice. Does that make it bad for the overall case?
If it’s dismissed with prejudice, she can’t refile it and they can use the dismissal against her. I would not for a minute trust my medical records to any opposing counsel, but especially not his team. The tabloids will do a new story about every time she saw her doctor for bladder leakage after having a baby, any marital disputes she discussed in therapy, etc. Because they’ll claim it’s all relevant when it clearly isn’t.
It had nothing to do about trust. The judge can put a gag order on the medical & therapy notes. Just like they did in the Depp/Heard case. The information didn’t leaked. It was televised at trial. That’s what Blake is afraid of. Having her doctors not back up what she was saying on tv.
The last round of need came from Lively’s lawyers. They were correct. I suspect the this information will be found correct.
There are no medical or therapy records to back up Lively’s claims else the lawyers would hand them over.
This! There’s zero proof she’s provided of any wrong doing on Baldoni’s part and he’s even provided VIDEO that shows she lied on her earlier complaints…
My employer required all of my medical records at some point instead of only those pertaining to an injury that happened at work.
I didn’t hand them over and never saw why I should.
Hi lawyer here. It is very normal to file a claim for a plaintiff for intentional infliction of emotional distress and negligent infliction of emotional distress. IIED has a different burden for proof. It’s also normal to withdraw the claim for intentional infliction while continuing the claim of negligent infliction. I’m sure that’s what’s going on here. This is all very routine and his lawyers are trying to make it into a thing in the press. She may or may not have to disclose her medical records. There are a lot of ways to prove that kind of damage and the judge will decide. Again, very routine.
Blake is attempting to withdraw both the intentional and the negligent emotional distress claims. Baldoni’s team is not against this. Their only dispute is that they want the claims to dismissed with prejudice, while Lively wants the claims to be dismissed without prejudice.
His lawyers are always making a mountain out of a molehill. And making sure it blows up in the media. Everyone on the Blake Hate Train falls for it every time.
The hate train is everyone in America except apparently the commenters on this article. From what has come out so far, her claims seem to be ridiculously overexaggerated if not overtly false. She and her husband seem to be bullies, bullying a smaller, weaker person. His lawyer does seem to be fighting dirty, but he is also up against a huge and powerful force. It’s weird that this site seems to have all these commenters who continue to defend Blake. That’s fine- be the last ones standing up for the rich and powerful.
Baldoni seems supported by a much richer (and shadier) crowd.
The rich and powerful here seems him.
It’s amazing how we talk about DARVO, but so many can’t recognize it when it’s being used to influence their own thinking.
Rich and powerful? You mean like Wayfarer Studios cofounder, billionaire Steve Sarowitz?
Blake’s claims were substantiated during the filming of the movie. We saw the retaliation play out in real time.
There really needs to be a law that you can withhold therapy notes in these sorts of cases, but that the other side is allowed to say that you have done so.
Either that or have a neutral arbitrator redact them.
I find it difficult to believe Baldoni’s lawyers, since they try to sensationalize everything through the Press.
I might not like B.L., but what I imagine his lawyers would do with her medical information makes me shudder. They leak everything else. What’s to stop them from doing that too?
It’s amazing to me that this site is still defending this lady despite mounting evidence that she is not being truthful. I get “believing women” (that my 1st instinct too) but to do so in the face of completely contradicting evidence is bananas. She flirted with the guy (see her icky messages to him) and he didn’t bite back, that upset her and she retaliated (birth videos are porn? Prompt correction of housing complaints were sexual in nature? Legitimate concerns with injury from a person with back problems is body shaming? Wtf?) She tried to save face in front of her ass-pimple of a husband and pressured others around her (including her friends) to shit on JB as well.
That was HIS movie that she and her husband took control over and he and his family we banned to the basement so that she can command the red carpet and promote her dumbass shampoos and overpriced alcoholic beverages in a movie about domestic violence. This lady gave the most asshole cynical replies regarding domestic violence while promoting this movie (“should I give them my phone number, location share?” When asked what she’d say to victims)
Honestly WTF is wrong with everyone here? Just put up another useless post detailing King Charles’s latest bowel movement, Camila’s latest evil plot and how William hates his lazy wife. This site used to cover fun gossip and ridiculous yet entertaining feuds, now it’s just royals and cartoonish loyalty to questionable celebrities.
Completely agree. She has been proven to be a liar in the case over and over again. There is video evidence as well as text messages. She tried to manipulate the situation and JB had receipts.
Yeah, IDK. I was quick to be like, ‘I don’t really like her, but no one deserves SH and I’m always on the side of the victim.’
But, things keep coming out that chip away at her claims. The texts where she’s flirting with Justin (“yummy but never with teeth” quote comes to mind), and he replies to her with “sorry was bawling my eyes out because I won’t see my wife and kids for 4 weeks.” Saying he walked in on her pumping, but then there are texts saying that she’s pumping and to come on in. Saying that he hired his friend to play the obgyn instead of a local actor and that she wasn’t clothed, and the guy comes forward and says he IS a local actor with 10 screen credits and he recalls her wearing shorts in the scene.
I do think it was a bad move to hire the same team Johnny Depp hired — that alone made me think he did everything she claims, back in the beginning. And his attorney going on Candace Owens’ show was NOT a good look for him.
I guess we’ll see what comes out next. It’s such a circus.
It’s interesting that some people are complaining about the tactics that Justin’s attorneys are using. It’s no different from Blake’s. Blake was leaking information but still has not provided any proof. She can’t avoid what she has put in motion. As more information comes out, she loses support. From what I understand, Justin hired the same attorney who worked with Julia Roberts, Gabrielle Union, and Mariah Carey. If he’s a sleazeball, he’s using the same tactics that Blake’s attorneys are using. He must be doing something right if Taylor’s father contacted him directly to disclose that her “friend” was blackmailing her. Blake is in the position that she is in because her publicity stunt backfired on her and now she and her husband are in a legal battle of their own making that they are trying to get out of without losing anymore support. It’s not DARVO when your proclaimed dragon doesn’t want to be seen with you nor has come out on record to support you after you claimed that she had a hand in everything.
Enty from is creating podcasts with all of the old Blake Lively blind items. Including crazy days and nights, Ted Casablanca (he called her Veronica Bee Stings), Wine and Sass and more. They start in 2007.