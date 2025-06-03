The reason why the British tabloids have been hysterically cycling through old Sussex stories all year is because Prince William and Kate have been doing jacksh-t. It’s been especially gruesome in recent months, as the Waleses took a lengthy spring break, and Kate disappears for weeks at a time without any warning. At the moment, Kate hasn’t been seen in public since May 22, and God knows, we probably won’t see her again until Trooping the Colour. So I guess Kate didn’t feel like doing an event this week, because Sophie, the Duchess of Edinburgh, is stepping in to attend The Royal Cornwall show with Prince William:
The cow emoji is sending me. It’s been a minute – almost two years exactly – since William and Sophie did an event together, just the two of them. Sophie used it for self-promotion, telling everyone that she was indispensable for the Firm. Even royalists had to admit that Sophie is a lot better at the public-role part of being royal than William’s actual wife. I’m sure the explanation for this week’s outing is that Sophie’s patronage is involved, etc. But “going to an agricultural show” is part of the Princess of Wales’s job, isn’t it?
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images, Backgrid.
Well you would think it would be Cants job but she is now so into nature she can’t be bothered. She is busy making Season videos to cover for vacations. Sophie and Peg do seem to enjoy being in each others company and he always looks less angry when he is with her.
IDK, it seems more like Sophie confirmed her appearance which forced William to do so out of embarrassment.
No I truly believe these two do get along and have no problem doing this event. He seems much happier without Can’t.
Agree! Sophie & William seem to get along very well. I guess someone has to get along with Peggington!
Footnote: I really like Sophie’s dress. I think for once she looks really good.
They do and I think it’s because Sophie can speak in sentences and won’t embarrass Willy with her behaviour.
Yes Cants ass grabbing does make him look like he wants to crawl out of his skin.
That s one of Sophie s best outfits. Huevo will be more at ease and not worried about keens making faces or grabbing him at his rear end. He may have told keen to stay home for school run
Yes, I agree about Sophie’s outfit. I don’t care for her but I would wear that dress. The colour is gorgeous.
Kate’s busy editing her Summer video.
What a sad marriage the Work nots have.
So the Duchess of Cornwall can’t be bothered to attend the The Royal Cornwall show. The children are old enough to enjoy something like that.
The difference in this deeply uncomfortable-in-his-own-skin man’s body language with Sophie and with his own wife is startling.
It certainly is, makes you wonder just how close they are. I wouldn’t have picked those two for a close relationship of an aunt and nephew.
Would people be surprised if Edward appeared at an event with Kate? I can remember Anne doing an event with Kate once and maybe reporting back to Chuck? Sophie does want to be the lynch pin of the RF: she wants recognition as a stalwart? She may get a higher profile if she becomes a double act with Will, if they are trialling different options for FK if his wife decides to retire from public life?
It’s odd that all these royals have problems with Lazy but the rats do their best to deflect from the dearth of duty from this one. When a 40-something married-in can’t even keep up with a 70-something Princess Royal, this future Queen is a massive problem for the institution.
They prop her up so badly and she’s become the laziest, talentless royal of the last two generations at least. They can try to cover her up but her work numbers don’t lie.
Only Edward VIII could possibly be compared to her lack of duty.
Edward VIII did not like being King. He would skip out on engagements and not pay much attention to state papers. He also took time off for a cruise with Wallis and having two “chaperones” going with them. He did work a lot harder as Prince of Wales and put both William and Keen to shame. Plus he was popular and he had numerous movies and books distributed and published about him and Wallis, some long after he passed away.
Willy registered as calmer and more relaxed in photographs during that event with Sophie. Keener visibly increases his anxiety, which increases his cringe factor. Sophie and Will-not should actually do more events together and she should have been Keener’s stand in during the Keener has cancer (?) era instead of him just totally slacking off. (If he wasn’t the real reason for their absence). I wonder how many of those embiggening Sophie stories were leaked by her and how many were leaked by BP to point out that Willy would be behooved to do events with someone who doesn’t make him cringe/Sophie doesn’t make him cringe/Sophie should do events with him. As throughly dislikeable as he is, no one should be touched in a manner they aren’t comfortable with and Keener’s ass grabbing/touching is gross, whether kink, a power play or genuine attempts at affection. At least Sophie keeps her hands to herself and presents herself professionally.
Kate is already ditching her “Mother Nature is FRIEND” project lol.
These two are in for a rude awakening when they have to step up as King and Queen. They’ll be expected to do quite a lot more than what they do now. I wonder what the excuses will be then.
@Aimee: Peg has already said that he will rule differently and it will be the lazy way.
It’s the global statesman way 😂
Until the public starts throwing tomatoes and eggs at her sheer laziness, she won’t get that rude awakening.
Let’s face it, she only graces her presence at “posh” events – far, far away from the public; and I can’t imagine people throwing their expensive plates of strawberries and cream at her at Wimbledon.
To have a middle class married in behave in such an ivory tower manner is such a joke. Diana would have been horrified to have had a DIL devoid of any public duty – for a woman who willingly married into such a public facing position? What a nightmare for any institution. Hence, the slanderous scramble against the Sussexes this week.
I think Kate’s aversion to duty is actually the height of middle class crassness – wanting the money, the titles, the status, but not having any actual drive to help others, just herself and her family.
Well firstly he always looks happier and more relaxed with Sophie, so if they want him to work outside of a pub event or football match this is probably their best bet. I have to ask though, what exactly is Kate doing? People can’t be buying the health excuse can they? She’s been on 5 or 6 vacations so she’s not bed bound. Seriously what is she doing all day now? They didn’t work a lot to begin with, but she’s done what three ” engagements” and a garden party since March? I stay away from the conspiracy theories on here, but I really need to know where she is and what her days entail now.
Even if you are lazy, there comes a point where staying in the house watching TV, shopping, or even traveling has to be boring. She doesn’t appear to have any actual friends, because you never see any people papped with them on vacation, her kids are in school still, and they don’t talk to their staff because their staff always seems unprepared when they do decide to have a fit of wanting to work. So what is she doing? And is this the plan for the next five years? Just hide out on an estate?
It has to be exhausting to be this lazy. I saw an article yesterday that mentioned how the Wales family hasn’t been confirmed for Trooping. I can’t even imagine that sentence being written in the past about Charles or about Elizabeth and Philip.
Gym. Mustique. Mother. Repeat.
I’m sure she’s now feeling anxiety that she has to be OUT more. I have a feeling once Willy is king, Lazy will send out her mother instead of her at these events.
If they miss Trooping, serious questions must be asked about their future – political-wise.
If the head of state doesn’t appear at an expected event, is s/he actually a head of state?
@blogger
🎯💯
😆😆😆😆😆
Isn’t this another school break week? In which case, William working for half a day on the last day of the week is modest progress from a very low base. But Duchess Katie of Cornwall couldn’t leave the kids in the hands of their nanny or her mom for a few hours? This reads like they’re vacationing in two different locations: William will take the helicopter from KP, but Kate is in Buckleberry with the kids and Ma Middleton
I know I could look this up but I’m not. I actually thought the kids were on a one week break and not a 2 week break? I thought the Wales would be back to work this week but maybe I’m wrong. So mostly I’m just like oh William is deigning to do something. There’s what a month or 6 weeks till the very looong summer break in which he also does nothing. Clearly it’s good to be king.
Funny how we never see Kate doing events with other family members. 🤔 👀
The Prince of Wales, Future King, has nothing better to do on the anniversary of D-Day? Huh.
They both look good here, William has gone into feral mode , the last few years he has spiraled badly .