Prince William & Duchess Sophie will attend an agricultural show on Friday

The reason why the British tabloids have been hysterically cycling through old Sussex stories all year is because Prince William and Kate have been doing jacksh-t. It’s been especially gruesome in recent months, as the Waleses took a lengthy spring break, and Kate disappears for weeks at a time without any warning. At the moment, Kate hasn’t been seen in public since May 22, and God knows, we probably won’t see her again until Trooping the Colour. So I guess Kate didn’t feel like doing an event this week, because Sophie, the Duchess of Edinburgh, is stepping in to attend The Royal Cornwall show with Prince William:

A royal double act: Prince William – Duke of Cornwall and Patron of The Royal Cornwall Agricultural Association – and The Duchess of Edinburgh (who is Vice President of the RCAA) will attend The Royal Cornwall show together on Friday June 6 🐮 — Rebecca English (@RE_DailyMail) June 3, 2025

The cow emoji is sending me. It’s been a minute – almost two years exactly – since William and Sophie did an event together, just the two of them. Sophie used it for self-promotion, telling everyone that she was indispensable for the Firm. Even royalists had to admit that Sophie is a lot better at the public-role part of being royal than William’s actual wife. I’m sure the explanation for this week’s outing is that Sophie’s patronage is involved, etc. But “going to an agricultural show” is part of the Princess of Wales’s job, isn’t it?