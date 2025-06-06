Prince William & Duchess Sophie sampled local gin at the Royal Cornwall Show

Embed from Getty Images

Prince William is part of a “new royal power duo,” you guys. That’s what the Daily Express called his outing with his aunt today at the Royal Cornwall Show. The Royal Cornwall Show is probably the American equivalent of a 4-H fair – there are livestock shows, baking competitions, agricultural showcases, etc. Good ol’ family fun! Except Mother Nature herself, the Princess of Wales, couldn’t be bothered to turn up with her husband. Which is why the Duchess of Edinburgh stepped in to accompany William today. New royal power duo!

Technically, William and Sophie both have positions related to the Royal Cornwall Agricultural Association, the association which organizes the show. William is patron of RCAA, while Sophie is RCAA’s vice-president. Still, I find it strange that Kate just… didn’t bother. Didn’t care enough about farms or nature or being outside when it came to an agricultural show. Honestly though, it’s good that Kate didn’t bother. William actually enjoys himself when he’s with Sophie.

I’m including photos of William and Sophie sampling locally-made gins and spirits – any event where William gets to booze it up is a good one for William. The face he made after a shot of gin was especially funny. It’s like someone gave him local moonshine or something.

