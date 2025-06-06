NewsNation: Prince Harry is ‘very lonely’ in Montecito, just like the Duke of Windsor!

For five-plus years, those people have been trying to drive a wedge between the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. One of their favorite storylines is that Meghan is very popular and always surrounded by friends, while Prince Harry is sullen, isolated and friendless in Montecito. Even when repeatedly faced with the reality that Harry & Meghan have a tight-knit social group and that they’re both well-liked and popular, it’s like the haters just wait a few weeks and reboot the same old narrative. Well, “sources” are now telling NewsNation that Harry has no friends in Montecito, and he wishes he was back in England, drinking at a pub with his mates. Some highlights from “Prince Harry ‘very lonely’ in Montecito, turning into ‘Uncle Edward’: Friends” – the “Uncle Edward” in the headline is not who you think it is.

No friends: While he lives in an Italianate mansion in Montecito with his gorgeous wife, Meghan Markle, and two adorable children, the ginger-haired prince is said to be “desperately lonely,” friends say. ”He doesn’t really have any real friends in the area except for (fellow polo player) Nacho (Figueras) and Nacho travels constantly for polo matches,” one friend said.

He’s still close to his mates in England: “He is still very close with the ‘band of brothers’ who were at his wedding — particularly Guy Pelley and Mark Dyer, but… they live in England and the time zones are so different it’s very hard to talk regularly. And again, there is no one for him to hang out with (in person) besides Nacho when he is in town or Meghan and the children. He spends a lot of his time chilling with his bodyguards.” Ironically, both Pelley and Dyer have American wives, just like Harry — and they do spend time in the States but at their wives’ homes in Texas (Pelley) and Virginia (Dyer).

Harry is the new King Edward VIII!! And while sources tell People magazine Harry “has one foot in the past,” friends say, “of course he does! He spent his entire life in England with family and friends (before Megxit). It’s harder to forge deep friendships with people when you’re older, especially if you’re wary they may speak to the press….It’s like history is repeating itself,” the friend added, referring to Edward VIII (later known as the Duke of Windsor after he gave up being king to marry Wallis Simpson). The difference is mainly Edward and Wallis mostly kept quiet. Something Harry and Meghan are not willing to do.

Reportedly, Meghan wants Harry to be less burdened by the past: As a source told People: “Meghan wishes her husband could feel less burdened by the past and more present in the life they’ve built together.” Something my source laughs at. ”Please — look how easily she cut her own father out of her life after he displeased her. She’s good at it. She is fine never speaking with her father again. Harry is not. England was his entire life — of course he has a foot in the past. He is lonely and misses his friends and family. He used to be able to call people up, go have a pint and hang out anytime. He can’t do that now. Now he just has his bodyguards.”