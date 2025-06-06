NewsNation: Prince Harry is ‘very lonely’ in Montecito, just like the Duke of Windsor!

For five-plus years, those people have been trying to drive a wedge between the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. One of their favorite storylines is that Meghan is very popular and always surrounded by friends, while Prince Harry is sullen, isolated and friendless in Montecito. Even when repeatedly faced with the reality that Harry & Meghan have a tight-knit social group and that they’re both well-liked and popular, it’s like the haters just wait a few weeks and reboot the same old narrative. Well, “sources” are now telling NewsNation that Harry has no friends in Montecito, and he wishes he was back in England, drinking at a pub with his mates. Some highlights from “Prince Harry ‘very lonely’ in Montecito, turning into ‘Uncle Edward’: Friends” – the “Uncle Edward” in the headline is not who you think it is.
No friends: While he lives in an Italianate mansion in Montecito with his gorgeous wife, Meghan Markle, and two adorable children, the ginger-haired prince is said to be “desperately lonely,” friends say. ”He doesn’t really have any real friends in the area except for (fellow polo player) Nacho (Figueras) and Nacho travels constantly for polo matches,” one friend said.
He’s still close to his mates in England: “He is still very close with the ‘band of brothers’ who were at his wedding — particularly Guy Pelley and Mark Dyer, but… they live in England and the time zones are so different it’s very hard to talk regularly. And again, there is no one for him to hang out with (in person) besides Nacho when he is in town or Meghan and the children. He spends a lot of his time chilling with his bodyguards.” Ironically, both Pelley and Dyer have American wives, just like Harry — and they do spend time in the States but at their wives’ homes in Texas (Pelley) and Virginia (Dyer).
Harry is the new King Edward VIII!! And while sources tell People magazine Harry “has one foot in the past,” friends say, “of course he does! He spent his entire life in England with family and friends (before Megxit). It’s harder to forge deep friendships with people when you’re older, especially if you’re wary they may speak to the press….It’s like history is repeating itself,” the friend added, referring to Edward VIII (later known as the Duke of Windsor after he gave up being king to marry Wallis Simpson). The difference is mainly Edward and Wallis mostly kept quiet. Something Harry and Meghan are not willing to do.
Reportedly, Meghan wants Harry to be less burdened by the past: As a source told People: “Meghan wishes her husband could feel less burdened by the past and more present in the life they’ve built together.” Something my source laughs at. ”Please — look how easily she cut her own father out of her life after he displeased her. She’s good at it. She is fine never speaking with her father again. Harry is not. England was his entire life — of course he has a foot in the past. He is lonely and misses his friends and family. He used to be able to call people up, go have a pint and hang out anytime. He can’t do that now. Now he just has his bodyguards.”
The reference to King Edward VIII/Duke of Windsor is another favorite talking point of the Salt Island lunatic asylum. I have no idea why they want to compare Harry to an actual king, but they’ve been screaming about that for years too. When I read “Uncle Edward” in the headline, I was like – why are they dissing poor Prince Edward? That’s Harry’s actual UNCLE, not his great-grandfather’s brother. Anyway, all of these reports of Harry’s “loneliness” are coming from British sources, if not Kensington Palace and Buckingham Palace directly. This reads like Prince William’s obsession with his brother, and William stalking Harry’s every move. William is incandescent with bewilderment that Harry moved to another country and found happiness and success. William wants to know the identities of Harry’s friends in America so William can target them and try to make them his friends too.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
Yes. Poor Harry. He looks so miserable at Beyoncé and James Taylor concerts, learning to surf and y’all didn’t he look miserable in that video of he and Meghan trying to dance baby Lili out?
What ever will he do to combat his male loneliness?
The desperation with these racists seems to ramping up. I’m glad that Harry and Meghan are protected
It’s Friday and must also be opposite day. It’s William who is friendless and lonely. The jealousy is so obvious.
Exactly what I got from this:
1. William is actually the REAL “Billy No Mates”
2. The press are salty af that Harry has friends that won’t spill the tea to them
3. The press are also salty af that they publish all these articles to try to get H&M to rise to their bait but they just… continue to pay them dust, just like they deserve. They’re desperate for a reaction and the Sussexes absolutely dgaf about what anyone in the BRF or tabloid press thinks of them on Salt Island.
Back in the mid 2000s there was lots of reporting about how William was prickly, difficult, and only one of his friends was ever allowed to tease him, but all his friends were expected to allow him to say whatever he wanted to them. Lots of heavy insinuation and sometimes outright quotes about how he and Charles were very similar personalities. Even some nasty articles about how William, like Charles, was not a real “man’s man” type.
At a certain point in life men no longer have “mates” that they hang out with, they get married and have wives and children. They may have a few couples friends and they might have one or two long time friends they keep in touch with from time to time but when you are working, raising a family it is your wife and her social calendar that sets the tone for your life. Some men might have a friend they go on a fishing or hunting trip once a year but unless you are a single guy with no responsibilities, you don’t really hang out with your buddies. So this idea that Harry is lonely in California is hilarious. The only people my partner really wants to spend time with is me, he will put up with a dinner with some “friends” and will do a family dinner but he does that for me, not for him. Women, do have friends, we share and connect and keep in touch, men, not so much. Talking about sports during a round of golf or having a drink with the fellas after work is not having friends, it is simply doing what you do to get by as a guy. That is why men remarry so much faster than women after divorce or being widowed, they need their wives to meet their emotional and social needs. Guys with a bunch of bros usually don’t have women in their lives.
@westcoastgal
Your husband seems sad. If he doesn’t have any friends but you that points to a fundamental issue with his personality and it’s not something to be proud (or ashamed) of. Generalizing the behaviors of people we know as “what everyone does” is common but that doesn’t make it true.
Most married men with kids only have a few close friends they see regularly. It’s normal because having kids takes up a lot of your time. Harry has travelled a lot and spent 10 years in the army he is used to making new friends. I’d be worried if a married man with young children was constantly phoning up friends and going to the pub because most dads want to spend most of their free time with their kids. It is ridiculous to think Harry is hanging out with his bodyguards, complete fiction. I don’t think News Nation have any sources in the UK they are just making things up based on tabloid articles.
Exactly.
And by all accounts they regularly host parties and gatherings at their home. And I have no doubt that many of Harry’s real friends have happily come to Montecito to stay and visit.
Yeah, a lot of dads are perfectly content to spend the majority of time with their wife and kids and see their guy friends only every now and then. That’s pretty normal. And honestly, Harry spoke about spending a lot of time hanging alone and watching Friends episodes pre-Meghan. I think he’s fine. Although I will say I didn’t realize he was even still friends with Guy Pelley.
Jais – I highly doubt he’s still friends with Guy Pelley. That’s part of what makes this obvious that this is really about Egg. I think Harry cut Guy Pelley out years before Meghan when he was already dialing down the partying and drinking. Weren’t there stories at the time that Guy wasn’t even invited to Harry and Meghan’s wedding reception?
Yeah, @sussexwatcher, I doubt that Harry is still friends with Guy Pelly (if he ever was, I always thought he was more one of William’s “friends”) but the Press has to say that because I think he’s one of the “friends” of both of the brothers that leaks crap about Harry to the tabloid press. They have to give one of their sources an air of validity.
I also doubt that he’s remained “friends” with Guy Pelly. Wasn’t Pelly one of those who were dropped because it got back to Harry that he had been making racist comments about M? Then was so bitter about it that he has been running to the media, chiefly the DM, for years?
I think many, if not most, married men with kids have at least one “friend” — usually single, always childless, and very often someone who would more accurately be categorized as an acquaintance at best — who whines and complains that family life “ruined” their old drinking buddy. Harry’s obnoxious, immature former friend just happens to be his entire home country (or at least its media).
This is such a good comment I can’t even
This is where I think a lot of this article speculation becomes projection for what they actually know. Because most well-adjusted adults are perfectly happy spending time with their immediate family. That’s not to say that they don’t still want to have lives outside of being ” mom or dad” , or ” husband or wife”, but I don’t know many people who are like I miss falling out of the club and getting drunk every weekend.
You hear that more from people who either feel like they missed out because they had to settle down for whatever reason young, or people who didn’t want to settle down at all and regret and resent their immediate family. I’ll leave that there, with who that could be.
ETA- I agree with @ Miranda there is also always that one person that refuses to grow up, and wants to constantly revisit the heyday and gets mad at the other people who have moved on.
Heh. Edgar Wright covered this turf quite well in World’s End. Complete with aliens…🤣 https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_World%27s_End_(film)
Projection again.
Willy is lonely except for the von Straubanzees. Why would you be friends with Willy who has a volcanic temper when you can be friends with cool, dancing, supportive, wife-loving Harry?
Willy can keep bribing friends with titles (like Jason) but he’s a lonely man which explains his social awkwardness. Just like Lazy.
What a load of shit. Still trying to bring him down and it’s not going to work. Harry is happy and gainfully employed and healthy with many projects. He has lots of friends and those friends don’t speak to the media.
I have no idea what Newsnation is and wish I did not know about their existence. However they will not get clicks from me.
It’s right wing trash/propaganda
Yeah. Some folks insist on going dumpster diving to find sh!t to trash H&M
Well…reading “Spare” where he described how he was often alone in his royal basement apartment eating take out…while looking out the windows at dirt coming off rugs from the 🤬 above him while waiting for his Father & Granny to send him out on ANOTHER engagement…NOW THAT WAS LONELY…THIS current story is PURE fiction😡
That’s a cartoon strip in the making.
Panel one: lonely Harry in his room.
Panel two: Harry looks out his window and watches dust fall – is this what my life is about?
Panel three: receives a call from his grandmother – we are sending you to Jamaica!
All these stories read the exact same. The people he hangs out with now won’t sell him out. We want him to come back and hang out with the people who would. We’ve seen Harry with his friends in the U.S. at soccer and football games, surfing and elsewhere.
They made a big deal about him going on a ” boys trip” for his 40th birthday, because it’s apparently odd his wife didn’t go, and we’ve heard ZERO about that, where they went, and who attended. That’s why these he’s so lonely stories are released. They want details so they can be all in his and their business, and on William’s end probably see who he can make ultimatums to.
One of my favorite things is seeing Harry about and about, loved up, appreciated and fulfilling his life goals!
Luckily, this is not difficult.
💗
💯
So hold up. Both People and Fox are currently running stories about the differences between Meghan and Harry. She wants him to let go and be unburdened but he’s still too in the past. He’s lonely while she has so many friends. I’ll say it again. These are old stories that are cropping up. Why? Is it just a reaction to Meghan and Harry looking so happy and present in the Baby Mama video that the palaces insiders are chattering about old stories with a few more details just to say see they really aren’t that happy. Don’t trust what you see in the video. Do they know something, that Harry is going to come out and say something about the passport situation and they want him to let the past go and shut up? It’s curious is all I’ll say. Or maybe it’s just business as usual and I’m over-reading.
I think there is always an undercurrent of fear in the RF that Harry will reveal something new. But I also think this is business as usual. It’s a long-term strategy of daily negative stories to keep the public against H&M.
That’s true. I just think it’s funny how they’re retreading the Harry is lonely and Meghan thinks he’s burdened stories just after the Sussexes release a video showing him looking very happy. It’s like clock-work.
Their friends in montecito seem to be new friends to both of them (most of them, anyway). Stories indicate they met them locally. They’re both involved in the community. Those people aren’t meghans friends but both their friends. Harry flies under the radar. He appears genuinely very happy. It’s hard to fake that. He’s moved on.
Wallis and Edward did not go quietly
Invitations by them to dinner were sought after they had homes in Paris and nyc . I watched an old movie the man who came to dinner and there were references to David and wally. As they were called.
I don’t think the family ever called the Duke of Winsdor, Edward. He was still called David. Anyway another repeated story. At this point in his life i would think his focus is his family not hanging out with friends especially those who continue to talk to the British press.
Wallis always called him david. He preferred that to his formal name. David was ecstatic he married the woman he loved.
Their marriage wasn’t the loving one that M&H’s clearly is. Not by a long shot. And the only thing they have in common as couples are that she was American and divorced when they married.
I’d love it if these rags would stop comparing M&H to Nazis, but of course they won’t.
My point is that the Windsors did not slink off never to be heard from again. David loved Wallis. She was mean to him but that did not bother him. They were never lonely or isolated. They associated with the rich and famous in the USA. Threw dinner parties and so on. They were written about in many magazines. Both wrote best selling books.
It’s amazing and pathetically sad that those people over yonder on Salty Isle cannot let go. Their minds have been completely blown by the fact that Harry and Meghan chose to leave the institution that so many aspire to join or serve (literally, as servants, not as in the military), or prop up. They just really cannot believe that Harry would choose his Black wife and children over all the pomp and balcony outings, and people bowing and scraping. Even when he’d talked about hating it and wanting to leave since he was a teenager. It really just doesn’t compute for them, does it?
This article is complete bullshit anyway because it’s clear that Harry as is happy as he’s ever been but also because Harry’s real friends do not anonymously leak to the media. The Other Brother (or whoever is behind this false narrative) just looks obsessed and pathetic. It’s bizarre that they can’t see how insecure and desperate they look by being unable to let it go. Or that this many years later they really believe they can get Harry (or Meghan) to bend to their will. It’s over, you lost, move on and leave the Sussexes alone. They’re never coming back.
This is also quite typical talk emigrants experience when they visit home country. It is „expected” to complain, say how we miss everything and everyone, list all the „weird/stupid/unlikable” things in the new country. How we can’t wait to move back. Ah, and everyone knows exactly „how it is” with the new country, because they’ve read a couple of clickbait headlines or visited one most popular spot and like to extrapolate.
Wait a minute!
I thought that his friends in the UK no longer speak to him?
This story was written to make William feel better.
If I were to name one member of the RF who truly seems “very lonely”, it would actually be Kate. I’ve literally never seen her with friends, never heard about any friends except her mother and sister. Granted, she’s likely brought that on herself for the most part, but still. I think it’s strange that no one ever talks about it.
Do these people live in the real world? Every day, people move abroad. My husband’s best friends are a group who’ve known each other since school. One of them moved to Argentina with his wife, who’s from there. We still keep in touch, of course, but he’s made a lot of new friends. He obviously misses his friends from France, but he’s not lonely. I don’t see why it wouldn’t be the same for Harry.
If Harry has no friends, then who are the “friends” that supposedly are sources in this article? And the only activity his “friends” in England want to do with him is drink at pubs? The trash media is dying to get more “drunk Harry” stories. They are so obvious its pathetic. And then of course, they have to throw in a dig at Meghan regarding her biological sperm donor, although Toxic Tom seems quite happy surrounded by the girls in Thailand. NewsNation is more like TrashNation.
Wasn’t there just an article last week about how involved and liked in the Montecito community Harry is while Meghan isn’t? Now we’re getting the opposite story? Harry has lived there for 5 years now. They don’t know everything about his life and taking what he said in an interview isn’t a gateway into his current life. They act like no other British guy has ever moved to another country or had a foreign wife or built a life abroad. There is sone pressure from over in the UK and it’s very weird.
California is one of the biggest, if not THE biggest, destination for British expatriates in the world. Harry will have plenty of countrymen for company if he wants.
I’ve met so many British people who’ve settled here and have put down roots, many married Americans and have kids with American accents. They really like being here and have great professional opportunities. Of course they don’t have their families obstructing their kids getting passports, trying to get the public to hate them through a sustained media campaign or denying them security. I think people over there really underestimate the fact that the Sussexes can wake up every day and have a regular morning without being bombarded by a hostile national media. They can set their schedules and work events without consulting anyone or worrying about being stifled or overshadowing anyone. The issues with Charles are what it is and he can only try so much.
Harry loved England so much that he was videoed saying he’d rather fight wars in Afghanistan than go back home.
“look how easily she cut her own father out of her life after he displeased her.”
That “displeased” made me laugh. After all the truly wild things that man has done to sell out his own daughter in the last few years? Yeah, I’d say she had pretty good reason to cut him out of her life.
More rewriting history. By spinners. Tom markle did not use the airline ticket Meghan sent him and ignoring calls from harry and Meghan. So Meghan should not have been displeased when her dad started slamming her to the media and admitted he got money for doing so.
“…they live in England and the time zones are so different it’s very hard to talk regularly.” Um…er…what? There’s this cool new invention called texting/email, wherein one can respond whenever. Though it’s easier to catch British folk around early evening/dinnertime in the US. 🤣😎
Like America’s hard right, Briton’s anti H&M forces lack that spark of creativity that adds joy to life and enlivens the senses.
They stew and sour in their own juices and portrait paints but keep noses pressed to the glass they erect for their illusion of control.
Royalty’s for cartoons, books and movies, not real life.
One of the more shocking and not covered because it made them look like the fools they are points in Spare was how much the media coverage of Harry’s life was a lie sold by the Palace to the media. His closeness with William – a lie. Being the best man at each other’s wedding – lie. Dinners at Will and Kate’s – a lie. Popping into their home for a cup of tea and raising their fridge – a lie. He heavily insinuated that both couples’ engagement interviews were a heavily orchestrated affair and they were all but told what to say. He also couldn’t go anywhere without bodyguards in England and for the final couple of years before he met Meghan, was leading a very lonely and cloistered life. Articles like this are a continuation of the original lies and spin.
I’m sure Harry has friends through BetterUp and the Invictus Games. And wasn’t he the one who came up with the name of the local bookstore, Godmothers? That suggests he’s friends with the owners …
This whole narrative is so dumb and pathetic. He’s let you go, England — try to deal.
Yeah, right – Harry sounds so happy in his own account of his life after he left the army. That dark, crap apartment at KP, etc. You can bet, if he’d been regularly hanging out with his mates at pubs, the tabloids would’ve torn him to shreds.