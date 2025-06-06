It’s finally happening: King Charles is giving David Beckham a knighthood

David Beckham turned 50 years old a month ago in what turned out to be a pretty chaotic few weeks. Around his many birthday parties, David dramatically fell out with his oldest son Brooklyn, partly because Brooklyn did not attend any of his father’s parties. In many of the articles about David’s birthday, journalists somewhat gleefully pointed out that David still didn’t have a longed-for knighthood. David has been publicly lobbying for a knighthood for what feels like the past twenty years. David has taken it up a notch in the past two years, putting in one sycophantic appearance after another in conjunction with the Windsors. Just recently, he turned up at the Chelsea Flower Show, and he was practically simpering as soon as he saw King Charles. I thought Charles would keep him groveling for another few years, but it looks like David is finally getting it: a knighthood, at long last!
David Beckham will be awarded a knighthood next week after years of appeals from fans for the former England and Manchester United footballer to receive Britain’s highest honour.
Beckham’s knighthood will be announced in the King’s birthday honours list and will mean that the former England captain’s wife, Victoria, will be known as Lady Beckham.
Beckham, capped 115 times for the national team, has long been tipped to be knighted, but has remained an OBE — an honour he received in 2003.
Now a friend of the King, Beckham has become a supporter of the King’s Foundation and was made a charity ambassador by Charles last year. He visited Highgrove to learn more about the charity.
As we know from years of mainstream reporting, it’s not like David really had to do all of that to get a knighthood. All he had to do was donate a few million pounds, preferably cash transferred in a suitcase, to one of Charles’s “foundations,” and he could have gotten a knighthood like ten years ago. But David wanted to do it the old-fashioned way, by boot-licking, groveling, simpering and ass-kissing. Sir David Beckham and Lady Beckham. Man. I never thought I’d see it.
Wow I never EVER thought this would happen. Never say never I guess. Hope destroying your relationship with your son was worth it!
Sir and Lady are worth it to this attention-seeking couple.
Exactly. That is what he is doing and all for a knighthood. He wanted Chuckles to see that he was going through the same thing so he could get some sympathy and it seems to have worked. What a poor excuse for a human!!
That’s all he had to do to get a knighthood, selling out his kid. We all know the RF loves that!
Rewarded for his estrangement with his son.
King Chucky – destroying families day by day.
Exactly!
But it’s soo disturbing and really unbelievable. Something like this might happen in Saudi Arabia but not in a (reasonably) democratic country!!! If such corruption were to happen for example in Germany and by a head of state (!!), the whole country would be in a revolt! And I can very well imagine that the story with the dispute with his son and that Harry and Meghan were dragged in as opponents also plays a role.
Maybe he’ll stop debasing himself and stop messing with his face—though I doubt it.
hahahahahaha
Fucking finally. Now they can go on a long holiday and not be heard of for a few weeks. Please
I’ve always been like just give him his knighthood already. It’s just funny how he’s getting it now, just as he’s been in a public rift with his son and American wife. Aw, just like Charles. Did Charles want to do it before he gets sicker or was he just feeling kindly towards David as another father with a “difficult” son?
What a sellout.
I guess that is why he allowed the tabloids to go after his son and DIL. We were saying that with just one social media post, they can clear it all up, but then it would make Charles look like the only bad father.
I wonder if he’ll shave and or scrub the dirt off his face for the ceremony.
How…LUVELY for him 😡
Awww good for him years of groveling have finally paid off.
I doubt this had anything to do with the current issues – my guess is this was already decided and that’s the reason for the flower show visit and such. I would not be surprised if there had been a large donation recently that we just don’t know about that hurried this along.
Yes, nothing says “Service to the Crown” like a big fat check. I’m glad for him that he got what he wanted, but it seems odd to me that his wealth, fame and icon status in football wasn’t enough – but then, I didn’t grow up in a monarchy.
I think if that email hadnt leaked a few years ago where he was complaining about not having it yet, he would have gotten it sooner.
but I’m also sure his groveling around QEII’s death and since has helped.
I expect that Posh wanted it ever since she was called posh.
I agree. Charles probably signed off on this a few months ago.
From what I’ve read, this takes months of planning, so it would have happened before the drama with his son. I’m happy for him and Posh. Well done, David.
As soon as I saw this headline yesterday I couldn’t wait to read Kaiser’s take on it and she didn’t disappoint!!
Get off your knees now, David. Your boot licking days are over. Congrats.
Nah, they’ll find some other way to keep this sycophant dancing to their tune.
I don’t know why, but him finally getting it is cracking me up. All of Beckham’s begging and ass kissing was so pathetic and transparent that this news is really funny to me. Like, does he think he earned it for any reason other than the ass kissing and shopping bags full of cash? I guess he probably doesn’t care.
Gary Barlow will be fuming.
Thanks for reminding me that GB* still exists…
Yes, that’s another one parched for a recognition.
*Forever Team Rob and his “hogging the limelight” ways, deeply flawed as he is.
I’m team Jason forever
I would dress up and go to garden parties and gala’s at the palace — sounds fun and I’m sure full of interesting people (outside of the latest crop of Royals perhaps). Lady Wendy might be fun too.
I’m guessing it has more with him recently turning 50 than any family drama, but that doesn’t kick up the dust.
Oh I’m sure David gave Charles a suitcase full of money seeing as he’s now involved with the King’s Foundation.
Flattery and years of fawning got him the title at last.
Awe David can finally get off his knees and wipe his mouth. Congrats!
😝
I figured they were saving this for William’s reign.
And what do you say that maybe David owes this title to Sussex.:))
The palace wanted to outshine their dance, but they didn’t have anyone or anything, so they dragged Beckham out once again so that the media would focus on him, and on the palace at the same time.🤣
Sam, I’m intrigued by your comment. (!!) agreed it is disturbing. For reasons of family anguish. But I’m not sure how you pivot to Saudi Arabia, and the fate of democracy. (??) the Royals are notoriously — by design — the system exception to Parliamentary democracy, a kind of institutionalised fail-safe in case the relationship between the voters and the parliament breaks down, as it nearly did, over Brexit. This is *exactly* when I would have expected and hoped a head of state worthy of the name to take a role, if only in a public statement of principles, and the fact that the Queen did *not* do this is prima facie reason for me to question the entire point of the “constitutional” monarchy. If you play no role at all in public policy — even when the parliamentary process has palpably broken down — what on earth is the point?? You don’t have to be “political” to be the swing vote in a highly contentious issue. The script practically writes itself. So if you’re too thin-skinned or precious to wade in, really, you deserve to be tabloid fodder, cause you’re not bringing anything else to the table. But corruption, as you mention, to paraphrase, “in Germany the whole country would be in a revolt!!!” ….here’s where you lose me. Beckham isn’t corrupt, as our author notes, he could have essentially purchased this honour but he’s notoriously cheap, so he’s had to work for it instead. No joke. They got their pound of flesh out of David, but less and less of him is flesh and more and more is filler. Anyhoo. The German comparison just makes me laugh (sorry!!!!) as we have been treated to ever so many German corruption scandals. Volkswagen, Deutsche Bank, Siemens, WireCard, the whole football stadium / club debacle, I mean…. The incorruptible Germans turn out to be much like the rest of the corporate world, and to that extent, welcome, may I say, to the world. But…. I think you equate “democracy” with something we would place more akin to “virtue” ….and this is where the Germans lose me a little. Democracy does not mean that people are incorruptible, or politically correct. Democracies host corrupt and bigoted people. Like every other system of government. The Germans are no exception…. Are they? Forgive me!!!!! For pointing it out. This actually made me laugh. LOL. ;-D
So do the Beckhams still live in the UK? It seems like that’s where they are now but I could have sworn they were over on this side of the pond for a while. Where we don’t care about titles. I mean, some Americans are weirdly impressed by that stuff. But most of us would feel a little silly calling him “Sir David.” He’s David Beckham, or Becks. Take Paul McCartney: he has a knighthood, but he’s still Paul McCartney to me. He got wildly famous for his talent and success (and being cute), so why should I care that the hereditary monarch of a foreign country put three little letters in front of his name?
I don’t care what they choose to call him, I’m not tugging my forelock at him or his wife or any one of the lot of them.
Cue all the upcoming articles about how David’s joyous moment of recognition has been overshadowed by the pall cast over his happy family by the evil American stepdaughter.
Posh distraught over Nicola refusing to acknowledge their titles.
Brooklyn disrespects his father’s knighthood.
Happiness at last destroyed by the sniping from the outcast Brooklyn.
Harry and Meghan responsible for ruining David’s long awaited honor.
Sadly, this is probably exactly what will be printed. They are soooo predictable!
And so the years long campaign of ass kissing ends. Time for David Beckham to find a new hobby to replace all the time he spent for this.
I’m sure Victoria is rubbing her hands in glee at all the *posh* women she she’ll have access to to flog her shmatte. This is all grift.
Poor David. In his heart, he is still that poor kid growing up, wanted validation from others, especially the upper class in Britain, even when he is a Sir. Pitiful.
I know David is turning 50 but it still doesn’t seem like he has earned his knighthood yet. Yeah, he isn’t shelling out money for it but has David ever had a heartfelt charity. Seems everything has been for a knighthood.
Chuck should make him be an unpaid ambassador for a few years.
People will take David’s title seriously. Unlike some of the others. so I just think he should sweat more.
I want to be ill …
Beckham just had to alienate his son and his son’s American wife to “earn” it.
And all it took was exiling one son in order to use the situation to bully the Sussexes. Well done, David !
Nobody better start calling her “Lady Victoria” bc that is not what this is.
Nobody bent it like Beckham did in his quest for a knighthood.
Hope the loss of his dignity was worth it.
QuiteContrary, yes. He did lose his dignity over this. I will never see him the same again. Maybe it’s Americans (non-monarchy) who were disgusted and repulsed by David’s debasing years of groveling before the royals. I cannot respect him anymore. He used to be the hot soccer star who was a metrosexual (I loved that) and strutted his beauty all over the place. That image is totally gone now. Some people turn down a knighthood from the royals (offhand I can’t identify one, but I’m sure it happens). A thirsty, lowly David has replaced the suave soccer star (although an admitted cheater) and his image is crap now.
People have definitely turned down knighthoods. I can’t remember the names either but I distinctly remember reading or hearing about at least one high profile Brit who turned it down. Was it Emma Thompson? She’s not Dame Emma is she?
Yes she is: according to Wikipedia she was made a dame in 2018.
I suspected for years that knighthoods were given out like toilet paper, now I know for certain they are.They are worth nothing now that the disgusting creepy crawly David Beckham has one.Just look at his face in those photos, vomit inducing.
Vicky’s head will be more swollen now, she will let no one forget she is officially a “Lady”
It takes more than a title to make a real lady.