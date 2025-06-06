It’s finally happening: King Charles is giving David Beckham a knighthood

David Beckham turned 50 years old a month ago in what turned out to be a pretty chaotic few weeks. Around his many birthday parties, David dramatically fell out with his oldest son Brooklyn, partly because Brooklyn did not attend any of his father’s parties. In many of the articles about David’s birthday, journalists somewhat gleefully pointed out that David still didn’t have a longed-for knighthood. David has been publicly lobbying for a knighthood for what feels like the past twenty years. David has taken it up a notch in the past two years, putting in one sycophantic appearance after another in conjunction with the Windsors. Just recently, he turned up at the Chelsea Flower Show, and he was practically simpering as soon as he saw King Charles. I thought Charles would keep him groveling for another few years, but it looks like David is finally getting it: a knighthood, at long last!

David Beckham will be awarded a knighthood next week after years of appeals from fans for the former England and Manchester United footballer to receive Britain’s highest honour. Beckham’s knighthood will be announced in the King’s birthday honours list and will mean that the former England captain’s wife, Victoria, will be known as Lady Beckham. Beckham, capped 115 times for the national team, has long been tipped to be knighted, but has remained an OBE — an honour he received in 2003. Now a friend of the King, Beckham has become a supporter of the King’s Foundation and was made a charity ambassador by Charles last year. He visited Highgrove to learn more about the charity.

[From The Times]

As we know from years of mainstream reporting, it’s not like David really had to do all of that to get a knighthood. All he had to do was donate a few million pounds, preferably cash transferred in a suitcase, to one of Charles’s “foundations,” and he could have gotten a knighthood like ten years ago. But David wanted to do it the old-fashioned way, by boot-licking, groveling, simpering and ass-kissing. Sir David Beckham and Lady Beckham. Man. I never thought I’d see it.