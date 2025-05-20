David Beckham met up with King Charles & Camilla at the Chelsea Flower Show

Monday, May 19th was Press Day at the Chelsea Flower Show. In 2023, the Princess of Wales stole King Charles’s thunder on that year’s Press Day – the day was supposed to be about Charles’s first visit to the flower show as king, but Kate surprised Buckingham Palace by making a surprise appearance at busing in random children for a photo-op. Charles was beyond furious and for several weeks, Kate was soundly punished in the media. It was really funny. Two years later, Kate was nowhere to be seen on Press Day. Odd, given Kate’s new focus on “nature.” But of course Charles and Camilla made it to the Chelsea Flower Show. They weren’t alone – look who turned up for a special photo-op: David Beckham!!
Obviously, David is desperate for a knighthood and he’s been trying to grovel his way to that knighthood for years. It’s his retirement project: subservience and obsequiousness to the left-behinds, who are now openly using David for their own narrow purposes. Seeing David and Charles together is a reminder that neither man has lifted a finger to call off the media dogs when it comes to their sons. If anything, both men are likely responsible for a good deal of the briefings against Brooklyn Beckham and Prince Harry. In case you want it underlined, here’s how the Mail reported it:
They come from remarkably different backgrounds but have been brought together by their shared love of horticulture, of all things. Now, the King and David Beckham have met up again at the Royal Horticultural Society’s world-famous Chelsea Flower Show – for a special meeting of green-fingered minds.
The former footballer, who is now also a King’s Foundation Ambassador, was making his RHS debut for the charity. Beckham, 50, was formally introduced to the King and Queen at the Highgrove Shop stand, which will be selling a new rose named after Charles – the ‘King’s Rose’. Beckham wore the bright pink flower pinned to his blazer.
The former England captain appeared thoroughly amused while in conversation with the monarch, and was spotted laughing heartily as Charles cracked his signature jokes. Camilla meanwhile appeared in bright spirits while sporting a green leaf print dress from Fiona Clare London, while Charles carried a traditional country fair walking stick.
Footballer Beckham has been spotted at a rapidly increasing slew of royal events in recent months – including a private visit to Highgrove last May – and is said to have fallen out with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. The latest royal meeting comes just days after reports that the Sussexes had David’s eldest son Brooklyn and wife Nicola Peltz over for dinner in their Montecito mansion. Sources claimed previously that the Sussexes were said to be ‘secretly supporting’ the couple because of their ‘similar family feuds’ – after they were a noticeable no-show at the footballer’s 50th birthday celebrations earlier this month.
“…Will be selling a new rose named after Charles – the ‘King’s Rose’. Beckham wore the bright pink flower pinned to his blazer.” Boot-licker! Suck-up! You would think with all of David’s money, power and cultural cachet, he would just abandon this exercise which sees him openly groveling to the royals. Like, at some point, he’s actually damaging his brand, right? Anyway, this serves as confirmation to me of my theory that Charles and William explicitly told Beckham to abandon the Sussexes if he ever wanted a knighthood. They’ve been dangling that just out of reach for years, and David obliges with whatever they want him to do. Including cutting off his son who is living in America.
The original Sun story about the Sussexes hosting a dinner party at their place has been debunked. The Fail knows this – what a scurrilous rag.
Sykes over at the Beast reported the dinner was a few weeks before the Beckhams’ bust-up over David’s 50th birthday celebrations. Plus everyone is saying the Sussexes didn’t directly invite Brooklyn and Nicola, and anyway they couldn’t have been conspiring against their parents amid a crowd of 20 guests. I gave no idea exactly where the truth is, but the Fail knows this isn’t it.
Saw some screen shots on SM from I think the Mirror? Anyways, it said the dinner wasn’t even at the sussex house in Montecito. Who knows? It’s such an embarrassing story for the tabloids to make into a thing. But the tabloids are generally a disgusting cringe fest.
I would have thought the rose could have been for Camilla, Kate got one just recently. Seems a bit disrespectful
Who would buy a rose named for Cam? Jeremy Clarkson?
The Eager-To-Be-Knighted David Beckham perhaps?
Only thing i have say is i see charles is not afraid to sport a cane when he needs one
I wonder if it’s from an antiquated idea that a walking stick for a man is less indicative of infirmity.
Harry is a Rugby guy, I don’t know why they’re trying to push the narrative that Harry and David were buddies, or Victoria and Meghan were besties, that the Beckhams dump.
They do try hard.
The media have been telling us that lie ever since they were at Harry and Meghan’s wedding. We have seen and heard about the people that Harry and Meghan consider to be actual friends and not just acquaintances or people they meet randomly at an event or work. Nothing in any of their lives has shown any of them to be anything more than casual acquaintances or just friendly to each other the few times they were ever in the same place for work. The UK media are so strange in how they label things or people. I work with people everyday but just because I might be friendly towards them in that setting that doesn’t make us friends. I might see them outside of work or on occasion go to the same events, that doesn’t mean we are friends. I see David and Victoria no differently than I see Charles or moreover Kate in allowing a lie to be used to abuse family so they can play the victim.
Beckham looks like a wax replica of himself .
Good grief he used to be a good looking bloke , what on earth has he done to himself .
Too much suck holing to to his majesty has turned him into hideousness .
He’s the social climber extraordinaire like the Middletons. He wanted the bling and now the gongs.
Just give him the knighthood.Charles has sold plenty of gongs. What’s one more at this point?
But Chuck is enjoying the grovelling!
The former English football captain who sucked so much attention in the 90s now yapping at the King’s feet begging for a knighthood.
He and Rottweiler are sure loving this.
“Oh, now you want a knighthood? No, I won’t give you one.”
As Chuck dangles it in front of him.
It must suck to want something that bad that you are prepared to debase yourself like that.
Right?!? He used to be so hot and now he just looks dirty. One of the few men who don’t seem to be aging gracefully. I honestly think it’s the gross beard. I don’t know why I dislike it so much but it’s awful!
The really awful looking tattoos covering his hands and neck and then the obvious facial plastic surgery are both fails. He used to be gorgeous when he played soccer- pin-up worthy!
I was thinking the same thing. He looks fake now. He looks like someone applied some sort of dye to his hair and beard. It’s way too uniform which is what makes it look weird. He must suffer from the same struggle beard affliction that William has. Trying to fill it in with color though just makes it worse.
I thought the same thing.. he used to be cute… now he looks like a cheap rate knock-off of himself and wTfF is with that suit he’s wearing… he’s dressed horribly….
@Cassie,
It’s the plastic and going under the knife. His face looks stretched to its limits.
Maybe surgery plus years in the sun without protection. He has a ton of wrinkles on his forehead and around his eyes.
Every time I see him now, I think about that documentary sharing how controlling his father was of him when he was young and then how David goes around the house cleaning after everyone and cutting burned candle wicks so they aren’t visible.
It gives the impression of someone with an iffy sense of his own identity, a deep need for approval (even if said approval is from someone toxic) and possibly some serious anxiety.
He just happened to be incredibly attractive when he was young so people ignore all that other stuff.
I said the same thing below, being reminded about his crap dad in the documentary whenever I see him, that his need for this “ultimate” honor may be about still trying to please his dad, to prove his worth to him.
But also, he wouldn’t be the first top athlete who, having spent his entire youth into early middle age completely defining himself and his life through his sport, finds himself adrift once those days are done. (Tom Brady comes to mind.)
I wondered about the house cleaning and candle wicks as well. Whatever is behind it, I think it’s significant.
Yes, I really enjoyed that doc and felt sympathy towards him. For all the moments you mentioned. He went through it with the tabloids, omg. And his uk coaches, jeez. So in some ways, his sycophantic desire for a knighthood never bothered me. While I think it’s ridiculous, I kind of felt like it was something important to him. He grew up working class with parents who cared about the monarchy. So in terms of wanting approval it makes sense. But it’s funny bc the king is supposed to be a role model right? But he takes sketchy money from Qatar and throws his son to the tabloids. And here’s DB following in the worst impulses of the king.
If it ever comes to pass, Beckham should be knighted Sir Grovel.
Omg he’s so pathetic and such a suck up. It’s nauseating. How embarrassing for him. He’ll get the wank thing but he’ll be laughed at for the rest of his life.
It’s soooo gross. Part of me is like, please just give it to him so he’ll go away. But the petty part of me doesn’t want him to ever get it so he has to continue to beg for scraps and kiss ass and suck up and we can get these articles to celebitch over 🤷🏽♀️
Good point. David will have to grovel throughout Chuck’s and Willy’s reign. After all, Willy’s fave club is AV and David never played for that team.
I do wonder if this toying around by the Windsors has something to do with the thrones they used for their wedding? Even Victoria wore a tiara. It was a royal wedding chav -style.
It was so kitschy and I bet the Windsors have never forgiven David for “usurping” them in the public’s imagination throughout those years in the tabloids.
Camilla needed brighter color . The color is not flattering and makes dress look dowdy. Beckham flattering and begging again for that title.
Is there another famous person sucking up to BRF this much? There are celebrities attending these events and accepting invitation to the palace, but I don’t see anyone as much as I see David. It seems like he is literally going everywhere he is summoned. Doesn’t he have anything he is working on? Weird.
It is ironic David is working with the tabloids that turned his and his wife’s lives into hell. At least, that is the perception and he is doing nothing to correct this. They are literally going after his own son. I guess, getting honor is more important to him than his children.
The Beckhams keep their family stuff tight. No way they’re running to the daily mail over this. The tabloids are just attacking them as they often do
I mean one post, photo would make all these lies clear. The tabloids are rooting for him, while talking sh*t about his son. If he is not gonna protect his family, what kind of family man is he?
I hope he’s not briefing against his son. But he’s standing next to another father who DOES brief against his son in the papers. While pretending he doesn’t. So yeah, David should be better than Charles and protect his kids. Like @sevenblue says one post a photo or something. The whole keep calm and carry on mantra used by the WInsdors is a farce bc they are behind the scenes briefing royal reporters.
The desperation is not a good look on him. Even if you are a monarchist, you would have to admit that he seems desperate and pathetic; hes so obviously trying for a knighthood.
David Beckham has no self pride and the Royal Family knows that.
JFC isn’t he embarrassed? If Posh isn’t trying to reign him in, she must be heavily medicated
I’m laughing heartily at the snark about Charles’ “signature jokes.” David looks thirsty on so many levels – and Camilla’s dress is astoundingly ugly.
I’m guessing no one bothers to check if Camilla’s dresses sell out. That picture of her and Charles walking, with the sun behind her, wow. Here’s your queen, folks.
I seem to recall from the Netflix documentary that Beckham’s dad was very hard on him, one of those guys you could never please. Have always wondered if that’s behind his extreme need for that knighthood. Even as I agree his thirst is embarrassing, I still have a little sympathy for him. For now.
True. Lots of people accept gongs to prove a point to their parents.
He probably laughs at Charles jokes and calls him the bestest king ever. No shame.
But will he queue like he did at QE2’s lying in state?
I know it doesn’t really work this way, but my first thought was “A striped rose? Doesn’t that come from a virus?”
Seems appropriate, a sick flower for a (mentally) sick man.
Also, the Side Chick looks *incredibly* frumpy in that dress.
That’s all I’ve got. Back to looking at pretty pictures, including HRH Meghan’s Insta…
Interesting that Chuck now has a cane. He sure is ill. QE2 didn’t hold a cane until her last year.
Also, Chuck is snubbing Lazy’s rose 😂 Lazy tried to steal his thunder again and Chuck is like, noooooo I got a rose named first before you.
The rats can make so much ink with Chuck vs Lazy. He sure does hate any woman that doesn’t fawn him.
His walking stick looks a little too long. When I broke my ankle I was given a stick and the doctor said that the stick had to be of the length where my hand would go on the top of the stick without bending my arm. He said that way the weight was properly distributed and the stick would help me walk better. It definitely worked. In this case, Charles’s stick should be shorter.
QE2’s cane was also as long/tall. They all seem to be in denial of their illnesses. Anne used an umbrella instead of a cane. This year seems like a make or break one for Chuck’s health.
Is the Chelsea Flower show actually a big deal to garden enthusiasts? I’ve never heard of it outside of royal reporting but I’m more into planting natives so a British flower show wouldn’t be high on my rader
Lots of corporate sponsorship of the show. Have a look on Insta. It’s basically networking for the elites – part of the season’s activities.
My husband watches every single day of coverage here in Toronto, just got a text from the Caribbean about someone’s booth winning gold so yeah, I would say garden enthusiasts (aged over fifty) in the Commonwealth for sure. It can be ok but I get bored with the breathless commentary.
lol Kingy says “jump!” and Becky pants “how high?” Both loathsome excuses for fathers. I notice Victoria is never at these events… she must not care whether her husband gets his knighthood
I have a feeling VB doesn’t like Camilla. After her very public exposure over David’s infidelities, why would Victoria pretend to be fine with the other woman?
Isn’t DB embarrassed to be Chucky’s bitch for this long and still no K ?
Chuck should give boot licker davis his trinket . As far as I can see these two are very much alike. Both cheated on their wives for a long time and both are dog sh-it fathers . I don’t care if David is nice to his other children. You are a bad dad if you are not equally protective and loving to all your children and you stand back and let the media go after them in any way shape or form.
Charles will not give Beckham his trinket. He will forever hold the possibility of knighthood over him just to keep him firmly in Charles camp. If he did bestow a knighthood on him, Beckham would take the prize and run. Charles can’t tolerate a defection.
I wonder if Becks is where willy got his dirty face inspo?
He looks nasty, just like his arse-licking personality
David is such a thirsty, pathetic kiss ass. So desperate for the adulation and acceptance of people who think he’s nothing more than their version of white trash.
So they are selling the rose at the “Highgrove stand”. I guess, that’s why C&C are there, to merch and make even more money off the public.
Beckham is so thirsty … I hope there was water left for the plants.
Well, at least David’s new face has settled.
He’s starting to look like Charles in some of those photos.
David looks like an absolute fool pandering to those royal idiots. If I were his wife, I’d be ashamed for him and tell him, “Bloke, cut it out. Don’t grovel before them. Have some dignity. You’re David Beckham. Legendary.”
Apart from the fact he hangs out with Harry’s dad and brother, I don’t understand why the Sussexes need to be connected to the Beckhams. I really am not getting it other than they are acquainted at the most superficial level and that only applies to Harry. Meghan does not know them.