David Beckham met up with King Charles & Camilla at the Chelsea Flower Show

Monday, May 19th was Press Day at the Chelsea Flower Show. In 2023, the Princess of Wales stole King Charles’s thunder on that year’s Press Day – the day was supposed to be about Charles’s first visit to the flower show as king, but Kate surprised Buckingham Palace by making a surprise appearance at busing in random children for a photo-op. Charles was beyond furious and for several weeks, Kate was soundly punished in the media. It was really funny. Two years later, Kate was nowhere to be seen on Press Day. Odd, given Kate’s new focus on “nature.” But of course Charles and Camilla made it to the Chelsea Flower Show. They weren’t alone – look who turned up for a special photo-op: David Beckham!!

Obviously, David is desperate for a knighthood and he’s been trying to grovel his way to that knighthood for years. It’s his retirement project: subservience and obsequiousness to the left-behinds, who are now openly using David for their own narrow purposes. Seeing David and Charles together is a reminder that neither man has lifted a finger to call off the media dogs when it comes to their sons. If anything, both men are likely responsible for a good deal of the briefings against Brooklyn Beckham and Prince Harry. In case you want it underlined, here’s how the Mail reported it:

They come from remarkably different backgrounds but have been brought together by their shared love of horticulture, of all things. Now, the King and David Beckham have met up again at the Royal Horticultural Society’s world-famous Chelsea Flower Show – for a special meeting of green-fingered minds. The former footballer, who is now also a King’s Foundation Ambassador, was making his RHS debut for the charity. Beckham, 50, was formally introduced to the King and Queen at the Highgrove Shop stand, which will be selling a new rose named after Charles – the ‘King’s Rose’. Beckham wore the bright pink flower pinned to his blazer. The former England captain appeared thoroughly amused while in conversation with the monarch, and was spotted laughing heartily as Charles cracked his signature jokes. Camilla meanwhile appeared in bright spirits while sporting a green leaf print dress from Fiona Clare London, while Charles carried a traditional country fair walking stick. Footballer Beckham has been spotted at a rapidly increasing slew of royal events in recent months – including a private visit to Highgrove last May – and is said to have fallen out with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. The latest royal meeting comes just days after reports that the Sussexes had David’s eldest son Brooklyn and wife Nicola Peltz over for dinner in their Montecito mansion. Sources claimed previously that the Sussexes were said to be ‘secretly supporting’ the couple because of their ‘similar family feuds’ – after they were a noticeable no-show at the footballer’s 50th birthday celebrations earlier this month.

“…Will be selling a new rose named after Charles – the ‘King’s Rose’. Beckham wore the bright pink flower pinned to his blazer.” Boot-licker! Suck-up! You would think with all of David’s money, power and cultural cachet, he would just abandon this exercise which sees him openly groveling to the royals. Like, at some point, he’s actually damaging his brand, right? Anyway, this serves as confirmation to me of my theory that Charles and William explicitly told Beckham to abandon the Sussexes if he ever wanted a knighthood. They’ve been dangling that just out of reach for years, and David obliges with whatever they want him to do. Including cutting off his son who is living in America.





