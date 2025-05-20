Prince William agrees with Harry on one thing: King Charles sucks as a father

Over the weekend, the Times of London published a curious piece about Prince Harry’s relationship with his father. The piece heavily quoted Harry’s Spare, a memoir in which he wrote about the neglect of his childhood, but came across as a man who loved his father deeply and has spent years trying to understand his father. I think the Times’ narrative was supposed to be “Harry and King Charles have always been at odds, and it’s not really Charles’s fault.” As in, this was likely another palace-commissioned piece, tasked with absolving Charles for being such a dogsh-t father. Well, something curious happened after that Times piece came out: the Daily Beast’s Royalist thought it would be fun to point out that Prince William has also had a historically “frosty” relationship with Charles. Huh. Some of the Royalist’s “King Charles and Prince William Reunite in Frosty Royal Ceremony.”
With so much focus on Prince Harry and King Charles‘ estrangement, it’s easy to forget that Prince William has also had a tricky relationship with his father. William and Charles made a rare joint appearance this week at the Order of the Bath service at Westminster Abbey to mark 300th anniversary of the order, and William didn’t seem entirely thrilled to be there.
Meanwhile, a flattering report in The Sunday Times rejected any characterization of Charles relationship with his sons as “distant.” A “royal insider” is cited in the piece as saying, “I don’t think he was emotionally distant. That was one of the great myths and one of the great untruths that Diana propagated, that Charles was cold and not fun with the children, and that she was the fun one.” It is truly incredible that some people in the Windsor orbit are still interested in rubbishing Diana’s name, but this renewed effort to rewrite history to portray Charles as a warm and avuncular father should not stand unchallenged.
In Spare, Harry describes Charles as a “loving, but sometimes distant father” who rarely showed physical affection. In the 2021 Apple TV+ series The Me You Can’t See, Harry recalled his father saying to both boys at unhappy moments during their childhood: “Well, it was like that for me, so it’s going to be like that for you.” However, Harry had a damning verdict on this stiff-upper-lip philosophy: “That doesn’t make sense. Just because you suffered, that doesn’t mean your kids have to suffer,” he said.
Moreover, there is little argument among William’s friends that Charles’ emotional remoteness extended to his relationship with William. Charles even reportedly became jealous of the public adulation William and Kate had generated.
“Pa and Camilla didn’t like Willy and Kate drawing attention away from them or their causes,” Harry wrote in Spare, noting that “they’d openly scolded Willy about it many times.”
Harry also described how William discovered that Charles (and Queen Camilla) had a hand in leaking unflattering stories about William and Kate to the tabloids. Harry writes that his brother was left “seething” and “justifiably incandescent” upon learning that “Pa and Camilla’s people had planted a story or stories about him and Kate, and the kids” in the press.
A friend of William’s told The Royalist, “The boys certainly did have a difficult relationship with Charles after their mother died. It was part of what brought them so close together and why their estrangement today is so awfully sad.”
As I’ve pointed out consistently, if you watch the briefings coming out of Prince William’s office, those “sources” never really have a problem with anything Harry says or writes about Charles. William is constantly incandescent with rage over what Harry has said about William or Kate, and William is blinded with fury that Harry “chose” Meghan over him. But William is totally fine with Harry whacking Charles. William didn’t even have a problem with Harry saying that he didn’t know how much time Charles had left. Because William agrees with Harry on that – William behaves as if he believes he’ll be king very soon. I’m reminded again of how well Camilla played Diana’s sons against each other – this is largely her handiwork, and she nurtured this brotherly grudge for many years.
William Prince of Wales Order of The Bath Service Westminster Abbey.London,United Kingdom 16th May 2025
Featuring: William, Prince of Wales
Where: London, United Kingdom
16 May 2025
William Prince of Wales Order of The Bath Service Westminster Abbey.London,United Kingdom 16th May 2025
Featuring: William, Prince of Wales
Where: London, United Kingdom
16 May 2025
I guess that photo of Willy leaning on Chuck’s shoulder didn’t yield the jealous outcome from Harry.
Sucks to be you Willy. You chased your only brother out of the country, who – with your support – could have overthrown the Rottweiler. That foursome photo triggered the bejeezus out of them.
You’re trapped and everyone knows it. That’s why you hate everyone and no one likes you.
I’ve been thinking the exact same thing. If William hadn’t been such a jealous ninny, he and Harry should have teamed up to take Cow down. This woman terrorized their mother and drove her to her death.
Cow is the reason Charles is such an unpopular king. Had Diana lived and still been married to Charles, this whole fiasco would look mighty different. Most likely zero protesters. But Cow is not loved the way Diana was. Diana was magic.
Cow has no charm, no grace, and no magic.
She’s a homewrecker of the highest order, who’s only claim to fame is that she spread her legs for the future king.
Cow is Charles’s Achilles heel, and William’s jealousy and incandescent rage prevented him from seeing the situation in the long term.
What an opportunity missed.
I remember the sentiments when the Rottweiler got her crown. It was a fairytale gone wrong – probably close to the Grimm’s:
“And the evil Queen/Stepmother lived happily ever after since Snow White/Little Mermaid had died.”
So many dead bodies…
The buck stops with Charles. He has willingly participated in all of Camilla’s machinations because he is a selfish, petty, jealous man who can’t stand to be overshadowed by anyone.
Seriously. If evil had a face…
Charles is a henpecked moron.
We should call her by her proper name. Lady Macbeth.
Charles is also the reason Charles is such an unpopular king. Horrible husband, horrible father, horrible king … horrible person.
I think he would be interesting to sit next to at a dinner party, since he has many passions in life and is educated about different issues, but anything deeper than that is a hard pass.
Chickens coming home to roost! Cuckoo Cam and Jealous Chuck have alienated both of Diana’s sons. There will be all out war between Cam and King Billy when her protector passes.
Can’t wait! If Willy can do one thing for his mother, it’s to muzzle that bitch who destroyed her life, his life growing up and Harry’s.
How much dirt does step mommie dearest have on Billy?
William has shown he doesn’t care about the Charles and Camilla affair. He’s said incredibly offensive things about his own mother.
We know william has no problem with infidelity. Not only does he cheat all the time, he accepted anmer hall as his family home. That’s the place where the van cutsems hosted Charles and camillas affair for years.
If Camilla joins forces with Carole, Willy’s fucked 😂
I have always theorized that Camzilla has spent past few decades securing as much money and property from Charles for her and her family.
I don’t know how much Willy will be able to muzzle her. I think it will be like War of the Roses and they will destroy each other.
We know she plays the long game.
@Snuffles Please please please! 🙏
They deserve such a fate!
He did just very recently buy her the property next to Ray Mill.
Camilla is a nobody without Charles. He’s clearly set her up financially because William’s first act will be to cut her off.
I’m only hoping the crowned mistress outlives Chuck to see exactly what Peggy does where she’s concerned.. I imagine things getting very messy.
I think she’s going to toddle off into the sunset when Chuck dies. She has no desire to work for the glory of William. I doubt she will leave Ray Mill and her gin.
If she has any common sense she will leave. Nothing to be gained from staying.
I imagine she will have collected for herself and her children whatever she wants and quite frankly wouldn’t be surprised if she orders off Anne Robinson and remarries Andrew Parker-Bowles. It would be insane but just like her to do so.
Harry called that woman Camilla out on multiple occasions. William on the other hand seemed fine with her as long as her orchestrated venom was directed at Meghan and Harry. Karma has no expiration date but when it calls it can be brutal. Camilla, Charles and William will reap soon enough
That’s partly how it see it. Charles, Camilla, william will brief against each other. But they will support each other when it comes to attacking Sussex family.
“Chose meghan over him” this gets to the heart of it. Seems like William took Harry for granted in pretty much every single way.
He was supposed to be Willy’s organ donor. That’s a mind fuck on so many levels. Glad Harry has found someone who loves him and whose love he reciprocates.
This right here! When I read that part in Spare, my jaw actually dropped.
I wonder if there was any way to legally enforce this, it’s bonkers that it is just assumed that Harry would hork up an organ if William needed one.
Diana was right about Charles parenting. Charles also disrespected his first wife from the get go.
I don’t really get who Charles is. He seems to have always embraced royal duty. He’s not lazy. So basically he wanted to be honored as the heir, have his mistresses, and breed the heir/spare. He didn’t want to be a husband or father? I suppose most kings haven’t played those roles either. The 20th century didn’t suit him.
IMHO I don’t know which century would have suited him.
He’s not a warrior so anything before the 17th century is out.
18th century was a bit of a turmoil with the French Revolution and the Napoleon wars.
19th century was the same except Queen Vic reigned for so long – he would have resented her as he did QE2.
Early 20th century Edwardian period? Those kings had paunch, British India etc.
I think Chuck should have given up the throne for Anne.
That’s the problems with monarchies. You can’t elect to represent you. You get shit kings all the time with the spine of a jellyfish.
Chuck should read the life of his great-grandma Queen Mary – she saw the overthrow of so many royal houses, and Chuck treats his so carelessly.
They don’t get overthrown anymore because they have no real power. It’s also a job requiring no particular competence. Charles was always going to be unpopular because he’s not handsome or charismatic— it wouldn’t have mattered if Diana stayed married to him (I’m glad she did not because he was a terrible husband— I find people who think she was the loser in that divorce very odd!!)
“The 20th century didn’t suit him” just made laugh. Although being a dogshit father can apparently happen in any century.
@Meredith had he appreciated the glamour and popularity that Diana brought, he would have been happier and more confident in his position as king. He was considered “handsome” except for those ears. He played polo which kept him fit. He had more hair than Willy at the same age.
This line from Taylor Swift’s song is for those men so insecure in themselves like Chuck was:
“A never-needy, ever-lovely jewel whose shine reflects on you.”
But since the Rottweiler was always around feeding him poison, it was never going to happen. And Diana grew up and knew she was worth more than how he treated her.
On some level, I feel really sorry for Charles. He never, ever stood a chance at life full of healthy relationships with anyone.
He was born to distant, “dutiful” parents who had no intention of raising him with love or any flexibility for who he was or what he was best suited to do. He had zero tools or models about how to be a loving husband or father.
Diana kind of lucked into some solid maternal instincts (after a pretty cold upbringing herself), but from the day his uncle abdicated, Charles never had the opportunity to be anything other than the petulant, selfish, isolated child he would be his whole life.
I agree that Diana seems to be the outlier here. Who knows where she got her tactile and emotional instincts, because it couldn’t have been from either of her parents. Maybe one of her big sisters was nurturing? I have no clue.
“The 20th century didn’t suit him”
Apparently neither did his first wife
Or his sons
Or his grandchildren
Or the way his valet prepared his tooth brush
Or the pens proffered for his very important signings of very important papers
Or the 21st century
Only the side piece, Andrew, his fake medals and ridiculous robes and shady characters bearing suitcases full of cash pass muster with this crankface weak excuse for a man.
@Meredith, Charles was an extremely sharp dresser in his younger years (still is, though much more conservative). Look at his pictures with Diana. Athletic overall (polo, skiing) and if not exactly handsome, a nice appearance. He and Diana made an attractive couple. I’d say too he does (did?) have charisma; even Meghan called him charming early on, and you see a sense of humor and ability to laugh at himself in some of his speeches and public interactions. Who Harry is today didn’t just come from Diana.
Unfortunately, Charles’ main characteristic has always been resentment; that’s plagued him his entire life and ultimately curdled the talents that made him an impressive POW. Resentment at lack of parental attention, at marrying Diana with some expectation of fidelity, at having to wait years behind his mother to become the monarch. The resentment about what he doesn’t have has obscured any appreciation of what he does – the wife he wanted, at least one son (and daughter in law) who truly care about him, lovely grandchildren. For all her flaws, TQ appreciated her family. No matter how many tabloids put him on their front pages and pump up his ego, Charles will find himself a lonely man at the end.
Diana set up plenty of pap strolls that invaded their children’s privacy. All to make herself look like the fun parent. She was no angel or perfect parent either. She used them for pr at least as much as Charlie did.
She saw them a few weeks a year around boarding school and holidays , divided equally with charles.
The dynamic between William and Charles is actually the main story behind all these other stories. This next bit is going to be interesting.
During QE2 last two years when both knew she had cancer and was dying, Chuck took over. There isn’t going to be a smooth work transition from dad to son for loads of negative reasons. Chuck and Cuckoo are raging against the dying of the light. Both will play dirty. Billy is vulnerable because he’s shrivelled up at the prospect of working FT as king. Also he’s hiding alcoholism and adultery and raging anger not very successfully. If he doesn’t look after step mommie dearest then she be singing like a canary to the Mail. Perhaps dad and son need to negotiate a deal because otherwise this is going to get very nasty and FK has more to lose than cuckoo 😜
Yes! This Cold War is going to get very hot. Royal gossip has centered on Harry and Meghan for the past eight years, but that time is coming to an end. These people are all villains and I am so here for it.
Yep, fasten your seatbelts, it’s going to be a bumpy ride (night)”
@LadyDigby, that’s an excellent point about Camzilla having lots of dirt on Bulliam. She’s shown him and us she adores briefing negative dirt to the Fail. Bulliam will need to be careful with her.
On a separate and very petty note, Bulliam’s pink gown looks very pressed and smooth in the pictures above. Yet we’ve seen the unpressed reality. Are the royal photogs really stooping to photoshopping his clothing?
After all people are curious about what exactly happened in 2024. Can you imagine Cuckoo telling all she knows about chez Wales and his strange behaviour that KP are covering up?? If Will slugged either his dad or wife could his reputation survive? I mean BM laughed off him slugging his brother but surely not hurling anything at his missus or dad,?
Yes, this was never so evident as during the coronation when William had to grit his teeth in pledging allegiance to Charles. William seems to actually hate Charles, while Harry seems more disappointed.
Yes, and I think that showing up late to the procession and Katty wearing a Temu Tiara despite strict instructions for all the women to not wear one was an obvious and deliberate slight against Charles (and by extension Camzilla). Oh it’s going to get very ugly once Charles shuffles off his mortal coil.
Talk about getting the heir he deserves! It will never not be funny that Charles FINALLY got the crown, and his lazy son was late to his freaking coronation. I could watch that video of him attempting to keep his shit together (and failing) in a gold carriage on a loop.
Whenever I hear the work-shy or Kate disappearing stories, Harry’s comments about jealousy and control come to mind. I don’t think Will loves his role or anything, and Kate is damned no matter what she does, but it’s also possible that they’ve been told NOT to appear to much in public because Charles and Camilla don’t want them stealing the attention. All of this is so much more fraught than I think we give it credit for.
I can totally believe Kate was benched after her Chelsea flower show debacle in 2023, where she made a fool of herself and upstaged Charles at the same time. Surely that arrangement works for both parties, though, because she hates work and public speaking. And she can’t seem to come up with any passion projects about which she’s sufficiently passionate to devote the modicum of time necessary to realize actual change or achievements. It’s a win-win.
That was also Harry’s point of view in Spare, but he was told that by Will. However, they are not doing small events, visiting small charities. They are purposefully choosing the events with maximum press attention. Also, both QE2 and Charles briefed to the media, they were now expecting W&K to work more after they got a long break because they had young children. That also never happened. The only time they increased their workload was when they were competing with H&M. So, yeah, they can work more, but they don’t want to. Will has all the money now, he is still lazy. If W&K got out more, did more small engagements, it wouldn’t be a spectacle when they finally do something after their more recent vacation.
Wasn’t Kate in her 30’s when she got married? She didn’t work in her 20’s except dating Will. What makes you think she has a hidden work ethic, but can’t because she doesn’t want to upset Charles?
Kate was 29 when they got married.
I think about those comments from Harry a lot and I think its a combination of a few things – Charles not wanting W&K to take away HIS spotlight (because they always did/do, in part because they work so little), charles having different expectations for William as Duke of Cambridge than as Prince of Wales, and also, Harry’s own work ethic. Harry felt like he was being held back by the institution so he probably assumed William was as well.
@Becks1, Harry started building things while he was a teenager. Will was single then too. So, no Kate to steal attention away. As we know, even when he was held back, Harry did a lot of work in addition to most of the work the heir was supposed to do. W&K just don’t want to work, except when H&M go outside to work, then W&K are gonna definitely work for multiple days to compete with them.
Imo Harry believed the lies william told him. And also what you wrote becks1, that Harry assumed William was being held back as he was.
If Kate and william had both done 500 bread and butter engagements each year since their wedding, imo charles wouldnt care. They would quickly become part of the furniture like the other royals.
That would involve them working and we know they’re both too lazy for that. They only want to do big things, all of which have flopped.
It would help Lazy if she followed the lead of Anne – head down, do the work, multiple engagements in one day outside London, at least three days a week for at least 40 weeks IN ONE YEAR, every year.
Lazy has no work ethic so she is her own worst enemy. So I don’t give her any credit at all. She made her mattress, she can well continue to sleep on it.
I mean that’s all that anyone really asks of the royals. Show up at a few places in a week, could be smaller charities, could be larger, could be pedestrian or glamorous, just show up and draw attention. Look good doing it, too, if you can, but show up 120 days of the year and you can do eff all the rest of the time because that’s royal “work.”
They won’t, though.
Anne takes many months off a year. She cleverly disguises how much ‘work’ she does.
Anne isn’t cleverly disguising anything. She plays the game the way it was set up, the same way Ed and Sophie play it.
Most of them are smart enough to have staff pack their days so they get a lot of engagements in that day. And get lots of days off. But anne isn’t counting differently than other royals engagements are counted.
I truly think Charles is sicker than he’s told. He probably won’t last another year or two. This is why he is having people write flattering things about him being a father to try and restore is image in historical records. He won’t have much luck there because his life story has already played out in a way that there will be no hiding the truth. His estrangement of his youngest son and his bitter divorce and death of his previous wife is the most interesting historical thing about him.
He’s also trying to pack his schedule with so many things to desperately pad out his reign as being significant in the memory of his people but idk. He just needs to go rest and pick up the phone and call his son.
Oh he’s been told. When I was diagnosed with cancer (twice) I was told quite clearly the seriousness of my condition. The Hippocratic Oath that all doctors take includes, amongst other things, a promise to share all knowledge of a condition to a patient. So Charles is in a position where he knows his days are numbered, but the heir is a bumbling, temperamental, lazy wanker with an equally lazy, intellectually challenged stick figure wife. The Spare, who has all the intelligence, drive, compassion and smarts to be regent (along with his equally accomplished wife) but was relegated to the dog house most of his life, is the only one who could get back the respect of his subjects but alas, that will never happen.
Jaded, I often read the comments here but seldom (almost never) post. I had to break my silence to tip my hat to you. Your post (like most of your posts) is brilliant and insightful, and I just had to finally say so.
I think pebbles means Charles is sicker than *he’s* told the public, not that he’s sicker than he’s *been* told himself.
I feel sorry for Will for one thing: Charles also chose Camilla over him just like he did with Harry. I think, most of the time, it was the firm protecting Will, the future heir, not his own father from the buddies of Camilla working for the tabloids. Harry told in Spare, Will going to Charles to yell at him for allowing Camilla to leak against him. He didn’t even deny it, just said he has the right to have his own Angela (QE2’s leaker). Charles is a weak man and definitely a bad father.
What a weak, cowardly man hiding behind skirts. I suppose like nanny.
Chuck poisoned the well so he can well drink it.
I think Charles probably had a hand in playing Harry and William against each other too. It’s clear that William has the same issue of jealousy towards Harry that Charles had for his sons and Diana. It’s just so interesting to see the British press quote Harry’s book extensively after saying that every thing he said in it was a lie.
Chuck definitely was a cold and emotionally abusive father and I don’t doubt for a moment that he purposely pitted the boys against each other growing up.
My thoughts exactly, Amy Bee.
In my best recollections, No One has ever said Harry’s book was a lie. No one has ever denied any of the stories H told. They’ve said many, many things about Spare, but to my knowledge no one has said Harry lied.
Then you haven’t been paying attention.
One thing I’ve never understood is that the tabloids keep declaring that “William won’t let Charles reach an arrangement with Harry that William can’t live with.” This seems to be another way to say, “William is the one standing in the way of giving Harry and his family the security they deserve.” Fits in with the companion briefings about how William is the one standing in the way of a Harry-Charles reconciliation, if Harry’s main sticking point is security (above all the other shitty things Charles has done to Harry). But it’s frankly horrifying that William “can’t live with” better security for his brother.
So what is Bulliam so afraid of? That Harry would feel comfortable bringing his family to Britain maybe once a year to visit the cousins? With better security, might Harry even buy a small second home somewhere in Britain and spend summers there, and is Bulliam afraid of being overshadowed again? Why is Bulliam so damn squirrely and hateful about security for his brother?
If Will wanted Charles not to give security to Camilla, would Charles say “ok, cool”? Of course not. Charles always does what he wants, as QE2 put it. He is the literal King, he is just blaming this on Will, because it creates bad PR for himself as a father.
Because william is 10000x more against Harry than Charles is. William wants to control Harry, needs to control him, needs to crush him under his heel.
William wants Sussex family banned from the uk. Unable to visit charities. Unable to visit family. Unable to visit diana’s grave without William knowing and denying it to them.
Remember the shit he pulled in 2017, banning Meghan from the family event reconsecrating diana’s grave. He had no problem having all the nannies there, but he wouldn’t allow Meghan there to comfort harry.
Charles may resent Harry and Meghan’s popularity. Psychologically billy the basher cannot handle Harry being happy, he cannot function if harry is happy. That makes william incredibly dangerous and a much bigger threat than charles.
Excellent point about the danger of William. Stewing himself into a human weapon.
It’s strange to me that Charles is so publicly jealous. Everybody knows about it and everybody writes about it, without saying that it’s odd for a man in his position to be so publicly envious of other people’s popularity. Plus, it’s wild too because Charles has made choices that make him even more unpopular. How can you be jealous of anyone when your face is on the money and everybody bows when you enter a room?
He wants public adulation that is willing and authentic.
People are forced to bow to him and he knows it.
All these people are doing things for him – like to Willy – because of his position in society. There’s nothing authentic in it because he was part of the lucky sperm club.
As Harry pointed out, it’s character. And it truly is character which ultimately counts – not the titles, not the riches…it’s your character. And both king and heir are in deficit of it. Whereas Harry and Meghan and Diana have surfeit of it.
For the photo where the page is holding Charles’ robe, it looks like someone had gotten to William’s robe with a handheld steamer, because it no longer looks like it had been dragged out of the back of the closet.
Had a closer look -did they iron one side (the left) and not the other (right)?
It looks like Chuck is giving the page the evil eye, and the page looks terrified. I do hope Chuck didn’t treat the child like a leaky pen.
You’re right! What a terrifying and traumatising experience!
The same photo has those men dressed with feathers on their helmets – jeez, they could lose a bit of weight.
I was wondering if the same palace photographers who photoshop their faces went ahead and photoshopped the robe. Which is sad.
I could see that.
The article was making sense until the last line when William’s friend says that their difficult relationship with Charles was what brought them so much closer together. I mean I’m sure it did bring them closer to an extent. But it’s clear from Spare that they still weren’t that close. Especially not once William started the brief games too.
That deadbeat dad treated Camilla’s children better than his own. He protected her kids and not his own. I’m quite sure they are set for life. He doesn’t even know his second son’s children. I believe he barely know Will’s kids despite all the fakery they put out to public. If William and Kate have any since they would keep their children away from him and Camilla. I believe she hates Diana’s sons and set out willingly to destroy them and their relationship. This strengthens her hands and weakens theirs. If William had any since he would make up with his brother and when his father dies kick her and all her minions out of the royal family. His brother seems willing but does he have the courage to meet Harry half way.
I think Willy’s betrayal cut Harry deeply.
Willy swore on their mother’s grave but he had lied. That’s unforgivable.
And he hates his wife, so not going to happen. Harry is no longer Willy’s spare.
How pathetic a person are you if you’re jealous of your child’s success??
Most parents revel in the success of their children.
That’s the twisted part. Chuck and family are no better than the Markles – and I mean the greedy, cunning and pathological lying especially – they’re just richer is all, and a fine example of how money has nothing to do with class.
I’ve noticed that some men when they don’t love the mother of their children, then they don’t love their children they had with her. But when a men remarries and has children with the new wife or the wife already has children, he completely adores them. This is Charles to a T. He completely keeps at a distance William and Harry, plus the grandchildren, but he is openly affectionate with Camilla’s kids and grandchildren. It’s so bizarre.
If he’d married Cuckoo instead of Diana and had kids by her would he have been a better dad to them?
Doubt it. They’d be cheating on each other too. Rottweiler’s daughter and Willy had a screaming match so I suspect any children of theirs would have grown up the same – except it would be a cousin who was thrown to the media wolves rather than their children.
Charles said he did not want to be the first Prince of Wales without a mistress so I think if he married Camilla in the 1970s he’d cheat on her. And she and APB were not faithful to each other either. So after they had the children they may be seeing other people.
That’s true. But I think also the expectations on Charles are less with Camilla’s kids. They have a dad. Charles can just benevolently step in every now and then and look like the good guy. He definitely seems warmer to Camilla’s kids for sure but they don’t expect as much from him.
Once again they IGNORE what Harry WROTE and said about him and his Brother NOT BEING CLOSE! So the fan fiction continues 😡
I had the long boring version of the Trouping of the Colour on while I was doing something bc I wanted to see observe Charles’ strength on horseback after his diagnosis. They were in a big open dusty arena and I saw Will inch his horse back and away carefully so that Charles had the entire camera view to himself. For a fleeting moment it looked like kindness to a diva who had been waiting for their moment in the sun for decades.
That reminds me of Pippa and Charlotte looking at Kate when she drank in the standing ovation at Wimbledon.They both reacted like they knew how much that solo spotlight meant to her.
That was rather embarrassing when Kate made the match about HER instead of the actual winner.
Harry put up with a lot of William’s jealousy when he was single but once he and Jason Knauf went after his wife and then later his kids, Harry wasn’t going to take it.
Knauf in particular was a devious snake and there was zero need to assist the daily mail in Meghan’s lawsuit about the letter. That lawsuit had nothing to do with William or Charles but the media crossing a line.
And I suspect Knauf and William were involved in the RAVEC decisions and not just Charles and his courtiers.
Harry doing this for his family means that he is not going to take garbage. He let things go when it was just him, but he is papa bear with those kids and the risks they face.
If that is even possible. I think Knauf is worse than Fawcett.
William was and is absolutely in lockstep with Charles in denying security to Sussex family. He has a vote on ravec as much as charles does. Denying them security and keeping the 28 day requirement is how william gets to control Harry. It is Williams people who keep briefing about removing hrh too.
William wants the uk for himself. He wants the US for himself, which is why that silly survey was done recently. He wants ‘africa’ for himself.
William has resented Harry and wanted him dead since the moment he was told a younger sibling was on the way. That has never changed.
I don’t buy the idea that Charles, camilla, and william don’t get along. Sure they brief against each other all the time, resent each other. But all three agree on doing anything they can against Sussex family.
In the same way Harry had said that he would never name the royal racist(s) because it would be too embarrassing for them, I think that when he said “Some people WANT history to repeat itself, and that is pretty dark…” and that he would never name the person(s), in this case, he means William. I agree with you that Knauf and William – and remember that William’s other man, Simon Case had been on the committee as well – all worked to ensure that Harry and his family would be without protection. And they are the ones who are always broadcasting chapter and verse about Harry NOT having security in the UK and how he travels and where he might be staying, as well as leading the charge in describing their security arrangements, naming the security staff and counting the number of vehicles, etc. overseas.