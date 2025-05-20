“Taylor Swift released the ‘Taylor’s Version’ of a song from Reputation” links

For years, Taylor Swift’s fans have waited for the release of Reputation (Taylor’s Version), the re-recording of her 2017 “comeback” album. She’s made her fans wait and wait… but it might be happening now? She released the new version of “Look What You Made Me Do” to The Handmaid’s Tale! [JustJared]
Rebellion (June's version). A new episode of #TheHandmaidsTale is now streaming on @hulu and with #HuluOnDisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/NUFzqd3tyB
— The Handmaid's Tale (@HandmaidsOnHulu) May 20, 2025
Blake been put on notice.
Oh come on, I know some people want everything to be about women catfighting with each other, but it’s clearly about Trump, not Blake.
Such a beautiful, subtle FU to agent orange and his grotesque regime of incels and pick-me’s. Bravo Taylor, BRAVO 👏
Bit hard to argue an artist isn’t ‘hot’ when even teasing part of a re-recorded song is news.
Seriously.
Putting this song in a show about women losing their voice, their rights, and being reduced to wombs gives full throated fury to the landscape we’re living in. Taylor is throwing daggers and contrary to what Trump alleged it’s hot.
Been watching the Handmaid’s Tale but it’s getting harder as the violence increases. Haven’t gotten to this episode yet. Overall it’s good but anxiety producing.
I have been waiting for the current episode of The Handmaid’s Tale for YEARS!