"Taylor Swift released the 'Taylor's Version' of a song from Reputation" links
  May 20, 2025

  By Kaiser
  • Links

For years, Taylor Swift’s fans have waited for the release of Reputation (Taylor’s Version), the re-recording of her 2017 “comeback” album. She’s made her fans wait and wait… but it might be happening now? She released the new version of “Look What You Made Me Do” to The Handmaid’s Tale! [JustJared]
8 Responses to ""Taylor Swift released the 'Taylor's Version' of a song from Reputation" links"

  1. Kiki says:
    May 20, 2025 at 1:44 pm

    Blake been put on notice.

    Reply
    • SamuelWhiskers says:
      May 20, 2025 at 4:15 pm

      Oh come on, I know some people want everything to be about women catfighting with each other, but it’s clearly about Trump, not Blake.

      Reply
  2. Bri says:
    May 20, 2025 at 2:09 pm

    Such a beautiful, subtle FU to agent orange and his grotesque regime of incels and pick-me’s. Bravo Taylor, BRAVO 👏

    Reply
  3. Mandragora says:
    May 20, 2025 at 2:55 pm

    Bit hard to argue an artist isn’t ‘hot’ when even teasing part of a re-recorded song is news.

    Reply
  4. Truthiness says:
    May 20, 2025 at 3:11 pm

    Putting this song in a show about women losing their voice, their rights, and being reduced to wombs gives full throated fury to the landscape we’re living in. Taylor is throwing daggers and contrary to what Trump alleged it’s hot.

    Reply
  5. L4Frimaire says:
    May 20, 2025 at 4:32 pm

    Been watching the Handmaid’s Tale but it’s getting harder as the violence increases. Haven’t gotten to this episode yet. Overall it’s good but anxiety producing.

    Reply

