Mail: Prince Harry & Meghan are facing a ‘seven-year glitch’ of different priorities

On the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s seventh wedding anniversary, Meghan posted the above image on her Instagram – a board full of photos of her husband and children, happy memories of their almost nine years together. People have been poring through all of the photos. Me, I’m “people.” I zoomed in all of these amazing photos- there’s so much there! Pics from Meghan’s pregnancies, pics of Archie and Lili, rarely-seen professional portraits and more.

There were so many wonderful anniversary and wedding look-back pieces, especially in the American media, just further proof that the Sussex wedding was one of the most iconic pop culture moments of the past decade. Obviously, the British media tried to pour scorn on the Sussexes, running hundreds of “remember when Meghan was a diva” stories. The Daily Mail also ran this curious exclusive, with comments from royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams, all about how Meghan wants to be a billionaire, and Harry wants to do charity work, and… something something, seven year glitch/itch! O RLY?

As they look back on their wedding at St George’s Chapel seven years ago today, Harry and Meghan remain united in their desire to live a different life away from the Royal Family, but they are not on the same page in every single sense. During their brief period as working royals where they appeared to be the perfect double act. Even during the drama of ‘Megxit’, Harry and Meghan’s early business ventures were almost entirely joint which included the formation of their non-profit organisation Archewell and a lucrative Netflix deal which saw the pair star in a documentary. However, as the couple celebrate their seventh wedding anniversary, there appears to be a growing career chasm between the Sussexes in their business ventures with both taking on more solo projects. According to one royal insider, the couple could be suffering from a so-called ‘seven-year glitch’ where by they are still very much happily married but are separating their professional lives. Speaking to MailOnline, royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams said that Meghan has ambitions to become a billionaire with her various projects including TV and investing in start-ups, but Harry lacks the same ‘ruthlessness.’ ‘Harry is increasingly finding himself as the spare in a relationship with Meghan which undoubtedly involves mutual affection, but where their priorities differ widely. Meghan likes glitz and glamour and is absolutely ruthless as the interview on Oprah showed so clearly. Because she married Harry, her brand does have reach. She would like to be a billionaire influencer and an A-list celebrity but she has very few A-list friends.’ Richard said that Harry’s comfort zone is his charity work, and this is the direction in which he naturally finds himself leaning. ‘Invictus means a lot to him, it was a joy to see him at the WellChild Awards last year. He genuinely enjoyed being with the children, it seemed as though the “old Harry” was temporarily back,’ he said. However, he cautioned that the Duke has made a ‘large number of mistakes’. These include his ‘angry and resentful half hour interview with the BBC after he lost his court case over security and his ill-judged memoir Spare’. He added: However, though often emotional, he lacks Meghan’s ruthlessness, which was so apparent in the Oprah interview.’

[From The Daily Mail]

Earlier this year, Vanity Fair published their cover story on the Sussexes, which was mostly an attack piece. But as I said, there was one section which stuck with me, a summation from some unnamed Spotify source: “He looks like the kind of guy who would, frankly, happily work for charities for the rest of his life and would be very happy if Meghan made all the money and he didn’t need to.” I actually believe that too, that they’ve figured out their post-royal dynamic, which is that Meghan leans heavily into their business ventures while Harry works more on advocacy and charity. The leap being made by royalists is that this kind of dynamic is “bad” or that Harry is unhappy with it, when really… I think this suits him completely. As he’s said, he fully supports Meghan’s business ventures and he’s really proud of her for building her business. Fitzwilliams and the other royalists are still trying to make the “Meghan’s Spare” talking point stick, but it’s never made any f–king sense.