Mail: Prince Harry & Meghan are facing a ‘seven-year glitch’ of different priorities

On the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s seventh wedding anniversary, Meghan posted the above image on her Instagram – a board full of photos of her husband and children, happy memories of their almost nine years together. People have been poring through all of the photos. Me, I’m “people.” I zoomed in all of these amazing photos- there’s so much there! Pics from Meghan’s pregnancies, pics of Archie and Lili, rarely-seen professional portraits and more.
There were so many wonderful anniversary and wedding look-back pieces, especially in the American media, just further proof that the Sussex wedding was one of the most iconic pop culture moments of the past decade. Obviously, the British media tried to pour scorn on the Sussexes, running hundreds of “remember when Meghan was a diva” stories. The Daily Mail also ran this curious exclusive, with comments from royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams, all about how Meghan wants to be a billionaire, and Harry wants to do charity work, and… something something, seven year glitch/itch! O RLY?
As they look back on their wedding at St George’s Chapel seven years ago today, Harry and Meghan remain united in their desire to live a different life away from the Royal Family, but they are not on the same page in every single sense. During their brief period as working royals where they appeared to be the perfect double act. Even during the drama of ‘Megxit’, Harry and Meghan’s early business ventures were almost entirely joint which included the formation of their non-profit organisation Archewell and a lucrative Netflix deal which saw the pair star in a documentary. However, as the couple celebrate their seventh wedding anniversary, there appears to be a growing career chasm between the Sussexes in their business ventures with both taking on more solo projects.
According to one royal insider, the couple could be suffering from a so-called ‘seven-year glitch’ where by they are still very much happily married but are separating their professional lives.
Speaking to MailOnline, royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams said that Meghan has ambitions to become a billionaire with her various projects including TV and investing in start-ups, but Harry lacks the same ‘ruthlessness.’
‘Harry is increasingly finding himself as the spare in a relationship with Meghan which undoubtedly involves mutual affection, but where their priorities differ widely. Meghan likes glitz and glamour and is absolutely ruthless as the interview on Oprah showed so clearly. Because she married Harry, her brand does have reach. She would like to be a billionaire influencer and an A-list celebrity but she has very few A-list friends.’
Richard said that Harry’s comfort zone is his charity work, and this is the direction in which he naturally finds himself leaning. ‘Invictus means a lot to him, it was a joy to see him at the WellChild Awards last year. He genuinely enjoyed being with the children, it seemed as though the “old Harry” was temporarily back,’ he said. However, he cautioned that the Duke has made a ‘large number of mistakes’. These include his ‘angry and resentful half hour interview with the BBC after he lost his court case over security and his ill-judged memoir Spare’.
He added: However, though often emotional, he lacks Meghan’s ruthlessness, which was so apparent in the Oprah interview.’
Earlier this year, Vanity Fair published their cover story on the Sussexes, which was mostly an attack piece. But as I said, there was one section which stuck with me, a summation from some unnamed Spotify source: “He looks like the kind of guy who would, frankly, happily work for charities for the rest of his life and would be very happy if Meghan made all the money and he didn’t need to.” I actually believe that too, that they’ve figured out their post-royal dynamic, which is that Meghan leans heavily into their business ventures while Harry works more on advocacy and charity. The leap being made by royalists is that this kind of dynamic is “bad” or that Harry is unhappy with it, when really… I think this suits him completely. As he’s said, he fully supports Meghan’s business ventures and he’s really proud of her for building her business. Fitzwilliams and the other royalists are still trying to make the “Meghan’s Spare” talking point stick, but it’s never made any f–king sense.
Harry stated his case in interview he was not coming across as angry. Fitzwilliam rehashes same old blather
They’re still announcing to the world that they don’t see Harry as his own person. It’s… wow. Just… wow.
Have they ever thought of him as a real person? Since birth he was a commodity that the tabloids and public felt they owned.
No reason why they shouldn’t have different interests. Marriages are stronger when the partners aren’t joined at the hip breathing each other’s air. Marriages need spaces.
Fitzwilliams – you will never ever be a billionaire.
Meghan will always be richer than you – in wealth, health and happiness.
Cry more.
As for this:
“he lacks Meghan’s ruthlessness, which was so apparent in the Oprah interview.”
The King is ruthless. So is the heir. That’s why nobody but arse lickers like you worship them.
We all know about Fitzwilliams (and others) getting caught out reporting on the Oprah interview before it was actually broadcast. By calling Meghan the ‘ruthless’ one on Oprah now, I can only assume that he still hasn’t watched it (or the extra bits) properly and heard Harry’s contribution 🤣🤣🤣
How was Meghan ruthless in the Oprah interview? And how is it a “glitch” that a married couple have different careers?
By daring to be honest and not pretending that the best thing that ever happened to her was marrying into that family. Marrying Harry yes, dealing with his relatives no.
After this and yesterday’s article about the menu tasting they seem to just be revisiting the ” how dare she” greatest hits. These people would give anything to be debased by these people and just can’t fathom being like, yeah this sucked, these people aren’t the most competent, this family is pretty cold.
It is not ruthless to set the record straight about false claims from the media. If keen had denied story there would have been no need for Meghan. To set the record straight
Gee, they COULD look at the Wails and their body language and their priorities (shopping VS football which they’re paid millions for. Plus, I don’t know, many Caribbean holidays (they are ALWAYS tanned). But no, let’s do this instead. Sucks to be you.
Meghan was ruthless in her interview with Oprah? Meghan told Oprah that Kate was a good person and that people didn’t have to hate her to support Meghan and vice versa. They both talked about the palace pulling security, and that someone at the palace made a racist comment about what color Archie would be before he was born. But to the Royal Rats, only Meghan was ruthless. And Meghan is still leaving money on the table. She didn’t have to create her own company. I’m sure that many companies would have offered her a substantial amount of money to be their spokesperson.
Keen would not deny the crying story .meghan which showed her to be a mean girl
Meghan did set the record straight but went easy on Kate
Truth VS good story.. They’ve lied about what M said for the last 5 years.. Don’t assume anything else.
If anyone was ruthless in the Oprah interview it was Harry.
Bingo. Fitzwillaims repeating how ruthless Meghan was over and over will not make it so. But Harry…Harry has always been the one to say the brutal truth. As he did again recently with the BBC. These royal reporters are still trying to create an image of Meghan that doesn’t exist.
I’ve literally never seen another marriage described as having a glitch because the people in it have different jobs. Even within the Royal family they have different patronages, it’s bizarre to basically be like two people have separate interests and aren’t clones this is odd!
They constantly want to make it seem like they don’t have a plan for their lives and that Harry is so direction less and unhappy.
It’s really bizarre. If that’s the case, then most marriages are glitchy.
Huevo wants harry to return leave his family and be abused. Harry got married to Meghan and they have children. Why would he want to go back. Fitzwilliams is deluded.
Harry is the one who has written the book and done the majority of the interviews where he talks about the royals. Meghan has such a calm persona she doesn’t seem ruthless at all. Harry is the one who appears to have more trouble letting things go, although I think therapy and having a settled home life with Meghan and the kids has helped him in this regard.
Harry started therapy before Meghan.. He said that as did she.. Facts matter. He isn’t having trouble ‘letting go’. He wants to visit the UK without him or his family being murdered. And no one other than the psychopaths like Charles, Camilla, Kate and will – they are ruthless. It’s odd people crap on about Harry’s mental health. These people are psychopaths. All of them
Harry is very clear-sighted about setting a historical record and that means giving interviews and telling the truth. It’s only ruthless to the people telling lies to the papers, like his father. But yes overall, he has spoken out more than Meghan ever has.
Exactly. Outside of the Oprah interview, Meghan has very seldom even mentioned them. Maybe that’s what stings them.
YES. Harry still has a lot of (justified) anger around a LOT of things and is quick to still talk about them. Press, security, family, etc. Meghan has been living her best, California-chill, life for yeeeears.
Also, my spouse and I have completely different careers. It’s what most people do.
Those gutter rats desperation shows with their every utterance about this couple. This couple is happy and supportive of each other’s life choices as partners. Fitzwilliams needs to retire as a Royal correspondent after his butt was recently handed to him in a viral clip I saw as he tried to debate the relevance of the monarchy with a Republican. In addition, after the viral clip of him giving a review of the Oprah interview before it was aired. If these folks are the best this monarchy has to offer re support, they are in more trouble than they realize.
Interestingly enough those folks throw out the billionaire tag as if it is ludicrous. They, we have no clue of Meghan’s end game nor do we know of her current plans. In a few years, this billionaire claim will seem prophetic.
I mean, Harry has a high paying job, he is also giving speeches at rich people conferences, which I am sure pays very very well. Did they expect Harry to sell clothes, make up on social media? He never did that kind of thing. On the other hand, he has a grand experience representing BRF around the world. Now, he is doing that for the company he works for. We just don’t see it, because they are paid gigs.
These people reviewed Oprah interview before it aired. They are always gonna lie about what was discussed there.
sevenblue, I think about the money that Harry is making with BetterUp, speaking engagements, and the royalties for Spare and I see why the media wouldn’t want to remind people about any of it. It shows that Harry is more than capable of making money.
I doubt we know everything that H&M have invested in. That’s their business. I anticipate that they are looking at the tax situation, too. I would if I were them.
@Saucy&Sassy, I am not sure people even know, this kind of engagements pays very big numbers, because it is paid by the companies and inviting famous people is one of the tactics they use to attract businesses and their big budget for employee training and education. The more exclusive they are, the bigger the pay is. Harry worked with and met a lot of world leaders, led international projects. His fee would be very high. Still, we are seeing him in a couple conferences each year. British media always underestimates him, but in those rooms, they have no power.
All of this is a nice and equally sinister fantasy if you ignore the fact that Harry works a corporate job. Has 10s of millions because of spare and has reportedly invested in BetterUP.
So, Harry’s ventures may not be as public as Meghan’s, but to pretend like he just some do-gooder with no business acumen, is an insult to him.
And when people, meaning the British media, eventually admit that Harry has accumulated so much wealth, they can’t ignore it, they’ll be calling Meghan another racist dogwhistle.
And his job with Travelyst! He has non-charity related jobs. But even if Harry didn’t have those jobs and he focused solely on charitable work, it’s no one’s business but Harry and Meghan’s own. Fitzwilliam can suck it. However Harry and Meghan have structured the work responsibilities in their marriage, it’s clearly working for them. They just celebrated their anniversary and are happy and in love. They are rich and successful and stay winning 🤷🏽♀️
This ridiculous article makes me think back to their stupid claim that the Sussexes can only live a life of service if they had stayed with the Leftover Royals #serviceisuniversal! So I think it’s some sort of dog whistle commentary that Harry is a real royal (and should come back alone and be his birth family’s whipping boy and scapegoat again) while Meghan is money and power hungry.
It is weird how they want to pin Meghan as the only money-maker as if the prince doesn’t also make money bts. Like they are very uncomfortable with the idea of a prince making money.
I think it is more to bash Meghan and make her look money-hungry and uncharitable. They aren’t as comfortable bashing the born-in white prince as they are criticizing the WOC who married in. Misogyny, racism and xenophobia are what they do best.
But meanwhile, it was ok for Liz and Chuckie to sell their goodies (including gin, biscuits , jams, etc) AND honors (let’s not forget that for Chuckles). No one ever seems to remember that, it seems.
Soooo…she likes building businesses and making money, while he likes to use that money for charity work? That seems like a pretty good arrangement to me!
There is obviously a gender and racial component to this, too that we shouldn’t underestimate.
I sense a disturbance in the Force.
The Fail actually admits here that the Sussexes are happy!!
Of course it’s heavily larded with the usual lies and stupidities, but nevertheless.
It really is true: #LoveWins. Long may theirs reign.
💚💚💚🌍💚🏵🌿
Kate ruthlessly corrected some of the untruths printed in the Daily Mail. If they had stuck to the truth there would have been nothing to correct. What’s Wiliam done wrong now?
Last time I checked, Harry had a FULL TIME JOB as CIO at BetterUP…making money, working just like Meghan is working; just in different sectors…Both in Leadership positions…Of course, Meghan starter her own company, which is huge; her role as a founder and leader of her own company, no doubt, comes with more…but still they BOTH work for money. I imagine Harry is an investor and could have Stock option in the company he works for…he IS MAKING Money…
He and Meghan BOTH have a foundation together, while working on separate charitable endeavors.
This narrative as Meghan as the worker bee always sound racist (I could be overreacting) to me, the black woman working while the white man is the savior of humanity.
Also, I believe, The ‘journalists’ over the pond, that craft these narratives, are looking to shape our brains to agree with Some of their narrative, just enough to take shape…just as they have us ALL talking about ‘Working Royals’ when there was never such a thing to start with.
Harry has a job that pays, Meghan has a job that pays – BOTH work in charity.
💯
Harry also works at Travelyst and is probably already planning the next Invictus. He has plenty to keep busy with.
When Harry met Meghan she had a business so there’s no real difference in their situation now.
Um. Harry does make money though. The Halle Berry? What is this? It’s delusional.
Also she has Beyonce, Kerry Washington, Tyler Perry, Jessica Alba, Chrissy Tegan, Oprah! I can go on.
Both top Royal couples spend most of their time in separate residences – is that not a glitch?
Calling Meghan ruthless for using her skills to earn money to support her family, and setting the record straight in the Oprah interview, is racist and sexist. I don’t expect anything different from the lot at KP, BP, the British media and the so-called royal experts. Also, Harry works. The fact that they have no control over the Sussexes and don’t know what they’re doing (unless they see it on Meghan’s Instagram), must be killing them. They days of leaking and briefing are over. They can’t use Meghan and Harry as scapegoats anymore. I honestly feel that the British public is not buying what the news is selling any longer. I just wish people would stop clicking to read those fictional articles.
First off – Harry works. He has a job with BetterUp, he gives paid speeches, he’s involved in a lot of different charitable organizations (which is work), etc.
Do I think Harry would love to be able to focus on charity work full time and not have to worry about a paycheck? In some ways, yes – thats how he was raised for starters, and also, who wouldn’t love to not have to think about a paycheck and just do what they want, whether its charity work or something else?
I think the lifestyle/entertainment side of their business is just going to come more naturally to Meghan, because that’s what she did before their marriage. its not about “meghan will make the money while Harry dabbles in charity and wanders around aimlessly.”
That said – this narrative bothers me because it IS implying that Meghan makes all the money and Harry is just a lost soul who pops up for Invictus once every few years, when we all know that’s not the case at all. But its feeding into the narrative that harry is lost and unhappy and struggling to find his place when we know, much like Meghan, he’s booked and busy. It’s just in a different way than she is.
The narrative bothers me too. At the end of the day, if they need more money and it’s about protecting his family, Harry will do more if need be. But currently, he is working and making money.
Dont be influenced by what any of these know-nothing nasty gossips on Shithole Isle say about H. As @Becks1 pointed out, H has a job with BetterUp; he gives paid speeches; he’s the sole director of the trillion dollar Travalyst conglomerate (and even if he’s not taking a monthly salary, I’m sure he negotiated a director’s remuneration package…..afterall, Travalyst is NOT a charity.)
And then, as he revealed at the Upfront Summit in February, he’s carefully building his portfolio of investments….just as M has revealed that her portfolio so far is upwards of 10 companies; and H mentioned at the Summit that he’s not interested in starting any new charities because he’s now more focused on creating solutions upstream before problems get to the point where charities are needed. To this end, his BUSINESS focus is on veterans and the unique skill sets they bring to their communities after leaving active service.
Those fkrs on Shithole Isle better not drop dead from shock when H’s revea;ls his next business venture.
Is Meghan’s “ruthlessness” in the room with us right now? Harry told the world that if something happens to him, his wife or children that the blames lies with his father. LMAO in what world is Meghan the ruthless one?
This delusional writer and his article is just another example of how they deny reality and craft a false narrative. The only surprise in this nonsense is him admitting Harry and Meghan are still in love. I guess they’ve given up on trying to make fetch happen with the divorce rumors.
This strikes me as incredibly sexist. If the man was focused on business ventures and the woman on philanthropy, no one would bat an eye. Totally “normal” patriarchal dynamic. But switch up the order and it’s a problem in the relationship? Gtfoh
Ok the photo in the lower left – it says 2-22 or 2-24 — is that a Christmas tree in the background? If so I absolutely love that because we are always late taking ours down !
LOL, I think it says “2022”.
I think during that first long covid year we kept our tree up past Valentine’s Day. That was just a year in which we just needed the Christmas lights up longer, lol. But yeah, in this case, I think it’s just 2022.
Harry and Meghan both are aware of what it takes to finance their life and keep themselves and their children secure. That is why they are BOTH bringing in money and both working in charity. I hope they do get to be billionaires. I imagine between lawsuits, his book, his jobs and speaking engagements that Harry actually has brought in at least as much money as Meghan, if not more.
Bit off topic….Diana was reported as saying she would like to eventually live in the USA. Harry has done just that so am wondering if he is, in fact, living her wish. Actually, how would Diana view each of her sons now? Both Harry and William are sufficiently wealthy, both have families but only one of them, Harry, is invested heavily in charity work – as was Diana. William has inbuilt wealth but Harry, to a large degree has amassed his own fortune. Lovely to think Diana may rightly have approved of the Spare.
This is the same old misgynoir Meghan has been dealing with for years.
She wasn’t “ruthless” in the Oprah interview. She came across to me as quiet and sad, but clear-eyed about the truth. But of course if a biracial woman dares to speak the truth about her dealings with white people, she must be “ruthless,” because how dare she?
Harry and Meghan negotiate very complex professional lives of business, entrepreneurship, philanthropy, investment, and leadership on some vital issues, as well as parenting two very young children. They need to have vision, be smart, and work hard. I’m coming to the conclusion that royals seem to live in a permanent state of dependence and infancy because everything comes to them as a birthright and everything is done for them. They are not out in the world making their own way as Meghan, and now Harry do. At the moment William is behaving like a spoiled brat. He has not grown up.
So a wife is “ruthless” (repeated three times so you wouldn’t miss it) when she helps support her family in a major financial way. Couple that with the unsourced claim that she’s desperate to be a billionaire, which seems sort of ridiculous on its face. Ugh.
Appreciate that they couldn’t deny the two are still in love. They did point that out twice.
Meghan just said in her latest podcast that she wants her kids to see her as a working mom. Why is her working on launching a business or having a hit show considered a character flaw? Nit passive princess enough? This person thinks if he says ruthless 3 times it will make it come true.
I will quote the great Charlie Cale of Poker Face and say, “Bullshit!”
I don’t think this is a wholly correct or complete analysis. To say Meghan wants to be a billionaire because she is launching a business she has been working on for years is an over simplification. Also she’s already glamorous, so what exactly is she supposed to be striving for here? Same for Harry. He has a charity focus because he has large charities that require a lot of time and commitment, whether Invictus,Travalyst or legacy ones like Well Child or African Parks. We see what happens, re Sentebale, when the wrong person is put in charge. Yes Meghan likes doing podcasts but Harry seems to do more awards or speaking events ( and don’t think those are all for free).Both Harry and Meghan were actively involved in Archewell in 2024. I think the are more focus of Archewell has narrowed and is delving deeper instead of wider. Meghan may be in front of the camera for her show but they’re both executive producers, they both are investors. Also he’s still with BetterUp and probably still making money from Spare. I think they now have more time to focus on what they want to grow and try new things. To expect them to be in the same place professionally they were in 7 or 5 years ago is simply unrealistic and doesn’t reflect growth.
Fitzwilliams is one of the four media rats who blatantly lied and said that they had watched the Oprah interview days before it even aired, so is he talking about the fictitious Oprah interview in his head or the one that actually took place where Meghan wasn’t ruthless and both of them told the truth that had been avoided for years by the royals and the UK media? Both of them have always focused on charity and what issues matter to them, which is why they both formed and are still the founders of Archewell Foundation. They were both just recently in NY focusing on a cause that both of them care deeply about with the Parent Network. People who are competent are capable of focusing on more than one thing at a time, so just because he, the left behind royals and the other UK media aren’t capable of multitasking or being competent doesn’t mean that Harry and Meghan aren’t able to focus on charities and also making money for them and their family.
“Ruthless”, “ruthless”, “ruthless”. The old trope of cold-hearted, controlling, mean, WOC. Makes me want to vomit.