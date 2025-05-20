Naomi Biden: Jake Tapper’s book is ‘political fairy smut’ for the chattering class

In recent weeks, Jake Tapper and Alex Thompson have ramped up the promotion for their offensive, ableist and ridiculous book, Original Sin. That’s the book about the “cover-up” of President Biden’s “decline” last year, because Tapper and Thompson think this is all the best use of their time when a demented fascist is currently dismantling the country from the White House right now. I covered my thoughts on the book and the “big reveals” we’ve heard thus far. As the promotion ramped up, many Democrats have tried and failed to pile on the Bidens. But many Democrats have clapped back on Tapper and Thompson, disputing many of the stories from “unnamed sources” and George Clooney. On Monday, President Biden’s granddaughter Naomi Biden – a 31-year-old lawyer – clapped back hard on this book in the wake of her granddad’s cancer diagnosis:

Just read a copy of this silly book, and if anyone is curious for a review from someone who lived it first-hand: this book is political fairy smut for the permanent, professional chattering class. The ones who rarely enter the arena, but profit from the spectacle of those that do. Put simply, it amounts to a bunch of unoriginal, uninspired lies written by irresponsible self promoting journalists out to make a quick buck. It relies on unnamed, anonymous sources pushing a self-serving false narrative that absolves them of any responsibility for our current national nightmare. All of this at the expense of a man so completely good and honest that it is impossible for these people to ever understand the why or how of it all. There are real stories to be told and one day they will be. I suspect history will reward the truth.

[From Naomi Biden’s Twitter]

“…Pushing a self-serving false narrative that absolves them of any responsibility for our current national nightmare…” That’s exactly it. Political journalists are desperate to absolve themselves of their failures to report accurately on Donald Trump and his cadre of fascist lunatics. That’s what it’s always been about. I also think all of this bullsh-t is about damaging Kamala Harris to the point where she couldn’t or won’t run for office again.

Just read a copy of this silly book, and if anyone is curious for a review from someone who lived it first-hand: this book is political fairy smut for the permanent, professional chattering class. The ones who rarely enter the arena, but profit from the spectacle of those that… https://t.co/nANtfNhEqI — Naomi Biden (@NaomiBiden) May 19, 2025